  Lloyd Xmas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Keep Eriksen in your teams as a mark of respect.

    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      On limitless so can afford to do it.

    Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I'm not sure what that would achieve or how it is a mark of respect. Even the Danish team are continuing without Eriksen and trying to win their game. Just be respectful to show respect 🙂

    cthaeh
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      How is randomly hurting your fantasy team a show of respect. There's no other way to do it?

    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      This is one of the dumbest takes. There are people that have money on the line in fantasy. It's a tragic situation but life goes on. Glad he's okay.

      Essan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Most of us are playing for fun

    COK3Y5MURF
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Stop being fake

      Lloyd Xmas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Remember Doosra's +42?

  My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    On Supersport here in South Africa, Quinton Fortune said Eriksen is even speaking according to family. I'll toast to that!

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      On ESPN they said he talked to his teammates

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Lovely!

  Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Under the circumstances i hope that Jensen was brought on without it counting as a substitution for Denmark.

    I don't know if this is the case though?

  My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    New article

    Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Source?

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Don't trust these okes, but have a look

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/12/denmark-and-finland-resume-euro-2020-meeting-as-belgium-vs-russia-goes-ahead/

  son of city
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      This is great hearing that he is okay.

