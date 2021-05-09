195
Scout Notes May 9

The latest Maguire injury news after United’s attacking assets prosper at Villa Park

Our whistle-stop tour around Sunday’s Premier League matches starts with Manchester United’s Triple Gameweek 35 opener – and an injury update on Harry Maguire (£5.5m).

ASTON VILLA 1-3 MANCHESTER UNITED

Image

There were points all round for Manchester United’s five most-owned attacking assets in part one of their Gameweek 35 triple-header.

The Red Devils came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, with Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Mason Greenwood (£7.2m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) and Paul Pogba (£7.6m) each registering an attacking return apiece.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) claimed the assist for Greenwood’s goal but it was an otherwise forgettable day of owners of United’s defenders, who once again came unstuck against a side outside of the top ten.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops have played 18 matches against teams currently in the bottom half and have kept just five clean sheets.

And the loss of a shut-out was compounded by an injury concern for Fantasy managers who have Harry Maguire (£5.5m) in their squads.

The stopper hobbled off in the final quarter of an hour to end his remarkable run of never missing a Premier League minute for United.

His manager ruled him out of Tuesday’s game and said after full-time:

We have a final to look forward to. Hopefully, it will be with Harry Maguire, I don’t know. We’ve got to check him. It might be a few weeks, it might be a couple of days, who knows.

Hopefully, he won’t be too bad but I’m not a doctor and we’ve got to check him and scan him tomorrow. It was his ankle, lower leg, I think the boy landed on top of him, so he twisted his ankle and got a knock.

I don’t know how bad it is. Maybe he’s available for Thursday I don’t know, I will tell you more on Tuesday night when I next see you all.

On rotation, he added:

The boys who played Thursday and today will not play 90 minutes for sure.

The sports scientists will do their job. They will sit down on Tuesday and see who is ready.

It was a miserable day for owners of Ollie Watkins (£6.5m), too, with the Villa man sent off for two bookable offences and now set to miss his side’s second Double Gameweek 35 fixture against Everton on Thursday.

Bertrand Traore (£5.8m) had earlier broken the deadlock for Villa to claim his tenth attacking return of 2020/21.

WEST HAM UNITED 0-1 EVERTON

A goal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) and an eighth away clean sheet of the season for Everton’s Jekyll-and-Hyde backline saw the Toffees’ Double Gameweek 35 off to a satisfying start.

Only Manchester City have kept more shut-outs and conceded fewer goals than Everton on the road this season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men conceding at a rate of less than a goal per game on their travels.

Contrast this with their form at Goodison Park, where they have recorded only two clean sheets and almost half as many points.

There was only really one major scare against a below-par West Ham, with Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) striking the post and Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) unable to tap home the rebound.

Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) blanked for the third match in a row, with his repeated dropping into a deeper position as much of a sign of frustration as his late booking for dissent was.

Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m) and Yerry Mina (£5.5m) both limped off, with David Moyes confirming that the former merely had a dead leg.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 2-1 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Image

Brighton and Hove Albion have often been their own worst enemies this season, failing to translate promising underlying and attacking numbers into meaningful results.

And they imploded in spectacular fashion on Sunday, contriving to lose a match that they had been winning comfortably and seeing two key players sent off.

Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) and Neal Maupay (£5.9m) will both be suspended for Gameweeks 36 and 37 as a result of their dismissals: Maupay’s sending off for dissent carries an automatic two-match ban, while Dunk’s red card – for a denial of a goalscoring opportunity, on this occasion – was his second of the season and he will also be unavailable until Gameweek 38.

Dunk had earlier opened the scoring with his fifth goal of 2020/21, a tally that only Stuart Dallas (£5.2m) can better among FPL defenders.

Wolves may have triumphed but this was another unconvincing audition for their Fantasy assets, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side second-best before Dunk’s red card and little better thereafter.

Santo looks to be rotating in the season run-in, too, with Adama Traore (£6.0m) only named among the substitutes before coming off the bench to draw the hosts level.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£4.9m) rounded off the comeback in the final stages, having squandered a glorious chance minutes earlier.

ARSENAL 3-1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Arsenal condemned West Bromwich Albion to the drop after a 3-1 win at the Emirates.

There was little interest in this match in the upper echelons of Fantasy Premier League, with Rob Holding’s (£4.3m) effective ownership larger than the rest of the players on show put together.

There was to be no joy for his owners, however, as the Gunners conceded a second-half solo goal to Matheus Pereira (£5.4m).

