Allsvenskan Fantasy – Scout Picks GW5

After Gameweek 5, which kicks off today, the Gameweeks are about to start flying by again with GW6 arriving in midweek only to followed by a double in GW7. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for all your kind words along the way and I’d also like to lift up community contributors Poohdini and Gerardo7 in particular (@poohdini59 and @BitacoraFantasy on Twitter) who make the English community around Allsvenskan Fantasy an even nicer and more informative place to be. We might not be that many yet, but it’s a great community none the less!

Gameweek 4 review

Allsvenskan Fantasy contributors @poohdini59 on Twitter has provided these superb summaries of data points from GW4:

Jacob Bergström continues to rack up good underlying numbers and could be one to look at going forward, assuming he finds his scoring boots sooner rather than later. Equally, David Löfquist had a good game on the creative side of things against Degerfors, something we can probably expect to be a theme for the teams facing Degerfors this season. Norrköping budget striker Carl Björk pops up here and there in the charts after a solid display in GW4, yet both the short and long term prospect for him look muddy with Ari Freyr Skulason coming back to fitness which should push Jonathan Levi back into the attacking trio and give Björk/Samuel Adegbenro/Levi just two spots to fight for, even with Christoffer Nyman temporarily out of the equation.

Should Levi or Adegbenro fall out of favour, or Nyman continue to struggle with fitness, or when Sead Haksabanovic gets his likely summer transfer, Björk might start making his way into the line up on a more regular basis. Not a complete stay away given his price, the warning flags should still be raised given the competition. Speaking of Sead Haksabanovic, he really came to life against Örebro with his 8 key passes and 7 shots – it will be interesting to see if he can build upon that performance in the coming Gameweeks.

Mjällby as a whole continues to put up numbers but make very little of them, a theme we might see going forward unless Jacob Bergström either starts making more of the chances, or ideally he gets a bit more help in the attack. The loss of Moses Ogbu is really showing so far and the best thing for Mjällby would be if there are more attacking threats than just Bergström. Varberg are also surprisingly high up the charts, especially in the category shots in the box where they registered 13 this game and have taken 43 all season, the second highest tally ahead of Malmö (40), Norrköping (36), and Djurgården (35). Highest of all are none other than Mjällby with 45 shots in the box in 4 games.

As always, be sure to check out @BitacoraFantasy on Twitter who continues to contribute to the community with his articles on players to watch.

Scout Picks

The Scout Picks selection is 11 players hand-picked as the best options for the week, with no more than 3 players from one team and within a 83.5m budget. The picks for Gameweek 4 are:

Malkolm Nilsson Säfqvist (4.6m)

Aslak Fonn Witry (8.3m), Johan Larsson (8.0m), Simon Strand (5.5m), Joel Nilsson (5.4m)

Tobias Sana (8.5m), Anders Christiansen (12.2m), Edward Chilufya (7.1m), Nicklas Bärkroth (7.2m)

Antonio Colak (9.6m), Marokhy Ndione (5.4m)

The Captain Pick this week is Aslak Fonn Witry.

The full article on our Scout Picks for GW5 in Allsvenskan Fantasy can be found here.

If you want to chat about Fantasy Football in general or Allsvenskan Fantasy in particular, follow me @FF_Meltens.