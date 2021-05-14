500
Spot the Differential May 14

Coleman a tempting FPL differential with creativity and clean sheet potential

500 Comments
Share

Blank Gameweek 36 is almost upon us, so it’s time to have a look at some more differential options for the weekend and beyond.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Seamus Coleman

S
  • FPL ownership: 2.9%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: SHU | WOL | mci

With five clean sheets and two assists in his last seven appearances, plus an appealing next two fixtures, veteran full-back Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) could be a solid, under-the-radar pick.

Given his age and history with injuries, he isn’t a guaranteed starter every game but remains the club’s captain and a crucial part of this Everton side.

In recent matches, Carlo Ancelotti’s team selection has often meant that both Coleman and Lucas Digne (£6.2m) have been deployed as wing-backs in a 3-5-2 formation, where they provide the width and an attacking outlet on the flanks. That’s enabled them to concentrate on getting forward to support the attack, which has coincided with the no. 23 taking up some of his most advanced positions of the season so far.

His ability to create has caught the eye, too.

Amongst team-mates over the last six Gameweeks, Coleman ranks joint-top for chances created with 11, which is level with Digne despite fewer minutes, and second for expected assists (xA). It’s also worth noting that he came agonisingly close to scoring late on at West Ham United last weekend, only to be thwarted by a last-ditch block.

Overall, it has been a good season for Everton, who sit eighth in the Premier League table ahead of back-to-back home matches against relegated Sheffield United and mid-table Wolverhampton Wanderers. Encouragingly for owners of the Toffees’ defensive assets, both opponents rank in the bottom four for big chances and expected goals (xG) since the turn of the year.

Coleman has delivered a string of impressive displays of late, and given his fixtures, could be the pick of the budget defenders for the next two rounds.

Dwight McNeil

  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £5.7m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: LEE | LIV | shu

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) has been one of Burnley’s standout performers in recent months, developing into his side’s main creative outlet.

Over the last six Gameweeks, he sits top at Turf Moor for chances created, big chances created, crosses and final-third touches, while amongst all Premier League midfielders, only Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) has a higher xA total.

That upturn in form has coincided with an increased attacking output from Sean Dyche’s side, which has seen them score in each of their last nine games. During that time, Chris Wood (£6.4m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) have thrived as a strike partnership in Burnley’s 4-4-2, which is encouraging for McNeil, who now has two confident forwards capable of converting his chances. Crucially, the winger also has a share of set-pieces.

From a position in the Premier League’s relegation places in mid-December, Burnley have put together an impressive run to remain in the division. Up next is a home encounter against Leeds United, a game McNeil’s crossing from deeper zones is perfectly suited to, before they welcome back supporters for the first time in over a year against Liverpool in Gameweek 37. However, the real appeal lies in Gameweek 38, when they end their season at relegated Sheffield United.

McNeil has been a major influence in Burnley’s improved form, and could be an effective midfield differential for the remainder of the season.

Sergio Reguilón

  • FPL ownership: 4.4%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: WOL | AVL | lei

Sergio Reguilón (£5.6m) has made a real impact at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The Spanish full-back joined Spurs from Real Madrid last summer and has since made 24 Premier League appearances. During that time, he’s provided five assists and largely made the left-back spot his own.

In Ryan Mason’s first match in charge against Southampton in Double Gameweek 32, Reguilón was heavily involved in the final third as he assisted Son Heung-min’s (£9.6m) disallowed goal before winning the penalty that won the match. He ended the game with more opposition half touches than any other player on the pitch and carried that form into Gameweek 34, when he set up Harry Kane (£11.8m) for a good first-half chance and then went close himself with a curled effort.

While Spurs’ defence has often been criticised, it’s worth noting that only Chelsea and Manchester City have conceded fewer goals on home turf this season. That’s relevant with Wolves and Aston Villa travelling to north London next, both of whom have been more susceptible to giving up chances from their right flank in recent matches.  

In a relatively short space of time, Reguilón has proven he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League, and with the possibility of attacking returns and clean sheets, could be a nice pickup for those in search of a differential.

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 36

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

500 Comments Post a Comment
  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Did Hasenhuttl say anything about the goalkeeper situation yesterday in his presser? Can't find anything about it.

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Said nothing, doesn’t help us Mendy/Forster folk

      Open Controls
  2. Nespinha
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Why is Ings not being considered after his recent 2 goals? Coming back from injury?

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Probably gets injured.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Probs heading back to injury too!

