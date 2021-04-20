Mendy and Azpilicueta benched as Chelsea host Brighton

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) is one of several key Chelsea assets on the bench as they host Brighton in Double Gameweek 32.
Fresh from his appearance in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) makes his first Premier League start since Gameweek 24.
There are changes in the back-three too as César Azpiliceuta (£5.9m) drops out for the first time since the Double Gameweek 19 defeat at Leicester.
Kurt Zouma (£5.3m), Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) and Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) form the defence tonight, the latter overcoming a yellow flag for a muscle injury to face Brighton.
Mason Mount (£7.2m) manages to avoid further rotation, after being rested twice across the last four Premier League matches.
Kai Havertz (£8.2m) takes up a false-nine role again tonight, with Timo Werner (£9.2m) named among the substitutes.
Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) are either side of the German international.
Neal Maupay (£6.0m) is on the Brighton bench tonight with Leandro Trossard (£5.7m), Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) leading the attack.
It looks to be a back-three for the Seagulls too, featuring Adam Webster (£4.3m), Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) and Ben White (£4.5m) with Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Joël Veltman (£4.4m) acting as wing-backs.
Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Rüdiger, Christensen, Zouma; Alonso, Mount, Jorginho, R James; Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech.
Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sánchez; Webster, Dunk, White; Burn, Bissouma, Groß, Veltman; Trossard, Welbeck, Mac Allister.
Double Gameweek 32 so far…
