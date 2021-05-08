17
Allsvenskan Fantasy May 8

Allsvenskan Fantasy – Scout Picks GW5

17 Comments
After Gameweek 5, which kicks off today, the Gameweeks are about to start flying by again with GW6 arriving in midweek only to followed by a double in GW7. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for all your kind words along the way and I’d also like to lift up community contributors Poohdini and Gerardo7 in particular (@poohdini59 and @BitacoraFantasy on Twitter) who make the English community around Allsvenskan Fantasy an even nicer and more informative place to be. We might not be that many yet, but it’s a great community none the less!

Gameweek 4 review

Allsvenskan Fantasy contributors @poohdini59 on Twitter has provided these superb summaries of data points from GW4:

Jacob Bergström continues to rack up good underlying numbers and could be one to look at going forward, assuming he finds his scoring boots sooner rather than later. Equally, David Löfquist had a good game on the creative side of things against Degerfors, something we can probably expect to be a theme for the teams facing Degerfors this season. Norrköping budget striker Carl Björk pops up here and there in the charts after a solid display in GW4, yet both the short and long term prospect for him look muddy with Ari Freyr Skulason coming back to fitness which should push Jonathan Levi back into the attacking trio and give Björk/Samuel Adegbenro/Levi just two spots to fight for, even with Christoffer Nyman temporarily out of the equation.

Should Levi or Adegbenro fall out of favour, or Nyman continue to struggle with fitness, or when Sead Haksabanovic gets his likely summer transfer, Björk might start making his way into the line up on a more regular basis. Not a complete stay away given his price, the warning flags should still be raised given the competition. Speaking of Sead Haksabanovic, he really came to life against Örebro with his 8 key passes and 7 shots – it will be interesting to see if he can build upon that performance in the coming Gameweeks.

Mjällby as a whole continues to put up numbers but make very little of them, a theme we might see going forward unless Jacob Bergström either starts making more of the chances, or ideally he gets a bit more help in the attack. The loss of Moses Ogbu is really showing so far and the best thing for Mjällby would be if there are more attacking threats than just Bergström. Varberg are also surprisingly high up the charts, especially in the category shots in the box where they registered 13 this game and have taken 43 all season, the second highest tally ahead of Malmö (40), Norrköping (36), and Djurgården (35). Highest of all are none other than Mjällby with 45 shots in the box in 4 games.

As always, be sure to check out @BitacoraFantasy on Twitter who continues to contribute to the community with his articles on players to watch

Scout Picks

The Scout Picks selection is 11 players hand-picked as the best options for the week, with no more than 3 players from one team and within a 83.5m budget. The picks for Gameweek 4 are:

Malkolm Nilsson Säfqvist (4.6m)

Aslak Fonn Witry (8.3m), Johan Larsson (8.0m), Simon Strand (5.5m), Joel Nilsson (5.4m)

Tobias Sana (8.5m), Anders Christiansen (12.2m), Edward Chilufya (7.1m), Nicklas Bärkroth (7.2m)

Antonio Colak (9.6m), Marokhy Ndione (5.4m)

The Captain Pick this week is Aslak Fonn Witry.

The full article on our Scout Picks for GW5 in Allsvenskan Fantasy can be found here.

If you want to chat about Fantasy Football in general or Allsvenskan Fantasy in particular, follow me @FF_Meltens.

17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mullered in Maenam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Great thanks Petter, Witry for C for me too. Off to a slow start, WC is beckoning.

  2. General Nuisance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Sensible picks. Mjallby need indeed to find a way to deliver on the stats.
    I am surprised by recent transfer trends given the attacking stats posted here above.

    1. Gerardo7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Indeed. I sold Lofquist and kinda regrets it tbh. But Bärk will deliver hopefully!

    2. Meltens
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Fantasy managers are in general, rightly or wrongly, mostly basing their transfers on points already scored rather than underlyings. It opened my eyes a bit as well to see these numbers but atm both Varberg and Mjällby need to up their efficiency to provide us with some proper alternatives!