That was the Albion playmaker’s ninth goal from Gameweek 19 onwards, a total that no other FPL midfielder can beat in that time.

Arsenal may be out for Europe but there was still rotation aplenty, with six alterations made by Mikel Arteta and the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) benched.

One of FPL’s cheapest midfielders, Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m), was among those on target for the Gunners, with Willian (£7.5m) and Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m) adding superb strikes of their own.

  1. Cheeto__Bandito
      1 hour ago

      Who wins H2H?

      Me - DCL + 5
      Opp - Vardy, Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. nurav11
          43 mins ago

          Incredibly dependant on Greenwood's minutes but may be tempted to say your oppo sorry :/

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            34 mins ago

            Agree

            Open Controls
      2. nurav11
          59 mins ago

          Looks like Son gonna be essential next week which is fair but wondering why no one is considering KDB given a city asset would be excellent...?

          Open Controls
          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 4 Years
            41 mins ago

            Is he 100% fit?

            Open Controls
            1. nurav11
                21 mins ago

                Only news we know is 'not fully fit for selection' which i suppose could mean anything but doubt it's anything serious given he played 90 against PSG? Let's assume he's fit, would you consider him?

                Open Controls
            2. Cheeto__Bandito
                40 mins ago

                Mahrez looks good as a one week punt, but son will outscore over next three

                Open Controls
                1. nurav11
                    19 mins ago

                    Yeh that's very fair - son's guaranteed starts + form is a dead cert. Just tryna see any last-minute alternatives to catch up!

                    Open Controls
                2. Gandalf
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  If I was on free hit then yup would consider them

                  Open Controls
                3. Utopsis
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  I'm liking the look of Foden personally - mainly cos his price is really appealing and enables a straight swap from Greenwood

                  Open Controls
              • Gudjohnsen
                • 4 Years
                56 mins ago

                Do you think Bruno starts on Tuesday?

                Open Controls
                1. BUZZBOMB
                  • 6 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Cant guarantee it but is the lynchpin and I believe he starts both of next 2.

                  Open Controls
                2. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Not sure of starting but will get mins I reckon

                  Open Controls
                3. nurav11
                    36 mins ago

                    I think he starts Thurs and is on bench for Tues but comes on at HT or maybe 60 mins depending on game situ

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gudjohnsen
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      That's exactly what I think.

                      Open Controls
                4. Boberella
                  • 4 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Early Captain picks for next week?
                  Between Son, Antonio, DCL for me I think

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    Son out of those

                    Open Controls
                5. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Play Lloris (WOL) or Martinez (cry)?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Boberella
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Martinez

                    Open Controls
                6. Brimble82
                  • 2 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Hey Dzzzzz,
                  On WC - and just realised I didn't have Digne in my draft.

                  Would you:
                  A) Shaw & Lingard (play 433 with Wilson - Shaw benched ready for 37)
                  B) Digne & Raphinha (play 532 with Wilson benched)

                  Rest of team is:
                  Meslier/Forster
                  Dallas/Dawson/TAA/Robbo/xxx
                  Salah/Bruno/Son/ESR/xxx
                  DCL/Wilson/Antonio

                  Plan is to BB37, then use 2tfrs to turn DCL>Kun & Digne>fodder.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    B for me

                    Open Controls
                    1. Brimble82
                      • 2 Years
                      35 mins ago

                      I think so too.
                      I was on A - but just realised, I really want Digne for 36.
                      Lingard has screwed my rank for some time, and so he's a 'fear pick', but I equally love watching Raph and his upside.

                      Long time until Friday 18:30 yet!

                      Open Controls
                    2. Brimble82
                      • 2 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Zico - just seen your FH - we went 10/11 starters the same.
                      Lunar alignment.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Blimey

                        Open Controls
                7. Gudjohnsen
                  • 4 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  Castagne, Saka, Ihenacho to Dallas, Raphinha, Bamford for -4?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Just two for free if you've got XI starters

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gudjohnsen
                      • 4 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Afraid I don't

                      Duni ruined that possibility

                      Open Controls
                      1. Gudjohnsen
                        • 4 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Sorry Dunk

                        Open Controls
                      2. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Yeah go for it then

                        Open Controls
                8. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  It’s mad that Salah (24) isn’t even in the top 5 for attacking returns this season:

                  Kane 34
                  Bruno 30
                  Vardy 27
                  Son 27
                  Bamford 25

                  Shirley he’s due a few braces/hattricks in the last couple of games to put some respectability on this season’s score?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gudjohnsen
                    • 4 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    He's been wasteful this season imo
                    Should have scored 1 or 2 last night.

