FFS Mini Leagues, Community Competitions & Hall of Fame Gameweek 25

Welcome to the Gameweek 25 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions, as well as a section on our Hall of Fame following the most recent update.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to anyone with a registered FFS account – paid or free.

Kevin Rose (aka FPL Saffer) is still top of our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, seven points ahead of Ulrik Varela Greve (aka FPL Viking), and is now ninth overall.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

It was a relatively low-scoring Gameweek for our top five with the chasing pack making up ground. Leighton Price is the form manager in the top 20, as he was in Gameweek 22, moving up from 13,807th in Gameweek 17 to 128th overall.

Among the leading group, Nizar Putra was the highest-scoring manager in Gameweek 25. His total of 101(-8) was achieved after playing his Triple Captain chip on Patrick Bamford.

However keep an eye on Maruf Hossain, the former mini-league leader and world number three may have slipped to 42nd overall but he retains a full complement of chips and is in good shape ahead Gameweek 26 with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Mohamed Salah, and Bruno Fernandes in place.

The mini-league has dropped from first to fourth in the Best Leagues in FPL, which bases its ranking on the average score of the top five teams. Our current top five are all among the best 49 teams overall.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Kevin Rose is also still top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, nine points ahead of Luka Bubnić.

49,287 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least eight more waiting to be added at the next results update.

It is now the fifth Best League in FPL.

Pro Pundit Andy LTFPL’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl moved up to first, with former Pro Pundit Ash (aka FPLHints) in second. Kevin is now a member in each of the top five mini-leagues, with world number one Ola Hovde joining Ash’s mini-league at the last update.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) and Meet the Manager guest Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) both lost their latest matches in League 1 and remain on 51 points – but they are still the top two, with Ville regaining the lead on overall rank.

Peder Classon also lost in League 7 Division 21, so the highest-scoring managers in our head-to-head leagues are now Jose Miguel De La Roca Argueta in League 8 Division 42 and Mikael Brantingson in League 9 Division 75, both of whom have 66 points out of a possible 75.

A fixtures table will be published in The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for Gameweek 26 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 25 was the qualifying round for the FFS Open Cup.

Ten former winners (donnellyc, MCH, Wild Rover, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, TH14, 2EyedTurk, Lokomotiv, Philman and Powell) will receive byes into the first round proper in Gameweek 26, and the other 1,014 places will go to those managers who achieved the qualifying score of 69 points (after hits) with an overall rank of at least 237,328.

Gameweek 26 is the qualifying round for the FFS Members Cup. Nine former winners will receive byes into the first round proper in Gameweek 27 if they enter. Premium Community Members can also still enter, but must do so before the Gameweek 26 deadline (11.00am this Saturday).

See here for details of how you can enter.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 25 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 68, which saw another 82 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 578 go through to Gameweek 26, when the elimination threshold will rise to 14%.

The highest-scoring manager was Pàx Kahiga with 103 points. He is currently 11,415th overall in only his second season.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

PROS AND CONS

Andy LTFPL is the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits and is now 729th overall.

He also still leads the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league and has increased his advantage over Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) to 14 points.

Meanwhile, Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece is unmoved at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits). He has risen to 7,046th overall and increased his lead over Live FPL creator Mohamed Ragab (aka Ragabolly) to 20 points.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar remains at the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) but has slipped to 303rd overall; Jon Wilmore (aka Baines on Toast) is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

Paul Strange is still top of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh) but dropped to 881st overall. Phil Olorenshaw is now only two points behind. Paul is currently 128th in our Live Hall of Fame and Phil 74th.

Jan Kępski held onto the lead in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx), but has slipped to 1,024th overall. Phil Olorenshaw has drawn level with him on points.

Phil is, however, still top of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6) although he picked up a red arrow in Gameweek 25 despite playing his Wildcard, falling to 1,039th overall.

Nonetheless he has an eight-point lead over John Forshaw and Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers).

Richard Scoular is the new leader of the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4) and is 10,938th overall, but long-time leader Killingholme Clay is level with him on points.

Richard is in his 13th season and 787th in our Career Hall of Fame, having finished 98th, 711th, 2,154th and 2,333rd in four successive seasons from 2009/10 to 2012/13.

Meanwhile, 2017/18 Champion Yusuf Sheikh continues to reign supreme in Simon March’s FPL Champions League despite falling to 77,308th overall. 2009/10 FPL Winner Jon Reeson (aka Westfield Irons) is now just five points behind.

BEST OF THE REST

Lee Bishop is the new leader in Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league and is 2,609th overall, four points ahead of Charles Richter, as last week’s leader Greg Brożyński drops to fourth.

This is Lee’s 14th season, finishing 2,931st last year.

Andy Short remains top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league but is down to 5,285th overall following his eighth red arrow in nine Gameweeks. His steadily decreasing lead over Sng Junyang is still a comfortable 23 points.

Finally, John Forshaw is No 1 in my January to May League (league code h62bh1) after playing his Wildcard and increasing his lead over Avisha Wilwalaarachchi to 20 points. He has risen from 118k to 1,527th overall since the league started scoring in Gameweek 17.

HALL OF FAME

The FFS Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone in either our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members or our Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues. It aims to highlight those who have performed well over a number of years, taking into account scores from previous seasons.

We have a “Career” version that updates every year and a “Live” version that is updated every few Gameweeks. The most recent update was after Gameweek 23 (56,129 managers ranked).

The table below, sorted by position in the Live HoF, features the current Live top ten, the Career top ten and the Pro Pundits.

Live HoF # Career HoF # Manager 1 1 Fabio Borges 2 4 Tom Stephenson 3 3 Darren Wiles 4 7 Marius Robertsen 5 89 Ilmari Juva 6 5 Alistair Hughes 7 36 Mato Stanic 8 17 Mark Hurst 9 47 Adnan Hajrulahovic 10 87 Jonathan Ballantyne 11 8 Eivind Almhjell 15 10 Sean Tobin 24 9 Andrew Hyde 35 70 Mark Sutherns 47 2 Stephen Harrap 58 6 Emil Gustafssen 88 15 Tom Freeman 105 950 Andy LTFPL 182 245 Utkarsh Dalmia (Zophar) 317 83 Seb Wassell 675 192 Simon March 1393 352 Chaz (AZ) Phillips 1580 2811 Holly Shand

For more information on how the Hall of Fame works please read this article by TopMarx, written at the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

GET INVOLVED

