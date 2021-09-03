Which Premier League teams had the best and worst transfer windows?

Transfer deadline day saw a busy summer of market activity draw to a close.

Many of the key new arrivals from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective have already been profiled in our Scout Report and Moving Target series.

And over on our YouTube channel, Az and Sam have been taking a comprehensive look at all of the incomings and outgoings in the English top flight.

They present a club-by-club review in the video below, assessing each team’s dealings and grading them accordingly.

Timestamps are available below the window.

Lobby 0:00

Start 2:59

Arsenal 6:14

Aston Villa 10:26

Brentford 14:14

Brighton 17:33

Burnley 20:52

Chelsea 23:43

Crystal Palace 27:25

Everton 31:18

Leeds 35:58

Leicester 39:49

Liverpool 46:56

Man City 53:10

Man United 1:00:12

Newcastle 1:06:20

Norwich 1:08:57

Southampton 1:12:55

Spurs 1:17:20

Watford 1:25:23

West Ham 1:32:24

Wolves 1:36:27

