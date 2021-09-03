209
Video September 3

Which Premier League teams had the best and worst transfer windows?

209 Comments
Share

Transfer deadline day saw a busy summer of market activity draw to a close.

Many of the key new arrivals from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective have already been profiled in our Scout Report and Moving Target series.

And over on our YouTube channel, Az and Sam have been taking a comprehensive look at all of the incomings and outgoings in the English top flight.

They present a club-by-club review in the video below, assessing each team’s dealings and grading them accordingly.

Timestamps are available below the window.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

209 Comments Post a Comment
  1. shanebuckz
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Morning lads think I’m happy with this wc team but would appreciate any input ye may have.

    Sanchez 4.0
    Trent James regi livra duffy
    Salah greenwood Torres sarr sissoko
    Lukaku dcl antonio

    Dilemas I have are torress being rotation risk
    Would like to fit jota in but it would mean getting rid of dcl and downgrading him
    What are people’s thoughts on sarr could be a good option if on pens?
    Will regi get good attacking returns once Kane gets firing or are there better options at the 5.0 price point like semedo or Christensen

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Like Sarr.
      Gray "covers" Everton and lets you get Jota too.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Like Reg as you already have James.

        Open Controls
    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Sarr is a good option but if you really want Jota, I'd switch sarr - ESR/Gray, or downgrade Reguilon to Dier maybe, to give 0.5 for upgrading Torres - Jota

      Open Controls
  2. Don Rogers FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    had a reasonable start to season, current team:-

    Sanchez
    Digne Veltman Shaw
    Salah Fernandes (c) Son Benrahma ESR
    Antonio DCL

    Foster/Toney/ Tsimikas/ Livramento

    0.0 ITB 2 free transfers

    I'm not immediately looking to get Lukaku or Ronaldo but really want to get TAA and ship Tsimikas.

    Do I downgrade:- Salah, Fernandes or Son?

    Or is there another way?

    Open Controls
    1. Big dog
      10 mins ago

      Fernandes maybe to sarr/traore..use money to upgrade Toney to Lukaku?

      Open Controls
      1. Don Rogers FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Most feedback I've had is that Fernandes is the one to downgrade but worries me ahead of Newcastle Home.

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          would worry me more not having Ronaldo against Newcastle

          Open Controls
  3. FlyingWithoutIngs
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thoughts on tomiyasu? 4.5 so saves the 0.4 on tierney. Do we think he goes straight in or is he eased in

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      eased in, dont discard White at 4.4

      Open Controls
      1. FlyingWithoutIngs
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate I’ll save the 0.1

        Open Controls
  4. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    I thought i was logged into my other account.

    Did bruno+obafemi to
    Ronaldo + allan
    (-8)
    Planned not to wc and no hit. Captain salah and ease Ronaldo in slowly.

    Guess i am pretty fked up right now?

    Open Controls
  5. theswallow1965
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    On W/C toying with 3 Premiums plus Trent too.
    0.3 ITB

    Sanchez / Steele
    Shaw / TAA / Rudiger / Coady / Livramento
    Salah / Raph / Traore / Doucoure /Allan
    Ronaldo / Lukaku / Dennis

    Thoughts:
    Would prefer Semedo over Coady but 0.1 short
    Could go Trincao over Traore to fund it
    Or just change Traore to Sarr and leave Coady.

    What do you think guys?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Personally I perfer a 2 premium team, your sacrificing some guys who look good to get points (Antonio, DCL, Jota, Torres, Greenwood, City Def) etc and i dont think its worth it. I'd downgrade Lukaku and spread money around the team. Ron to Rom in GW7

      Open Controls
    2. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don't like the 2 premium forwards at all. Antonio best form of his life. Ronaldo to Lukaku easy swap in GW7/8.

      Open Controls
    3. theswallow1965
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cheers guys, makes sense, was just toying with it.
      You convinced me.

      Open Controls
    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Trinc and Semedo.
      Traore has two hauls in about 5 years of being in FPL now.

      Open Controls
  6. rjhotspur
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    I'm wildcarding and I've gone overboard with the heavy hitters. Do you think this is in any way justifiable?

    Sanchez
    Taa Marcel White
    Torres Salah Gray Dallas
    Ronaldo Lukaku Aantonio

    Steele Livramento Amartey Allan

    Open Controls
    1. Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I Like it, but is there a better 5.5 than Dallas?

      Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes, I think it is justifiable. I probably wouldn't have Lukaku until GW8 personally, and have DCL instead and upgrade Dallas with the additional funds for now

      Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm not so sure Lukaku outscores DCL by much. With the money saved you can get a city and chelsea def. They will outscore your def b a country mile.

      Open Controls
    4. Big dog
      3 mins ago

      Good..will need something doing with the bench quite soon tho

      Open Controls
    5. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      3 prems has broken it

      Open Controls
  7. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    To wildcard or not to wildcard, what would do you if this was your team? 0ft

    Sanchez (Gunn)
    Trent Shaw Coady (Webster Livra)
    Bruno Mo Mbuemo Sarr BennyR
    Lukaku Antonio (Scarlett)

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      You can't wildcard that team. Bruno to Greenwood and Scarlett to DCL?

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        yeah i have no FTs tho, already did Mahrez and Ing to Lukaku and Sarr to avoid the two price drops.

        Wanting a piece of the chels and city def also

        Open Controls
    2. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      No need for a wild card

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      No way

      Open Controls
    4. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      cheers all, i give bruno newcastle then move out and spread the funds over the coming weeks

      Open Controls
  8. fuzzymike
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    What's Wolves first choice defense??

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Semedo Boly Saiss Coady Marcal in back 5

      Open Controls
      1. fuzzymike
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        cheers. Who the most attacking?? Based on price I would guess Semedo and Saiss

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Semedo would be my pick. There is a wold were they go to a back 4 so puts Saiss and Coady at risk a bit. I just dont rate Marcel.

          Open Controls
  9. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    traore or sarr over the next 3 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      The one that isn’t Traore.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Im stuck with both, and Raphina in order to go heavy at the back.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        raphinha ownr here aswell, need to downgrade bruno so I can get lukaku/ronaldo for toney

        Open Controls
      2. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        love the heavy at the back, who you got? are you on WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          ja on WC.
          Taa, Rudiger(James) and Laporte(have money for Dias/Cancelo) Keeping tabs on Stones as he is dirt cheap and fit.

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            I might go 2x chelsea def.

            Open Controls
            1. dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              i like this, ahead of the curve thinking. Chels are just an elite def

              Open Controls
    3. jbenny1107
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    4. Big dog
      10 mins ago

      Is sarr on pens? If so him

      Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I've limited myself to Traore and Sarr as Barnes replacements:

      Sarr (6.0) - overall good fixtures next 3GWs: WOL, Nor, NEW - WOL ofc the toughest one, however, can see a nice potential for counterattacks. The only noticeable of WAT was during the first GW - over 1.3. Sarr with overall xG: 0.43 and xA: 0.62.
      The numbers should be better with the incoming fixtures. Definitely Sarr is their main man, just ofc we can't be sure that WAT will be performing better(?)

      Traore (6.0). - imo the best fixtures next 3GWs: Wat, BRE, Sou. Wolves with good xG of over 1.3 each of their games so far - how it ended is another story. Traore with xG:1.5 and xA: 0.61.
      He passed the eyet-test. Said that, we can't be sure that they will start scoring, however, they look really good as a team.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        yeah unsure on watford but sarr looks like the main man for them while traores numbers are better on paper

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          just now

          And compared to the last season, Traore is cutting inside from the left which should be better for him.

          Still don't know what I will do...

          Open Controls
      2. Big dog
        1 min ago

        Heads or tails

        Open Controls
  10. jbenny1107
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    How would you finish this wildcard team? With Laporte and Torres being rotation risks, should I go Matip/Raphinha over TAA/4.5?

    De Gea 4.0
    Alonso/James Laporte Duffy WIlliams (TAA or Matip)
    Greenwood Jota Benrahma Torres (4.5 or Raphinha)
    Ronaldo Kaku Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Downgrade DDG, get Trent

      Open Controls
  11. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    An FPL account on Twitter has done further analysis on Ronaldo which has been discussed by Mark. It's well worth a look.

    https://twitter.com/fpl_toro/status/1433557129776959490?s=19

    Open Controls
  12. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    If you had both Ronaldo and Salah who would you (C) for GW4 between them?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ronaldo cap will be fun

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        yes it will be fun and I'm tempted but trying to manage my united fan bias. Salah could seriously haunt against Leeds

        Open Controls
  13. Tomerick
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any reason to wait any longer to transfer Jimenez in? He’s 7.4 now.

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think its a great pick and move to get Jim in

      Open Controls
  14. THE KING CANTONA
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Is it too risky to not pick FTorres (at least one City attacker)?
    B) If you have to drop one, who would you drop among TAA, Salah, Ronaldo, Lukaku?

    WC Draft - 3-4-3
    Sanchez
    TAA - Dier - Coady
    Salah - Raph - Sarr - Gray
    Ronaldo - Lukaku - Antonio

    0 itb & Bench: Ward, White, Livra/BWilliams, Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A) no city is fine, you can see early they share the goals between them but if on a WC, I'd want to pick Torres
      B) Drop Lukaku with an eye on Ron to Lukaku in GW7

      I'd also want a chels and city def on WC

      Gray feels a bit like a trap

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Torres is such good value. If you can prepare a squad on a WC with a strong bench, I think he may be worth persevering with if he only plays 2 in 3 games.

      Open Controls
    3. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      fwiw, here is what i think is an optimum WC

      4.5 GK
      Trent Dias Rudiger Regi, Livra
      Torres Salah BennyR Greenwood (or Jota) Sissoko
      Armstrong (or pukki) Ronaldo Antonio

      Open Controls
  15. Hairy Potter
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Currently thinking of 433 with 2 premiums. Hoping DCL can match Lukaku short term then maybe Ronaldo to Lukaku.

    Sanchez (4.0)
    TAA, Dias, Shaw, Rudiger, (Livra)
    Salah, Jota, 5.5, (4.5, 4.5)
    Ronaldo, DCL, Antonio

    Not sure if Ederson and a 4.5 defender instead of Dias might be better as don't really rate Sanchez.

    Open Controls
  16. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Barnes +bruno+ obafemi
    To
    Raphinha + allan+ronaldo (c)

    (-8)

    Worth it?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.