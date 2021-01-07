593
Big Numbers January 7

Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19: The key player and team stats

593 Comments
Our Big Numbers piece looks at some stand-out player and team statistics ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League deadline.

Alongside the usual stats from our Premium Members’ Area, we will also be offering some titbits supplied to us directly by Opta, our match data providers.

593 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HonestBlatter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    When are we expecting the next testing results --> postponements to be communicated

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      They are testing every team in the FA Cup, so probably lots of test results every day.

      Open Controls
  2. Sarri-ball
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Im hoping fa cancel villa v spurs in next day or 2 and mayne try fit in spurs v fulham

    Open Controls
    1. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Rumours this may happen

      Open Controls
  3. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    So... people played their free hit early to save a few 0.1s on players for extra budget that they may not even need anymore as expensive players from Tottenham and United may not play.

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Yup, one of them o/

      Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      You make it sound as if those are the only fixtures of the week 😆

      Open Controls
      1. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This!

        Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Played it early due to only having 4 likely to take part in 18, and committed to it from a long way out. Nothing to do with pricing at all. Not stressing in the slightest, just a case of which 11 I put out rather than worrying about how many.

      Open Controls
    4. clodhopper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Realisticaly we only need 2 games and free hitters will zoooooom up the rankings

      Open Controls
  4. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    This business is easily solved if we can be granted 6 City picks

    Open Controls
    1. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nice

      Open Controls
  5. LLoris
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    GW 18 Options
    Bench boosting in 19
    A) FH
    B) Start 7 players -4 hit (Pope Dias KDB Bruno Son Kane Watkins)

    Open Controls
    1. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      What until the final day. Then decide. Personally though, I wouldn’t burn four points and only have seven out. So reluctantly I’d free hit.

      Open Controls
  6. Tony Martial
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Thoughts on the FH? If Spurs game is off.

    DDG
    Tierney Cancelo Fernandez
    Saka Auba Bruno KDB Sterling
    Wilson Cavani

    Open Controls
    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Why would the spurs game be off?

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        COVID cases @ Aston Villa

        Open Controls
      2. Dexters Laboratory
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Covid outbreak in the first team.. Training ground closed

          Open Controls
        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Covid outbreak at Villa

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/55575321

          Open Controls
    2. GW18 Fixtures and clean sheet odds
      G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      GW18 fixture odds can be found here:
      http://prntscr.com/wik4kj
      (Provided by Betbrain)

      GW17 clean sheet results:
      ARS: 40% ✅
      CRY: 40% ✅
      LEI: 40% ❌
      BUR: 38% ❌
      LIV: 35% ❌
      BHA: 34% ❌
      EVE: 34% ❌
      WOL: 33% ❌
      MNU: 31% ❌
      FUL: 29% ❌
      MCI: 28% ❌
      TOT: 27% ✅
      SHU: 26% ❌
      CHE: 24% ❌
      WHU: 21% ✅
      NEW: 18% ❌
      WBA: 17% ❌
      AVL: 15% ❌
      SOU: 15% ✅
      LEE: 14% ❌

      GW18 clean sheet odds:
      MCI: 53%
      MNU: 45%
      ARS: 44%
      SHU: 37%
      WOL: 35%
      NEW: 31%
      EVE: 30%
      TOT: 30%
      AVL: 17%
      CRY: 17%
      BUR: 15%
      BHA: 10%
      CHE: -
      FUL: -
      LEE: -
      LEI: -
      LIV: -
      SOU: -
      WBA: -
      WHU: -
      (Provided by Betbrain)

      Clean sheet totals:
      Aston Villa: 8
      Southampton: 8
      Manchester City: 7
      Burnley: 6
      Chelsea: 6
      Leeds: 6
      Tottenham: 6
      West Ham: 6
      Arsenal: 5
      Leicester City: 5
      Liverpool: 5
      Everton: 4
      Manchester Utd: 4
      Wolves: 4
      Brighton: 3
      Fulham: 3
      Newcastle: 3
      Crystal Palace: 2
      West Bromwich: 2
      Sheffield United: 0

      Good luck everyone, and have a great GW!

      G

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          You're welcome 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Odd on what games will be played would be more useful.

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Be my guest...

