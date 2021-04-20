137
Dugout Discussion April 20

Mendy and Azpilicueta benched as Chelsea host Brighton

137 Comments
Share

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) is one of several key Chelsea assets on the bench as they host Brighton in Double Gameweek 32.

Fresh from his appearance in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) makes his first Premier League start since Gameweek 24.

There are changes in the back-three too as César Azpiliceuta (£5.9m) drops out for the first time since the Double Gameweek 19 defeat at Leicester.

Kurt Zouma (£5.3m), Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) and Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) form the defence tonight, the latter overcoming a yellow flag for a muscle injury to face Brighton.

Mason Mount (£7.2m) manages to avoid further rotation, after being rested twice across the last four Premier League matches.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m) takes up a false-nine role again tonight, with Timo Werner (£9.2m) named among the substitutes.

Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) are either side of the German international.

Neal Maupay (£6.0m) is on the Brighton bench tonight with Leandro Trossard (£5.7m), Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) leading the attack.

It looks to be a back-three for the Seagulls too, featuring Adam Webster (£4.3m), Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) and Ben White (£4.5m) with Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Joël Veltman (£4.4m) acting as wing-backs.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Rüdiger, Christensen, Zouma; Alonso, Mount, Jorginho, R James; Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sánchez; Webster, Dunk, White; Burn, Bissouma, Groß, Veltman; Trossard, Welbeck, Mac Allister.

Double Gameweek 32 so far…

Alexander-Arnold offering FPL consistency ahead of appealing Liverpool fixtures
Five FPL blanks in seven for Bruno as Greenwood’s fine late-season form continues

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

137 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Congratulations to every Manchester United fan on the planet.

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Best day as an United fan since Fergie's last title win with RVP

      Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Congrats? The Glaziers are still there

      Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why? Still embarrassed themselves for all eternity

      Open Controls
      1. Marvin: Phantom der Nacht
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        The fans haven't.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          And Bruno, Rashford, Shaw & Maguire have taken several steps forward in every true football fan's estimation for opposing it

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            We know Bruno and Rash were class, now Shaw and Maguire have justified their place and price tags

            So proud of them

            Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
          10 mins ago

          No more than the other clubs

          Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Perez was right

      The esl was the best thing to happen to football

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        OMG Perez

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Can't wait to hear what that absolute snake has to say now - if he has the nerve to show his face

        74 year old man worth 2.2 billion tries to pull a stunt like this to make even more money and dress it up as "for the fans"

        As Alan Partridge would say - "they're scum Lynn, sub-human scum"

        Open Controls
    5. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Britain is a proper country says Graham souness.Lol.

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        haha

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Properly annoyed with those who don't understand sport and the football pyramid.

        Open Controls
    6. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      What's the crack at Stamford Bridge?

      Why the delay.

      Unveiling Jose again?!

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Now we're sucking diesel

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          fans celebrating ESL withdrawal

          Open Controls
    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Manchester United share price up 7% on Monday on the ESL news. Now down 7% today to be back where it was on Friday!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Investment bankers and venture capital vultures!!

        Open Controls
      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Maybe this was a Gamestop-type ploy all along?

        Open Controls
      3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Let’s hope it was some simple stock manipulation and these shills sold their shares

        Open Controls
      4. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Hold

        Open Controls
      5. Kun Tozser
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Well done to all their shorters

        Open Controls
        1. Kun Tozser
          • 5 Years
          just now

          * the

          Open Controls
    8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Juventus president has resigned

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Good.

        Open Controls
      2. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        OMG Andrea Agnelli

        Open Controls
      3. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Hopefully Perez is next

        Open Controls
      4. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Good. He was born and raised around the club and decided to pull this bs. Betrayed the fans

        Open Controls
    9. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      https://news.paddypower.com/football/2021/04/20/man-united-local-snake-unhappy-about-ed-woodward-super-league-comparison/

      Open Controls
    10. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Football is here to stay! 😛 😛 😛

      Open Controls
    11. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      The Juve man has apparently resigned from the club also ....

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Oh, I didn't come to ask any more questions.

        Open Controls
    12. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Well, Chelsea's stay in the ESL lasted about as long as one of their managers 🙂

      Open Controls
    13. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      What's going on - has the Chelsea game kicked off?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        postponed. fans outside the stadium

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Delayed start due to protests over Mendy and Azpi not starting or something like that

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          o/ 😆

          Open Controls
      3. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks chaps!

        Open Controls
    14. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Arsenal and Spurs are so going to be the last clubs to leave the Super League

      Open Controls
    15. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Chelsea fans the real winners

      https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1384564828459749383?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1384567373143945224%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bt.dk%2Ffodbold%2Flive-foelg-super-league-udviklingen-kaempe-kovending-storklub-traekker-sig

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Must have forgotten there is still a pandemic

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Are you still looking forward to your Super League?

