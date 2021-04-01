Live Hall of Fame update: Fábio Borges first and on course for sixth top 5k finish

Our Live Hall of Fame was handed a refresh over the March international break, allowing us to see how the list of best-performing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has been affected by this season’s points.

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame, which is updated at the end of every season, by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

Our thanks again go to Chris for running the latest update on this feature.

We’ll also point you in the direction of Greyhead’s excellent piece on the strategies, captaincies, player selections and transfers of the Career Hall of Fame top five, which is well worth a read.

2020/21 LIVE HOF: THE TOP TEN

Five managers who were in the top ten of our Career Hall of Fame at the end of 2019/20 remain in our Live Hall of Fame.

The remarkably consistent Fábio Borges, whose Pro Pundits articles you can read here, is one of them and he remains in first place, with a sixth successive top 5k finish on the cards.

Fábio has never finished outside of the top 20,000 in six seasons of playing the game, with his 2018/19 overall rank of 95th his best-ever placing.

Tom Stephenson, who trails only Fábio, was the focus of Joe’s recent Meet the Manager interview.

He has four top 5,000 finishes to his name and is in a strong position to gain his fifth this time around.

He also has one further overall rank in the top 10,000 and has not ended a season outside the top 40,000 in his last dozen campaigns.

A fourth top 1k finish is well within the grasp of third-place Alistair Hughes, who is currently sat at 4,569th in the world.

In seven full seasons of playing FPL, Alistair’s ‘worst’ rank is 30,580th.

Mato Stanic is the manager in our Live Hall of Fame top ten who is ranked the highest in 2020/21.

Sitting at 749th in the world, the Croatian has one previous top 1k rank to his name.

But it’s his consistent performances, as much as this season’s achievements, that have seen him rise to fourth in our Live Hall of Fame, with six of his last seven finishes in the top 10,000 – the other being narrowly outside of it.

Another high-flyer situated in the top 10k is Marius Robertsen, whose record of finishing only once outside the top 100,000 will surely remain intact after this campaign draws to a close.

Seven of the previous ten seasons have ended with him in the top 10k – three of them within the top 1,000.

Another one of our Pro Pundits, Darren Wiles, has dropped from third to sixth but is still nicely positioned at 35,845th in the world.

Darren has four top 1k finishes to his name, three of which have arrived in the last four seasons.

Our next four managers are all new entrants into the Hall of Fame top ten when compared to the ‘Career’ standings.

Adnan Hajrulahovič only started playing FPL in 2015/16 but his four subsequent campaigns have all resulted in top 10k finishes and he is on track for a fifth such rank this season, as he lies in 1,069th place.

Jonathan Ballantyne would have a strong claim to be the best manager of the last three seasons as he is on course for a hat-trick of top 1k finishes.

Gameweek 29 saw him slip to 1,023rd place but with a Wildcard still to burn, he remains in an enviable position.

A rank of 65th in 2012/13 was Mark Hurst‘s best-ever placing and he has backed that up with top 10k finishes in each of his last five seasons.

He has been around the 10,000 mark for the second half of 2020/21, too, so looks set to extend his impressive sequence.

Rounding off our top ten is Scott McIrvine, a name some of you will remember for his third-place finish in 2010/11.

He’s no one-season wonder, though: he will very likely bank his eighth top 10k finish this year, with a fourth top 1,000 overall rank a real possibility.

LIVE HOF: OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Five members of the Classic Hall of Fame top ten have dropped out of the equivalent positions in our live standings – and some have slipped well down the pecking order.

Stephen Harrap was second in our Career Hall of Fame at the beginning of 2020/21 and has now dropped to 160th as a result of his current rank of 884,583 – a bona fide blip considering that he has eight top 10k finishes to his name.

Emil Gustafsson, Eivind Almhjell, Andrew Hyde and Sean Tobin, the others to make way, are now at 109th, 28th, 55th and 40th respectively.

Mark Sutherns is rarely far away from the top ten in our Live Hall of Fame and he is up to 18th after seven successive green arrows, with a tenth top 10k finish on the cards in 2020/21.

Pro Pundits Zophar and Tom Freeman are at 74th and 91st respectively.

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?

The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each corresponding season weighted at roughly 80% that of the previous season. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2020/21 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2008/09. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame

Simply sign up to one (or both) of our leagues, be it the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a subscriber, the Members’ league – the code for the latter is available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?

The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL id.

What if I don’t want to be listed?

Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?

The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.

