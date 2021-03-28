7
Interview March 28

Meet the Manager – Hall of Fame number two reveals his Gameweek 31 wildcard plans

7 Comments
In Fantasy Football Scout’s Meet the Manager series, Joe chats to a Fantasy Premier League manager with a stellar track record of success.

This time he is joined by Tom Stephenson, who has shown a remarkable level of consistency over his 13 campaigns. Make sure you watch the latest instalment below.

Across his career he has for top 5,000 finishes and is in a strong position to gain his fifth this time around.

Meanwhile, he has one further finish in the top 10,0000 and has not ended a season outside the top 40,000 in his last dozen campaigns.

This incredible run has propelled him to second in our Live Hall of Fame list of some the best ever FPL managers.

Among the stand-out moments in their chat is when Tom not only shares his plans for the remainder of the season, but also gives a sneak preview of the first draft of his Gameweek 31 Wildcard.

Can this strategic deployment of the game’s most valuable chip ensure Tom finishes the season strongly once again?

Elsewhere, Tom reveals his top tips for a strong finish and why patience is very much a virtue.

The last year has seen the world, including FPL, turned upside down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tom chats about he has managed to maintain strong Gameweek scores amid the postponements, surprise announcements and player quarantines.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

You need to be logged in to post a comment.