      Open Controls
    3. Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      If I could afford him I think he's a great choice

      Open Controls
  3. Miro
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Have 8 playing with 2 FT. My options:

    A) Vardy, Martinelli, Castagne -> DCL, Mahrez, Dallas (-4, no bench)
    B) Vardy, Martinelli, Castagne -> Bamford, Son, Dallas (-4, no bench)
    C) Vardy, Fernandes, Castagne, Jota -> DCL, Son, Keane, Mane (-8, no bench)
    D) Vardy, Fernandes, Martinelli, Castagne -> DCL, Son, Mahrez, Digne (-8, 1 bench cover)

    cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A or D.

      Open Controls
      1. Miro
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. King Kun Ta
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Currently have 8 players so resigned to take a hit or two:

    1) Dallas & Son (-4)
    2) Foden & Kane (-4)
    3) Son & Antonio (-4)
    4) Dallas, Foden & Kane (-8)
    5) Dallas, Son & Antonio (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I've done 5 myself (except I haven't chosen yet between Antonio and Bamford)

      Open Controls
      1. Tmel
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I already have Bamford. Between Antonio & Wood for me!

        Open Controls
  5. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Which move looks better ?

    A. Shaw and Nacho > Dallas and Bamford/Antonio
    B. Fernandes and Nacho > Son and Bamford/Antonio

    Forster
    TAA Digne Konsa
    Salah jota lingard Fernandes*
    DCL Kane nacho*

    mendy shaw holding esr

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I’m doing A and then ESR to Son

      Open Controls
  6. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    A) DCL, Raphinha, Digne
    B) DCL, Mahrez, Coleman
    C) DCL, Mahrez, Dallas
    D) Wood, Mahrez, Digne

    Have no Everton or City coverage, and only Llorente from Leeds.

    Thinking Everton defence for SHU this week and would then get Dallas in GW37.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
  7. S I L V E R F O X
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      OLLIE WATKINS STATS:

      30 FUL (H) 3 - 1 7 90
      31 LIV (A) 2 - 1 8 90
      32 MCI (H) 1 - 2 5 90
      33 WBA (H) 2 - 2 5 90
      34 EVE (A) 1 - 2 8 90
      35 MUN (H) 1 - 3 -1 88
      35 EVE (H) 0 - 0 0 0
      36 CRY (A) back with vengence

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        His name is Shitkins

        Open Controls
      2. S I L V E R F O X
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          cant read clearly but points are
          7
          8
          5
          5
          8
          -1 (red card )
          0 (ban)

          he will return will average of 6.60 points per game

          Open Controls
        • S I L V E R F O X
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            HARRY KANE STATS

            30 - 13
            31 - 2
            32 - 12
            32 - 0
            34 - 2
            35 - 2

            Open Controls
          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            He plays in me for GW36 but I'll still likely be selling for GW37.

            Although, it's the Spurs defence. Hope I am not making an oopsie...

            Open Controls
        • JenkoJunko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Looking for a differential striker this week and to keep with good fixtures for rest of the season...

          A. Firmino
          B. Aguero
          C. Jesus
          D. Ings
          C. Antonio

          Open Controls
          1. Eastman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            24 mins ago

            Ings

            Open Controls
          2. S I L V E R F O X
              19 mins ago

              Aguero not likely to start according to the predicted line up.

              city have Foden, Jesus and Mahrez up front

              Firmino could be a good shout as his form with united, Mane will be on instead of Jota

              Ings has fulham followed by difficult last two fixtures.

              Antonio has a difficult game against brighton , followed by two easy games

              Open Controls
              1. S I L V E R F O X
                  17 mins ago

                  Difficult next games:

                  Antonio - easiest
                  Bamford
                  Kane
                  DCL

                  Open Controls
                  1. El Presidente
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    I Don't think Antonio has the easiest fixture. True, BHA is missing Dunk and most likely also Veltman but they are pretty tight at the back...