          Open Controls
          1. Cilly Bonnolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            "Don't provide that useful information. Provide the useful information I want!"

            Open Controls
            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
      3. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Cheers whizz

        Open Controls
      4. Yes Ndidi
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Thanks for that. Interesting that it reckons SHU are the most likely after the big 3 to keep a cleanie. I wouldn't be surprised.

        Open Controls
        1. Nimby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          You know who the only team the worst ever PL side Derby beat in that infamous season was? I don't even need to day it.

          Open Controls
          1. Nimby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            Say it FFS.

            Open Controls
          2. Yes Ndidi
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I do, yes. And I can honestly see it happening again.

            Open Controls
        2. Nimby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          28 mins ago

          And it was 1-0.

          Open Controls
    3. King Henrik
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Free Hit guys What would you change ?
      Ddg
      Tierney Davies Dias
      Kdb Bruno Saka Son Grealish
      Kane Calvert-Lewin

      Forster Mitchell Davis Douglas

      Open Controls
      1. TeddiPonza
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        One more city and Laca ahead of DCL

        Open Controls
        1. TeddiPonza
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Would even consider Rash ahead of Son. One Spurs attack enough imo

          Open Controls
      2. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Aston Villa and Spurs players, looks highly likely the game is off. Maybe keep Spurs if they move the Fulham game to gw18.

        Open Controls
      3. GenerationalTalent
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Davies nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. King Henrik
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          This is one of my main concerns!
          Do you think he will play?

          Open Controls
    4. COVID-CASUAL
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        If Spurs-Villa is off it makes it interesting for me. Down from 10 to 7 players for GW18. Then a decision on FH or maybe a -4 to get 9 players. Fun season with these twists and turns.

        Open Controls
        1. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          I think so too, too many people whining, we are all in the same boat...

          Open Controls
          1. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            24 mins ago

            People are not all in the same boat. It wouldn't make too much difference for me personally but there are people who had 4-5 or even more players missing out in each of the GWs with postponements while there are those who didn't have any players from those teams or only had 1-2 so could still field a full team.

            Postponements have been creating a huge variance largely based on luck so if there is ever a time to whine about luck in FPL, postponements is definitely legitimate one.

            Open Controls
            1. COVID-CASUAL
                just now

                Those that had 4-5 have mostly benefitted most from the extra fixtures in 18-19?

                There’s more luck variance but also way more opportunity to take advantage of the fixture unpredictability, navigated around blanks and doubles etc.

                You’d think good players like everyone here would be happy when the game gets harder and increases their edge against the “casuals”...

                Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            8 will be plenty if that games off.

            Open Controls
            1. COVID-CASUAL
                just now

                Yeah 1 FT would also be an option.

                The ideal would be if one of the Manchester’s had a reliable FWD to straight swap w/Kane and get the DGW as well. But they don’t

                Open Controls
          3. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            I’m quite enjoying the freedom of having accidentally activated my FH a few days ago.

            Having no choice as to my strategy this week while chaos, pillage and anarchy are raging is quite refreshing.

            As you were gents....

            Open Controls
          4. Eastman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Salah dropping tonight?

            Open Controls
            1. Epic ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Predicted to.

              Open Controls
          5. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            even if fit do you reckon rodgers will risk vardy both games of the dgw?

            Open Controls
            1. Eastman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Yes could well start as he is unlikely to play in the cup and had a recent rest

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                cheers

                Open Controls
          6. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Salah and Mane to bully Villa U23's and rediscover their mojo?

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              33 mins ago

              reckon they ll start ?

              Open Controls
              1. Gudjohnsen
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Why wouldn't they start?

                Liverpool play United in 9 days time from the game.

                Open Controls
          7. CroatianHammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Following on the What If posts 🙂

            "So your transfer activity and captaincy choices have been worth a total of 93 points!"

            Of course, this is somewhat misleading in the current season, as in GW we had blanks for both Manchester teams, meaning for many they weren't available to captain or even select. In my case I had Bruno, but he was benched. Auba was my GW1 Captain.

            Open Controls
            1. CroatianHammer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              & of my starting XV, I still have Bruno, Martinez, Souček, and Taylor left and came back. I started with Antonio and the current plan is to have him back for DGW19.

