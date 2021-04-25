Pope returns for Burnley after two-game absence

Having been sidelined for the past two gameweeks with a shoulder injury, Nick Pope (£5.5m) takes up his rightful position between the Burnley posts in Blank Gameweek 33.

Matej Vydra (£4.8m) is also back in the Clarets XI, having been sacrificed for the trip to Manchester United last weekend as Sean Dyche opted for an extra body in midfield.

The budget forward does have extra competition for that spot partnering Chris Wood (£6.3m), however, with Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) fit enough to take a place on the bench alongside Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m).

Josh Brownhill (£4.9m), who played in a more advanced role against Man Utd, moves to right midfield as Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) drops to the bench.

For Wolves, Ruben Neves (£5.1m) makes a slightly surprising return to action after Nuno revealed that the midfielder was still isolating on Friday.

Neves replaces his compatriot Joao Moutinho (£5.1m), who is absent from the Wolves squad.

“Ruben [Neves] was in isolation, he tested on Friday and had the clearance on the afternoon. Unfortunately, Joao [Moutinho] had a small injury and he cannot be in the game.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Conor Coady (£5.0m) plays alongside Romain Saiss (£5.0m) and Willy Boly (£5.4m) in a familiar back-three system for Wolves.

Tipped in FFScout’s weekly ‘Spot the Differential’ article ahead of Blank Gameweek 33, Daniel Podence (£5.3m) will operate as part of Nuno’s front three alongside Willian José (£6.8m) and Adama Traoré (£6.1m).

Wolves XI: Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Semedo; Podence, Willian Jose, A Traore.

Burnley XI: Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill; Wood, Vydra.