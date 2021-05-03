Antonio and Cresswell back from injury as West Ham face unchanged Burnley

Fantasy Premier League’s second highest-scoring defender make a return from injury for tonight’s match at Turf Moor.
Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m), who trails only Stuart Dallas (£5.3m) for FPL points among players in his position, is back after a three-game absence for West Ham United’s trip to Burnley.
He’s not the only popular FPL asset who makes a playing comeback following a spell on the sidelines as Michail Antonio (£6.4m) returns for a first appearance since Gameweek 30.
Craig Dawson (£4.5m) is also available after suspension and returns to David Moyes’ starting XI.
The West Ham boss has made five changes in all, with Manuel Lanzini (£6.4m) and Said Benrahma (£5.9m) recalled along with that aforementioned trio.
Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m), Fabian Balbuena (£4.1m) and Ryan Fredericks (£4.3m) drop to the bench, while Angelo Ogbonna (£4.7m) and Mark Noble (£4.5m) are not in the squad at all.
On Ogbonna and Noble, Moyes said ahead of kick-off:
We lost them in the game against Chelsea last week, Angelo and Nobes. We’ve got a couple back but we lose a couple as well.
The Burnley team news is nowhere near as headline-grabbing, as manager Sean Dyche has unsurprisingly named exactly the same side that defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 a week ago.
Chris Wood‘s (£6.4m) ownership has risen to a season-high 3.2% following his 20-point haul at Molineux.
A further 105,780 Fantasy managers recruited the Kiwi ahead of last Friday’s deadline.
Jesse Lingard (£6.7m) is the most-owned player on show by some distance, sitting in just under one in three of FPL squads overall and in 88% of the top 10,000 teams.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Vydra, Wood.
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Pieters, Bardsley, Dunne.
West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Benrahma, Lanzini, Lingard, Fornals, Soucek, Antonio.
Subs: Trott, Randolph, Balbuena, Alves, Bowen, Fredericks, Johnson, Odubeko, Coventry.
