461
News June 12

Belgium lead Russia after Finland beat Denmark

461 Comments
Share

Belgium are leading Russia in their opening EURO 2020 match thanks to the most-popular Fantasy asset Romelu Lukaku (€11.0m).

The Inter Milan forward converted a Dries Mertens (€9.0m) in the 10th minute and dedicated his strike to club team-mate Christian Eriksen, who was hospitalised during Denmark’s meeting with Finland.

The former Spurs man collapsed during the first half and received CPR from medics before being transferred to hospital where he managed to be stabilised, subject to further examinations.

After just under an hour, the contest was resumed, in which Joel Pohjanpalo (€6.0m) scored the only goal of the game and 34%-owned goalkeeper Lukas Hrádecky (€4.0m) saved a Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (€5.5m) penalty.

Meanwhile, popular Fantasy defender Jason Denayer (€4.5m), owned by 22%, missed out on the starting line-up for Belgium, who deployed Derdryck Boyata (€4.5m) in the back-three with Jan Vertonghen (€5.5m) and Toby Alderweireld (€5.5m).

Eden Hazard (€10.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) are not involved due to injury.

Belgium XI: Courtois; Vertonghen, Boyata, Alderweireld; Castagne, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T Hazard; Mertens, Carrasco; Lukaku.

Russia XI: Shunin; Zhirkov, Dzhikiya, Semenov, Fernandes; Ozdoev, Barinov; Golovin, Kuzyaev, Zobnin; Dzyuba.

Our Euro 2020 Fantasy coverage

BEST PLAYERS

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

ALL OUR TEAM REVEALS

STRATEGY

Access all EURO 2020 tournament AND qualifier data ONLY with Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE WITH JUST EAT: 13RHPLTV09

461 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Playing limitless in week 2. Then what to do with Schmeichel, Kjaer and Eriksen after? Did not want to use the WC yet. Will also have Bruno who will play France, Allioski playing Netherlands and who knows if Denayer will start.
    A headache coming up.

    Open Controls
    1. LSK
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why not just wildcard instead then if it creates that many issues? It’s not a weakness to deviate from your original plan.

      Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    MD1 Stick or twist thread - Sunday

    Goal of this thread:

    - Concetrate captain questions in one place for efficiency
    - Increase the value of answers by forming a template with the minumum required contextual information

    The idea is to post your:

    - current captain and score (before doubling)
    - potental future captains remaining (in order)

    For example, your post should look like this:

    "
    Eriksen - 1
    Depay
    Lewandowski
    Cancelo
    "

    Once posted, please reply to others with "Stick" or "Twist". It would also be nice to have some explanations, so more people can benefit from working through the decision in their brains without reposting a Stick or Twist question!

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Eriksen - 1
      Depay
      Lewandowski
      Cancelo

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Stick for the solidarity.
        Twist for the points.

        Open Controls
      2. LSK
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Twist.

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nice thought on this. Well done for catching the top of the page 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Perma-ban! Not following my rules!

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oh balls, wrong article though! RP time 😀

        Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/12/lukaku-spares-euro-fantasy-managers-captaincy-conundrum-with-brace/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23843908

      Open Controls
    4. Elfozzie 42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Insigne - 8 > Twisted
      Lukaku - 10
      Depay
      Cancelo

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.