  3. Gerardo7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Very aggressive team that one. Love the double up on Djurgarden mids. I can see some hauls there. Thanks!

  4. Eytexi
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    1FT: Jallow & Haksabanovic to Strand & AC (-4). Had the premium-midfield switch pencilled in for a couple GWs now and, despite Haksabanovic performing in GW4, I got it done early. Had I waited a little, I may have preferred a Djurgarden midfielder & a switch to AC for DGW7. Having no Hammarby & Djurgarden attacking cover is my main concern over the next 2, although I may move for either next GW. Jallow to Strand I did later in the week for a perhaps questionable hit. I've been impressed by both so far this season - Jallow, similalrly to Chilufya when I sold him last week, goes straight back on the watchlist. GBG just haven't cut it for me defensively so far, especially over GW3 & GW4. I reckon, with DGW7 looming for Strand, this move pays off over the next 3. Could backfire, though.

    GW4: Nilsson Säfqvist, (Påhlsson);
    Nilsson (K), Witry (V), J.Larsson, Knudsen, Strand;
    Löfquist, AC, Sana, (Kpozo, Carlén);
    Colak, Adegbenro, (Vilhelmsson).

    A round rank of 42nd, and a solid 89-pointer, in GW4 takes me to 81st OR. Nilsson takes the armband for GW5 to make it 5 different captains over the first 5 gameweeks. Admittedly Witry is the obvious choice this week for the armband, but Nilsson did enough vs. Degerfors to convince me he can outscore him. Despite returning a solid 11-points in GW4, I think he has more in his locker, especially goals. ÖFK have looked poor at both ends, the 5-0W vs. ÖSK aside, so I'd back Nilsson for a CS as well (at least as much as I do Witry vs. Degerfors). Good luck all!

    1. Meltens
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Great start to the season for you! 🙂 Good luck, Nilsson looks very nice and I regret not being patient with him.

  5. TAT
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    After a bad start to the season, I finally got a green arrow last GW. Still not sure if this team is good enough going forward, so I’m left with playing the WC early, or consider taking hits.

    Team value is only 99.2 (with 0.5 in the bank), which is a disadvantage when making transfers. Heintz need to go, but for who? Bärkroth? kpozo? Löfquist? I’m also short on Malmö assets…

    Jansson
    Witry - Knudsen - Nilsson - Jallow
    Haksabanovic - Sana - Ludwigson - Heintz
    Edvardsen - Turgott
    (Gal - Silverholt - Olsson - Hellborg)

    1. Eytexi
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Heintz out probably wouldn't be my priority given his next 2 fixtures - I'd be more concerned about the lack of MFF & IFE given their fixtures and upcoming DGW7.

      That said, if I was selling Heintz it would be for Bäkroth (or Amoo). I own both Löfquist & Kpozo, yet still prefer Bäkroth of the three you mentioned.

      1. TAT
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes, Heintz does have decent fixtures, but his run of 2's and one 3-pointer makes me want to look elsewhere. It can't stretch to any Malmö assets the way my team is set up right now – if not dropping Haksabanovic.

        I'm also tempted to do Edvardsen to Ndione, in order to get more Elfsborg cover.

    2. Meltens
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      I still like Chilufya a lot and of the two Djurgården mids I think he's the most threatening despite not converting yet so that's where I'd go.

      1. TAT
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Had Chilufya from the start of the season, but transferred him out for Ludwigson last GW. Could be tempted to bring him back if he starts delivering points!

        1. Meltens
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Ah okay yeah Ludwigson has good fixtures coming up but so do Djurgården. I'd be tempted if getting rid of Heintz as there are few others in that category that have impressed.

          1. TAT
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Indeed, there are several options that looks moe tempting than Heintz at the moment. What I could do for this GW, is take a -4 for Heintz and Edvardsen to Ndione and Bäkroth.

    3. TAT
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Damn! Got distracted before the deadline, and didn't get the chance to make any transfers!

  6. SUNFLOWER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Armband also on Witry for me. Just the one transfer this week, Chilufya to Bäkroth. Jallow to Strand may be on the cards soon for the double gameweek. Good luck everyone!

