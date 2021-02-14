866
Dugout Discussion February 14

Digne fit to start but King only among the subs despite Calvert-Lewin absence

Two sides with a pair of fixtures in Double Gameweek 24 meet on Merseyside this evening.

Fulham are Everton’s visitors, with kick-off at Goodison Park at 19:00 GMT.

The hosts are missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.8m), both of whom were ruled out by Carlo Ancelotti on Friday – but the duo could be back for the visit of Manchester City in midweek.

Another Everton asset who was carrying a flag in Fantasy Premier League, Lucas Digne (£6.1m), makes the starting XI tonight.

Ancelotti has made two changes from the Toffees’ previous Premier League outing, with Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) recalled.

Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Calvert-Lewin are the men to make way.

Despite Calvert-Lewin’s absence, new singing Joshua King (£5.5m) is only among the substitutes.

As for Fulham, deadline day signing Josh Maja (£5.5m) makes his full debut and takes the place of Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) misses out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ola Aina (£4.5m) for Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) is the only other change that Scott Parker has made from the Gameweek 23 draw against West Ham United.

Calvert-Lewin featured in the top three for both FPL transfers in and out in Gameweek 24, with those Fantasy managers making an early move to recruit the England international left short-changed by the forward picking up an injury in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Richarlison (£7.9m) picked up some of the slack, with 347,604 Fantasy bosses making the move for the Brazilian.

Everton XI: Olsen, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Digne, Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Rodriguez, Davies, Sigurdsson, Richarlison.

Fulham XI: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Reed, Lemina, Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja.

  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who would you rather for 25

    A Kane (whu)
    B Ings ( CHE, leeds) and use another transfer for Kane in 26

    1. Fred54
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      B all day. Ings loves goals v Chelsea.

    2. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      I am going to with Bamford as I have him. But Kane from those choices.

    3. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Against Leeds, Ings is quite tempting. 2 pointer against Chelsea though

    4. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      This is my little issue also with Ings.

      I want to save my WC and a one week punt means an extra hit for me in DGW26.

      I'm thinking just going Kane in GW25 and rolling short with Bamford/Dallas in their DGW.

      Ralphina would be nice also but would also mean an extra -4.

      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Both

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kane for London's derby and will save a FT

  2. Kryptonite666
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    What the F was I thinking bringing Digne and DCL in my team.

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      I fell into the DCL trap too......gotta move on

    2. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I did the same. And then wildcarded when both got flagged 😀

    3. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hopefully you got the goals last week

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I had DCL and took him out for a hit for Cavani despite saying all week on here that United would struggle to breakdown WBA . . .

    5. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Az is that you? 😉

    6. matiakez
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Digne has been woeful hasn't he? Honestly tempted to shift him out before 26

  3. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Andy has just confirmed Gundogan will very likely miss the game Vs Everton

    1. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Who’s Andy ? Is he Backroom staff ?

      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Let's talk fpl

      2. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        He’s a dude in a basement living with Mum

        But it’s a good guess that Gundo not playing.

        Needs a rest anyway and MCI has a full schedule in the next two weeks

    2. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Why? Was he taken off injured?

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Potential groin injury

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Nothing we can do about it.

      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I know but it's frustrating, was going to mega haul

    4. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Is Andy now in the know or just going off the no Gundo in training photos?

      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        I'm not sure he's well respected and probably has contact with high ranking people within the sport

        1. Pumpy Pro
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Grow up mate. He provides a bit of content. No one outside of FPL will have a clue who he is.

          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            😆

        2. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          What?

        3. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          He is simply giving his opinion. He has no more info than we get.

    5. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      He will be guessing.

    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      He doesn't know any better than us. Wait for presser on Tuesday with Pep.

    7. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Confirmed and likely in same sentence?

      1. Towsor44
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        He'll definitely maybe not play

    8. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Like I care.

    9. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Andy knows no more than us about anything . Why do people think he is ITK.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        50% of the time he’s right every time

  4. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Just shipped out Richarlison and Digne... love a good rage transfer!

    1. Hadebayor Mum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Who did you rage in? I have raged Digne for Dallas.

      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Had 2FT so did those 2 + Antonio to Dallas + Bamford + Ings

    2. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      at 5am from my hospital bed as they're sicker than I am lol

    3. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm close to doing Raphina in for Hamez... hoooold that knee

      1. Hadebayor Mum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Digne and Antonio to Dallas and Bamford for free, have Raphinha.

