Benched Werner comes in for Pulisic following warm-up injury at Burnley

Timo Werner (£9.3m) was initially the latest victim of Frank Lampard Roulette as the Chelsea manager makes six changes from the side that won 4-0 at Krasnodar midweek.

The former RB Leipzig forward played 90 minutes in Russia, finally getting his hands on a penalty and assisting for good measure – but Lampard followed through on his ominous concerns about a “tired group”.

Fresh from the conversion of a Champions League spot-kick, Werner owners had been patiently waiting for Jorginho (£5.3m) to miss a first game since Gameweek 3, so that he could take one in Fantasy Premier League. It just so happens that he joins the Italian on the bench today.

However, there was drama even before kick-off at Turf Moor as Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) picked up an injury in the warm-up – Werner chosen to replace him in the starting line-up.

Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) originally came in for the German international as the apex of Chelsea’s front-three at Turf Moor, Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m), making his first Premier League start for the club. It seems likely that Werner will occupy the left-winger role with Abraham staying in the middle.

Mason Mount (£6.8m) is back for only his second start since Gameweek 4, joined in central midfield by Kai Havertz (£8.4m) and N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m).

For all the concern about which Chelsea defenders would start, that area of the team has provided little in the way of frustration, especially in comparison to the Werner benching.

In fact, the three most popular Blues defenders all start at Burnley today.

Signed by more managers for Gameweek 7 than any other player, Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) is at left-back once again, Reece James (£5.0m) is on the right, while Kurt Zouma (£5.1m) keeps his place in the middle where he is joined by Thiago Silva (£5.5m).

Interest in Burnley assets is mostly budgetary, with 7.5% currently in possession of non-playing defender Jimmy Dunne (£4.1m) and central midfielder Dale Stephens (£4.4m).

Nick Pope (£5.4m) is still the most fashionable Claret, owned by 11.2%, his backers hoping he can make a slew of saves today.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Tarkowski, K Long, Lowton; McNeil, D Stephens, Westwood, Brownhill; Wood, A Barnes.

Chelsea XI: E Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, T Silva, R James; Havertz, Kanté, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Ziyech.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Manchester City

Burnley v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Southampton

Newcastle United v Everton

Manchester United v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

Fulham v West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United v Leicester City

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT