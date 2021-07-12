Draft your 2021/22 FPL team with LiveFPL planner tool

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can now start drafting their 2021/22 squads with a completely free-to-use team planner, courtesy of our friends at LiveFPL.

The official FPL site only gives you the capacity to see your team for the next Gameweek but this planning tool, created by Fantasy Football Scout regular Ragabolly, gives Fantasy managers the opportunity to work out their transfers, chips and captaincies for the weeks and months ahead.

And there have been further tweaks over the last fortnight (click below to expand the images) to make the planner even more useful:

Inclusion of stats like ownership, goals, bonus, points per game, all of which are easily sortable.

Ability to filter players by minimum and maximum prices with £0.1m increments.

Three fixtures are shown for players, colour-coded with a Fixture Difficulty Rating.

You can now create many plans and switch between them easily. That way, you can compare different drafts and ideas.

TOOL FEATURES

See how your team looks in any given Gameweek and plan your transfers, captains and vice-captains in advance:

Activate a chip in any future Gameweek, which then affects all Gameweeks beyond that:

Access a colour-coded fixture ticker that has your own specific players listed and the matches they have to play in the weeks and months ahead:

Generate an automatically updated summary of your plan, which is saved to your account for future use and can be reset at any time:

HOW TO USE THE PLANNER

Using the planner is easy and is completely free of charge – there is no paid subscription to any other site needed here:

1) Go to http://livefpl.net/myteam

2) Sign up with a valid email and start drafting!

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT