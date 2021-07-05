Have your say and vote to shape Scout’s FPL editorial content in 2021/22

Fantasy Football Scout would be nothing without its site users and subscribers.

From the small group of like-minded souls who banded together to visit the embryonic website back in 2007 to the millions of visits we now get every season, the FFS community has been there all the way from the beginning and is still front and centre of our thoughts.

The post/pre-season lull has given us the opportunity to assess our editorial output in a bid to make it all the more relevant to you, the readers, for the upcoming campaign.

As part of that drive for continued improvement, our new Members Strategy Manager, Az Phillips, recently carried out our first major survey – the results of which have been hugely helpful in reassessing our approach.

We’re going a step further with this latest mini-appraisal.

While Az’s survey was predominantly focused on existing content, here we switch focus to the features of yesteryear.

Many much-loved (and unloved) article types have come and gone for various reasons over the last 14 years but it has invariably been the editorial teams who have made the decisions to cull or continue a series.

So we’d love to hear your thoughts on everything from Line-up Lessons to the Digest, to see if there is any clamour for their return.

There are nine dormant article strands we’ve picked out from the past – but if there are any that we’ve unfairly overlooked, please do mention them in the usual comments section below.

And feel free to suggest any new ideas that you’d like to see us consider.

For the uninitiated, a guide to each feature is below the survey.

We can’t promise that the majority of them will be making a comeback or even returning in their original guise but we’re keen to hear your thoughts!

HOW MUCH WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THE FOLLOWING FEATURES RETURN?

Key Battles

Assessing the most important match-ups in the Gameweek ahead.

Example piece: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2011/12/09/key-battles-gameweek-fifteen/

Line-up Lessons

Looking at the team selections from the Gameweek just gone and any lessons learned from the rotation/formation tweaks.

Example piece: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2015/12/22/lineup-lessons-gameweek-17-part-two/

Say What

A round-up of the pertinent manager and player quotes that could affect Fantasy managers from the Gameweek just gone.

Example piece: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2017/10/06/say-what-53/

Suspension Tightrope

A summary of the latest top-flight disciplinary situation (essentially a ‘what’s changed’ on our Suspension Tightrope homepage widget).

Example piece: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/05/the-suspension-tightrope-which-fpl-players-are-nearing-a-one-match-ban-2/

The Digest

One player, one team and one talking point come under specific focus after a Gameweek has played out.

Example piece: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2019/05/08/the-fpl-digest-frasers-creativity-and-what-to-do-with-wolves-assets/

The Scoreboard

A very basic Scout Notes, essentially just summarising the key Fantasy returns (goals, assists, bonus) at full-time on each matchday.

Example piece: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2016/05/17/the-scoreboard-gameweek-38-tuesday/

The Stock Check

The winners and losers from each matchday with one eye on forthcoming FPL transfer activity.

Example piece: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2017/05/07/the-stock-check-gameweek-36-sunday/

The Technical Area

A Premium Members article that takes a more in-depth look at a tactical talking point.

Example piece: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2013/08/27/the-technical-area-assessing-walcott-and-giroud/

The Watchlist

A ‘what’s changed’ on our Watchlist homepage widget, which lists the FPL players in each position that are high on our radar for a short-to-medium-term outlook.

Example piece: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2018/11/22/watchlist-update-out-of-position-midfielders-on-the-rise/

