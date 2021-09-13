1264
Dugout Discussion September 13

Calvert-Lewin misses out as Everton host Burnley

1,264 Comments
In the final match of Gameweek 4, Everton hope to go four games unbeaten when they entertain Burnley at Goodison Park.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

The big news for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is that there is no Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) in the matchday squad.

Toffees manager Rafa Benitez provided an update prior to kick-off:

As a result, it looks like a potential back-three formation for Everton, with Richarlison (£7.5m) leading the line and new signing Salomon Rondon (£6.0m) on the bench.

Captain Seamus Coleman (£5.0m) starts after the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty turned out to be minor, Fabian Delph (£4.4m) misses the game with a shoulder injury, while James Rodriguez (£6.9m) sits out due to match fitness issues.

As for Burnley, club record-signing Maxwel Cornet (£6.0m) is a substitute, with Sean Dyche sticking with the same starting XI that drew with Leeds United in Gameweek 3.

Connor Roberts (£4.5m), Nathan Collins (£4.4m) and Dale Stephens (£4.5m) are all missing from the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Doucoure, Digne, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Iwobi, Gomes, Gordon, Gbamin, Davies, Rondon

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Barnes, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Rodriguez, Lennon, Cornet, Pieters, Barnsley, Vydra, Thomas

1,264 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Jota for Gray and save the money to boast team?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Why would you get rid of Jota right now? Surely you have someone that's worse value to move on from?

      Open Controls
  2. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Do we think this is a WC trigger? Already on a -4 like an idiot.

    Sanchez Gunn
    TAA Shaw White Livramento Tsimikas
    Salah Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma Brownhill
    Ronaldo DCL Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      just now

      What was your -4?

      Open Controls
  3. Milkman Bruno
    1 min ago

    Richarlison is very annoying

    Open Controls
  4. MountainBeach
    • 9 Years
    just now

    DCL to Bamford no brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  5. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Bottomed

    Antonio + dcl > lukaku + 4.5
    Or
    Dcl > bamford ( bench Antonio)

    Open Controls
  6. Random Name
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Sky Sports and Neville really made a fool of themselves didn't they. I don't think anyone objectively thinks Ronaldo is better than Messi. I hate the little midget for the amount of times he's done us in but he's the best in the world by far and it's not even close

    Open Controls
  7. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    That's another added to my chopping block... Almost WC time..Digne/Ings /Raphina and Sarr, Bruno maybe too if I'm getting Ronaldo in

    Open Controls
  8. Rep Poulette
    • 1 Year
    just now

    DCL -> Bam Bam for free?

    Open Controls
  9. We Go Again
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Bottomed

    Tierney worth the extra over White?

    Open Controls
  10. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Would you wildcard this? If not what would you do?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Coufal Livra Tsimi
    Greenwood Salah Bruno Torres Benrahma
    DCL Antonio Scarlett

    0.1 ITB

    WC draft:

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Semedo James Livra Duffy
    Jota/Greenwood Salah Torres Raph Sissoko
    Lukaku Jimenez Bamford

    0.6 ITB

    Open Controls

