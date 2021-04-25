292
Dugout Discussion April 25

Pope returns for Burnley after two-game absence

Having been sidelined for the past two gameweeks with a shoulder injury, Nick Pope (£5.5m) takes up his rightful position between the Burnley posts in Blank Gameweek 33.

Matej Vydra (£4.8m) is also back in the Clarets XI, having been sacrificed for the trip to Manchester United last weekend as Sean Dyche opted for an extra body in midfield.

The budget forward does have extra competition for that spot partnering Chris Wood (£6.3m), however, with Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) fit enough to take a place on the bench alongside Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m).

Josh Brownhill (£4.9m), who played in a more advanced role against Man Utd, moves to right midfield as Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) drops to the bench.

For Wolves, Ruben Neves (£5.1m) makes a slightly surprising return to action after Nuno revealed that the midfielder was still isolating on Friday.

Neves replaces his compatriot Joao Moutinho (£5.1m), who is absent from the Wolves squad.

“Ruben [Neves] was in isolation, he tested on Friday and had the clearance on the afternoon. Unfortunately, Joao [Moutinho] had a small injury and he cannot be in the game.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Conor Coady (£5.0m) plays alongside Romain Saiss (£5.0m) and Willy Boly (£5.4m) in a familiar back-three system for Wolves.

Tipped in FFScout’s weekly ‘Spot the Differential’ article ahead of Blank Gameweek 33, Daniel Podence (£5.3m) will operate as part of Nuno’s front three alongside Willian José (£6.8m) and Adama Traoré (£6.1m).

Wolves XI: Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Semedo; Podence, Willian Jose, A Traore.

Burnley XI: Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill; Wood, Vydra.

Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Off topic, but 37 runs hit in the final over by Jadeja

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      How many no balls in that over?

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        just now

        6, 6, 6nb, 6, 2, 6, 4

    2. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Great hitting by Jadeja. Will make it a great second innings with the way RCB are batting this season!

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Hoping for a great chase here

    3. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      OMG

  2. JBG
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Greenwood as striker, nice.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes!

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      All those Greenwood in Jota out pondering people (hi there, that’s me) ... hiding behind sofa ...

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hoping he’s benched LOL

    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Livescore?

  3. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Could really do with Bruno and Shaw utterly obliterating Leeds today (sorry Leeds fans) ....

    1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      How dare you.

  4. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Scared Greenwood non owner

    1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Very scared. My direct opponent got him in. Bound to haul.

  5. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Greenwood benched.

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Took a hit for him

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      For Leeds..

      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes!

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hmm not really?

      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Check Leeds bench.

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Course

      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        It's Leeds GW that's benched.

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah so many Greenwoods these days

    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I do not believe that to be the case mr driver.

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hahahaha ... nicely done.

  6. Essan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just seen the score. Guess who has Woods 2nd on the bench? 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      essan

  7. Al Moon Yeah
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    AHAHAHA! Just logged in. Do my eyes deceive me or do I see a Chris Wood hattrick? Juuuhuuuu!! My best ever wildcard signing!

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well played!

      1. Al Moon Yeah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you!

    2. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Juhuuuuu. Well done

  8. b91jh
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    And Leicester once had all of Lingard, Kane, Vardy and Wood in 2012-13 in the championship. Crazy.

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      They have great scouts. Every signing turned out great.

      Even recently, Maddison, Soyuncu, Fofana, Tielemans.

      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Ndidi, Barnes, Pereira too

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      And the top scorer was David Nudgent.

  9. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cavani benched

  10. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    No pogba def helps Bruno

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      True

  11. Lucky Russian
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Nothing like a good bit of Wood when you wake up. Not many differentials' out there - congrats to those who took the plunge. Huge rank move.

  12. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Shaw, Greenwood, Bamford and Struijk. What do I want here?

  13. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Vydra G

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Think he's off

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Phew!

  14. sunzip14
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    0-4

  15. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Vydra 4!

  16. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bbc sport appear to have forgotten fernandes?

  17. balint84
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) getting Burnley def for Dunk or Andersen
    B) not worth a hit

  18. sunzip14
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Offside

  19. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Greenwood hatrick incoming

  20. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Offside

  21. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Well, Coady backfired!!!

  22. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    No Pogba today. Bruno will inevitably explode

  23. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Cheers Vydra.

    Please score now Coady....

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      offside

    2. DickFranDyke
      • 11 Years
      just now

      lol. Love it!

  24. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Ah jeez ... Vydra waving his points at me from bench for the 2nd time in 3 games .... Jota, I trusted you!!!!

  25. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Oh ffs....

  26. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Pogba bench = double digit Fernandes haul.

    I'm expecting early Leeds goal then a high scoring match 4-2 united, Fernandes 2 goals 2 assists.

    Patience due to be rewarded.