        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I had planned this anyway - just going to wait on mideweek games first. Might be something more urgent (unlikely).

  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 62, 109 top score.

    Open Controls
    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I'm knocked off my throne 🙁

      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        You will rise again

        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          If west ham defence haul, yes

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        bin*

        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          >:(

          1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            I am gonna win it this year. Still going for it

            1. Fudgy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              I got very close last year

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                As close as Everton scoring.

                1. Fudgy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Goal disallowed from a narrow offside :mrgreen:

            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Need to get through this GW.

  6. Fantasydreamer
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Boring question for a WC

    Dunk worth the .4 over white?

    Or go Sanchez (and go targett over Martinez?)

    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Go veltman imo

    2. marcos11
        just now

        Veltman or White

    3. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Soooooo... Fulham still to go down?? I don't know who else has a real chance (apart from WBA and Sheffield United). Palace...?

      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        If they beat Burnley then they will stay up I bet

      2. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Fulham have looked decent for a while now the Parker has done a good job turning them around but still hard to see them staying up unfortunately

        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 9 Years
          just now

          They're better than Palace, TBH. If the season had started a couple of months later than it did they'd be safe alright...

      3. Bartowski
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Newcastle have tough fixtures, could get dragged into it if Fulham win a couple

      4. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        They're a better team than Newcastle or Palace ; and Newcastle without Wilson is a huge worry.

      5. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Someone will get dragged into it, always happens.

        Some team that thinks they’re safe or too good to go down, so their players start mailing it in.

        Then the next thing you know it’s 5 games to go and they’re suddenly a point off the relegation places with tough fixtures to come and no form whatsoever.

        If Toon go down this time I think they’ll do a Sunderland and drop again.

    4. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Thoughts on Vardy Kane Watkins for 26? Or would you go DCL over Vardy? Would have Lei mid for sure.

      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Vardy not worth the price

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        If money no issue then Vardy ... but I presume you're going without Salah?

        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeah, that would be a draft without Salah but with Son and Vardy

        2. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          I have Kane and Watkins nailed on.

          The third striker is between:

          DCL Ings Party or a fodder.

          All depends on fixtures. For me it's better they to be announced after the deadline

          1. Atimis
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            I'd rather know these now and plan properly

            1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              I won't WC now and want some advantage against those that are

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Watkins nailed on after yesterday? Brave.

      3. Kryptonite666
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        I want to do it, but too much value tied up in Bamford. Season keeper so hesitant to lose him only to bring him back in 2 weeks.

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Plenty of game before 25.

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          You always do things last minute?

      2. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Southampton defender maybe ?

        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Like that sense of humor

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I'd rather going for BHA's White than SOU def

    6. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who scores more in gW 26 and 27:

      Salah or Bruno?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Salah.

        1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Hmmmmm. Even with the Palace game for Bruno?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Salah has 4 goals in 4 games.

            His fixtures are shu CHE + FUL.

            Bruno otoh has cpl che + mci.

            1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              I got ya but against Palace he can do a Gundo easily

              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Recent performances by Bruno don't suggest that. He hasn't been that influential honestly. Scored one nice goal but it's not like he created a ton of chances or had loads himself.

                Open Controls
                1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  I will closely monitor Pogba's fitness

      2. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        I'd back the best player in the league personally

        1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Bruno is the best for me. Who is for you?

          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            The Portuguese maestro

        2. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ben Godfrey.
          Shame about his teammates.

        3. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Most of the City team giggles at this concept (and anyone who's watched United for the past five or six weeks). His returns are inspite of his performances.

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        How can we answer that? Probably neck to neck and does not matter ... or just pick the better fixtures?

        1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          It is really important question. Most of us will have to decide on one of them come GW 26. You'll see

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Question is important but how are you going to be satisfied by the answer ... either stats or guts, what else?

            1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Great point . Well a solid individual reasoning will do for me

              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Understood but even it's rationale the outcome will be so close and a bit of luck riding out the 'variance' tbh

          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Oh btw I will have both and Kane and Son ...

            1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              But you won't BB right?

              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Nope you're right

      4. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        The problem with losing Bruno is losing lots of $

        1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah I got him at 10.5m.

          But pts > pounds no?

          1. Atimis
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Also consider crazy ownership. If not about that CP game, I would bet on Salah easily till GW29.

            1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Salah will have high EO% too and might be a captain against Fulham

        2. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          That won’t matter if you just get him back on WC.

          1. Atimis
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Depends on the strategy, if I WC now, I won't have another WC to get him back

            1. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Very true. I’m planning WC in 31.

              1. Cowboy John
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                What's the thinking with the late WC, if you don't mind me asking?

                1. The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Set up for 26 doubles and will probably have 9/10 in 29 if Villa v Spurs goes into that week.
                  Those that play in 29 have good games in 30.
                  Big fixture swing from 31.

      5. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        I might do Bruno > Salah in 26.

        1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          It's a decent punt

          1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I meant decent bet

      6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Salah will probably get 15-20 points with an outside chance of more, and a small chance of less

        Bruno will probably get about 15-20 points with an outside chance of more, and a small chance of less

        1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
          • 11 Years
          just now

          So at end keep the cheaper player ?

    7. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      This was a really good advice from MAXIMUS BONIMUS POINTIMUS.
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/09/five-time-top-1k-finisher-on-double-gameweek-players-captaincy-and-chip-strategy/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23403097

      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Loool imagine picking awb over a Burnley defender

      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I die a little inside every time I watch those two clowns at centre back for Man Utd

    8. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      People with FH, TC and WC . Where you at ?

      Anyone thinking of not playing the TC on spurs and playing the FH for the DGW ? then using the WC in 31 ?

      Just leaves 33 a bit of an issue

    9. Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bit of a boring one, I’ve still got my WC & TC chips left, when would I be best using them this year? This was my team for current GW...

      Pope
      Stones - Dias - Shaw
      Salah - Gundo - Bruno - Raphina - Soucek
      Antonio - Bamford

      Bench: Martinez - Coufal - Dier - DCL

    10. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is Mount Mo Salah going to erupt like Mount Aubameyang today? Soon?

      I need him to troll the sellers and give me 20 points soon

      By the way, I usually get destroyed on these deals. Will sell before he score 5 in a game

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Could do well against a knackered Everton side.

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Everton are never knackered when we play them.

        2. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Everton looked like trash today but they fight like tigers vs Pool

          Even great Pool teams only win 1-0 vs Everton

    11. marcos11
        8 mins ago

        Better wc combo?

        a) Son and Watkins
        b) Ings and Grealish/Maddison

      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Valentine’s Day is areola day! Get in!

        1. Fred54
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Nipple tassles?

      • TAT
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Suggestions for this team? Targeting playing the Bench Boost in GW 26, without playing the WC. 5.8 in the bank.

        Pope
        Cancelo - Dias - Dallas - Mee
        Gündogan - Raphinha - Fernandes - Salah
        Bamford - Watkins
        (Martínez - DCL - Digne - Anguissa)

      • DandyDon
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Only 7 points from 5 players outside of Bruno today! Got 67 after yesterday’s games. Should still get past 100 with 10 left to play surely.

      • The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Missed the Southampton game today. How did Ings look?

        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Dangerous, always gets chances

        2. Towsor44
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Scored a blinding goal. Given the chances he'll score

        3. Danstoke82
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          If Leeds defence are as open as they were for 3/4’s of the match today then Ings could get a nice return

          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Think I’m ignoring Bamford for Ings next week.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Tough first game v Chelsea though

          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep. If DCL is still out I might make the move

      • Reddonkeyham 42
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pope

        Lowton, Stones, Dallas
        Raphina, Gündogan, Fernandes, Salah,
        DCL, Bamford, Antonio

        Marrinez, Forden, Robertson, coufal

        £4.5m itb TC and wildcard left

        Was planning Antonio out for Kane, but now priced out by 0.1. So maybe just Ings? And then dcl to Watkins?

        As always appreciate responses.

      • BerkshireHafawayline
          4 mins ago

          Josh Maja ! Should we?

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Dallas or Harrison as a 3rd Leeds player? Have bamford and raphinha already. Thanks 🙂

        • Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Imajane all the puns! Looked majastic tonight

        • Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Not bad results today with only Bruno and Bamford. Only a small red arrow with no hauls from 2-15% EO players.

          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Same

        • jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Looking ahead, who would you bench next GW:
          1. Overrated Slabhead (NEW)
          2. Suave James (avl)

          Pope
          Cancelo Dias Dallas Maguire
          Sterling Bruno Son Grealish
          Bamford Ings
          (Forster Maddison Coufal Brewster)

        • Atimis
          • 4 Years
          just now

          One more thing - are you still WC if the fixtures ain't announced before the deadline?

          Would probably hold myself, make like 2 moves for a hit, maybe consider TC punt on Bamford/Raph.

