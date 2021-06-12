Denmark’s EURO 2020 meeting with Finland has been suspended due to a medical emergency.
Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed in the closing stages of the first-half and received CPR from medics.
UEFA have released an official statement explaining that “the player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”
The thoughts of everyone at Fantasy Football Scout are with Eriksen, his family, his friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time.
3 hours, 27 mins ago
Keep Eriksen in your teams as a mark of respect.