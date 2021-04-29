53
FFS Cup April 29

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We’re back with another round-up of our two Fantasy Football Scout cup competitions, both of which have now reached the semi-final stage.

The super-quick turnaround between the end of Gameweek 32 and the deadline for Gameweek 33, coupled with the usual snail-paced Fantasy Premier League refresh after Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion, meant that we were unable to bring you our usual article round-up last week.

But the quarter-finals of the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup both played out as scheduled in Gameweek 33, with the latest fixtures and results featured in our regular summary below.

FFS OPEN CUP

QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS
ScoreRankScoreRank
Genovoze5746258vswhitty5764796
FPL Bielsa5926107vsZedz4414549
RobinHuth6210968vsMince n Tatties6620947
ronaldez49611048vsJambo175532351
SEMI-FINAL DRAW
RankRank
FPL Bielsa26107vsGenovoze46258
Mince n Tatties20947vsJambo1732351

Our two highest-ranking managers in the quarter-finals both bowed out, with RobinHuth defeated 62-66 by Mince n Tatties and Zedz succumbing to a 44-59 loss at the hands of FPL Bielsa.

RobinHuth actually matched their opponents’ Gameweek 33 score of 66 and climbed to just outside the top 10,000 but a minus-four hit to recruit the misfiring Diogo Jota and Mason Greenwood proved costly, with Mince n Tatties prevailing.

FPL Bielsa will next play Genovoze, who squeaked through the quarter-finals after a 57-all tie with a Wildcarding whitty; a superior overall rank enough to settle the contest.

ronaldez, sitting outside the top 600k, was by some distance the lowest-ranked manager in the last eight but bowed out after losing 55-49 to Jambo17.

All four of our fairly evenly matched semi-finalists are ranked between 20,000 and 50,000, with only Mince n Tatties retaining any chips (the Bench Boost).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS
ScoreRankScoreRank
Ccgway5583987vsSUNFLOWER5610909
Rossaldinho5629201vsFPLMAD4886894
vinny144127226vsEUG8424109
Mohd Rodzi684823vsPumped Up Kicks62744
SEMI-FINAL DRAW
RankRank
SUNFLOWER10909vsEUG24109
Rossaldinho29201vsMohd Rodzi4823

The standard is even higher in the FFS Members Cup, with the four remaining managers all sitting nicely within the top 30k.

The pick of the quarter-finals saw Mohd Rodzi, who is now inside the top 5,000, defeat 744th-place Pumped Up Kicks.

A Kelechi Iheanacho captaincy sealed it for Mohd Rodzi, whose Gameweek 33 score of 68 was enough for an 11th green arrow in a row.

SUNFLOWER – who still has a Wildcard intact – edged out Ccgway by just one point, with the losing quarter-finalist left cursing their decision to bench a hauling Chris Wood.

EUG did profit from the Burnley striker’s 20-point bonanza, however, en route to a comprehensive 84-41 victory over vinny14.

Rossaldinho saw off FPLMAD 56-48 in our other quarter-final.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 25
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 26
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 26
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Fairly boring one but; Which combo is best for 35+36? Will BB35.

    Coady(BHA, tot)
    Saka(WBA+che, blank)

    Llorente(TOT, bur)
    Gundog(CHE, new)

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Llorente could also be Alioski

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Llorente Saka not possible? I’d go A otherwise

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        No. It’s either Coady >> Llorente/Alioski or Gundog >> Saka?

        Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Any advice?

    Martinez, Pope
    TAA, Coufal, Rudiger, Dunk, Stones*
    Salah, Saka, Lingard, Bruno, Jota
    Lacazette, Kane, Ihenacho

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Some help here, lads?

    Meslier / Forster
    TAA / Dias / Coufal / Rüdiger /  Holding
    Salah / Bruno / Greenwood / Gündogan / Lingard
    Kane / Wood /  Iheanacho

    A. Greenwood to Son
    B. Gündogan to Maddison/Mount
    C. Dias to Coleman, Gündogan to Son (- 4)

    Leaning towards A, Gündo bench and Wood plays.

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        A looks the best to me.

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Appreciate it, sir!

          Open Controls
    2. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Replacement for Raphina up to 5.7m? I'm thinking Pereira

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Pereira is a good move.

          Open Controls
        • Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Saka

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Asked this earlier..got some replies but looking for more please

        A) Kane x 2 (-4)

        B) Salah and Son

        Who gets more this week?

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          • Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls
        2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Are any of the semi-finalists non-lurkers?

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Fpl bielsa

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Rossaldinho in the 2nd one

              Open Controls
              1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Cool - good luck to them 🙂

                Open Controls
          2. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Yep, Mince N Tasties is around a bit, he also makes up part of our Eliteserien community here that's about to kick off

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/profiles/mince-n-tatties/

            SUNFLOWER is also Eliteserien / Allsvenskan I believe - Scandanavian practice works clearly.

            Rossaldinho I recognise but I can't think from where... possibly an old poster?

            Open Controls
            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Nice - cheers. A few then this year. I thought Mince n Tatties sounded familiar.

              Open Controls
            2. SUNFLOWER
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              45 mins ago

              Open Controls
            3. SUNFLOWER
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              42 mins ago

              Sorry, not sure why the first post didn't appear. Can't believe I've actually made it to a semi-final. Very lucky with the Wood benching. EUG's team looks really strong, but you never know!

