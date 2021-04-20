Mendy and Azpilicueta benched as Chelsea host Brighton

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) is one of several key Chelsea assets on the bench as they host Brighton in Double Gameweek 32.

Fresh from his appearance in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) makes his first Premier League start since Gameweek 24.

There are changes in the back-three too as César Azpiliceuta (£5.9m) drops out for the first time since the Double Gameweek 19 defeat at Leicester.

Kurt Zouma (£5.3m), Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) and Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) form the defence tonight, the latter overcoming a yellow flag for a muscle injury to face Brighton.

Mason Mount (£7.2m) manages to avoid further rotation, after being rested twice across the last four Premier League matches.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m) takes up a false-nine role again tonight, with Timo Werner (£9.2m) named among the substitutes.

Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) are either side of the German international.

Neal Maupay (£6.0m) is on the Brighton bench tonight with Leandro Trossard (£5.7m), Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) leading the attack.

It looks to be a back-three for the Seagulls too, featuring Adam Webster (£4.3m), Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) and Ben White (£4.5m) with Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Joël Veltman (£4.4m) acting as wing-backs.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Rüdiger, Christensen, Zouma; Alonso, Mount, Jorginho, R James; Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sánchez; Webster, Dunk, White; Burn, Bissouma, Groß, Veltman; Trossard, Welbeck, Mac Allister.

Double Gameweek 32 so far…

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT