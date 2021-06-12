Belgium lead Russia after Finland beat Denmark

Belgium are leading Russia in their opening EURO 2020 match thanks to the most-popular Fantasy asset Romelu Lukaku (€11.0m).

The Inter Milan forward converted a Dries Mertens (€9.0m) in the 10th minute and dedicated his strike to club team-mate Christian Eriksen, who was hospitalised during Denmark’s meeting with Finland.

The former Spurs man collapsed during the first half and received CPR from medics before being transferred to hospital where he managed to be stabilised, subject to further examinations.

After just under an hour, the contest was resumed, in which Joel Pohjanpalo (€6.0m) scored the only goal of the game and 34%-owned goalkeeper Lukas Hrádecky (€4.0m) saved a Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (€5.5m) penalty.

Meanwhile, popular Fantasy defender Jason Denayer (€4.5m), owned by 22%, missed out on the starting line-up for Belgium, who deployed Derdryck Boyata (€4.5m) in the back-three with Jan Vertonghen (€5.5m) and Toby Alderweireld (€5.5m).

Eden Hazard (€10.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) are not involved due to injury.

Belgium XI: Courtois; Vertonghen, Boyata, Alderweireld; Castagne, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T Hazard; Mertens, Carrasco; Lukaku.

Russia XI: Shunin; Zhirkov, Dzhikiya, Semenov, Fernandes; Ozdoev, Barinov; Golovin, Kuzyaev, Zobnin; Dzyuba.