                    Open Controls
                    1. waldo666
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      And even more selfish than in the past if that's possible. Just does not want to pass if anywhere within a sniff of goal despite a plethora of options in most cases.

                      Open Controls
                9. Pep Roulette
                  • 3 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Hey fam! Which option?

                  A. Dunk to Coufal

                  B. Iheanacho to Bamford

                  Open Controls
                  1. leeboy104
                      12 mins ago

                      Gotta go for the attacker.

                      Open Controls
                    • Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  2. BIG TONES
                    • 6 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Watkins suspended for next game then?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pep Roulette
                      • 3 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Plays GW36

                      Open Controls
                    2. dabber7
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      10 mins ago

                      Out for Everton, available for Palace.

                      Open Controls
                    3. moogmcd
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 min ago

                      Yes

                      Open Controls
                  3. wulfrunian
                    • 4 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Is it worth to get a ManCity midfielder?Maybe Mahrez for the last two games?

                    Open Controls
                    1. No Kane No Gain
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      It would be for 1 game then prob benched then next.,,

                      Open Controls
                  4. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    To fund Bruno > Salah [C], which one would you do?
                    A. Greenwood > Raphinha
                    B. Azpi > Mitchell (fodder)
                    C. Nacho > Davis (fodder)

                    Open Controls
                    1. leeboy104
                        9 mins ago

                        Having looked at your team, I'd choose one of the fodder options as you can get away with carrying a non-playing option. Probably Azpi as he might get rested whereas you'd expect Nacho to play.

                        Open Controls
                      • waldo666
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      • RogDog_jimmy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        just now

                        B probably but you got bench options?

                        Open Controls
                    2. Gudjohnsen
                      • 4 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Points prediction for

                      A. Bruno 10 + ?
                      B. Salah 6 + ?

                      Open Controls
                    3. 420king
                      • 6 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      I'm dreaming of a 34 pointer from Bruno. Getting 100 from one player would be amazing.

                      Open Controls
                    4. Please Answer Me
                      • 6 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Why isn't Watkins flagged?

                      Open Controls
                      1. 420king
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Because he's free to play next GW.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Please Answer Me
                          • 6 Years
                          1 min ago

                          But he got a red I don't understand?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Major League Shocker
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            He misses the second game of GW35 and then he's back.

                            Open Controls
                          2. leeboy104
                              just now

                              The next Villa match is in this GW (GW35). He's free to play GW36. He'd be flagged if out of 36.

                              Open Controls
                            • 420king
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              He still had one more game to play this GW. That's what he's suspended for.

                              Open Controls
                      2. Flynny
                        • 6 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Hi...any views on what to do here please?

                        Thinking mendy bruno and nacho to ederson son / mahrez and bamford - 8

                        (Mendy forster)
                        Taa Dawson konsa (Shaw holding)
                        Salah jota lingard (Bruno greenwood)
                        Kane dcl (nacho)

                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
                      3. I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Which downgrade do you prefer to fund Vardy -> Kane:

                        A) Greenwood -> Raphinha
                        B) Fernandes -> Bale

                        Open Controls
                        1. leeboy104
                            4 mins ago

                            Greenwood to Raph.

                            Open Controls
                            1. waldo666
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              This.

                              Open Controls
                        2. waldo666
                          • 10 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Ugh, 22 would have been a lovely BB, can all but guarantee it goes tits up now whenever I do play it. And Ollie Watkins, FFS!

                          Open Controls
                        3. Gudjohnsen
                          • 4 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Bamford or Antonio?

                          Open Controls
                          1. waldo666
                            • 10 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Tough actually, I have Bam already so am going Antonio, with Leeds hitting some form and Raphinha back I think I would prioritise Bam.

                            Open Controls
                            1. HMC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              West ham more to play for but Bamford gets more opportunities and Raphinha back helps a lot

                              Open Controls
                          2. leeboy104
                              1 min ago

                              In my mind I was set on Nacho to Antonio at the end of the game week. However, majority of posts I've seen here are favouring Bamford.

                              Open Controls
                          3. HMC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Best Mendy replacement for the next 3?
                            Would play Forster in 36 only if we knew he’d start
                            Could afford Allison but not sure I trust them
                            Pickford/Everton often find a way to concede at home
                            Possibly Meslier but would be a Leeds triple up (Dallas Harrison)

                            Open Controls