                    Open Controls
            • VinMar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              FH thoughts? 0.0itb

              Sanchez

              TAA, Coleman, Stones

              Salah, Mane, Son, Mahrez, Foden

              Ings, DCL

              Open Controls
              1. Boly Would
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Too many risky mids for me

                Open Controls
                1. VinMar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  who would you take out ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Boly Would
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Probably Mane

                    Open Controls
                    1. Boly Would
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      Mane to Raphinha maybe, then spread the cash.
                      Coleman, Stones, Ings > Digne, Dallas, Kane if possible

                      Open Controls
            • Hryszko
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Already taken a -4 hit to bring in DCL and Raphina, would you make it a -8 to do Mendy > Meslier/Pickford? Would have a budget of 5.4m

              Open Controls
              1. DannyDrinkVodka
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                I’ve got the same issue........I’m also not loving Mendy’s fixtures to end the season

                Open Controls
              2. Concrete
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                No

                Open Controls
            • DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Mendy>Pickford for a -4 or pray for Forster? This is doing my head in honestly....

              Open Controls
              1. Concrete
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Save and risk Forster

                Open Controls
                1. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Cheers, that’s good discipline I suppose.....

                  Open Controls
            • Shark_Sandwich
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              please help - who to bring in

              a) Kane & Dawson or
              b) DCL & Robertson

              for free

              Open Controls
              1. Concrete
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              2. S I L V E R F O X
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  DCL & Phillips

                  Open Controls
              3. Concrete
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                20 points behind in ML

                How different do chaser need to go or is it best to remain Template?

                Bale or Son
                Risk no Kane?

                Open Controls
                1. Boly Would
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  I'd want Kane, and go Bale if chasing

                  Open Controls
              4. tbhogal
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Guys, is a -8 on this lot worth it?

                Fofana > Digne
                Nacho > DCL
                Bruno > Son

                Open Controls
                1. Concrete
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
              5. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Oi! Genuine active team got the top score this week.

                https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/606613/event/35

                200 points. What a beauty.

                Open Controls
                1. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  32 mins ago

                  Nice one

                  Open Controls
                2. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Nice jump in the rankings.

                  Open Controls
                3. Mweene
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  A bit screwed for this week though!

                  Open Controls
                4. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  That's what I call a proper BB...

                  Open Controls
              6. Lukakus talking
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Team in a bit of a mess even though I *might* have 11 playing

                Martinez

                Llorente - Burn - Saiss - Cancelo

                Salah - Son - Lingard - Traore

                Bamford - Kane

                (Forster, Shaw, Fernandes, Iheanacho)

                1FT, £0.3 itb

                Wondering if it's worth taking Cancelo out for a guaranteed starter, or Nacho to someone given his upcoming fixtures.

                Any help gratefully appreciated!

                Open Controls
                1. S I L V E R F O X
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    nancho has a blank and difficult fixtures. may have to replace him with someone like Watkins who returns from his ban.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Lukakus talking
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Thanks, 0.1 short of that unfortunately

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Units
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Wood

                        Open Controls
                        1. Lukakus talking
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour ago

                          Ah, was actually 0.2 off being able to get Watkins, so 0.1 away from getting Wood!

                          Worth taking a hit to free up funds? Got a 3 point lead in my ML, rival currently has 9 playing this week

                          Open Controls
                2. King Kun Ta
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Best replacement for Iheanacho....already have DCL and 7.9 to spend.

                  A ntonio
                  B amford
                  C. Wood

                  Ta for the advice lads!

                  Open Controls
                  1. S I L V E R F O X
                      28 mins ago

                      Antonio - injury risk
                      Bamford back on form and good fixtures,
                      Wood has leeds, liverpool then Sheffield

                      Open Controls
                    • Gizzachance
                      • 6 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    • Eastman
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      You should have done
                      C hris Wood

                      Open Controls
                  2. JenkoJunko
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Whos more nailed to start...

                    A. Firmino
                    B. Aguero
                    C. Mahrez

                    Open Controls
                    1. S I L V E R F O X
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        Mahrez , Jesus and Foden are predicted to start.

                        Need to wait for Klops press conference for Firmino

                        Open Controls
                        1. JenkoJunko
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Many thanks

                          Open Controls
                    2. Davidwes
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      Mane:
                      Great differential or a stupid pick?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Gizzachance
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Should start last 3 now, had his rest

                        Open Controls
                      2. Zladan
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        Looks like it’s ropes for him this season.

                        Fell out with Klopp and can’t see him starting.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Davidwes
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour ago

                          Klopp said its fine though? But im also a bit worried about it...