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            Maybe himself & Nightcrawler can watch Madrid, Barca & the 3 Italian clowns in the "elite against the elite"

            Open Controls
          2. Daniel - When to BB?
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            They tried to do the NFL / NBA stuff.

            It will be revisited IMO

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              With the amount of greed those scumbag owners have - unfortunately they will try again

              And they will hopefully fail again - thankfully there is still too much conscience & backbone out there to allow it happen

              Open Controls
              1. FALSE PROFIT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                What a great day for fans and normal people Maximus. The Glazers will sell now so a silver lining for Man U fans.

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Incredible - not that there aren't huge flaws in the game that need to be addressed of course, because there obviously are, and too many to list

                  But for once football did the right thing - that is something to take heart in imo

                  Open Controls
                2. ted mcnure
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Not so fast, I fear. Never forget, and never forgive!

                  Open Controls
              2. Daniel - When to BB?
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                UEFA should take notes and make it a better deal for everyone. this is similar to the NBA lockout for those who followed it

                Open Controls
    16. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      There will be loads of rumours out there to increase the prices of the team's stocks as they have plummeted in the last few days

      One rumour is SAF / VDS will be back at United

      Open Controls
      1. rick ding whoop
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Interesting.

        Open Controls
    17. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think UEFA will increase the number to 6 English clubs in UCL

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        I think its 6 in the new Swiss model

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          it is not I think. And was planned for 2024th. They need to make it sooner

          Open Controls
      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Stupid that it's still called the 'champions' league.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah, rebrand it as European Super League? That will be fun :)))

          Open Controls
          1. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Ha, i like it.

            Open Controls
      3. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Just a few more to go and spurs and arsenal might sneak in.

        Open Controls
    18. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Chelsea FC
      @ChelseaFC
      ·
      44m
      We're back at the Bridge! Alarm clock Tonight's kick-off will now be 8:15pm. #CHEBHA

      Open Controls
    19. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      BREAKING: Andrea Agnelli has resigned as the president of Juventus after the backlash over the European Super League. #awlfc [talksport]

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Weren't you all pro
        ESL yesterday?

        Open Controls
    20. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sat down to watch Chelsea and the one n only player I have playing and Mendy is benched.

      Honestly I mean this.. Absolutely F£&K THIS GAME

      Open Controls
      1. GGMU
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        my GW has been a disaster. Dawson -3, no Mendy, no Azpi, no Raphina, Salah 1

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah have Dawson - 3 coming in for Kdb. Absolute joke. Seriously 10 yrs playing and really considering a break nxt season

          Open Controls
    21. Z
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I am not British....but i realy couldn't belive that you guys could destroy the BEST league in the world. I can understend others, but not EPL clubs

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        It's all posturing to negotiate a better deal with uefa

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Sure thing. But i dont think that Perez and Agnelli was jut playing games

          Open Controls
    22. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      If spurs are the last club to withdraw, can we claim we've won something?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        If spurs were the only team in the league. they would finish 2nd.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          lol beat me to it

          Open Controls
    23. boc610
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      people celebrating but this genie can t be put back in the bottle. ESL dead in the water-for now.also how are the fans of the 6 ever going to trust the owners again?? if city pull out are the they just going to pretend nothing happened? oh wait they're pretty good at that as it is hehe

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Let us enjoy. The people, the fans have won something at last!

        Open Controls
        1. boc610
          • 9 Years
          just now

          im a pool fan and i can already imagine the chants coming our way from the tofees when the fans are back.

          Open Controls
    24. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Spurs going to be the last to leave so they can finally claim a trophy
      But, on second thoughts, It's Spurs. If they were the only team in this Super league I'd still be surprised if they finished higher than 4th.

      Open Controls
      1. djman102
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Wenger would say that was a trophy.

        Open Controls
    25. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’ve taken naps that lasted longer than ESL

      Open Controls
      1. A Kun & Mateta
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I've had longer sessions of choke the chicken!

        Open Controls
    26. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Chelsea and city bottling the super league initiative. They have their billionaires to back them unfortunately

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Are any of these clubs not backed by billionaires?

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Do you view Bruno, Rashford, Shaw & Maguire as bottling it too?

        Open Controls
      3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Perhaps Arsenal and Spurs can join a Super Midtable League?

        Open Controls
    27. Netters2018
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Why was leno dropped?
      And
      Why was mendy dropped?

      Best keeper under £5m for rest of season?

      Open Controls
    28. chesterCITY
        just now

        am so happy that I can take any hit now in my flp 🙂

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.