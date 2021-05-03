364
Dugout Discussion May 3

Antonio and Cresswell back from injury as West Ham face unchanged Burnley

Fantasy Premier League’s second highest-scoring defender make a return from injury for tonight’s match at Turf Moor.

Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m), who trails only Stuart Dallas (£5.3m) for FPL points among players in his position, is back after a three-game absence for West Ham United’s trip to Burnley.

He’s not the only popular FPL asset who makes a playing comeback following a spell on the sidelines as Michail Antonio (£6.4m) returns for a first appearance since Gameweek 30.

Craig Dawson (£4.5m) is also available after suspension and returns to David Moyes’ starting XI.

The West Ham boss has made five changes in all, with Manuel Lanzini (£6.4m) and Said Benrahma (£5.9m) recalled along with that aforementioned trio.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m), Fabian Balbuena (£4.1m) and Ryan Fredericks (£4.3m) drop to the bench, while Angelo Ogbonna (£4.7m) and Mark Noble (£4.5m) are not in the squad at all.

On Ogbonna and Noble, Moyes said ahead of kick-off:

We lost them in the game against Chelsea last week, Angelo and Nobes. We’ve got a couple back but we lose a couple as well.

The Burnley team news is nowhere near as headline-grabbing, as manager Sean Dyche has unsurprisingly named exactly the same side that defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 a week ago.

Chris Wood‘s (£6.4m) ownership has risen to a season-high 3.2% following his 20-point haul at Molineux.

A further 105,780 Fantasy managers recruited the Kiwi ahead of last Friday’s deadline.

Jesse Lingard (£6.7m) is the most-owned player on show by some distance, sitting in just under one in three of FPL squads overall and in 88% of the top 10,000 teams.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Vydra, Wood.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Pieters, Bardsley, Dunne.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Benrahma, Lanzini, Lingard, Fornals, Soucek, Antonio.

Subs: Trott, Randolph, Balbuena, Alves, Bowen, Fredericks, Johnson, Odubeko, Coventry.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 35

  1. COUFAL SO GOOD
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    JLingz brace urgently needed

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      His teeth look alright

      Open Controls
  2. DropkickMurphys
      5 mins ago

      This match has a 2-2 feeling in it

      Open Controls
      1. COUFAL SO GOOD
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah,West Ham always concede past the 80th minute mark

        Open Controls
      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thinking the same - West Ham so much better than Burnley but you just know what’ll happen

        Open Controls
      3. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not sure if I’ve complemented your handle before but Skinhead on the MTBA is my jam

        Open Controls
    • GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not Colombian J Rod playing unColombian.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Not much to separate them these days tbf

        Open Controls
    • SON of CITY
        2 mins ago

        Lingard

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          just now

          ?

          Open Controls
      • Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Camaaan Bowen

        Open Controls
      • Dirty_Harry
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Crazy to do the below for free:

        Son+Vydra > Greenwood+DCL?

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Son seems to have re-found some form which has been nice.
          But overall that looks good to me.

          Open Controls
      • MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Hows that not a booking? Haha

        Open Controls
      • GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No right foot for a PL player.

        Open Controls
      • mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Fornals on track to break the record of wrong decisions in a single game

        Open Controls

