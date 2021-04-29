The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We’re back with another round-up of our two Fantasy Football Scout cup competitions, both of which have now reached the semi-final stage.

The super-quick turnaround between the end of Gameweek 32 and the deadline for Gameweek 33, coupled with the usual snail-paced Fantasy Premier League refresh after Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion, meant that we were unable to bring you our usual article round-up last week.

But the quarter-finals of the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup both played out as scheduled in Gameweek 33, with the latest fixtures and results featured in our regular summary below.

FFS OPEN CUP

QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Score Rank Score Rank Genovoze 57 46258 vs whitty 57 64796 FPL Bielsa 59 26107 vs Zedz 44 14549 RobinHuth 62 10968 vs Mince n Tatties 66 20947 ronaldez 49 611048 vs Jambo17 55 32351

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

Our two highest-ranking managers in the quarter-finals both bowed out, with RobinHuth defeated 62-66 by Mince n Tatties and Zedz succumbing to a 44-59 loss at the hands of FPL Bielsa.

RobinHuth actually matched their opponents’ Gameweek 33 score of 66 and climbed to just outside the top 10,000 but a minus-four hit to recruit the misfiring Diogo Jota and Mason Greenwood proved costly, with Mince n Tatties prevailing.

FPL Bielsa will next play Genovoze, who squeaked through the quarter-finals after a 57-all tie with a Wildcarding whitty; a superior overall rank enough to settle the contest.

ronaldez, sitting outside the top 600k, was by some distance the lowest-ranked manager in the last eight but bowed out after losing 55-49 to Jambo17.

All four of our fairly evenly matched semi-finalists are ranked between 20,000 and 50,000, with only Mince n Tatties retaining any chips (the Bench Boost).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Score Rank Score Rank Ccgway 55 83987 vs SUNFLOWER 56 10909 Rossaldinho 56 29201 vs FPLMAD 48 86894 vinny14 41 27226 vs EUG 84 24109 Mohd Rodzi 68 4823 vs Pumped Up Kicks 62 744

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

Rank Rank SUNFLOWER 10909 vs EUG 24109 Rossaldinho 29201 vs Mohd Rodzi 4823

The standard is even higher in the FFS Members Cup, with the four remaining managers all sitting nicely within the top 30k.

The pick of the quarter-finals saw Mohd Rodzi, who is now inside the top 5,000, defeat 744th-place Pumped Up Kicks.

A Kelechi Iheanacho captaincy sealed it for Mohd Rodzi, whose Gameweek 33 score of 68 was enough for an 11th green arrow in a row.

SUNFLOWER – who still has a Wildcard intact – edged out Ccgway by just one point, with the losing quarter-finalist left cursing their decision to bench a hauling Chris Wood.

EUG did profit from the Burnley striker’s 20-point bonanza, however, en route to a comprehensive 84-41 victory over vinny14.

Rossaldinho saw off FPLMAD 56-48 in our other quarter-final.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 25

Round 1 – Gameweek 26

Round 2 – Gameweek 27

Round 3 – Gameweek 28

Round 4 – Gameweek 29

Round 5 – Gameweek 30

Round 6 – Gameweek 31

Round 7 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 2 6

6 Round 1 – Gameweek 27

Round 2 – Gameweek 28

Round 3 – Gameweek 29

Round 4 – Gameweek 30

Round 5 – Gameweek 31

Round 6 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