              Open Controls
            2. Shatner's Bassoon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour ago

              I'd forgotten that - good point.

              I've only kept Salah and DCL. Ditched Kane, Vardy, Robbo and Soucek!

              Open Controls
          8. pablo discobar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            BREAKING: Aston Villa's first-team squad and management staff will be absent from tomorrow's game vs. Liverpool after a significant Covid outbreak.

            Villa will play their u23s & other academy players if enough of them test negative. Mark Delaney, u23s coach, to take the team

            You can't see their game v spurs happening can you?

            Open Controls
            1. COVID-CASUAL
                22 mins ago

                To hard to say.

                If they get new test results back between now and the Spurs fixture, and the numbers infected aren’t everyone (say 5-10 players), and I assume those who haven’t been infected have isolated from those who have been recently, couldn’t it be on?

                Open Controls
              • Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                22 mins ago

                How the turn tables.

                https://talksport.com/football/634773/liverpool-aston-villa-carabao-cup-under-23s-jurgen-klopp/amp/

                Open Controls
              • Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Considering City were back to training in a couple days suggests that it’s possible the game still goes ahead

                Open Controls
            2. pablo discobar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/55575321

              Open Controls
            3. IF GW18=FH then GW19=GW17
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Didn't the Liverpool U 23's play Villa in last seasons Carabao Cup? Interesting reversal, 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Ruth_NZ
                • 6 Years
                49 mins ago

                Liverpool will probably play the U18s in that case. Klopp likes to get out of the domestic cups as soon as possible.

                Open Controls
              2. All about the galacticos
                • 6 Years
                47 mins ago

                The first team smashed Liverpool 7-2, their U23s have nothing to fear

                Open Controls
                1. IF GW18=FH then GW19=GW17
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Knowing Liverpool they will probably smash the Villa U23's 7-2.

                  Open Controls
            4. Gudjohnsen
              • 3 Years
              57 mins ago

              Likelihood of postponement?

              A. Burnley-Manchester United
              B. Aston Villa-Spurs

              Open Controls
              1. pablo discobar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                54 mins ago

                B 99% imo

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Vantastic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Hardly a chance. Of they're playing Liverpool tomorrow it means they have 14 fit players so it will be going ahead against Spurs too.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nimby
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    It would be a bit rich to play the kids but not play the PL game with the same team. But how man city got away with it remains a mystery.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      They pay off the officials what do you expect

                      Open Controls
                  2. Nanoelektronicar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    The training ground is closed. They're fielding U23 most likely because they use different ground.

                    Open Controls
            5. Nimby
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              37 mins ago

              Should I be sexy and free hit now? Got an itchy trigger finger and I'm a bit drunk.

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                26 mins ago

                Yeah be sexy

                Open Controls
              2. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                26 mins ago

                Would be rude not to

                Open Controls
              3. clodhopper
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                17 mins ago

                Done it already

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  You must be swimming in your own sweat

                  Open Controls
              4. Nimby
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                11 mins ago

                Done it.

                Open Controls
              5. You've got red on you.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                WC instead 😉

                Open Controls
              6. The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Did it last week. Sexy as.

                Open Controls
            6. BC1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              22 mins ago

              Maybe they're in touch with putting Spurs v Fulham on Tuesday 12th January instead.

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                There’s no way Spurs don’t play gw18. They’ll have too much to catch up on otherwise

                Open Controls
                1. BC1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Exactly, either v Villa Wed's or Fulham Tuesday

                  Open Controls
            7. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              How are SHU more likely to keep a CS than Newcastle? Bookies know nothing...

              Open Controls
              1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                Its got 5-5 written all over it

                Open Controls
              2. BC1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                ...bar making billions in profit off the dumbed down.
                I'd back a Newcastle cs first.
                What you think of the spurs v Fulham on Tuesday?

                Open Controls
              3. The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Weird

                Open Controls
            8. You've got red on you.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              For GW19

              a) Bednarek/Dier, Sterling, Rashford

              b) Dias, Rashford, Son

              c) Dias, Salah, Grealish

              Open Controls
              1. BC1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Well for some to be planning for GW19

                Open Controls
                1. You've got red on you.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I have activated my WC so my GW18 plans are also linked to a GW19 BB

                  Open Controls

