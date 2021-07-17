8
Allsvenskan Fantasy July 17

GW11 Allsvenskan Fantasy- Ones to Watch

I’ve selected five overlooked players who are set to deliver the goods for managers in GW11.

Jacob Zetterström (4.6)

The Djurgårdens goalkeeper, who is just 22, has started the last 3 games, keeping a clean sheet in each of them. He’s registered 4 defensive bonus points during that period and was on the verge of earning one save point in each of those games. It’s difficult to justify a FT on a goalkeeper but there’s a case to be made here. He’s shown he’s value for money and he’s likely to go up in price soon. He is set to keep his place ahead of Vaiho (5.9) and even though the fixtures tighten up soon, Djurgården’s defence is capable of keeping virtually any team in the league at bay. At just 4.6 he is simply a bargain.

Mohanad Jeahze (5.9)

Hammarby may have kept only one clean sheet this season, but Jeahze seems to have found a new offensive role under Milos Milojevic. It can be argued it is too early to bet on him as an attacking asset, but he’s shown glimpses of explosiveness. He played as a wingback against Degerfors in GW 10 grabbing 2 assists and has created 14 chances in his last 4 games. Owned by merely 5.7% of managers, Jeahze can be a good punt for those who haven’t used their wildcard yet. 

Jo Inge Berget (9.0)

The former Cardiff City player has been an overlooked asset in recent gameweeks due to his poor fantasy start. In spite of delivering 5 attacking returns in his last 6 games, he’s owned by only 8.8% of managers, which isn’t much if we take into account he’s a proven asset in the league. He’s created 13 chances in his last 4 games and seems to play over 80 minutes every Gameweek. The Norwegian attacker can thrive against a Degerfors side who, despite being solid at home, have kept only 3 clean sheets this season.  

David Accam (8.2)

On-loan attacker Accam has already had an impact, albeit relatively minor, for Hammarby regardless of the limited minutes he’s seen so far. He was the man who broke the deadlock against a well-organised Halmstads BK side in GW9 and he gave an assist in the thrashing against Degerfors last Sunday. He’s had 8 shots in the last two games and his goalscoring record while playing for Nashville SC, his parent club, is quite decent. If you dare to go different, Accam can be an intriguing punt for those with a wildcard in their pockets. He can take advantage of an Örebro SK side that has conceded 10 goals in their last 4 Allsvenskan games.

Sadat Karim (5.4)

While Marcus Antonsson (7.1) deserves all the limelight he’s getting, fellow striker Karim has been impressive lately and has scored 3 goals in his last 6 games. The Ghanaian striker seems to have finally found his shooting boots and Halmstads BK are a motivated side after getting 2 points from Stockholm clubs Hammarby and Djurgården. They may not score much at home but they face a Varbergs BoIS side that can’t stop leaking goals. Joakim Persson’s side has conceded 39 shots inside the box in their last 4 Allsvenskan games. If you are willing to take a punt on a differential before pulling the WC trigger, Karim can be the man. He sits in only 0.3% of Allsvenskan Fantasy squads.

If you want to expand your research on Allsvenskan Fantasy, make sure you follow @FF_Meltens and @poohdini59 on Twitter. Their content is simply top-notch. 

Gerardo7 Fantasy Football aficionado. Panelist at @BenditoFantasy and @FF_Titans contributor. Name a Fantasy Football game, I'll play it. Allsvenskan record: 77th (2019) and 148 (2020). Best FPL finish: 358 (2017) If you want to chat about Allsvenskan Fantasy or any other fantasy football game, follow me on twitter @BitacoraFantasy”

  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Cheers Gerardo, sorry I couldn't get this up sooner! Good luck this Gameweek everyone 🙂

  2. TAT
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Had a really bad start to the season, sitting at an OR of 3343. With the WC left, is it time to change things up? A few of the names mentioned in the «Ones to watch» above look tempting, and with the return of Besara and Hamad, it could be an opportunity to target lesser owned players.

    Jansson
    Witry - Knudsen - Nilsson - Strand
    Chilufya - Eriksson - Ludwigson - Bojanic
    Edvardsen - Stefanelli
    (Gal Hellborg - Silvertholt - Olsson)

  3. Mullered in Maenam
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Thanks Gerardo, very informative and I do like taking punts in this game, cheers.

  4. Make Arrows Green Again
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Sorry lads posted this on the other thread about 5 mins too late!.. :

    Hey everyone, wondering if now is a good time to wildcard. I'm very much a casual player but doing ok at 3k despite not paying very much attention.

    Forward line is an absolute state and I don't know what's going on with Adegbenro. I also want to find a way to get more Malmo in!

    Team is:

    Jansson, Påhlsson

    Larsson, Knudsen, Strand, Witry, Jean Carlos

    Berg ,Chilufya, Eriksson, Ludwigson, Collander

    Ndione, Adegbenro, Turgott

    Thanks and good luck and have fun this GW!

    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I just realised I have 2FTs so I will wildcard next week I think.

      Got in Karim and Stefanelli following Gerardo's excellent advice. Cheers!

  5. Mmm sausages
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thanks for another great article. It llooks like Berget is an injury doubt which is a shame because I would have definitely be looking for him to return this week. Who have people got the armband on this week? I was going to be boring and go Witry (again!) but I think I’ll try something a bit different this week. Putting it on Ludwigson and hoping he keeps up his good recent form, but there are some tempting fixtures for Malmö, Halmstads and Djurgardens. Good luck all

    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I just can't look past Witry for the armband. There are so many ways in which he can score points! Ludwigson for VC though FWIW.

      1. Mmm sausages
        Yeah. You may well be right. I think I might go safe again (queue a Ludwigson Hattie).

        The Sirius defence is pretty leaky (worse than I realised) and they aren’t the most fluent going the other way.

