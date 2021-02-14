Digne fit to start but King only among the subs despite Calvert-Lewin absence

Two sides with a pair of fixtures in Double Gameweek 24 meet on Merseyside this evening.

Fulham are Everton’s visitors, with kick-off at Goodison Park at 19:00 GMT.

The hosts are missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.8m), both of whom were ruled out by Carlo Ancelotti on Friday – but the duo could be back for the visit of Manchester City in midweek.

Another Everton asset who was carrying a flag in Fantasy Premier League, Lucas Digne (£6.1m), makes the starting XI tonight.

Ancelotti has made two changes from the Toffees’ previous Premier League outing, with Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) recalled.

Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Calvert-Lewin are the men to make way.

Despite Calvert-Lewin’s absence, new singing Joshua King (£5.5m) is only among the substitutes.

As for Fulham, deadline day signing Josh Maja (£5.5m) makes his full debut and takes the place of Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) misses out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ola Aina (£4.5m) for Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) is the only other change that Scott Parker has made from the Gameweek 23 draw against West Ham United.

Calvert-Lewin featured in the top three for both FPL transfers in and out in Gameweek 24, with those Fantasy managers making an early move to recruit the England international left short-changed by the forward picking up an injury in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Richarlison (£7.9m) picked up some of the slack, with 347,604 Fantasy bosses making the move for the Brazilian.

Everton XI: Olsen, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Digne, Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Rodriguez, Davies, Sigurdsson, Richarlison.

Fulham XI: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Reed, Lemina, Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja.