                          Open Controls
                    3. Gizzachance
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      Bruno to mahrez?
                      Mahrez likely to get two games, Bruno only has 2 left, no doubt a risk for wolves game 3 days before final
                      City have nearly a week, still other cap options for next week, thoughts appreciated

                      Open Controls
                      1. Boly Would
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        I think your reasoning is sound.
                        I got Mahrez in on FH this week as I reckon he will start tonight. Then if he starts 1 of the other 2 he has matched Bruno's max 2 possible starts, before taking into account like you say Bruno being risky for Wolves.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Gizzachance
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          Cheers, think it’s a move I will do, mahrez feel will get tonight’s game, an last game v Everton
                          Cheers

                          Open Controls
                    4. Return of the FF
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      Currently 10 possible players, though includes Veltman.

                      Best use of 1 FT.

                      A. Azpi to Stones
                      B. Greenwood to Raph
                      I have Kane and Son, can't get to Salah.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Gizzachance
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                    5. Zladan
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      It’s the time of the season where you really need all contenders for Golden Boot in your team.

                      Salah, Kane, Bruno, Son essential.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Davidwes
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour ago

                        Son aint going for the golden boot

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zladan
                          • 3 Years
                          57 mins ago

                          He bags a brace this weekend and it’s game on.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Davidwes
                            • 1 Year
                            55 mins ago

                            Well A its unlikely and B he will be helping Kane getting the golden boot. Im going without both bruno and son most likely

                            Open Controls
                      2. ViperStripes
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        40 mins ago

                        Hattrick from Bamford and he's in the running too

                        Open Controls
                        1. Davidwes
                          • 1 Year
                          35 mins ago

                          And 5 goal from wood and he is in the fight

                          Open Controls
                    6. MMN
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      1 FT 2.4m. With Dunk out can't see past Dunk > Dallas or Digne to get 11 without a hit but really wanted to go for attackers in the last 3 weeks ... Any thoughts?

                      Martinez
                      Dunk*, TAA, Konsa
                      Bruno, Lingard, Son, Gundo, Jota
                      Bam, Kane (C)

                      Areola, Shaw, Iheanacho, Fofana

                      Open Controls
                    7. tbhogal
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Which one to keep out of Greenwood or Bruno??

                      Open Controls
                      1. El Presidente
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        14 mins ago

                        Depends on your team and who you're bringing in...

                        Open Controls
                        1. tbhogal
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          Son for Bruno

                          Open Controls
                    8. Tinmen
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      Folks. Who’s the better pick?

                      Jota
                      Mahrez

                      Open Controls
                      1. BHA_Seagull
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Mahrez

                        Open Controls
                    9. Reeker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      54 mins ago

                      Coleman or Godfrey?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dusty Donut
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I'm really torn on this! Coleman played right midfield against Villa last night, with Holgate at RB (4-4-2). He got subbed after 75 mins.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dusty Donut
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          Still worried he's not guaranteed a start against Shef U

                          Open Controls
                    10. How many hits have you taken this week?
                      ViperStripes
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      46 mins ago

                      Quick survey - how many hits have you taken to field 11 this week?

                      (Hot topic so we get more votes during the day?)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Top Mark.S
                        • 3 Years
                        42 mins ago

                        Two hits to field ten

                        Open Controls
                      2. El Presidente
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        40 mins ago

                        1 hit to field 11 possibly 10 depending on SOU keeper choice

                        Open Controls
                      3. Dusty Donut
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        36 mins ago

                        -4

                        Open Controls
                      4. diesel001
                        • 4 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        None. On Free Hit.

                        Open Controls
                      5. HashAttack
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        None - FH time 🙂

                        Open Controls
                      6. wulfrunian
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        2 hits

                        Open Controls
                      7. SomeoneKnows
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        One hit to field 11 so essentially a -2 hit

                        Open Controls
                    11. FPL Kaka
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Any news on Kabak?

                      Or is Rhys Williams likely to start again at CB?

                      Open Controls
                    12. VaVaVoom14
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      6 mins ago

                      25 points behind leader so need to take some risks on my free hit - how is this looking?

                      McCarthy
                      Trent Dallas Digne
                      Salah(c) Mane Bale Mahrez Foden
                      Ings Antonio

                      (Forster Ward Mitchell Brewster)

                      Open Controls
                      1. HashAttack
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Is the Mane choice based on his rest last night? - I was originally going with TAA, Salah & Mane but ended up with TAA, Salah and Robertson, allowing both Son and Bale in midfield

                        McCarthy
                        TAA, Digne, Robertson
                        Salah, Son, Bale, Mahrez, Foden
                        Kane, DCL

                        (Forster, Adams, Lowton/Alioski, Mitchell)

                        Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.