              Open Controls
              1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Good luck!

                Open Controls
        3. TeddiPonza
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          T, 0m in bank and bench boost to play (probably in 35) Any idea what to do with this?

          Martinez (Forster)
          TAA Coufal Holding (Shaw Ward)
          Salah Son Jota Bruno Lingard
          Kane Nacho (Vydra)

          Thinking Jota to Siggy to prepare for dgw 35 and don't want to burn a transfer.

          Thoughts??

          Open Controls
        4. sneif4
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Who to bench this week:
          A) Watkins
          B) Greenwood
          C) Jota

          1) Holding
          2) Coady

          Open Controls
          1. sneif4
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Sorry, one from the top, one from the bottom

            Open Controls
          2. TeddiPonza
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            C2

            Open Controls
        5. richarlison2348
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            No chips, 1m itb.
            Leno Forster
            Azpilicueta Rudiger TAA Coady Fofana
            Maddison Salah Son Lingard Jota
            Vydra Iheanacho Kane

            Azpilicueta to Digne for double
            Roll in 35
            Get rid of two LEI and CHE players for 36 blank
            Thoughts? Thanks all

            Open Controls
          • Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Time to bring in Che Adams now??

            Ings out for the season apparently

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Adams was sh*t when Ings wasnt playing before. What makes you think anythings going to change this time? Adams plays better when Ings plays

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Didn’t take note of this last time, well there goes that idea...

                Open Controls
          • Messiah Hazard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            How long is Phillips out? Is it worth to do Phillips out to get Struijk in on an FT?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Nah Phillips wasnt far off last week, probably comes back this week (bench him), then has a fantastic run of fixtures.

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Phillips wasn’t even in training this week so no he’s not going to be back this week at all

                Open Controls
                1. FPL_Motty
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Oh really. Well I wouldnt say he's 100% out, lets remember Jota wasnt pictured in training last week and played. Phillips was pictured in training the week before so it's odd he's missed out, or could be precautionary. Doesn't sound too great though agreed

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Yeah agreed but still not worth a transfer out imo. Should be back soon hopefully

                    Open Controls
          • Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            I keep reading stuff on social media about blanks and doubles in GW35 and GW36.

            Has anything actually been announced yet or is this still all educated guesswork ?

            Open Controls
            1. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Educated guesswork. I'm not confident of a DGW35 at this point

              Open Controls
            2. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              The master says it’s a 70% chance of happening

              Open Controls
            3. moz_1983
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Ben Crellin's twitter page is best place for checking these out. More than a good chance of a DGW in 35, blank 36.

              Open Controls
              1. Patio Kev
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yep agreed and nothing on there but just lots of chatter about transfers this week from other so called experts on blanks and doubles.

                Open Controls
            4. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              The only thing we know for sure is that Everton, Villa, Southampton and Palace will have a DGW at some point this season. Ben Crellin who most on here seems to follow for DGW predictions reckons there is a 70% chance it will be in GW35, as well as doubles for Leicester, Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal.

              Other possible schedules are

              Every team apart from AVL, EVE, CRY, SOU, MUN, LEI, CHE, ARS Blanks in GW36 and every team apart from MUN, LEI, CHE, ARS Doubles in GW37

              AVL, EVE, CRY, SOU Double in GW36 and no Blank GWs

              AVL, EVE, CRY, SOU Double in GW37 and no Blank GWs

              Another option would be everybody doubling in GW38 if the GW deadlines remain as they are, and fixtures are moved forward a week.

              Basically, it's a big unknown. The chance of a big DGW35 are less than 50/50 IMO.

              Open Controls
              1. Patio Kev
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                30 mins ago

                Yes I get the 70% chance, it just seems to be spoken like as if it’s already a done deal that we are having these fixture changes.

                “I’m looking at bringing in XXXX for XXXX to cover the GW36 blanks. Do we think he’ll play/keeps his place?” Etc etc

                Open Controls
                1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                  • 6 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  I'd say it's 50/50 at best - Ben Crellin has no more insight than anyone else who follows these sort of things.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL_Motty
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    21 mins ago

                    Really..

                    Is that why he has 50k followers on twitter.. Guess we don't need him, we can all spend our time looking through dates and past events to make our own educated guesses.. or maybe we don't because Crellin already has for us.

                    Open Controls
                    1. A.J.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I'm not going to criticize BC because generally he does a good job forecasting these things, but he's not immune to getting it wrong.

                      Off the top of my head he said 60% Southampton would double in GW26, only changing his mind once José gave the game away at a press conference that it was Fulham against Spurs and not Southampton.

                      He also called 60% the Villa v Everton fixture tbp in GW28/30. Yet to be arranged.

                      Use his info as a guide and not as gospel.

                      Open Controls
          • joeymanuel
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Bruno to Kane now or wait until after DGW35?

              Open Controls
              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                34 mins ago

                Has Kane been reclassified as a mid ?

                Open Controls
                1. joeymanuel
                    just now

                    lol. upgrade vydra to kane and downgrade bruno to pereira/harrison/ASM

                    Open Controls
                2. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  33 mins ago

                  Never

                  Open Controls
                3. CBonci
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Any other way to get Kane in?

                  Open Controls
                  1. joeymanuel
                      2 mins ago

                      Straight swap with Vardy

                      Open Controls

