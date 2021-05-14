Coleman a tempting FPL differential with creativity and clean sheet potential

Blank Gameweek 36 is almost upon us, so it’s time to have a look at some more differential options for the weekend and beyond.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Seamus Coleman

FPL ownership : 2.9%

: 2.9% Price : £4.9m

: £4.9m GW36-38 fixtures: SHU | WOL | mci

With five clean sheets and two assists in his last seven appearances, plus an appealing next two fixtures, veteran full-back Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) could be a solid, under-the-radar pick.

Given his age and history with injuries, he isn’t a guaranteed starter every game but remains the club’s captain and a crucial part of this Everton side.

In recent matches, Carlo Ancelotti’s team selection has often meant that both Coleman and Lucas Digne (£6.2m) have been deployed as wing-backs in a 3-5-2 formation, where they provide the width and an attacking outlet on the flanks. That’s enabled them to concentrate on getting forward to support the attack, which has coincided with the no. 23 taking up some of his most advanced positions of the season so far.

His ability to create has caught the eye, too.

Amongst team-mates over the last six Gameweeks, Coleman ranks joint-top for chances created with 11, which is level with Digne despite fewer minutes, and second for expected assists (xA). It’s also worth noting that he came agonisingly close to scoring late on at West Ham United last weekend, only to be thwarted by a last-ditch block.

Overall, it has been a good season for Everton, who sit eighth in the Premier League table ahead of back-to-back home matches against relegated Sheffield United and mid-table Wolverhampton Wanderers. Encouragingly for owners of the Toffees’ defensive assets, both opponents rank in the bottom four for big chances and expected goals (xG) since the turn of the year.

Coleman has delivered a string of impressive displays of late, and given his fixtures, could be the pick of the budget defenders for the next two rounds.

Dwight McNeil

FPL ownership : 0.5%

: 0.5% Price : £5.7m

: £5.7m GW36-38 fixtures: LEE | LIV | shu

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) has been one of Burnley’s standout performers in recent months, developing into his side’s main creative outlet.

Over the last six Gameweeks, he sits top at Turf Moor for chances created, big chances created, crosses and final-third touches, while amongst all Premier League midfielders, only Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) has a higher xA total.

That upturn in form has coincided with an increased attacking output from Sean Dyche’s side, which has seen them score in each of their last nine games. During that time, Chris Wood (£6.4m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) have thrived as a strike partnership in Burnley’s 4-4-2, which is encouraging for McNeil, who now has two confident forwards capable of converting his chances. Crucially, the winger also has a share of set-pieces.

From a position in the Premier League’s relegation places in mid-December, Burnley have put together an impressive run to remain in the division. Up next is a home encounter against Leeds United, a game McNeil’s crossing from deeper zones is perfectly suited to, before they welcome back supporters for the first time in over a year against Liverpool in Gameweek 37. However, the real appeal lies in Gameweek 38, when they end their season at relegated Sheffield United.

McNeil has been a major influence in Burnley’s improved form, and could be an effective midfield differential for the remainder of the season.

Sergio Reguilón

FPL ownership : 4.4%

: 4.4% Price : £5.6m

: £5.6m GW36-38 fixtures: WOL | AVL | lei

Sergio Reguilón (£5.6m) has made a real impact at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The Spanish full-back joined Spurs from Real Madrid last summer and has since made 24 Premier League appearances. During that time, he’s provided five assists and largely made the left-back spot his own.

In Ryan Mason’s first match in charge against Southampton in Double Gameweek 32, Reguilón was heavily involved in the final third as he assisted Son Heung-min’s (£9.6m) disallowed goal before winning the penalty that won the match. He ended the game with more opposition half touches than any other player on the pitch and carried that form into Gameweek 34, when he set up Harry Kane (£11.8m) for a good first-half chance and then went close himself with a curled effort.

While Spurs’ defence has often been criticised, it’s worth noting that only Chelsea and Manchester City have conceded fewer goals on home turf this season. That’s relevant with Wolves and Aston Villa travelling to north London next, both of whom have been more susceptible to giving up chances from their right flank in recent matches.

In a relatively short space of time, Reguilón has proven he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League, and with the possibility of attacking returns and clean sheets, could be a nice pickup for those in search of a differential.

