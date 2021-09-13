Calvert-Lewin misses out as Everton host Burnley

In the final match of Gameweek 4, Everton hope to go four games unbeaten when they entertain Burnley at Goodison Park.
Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.
The big news for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is that there is no Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) in the matchday squad.
Toffees manager Rafa Benitez provided an update prior to kick-off:
As a result, it looks like a potential back-three formation for Everton, with Richarlison (£7.5m) leading the line and new signing Salomon Rondon (£6.0m) on the bench.
Captain Seamus Coleman (£5.0m) starts after the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty turned out to be minor, Fabian Delph (£4.4m) misses the game with a shoulder injury, while James Rodriguez (£6.9m) sits out due to match fitness issues.
As for Burnley, club record-signing Maxwel Cornet (£6.0m) is a substitute, with Sean Dyche sticking with the same starting XI that drew with Leeds United in Gameweek 3.
Connor Roberts (£4.5m), Nathan Collins (£4.4m) and Dale Stephens (£4.5m) are all missing from the matchday squad.
LINE-UPS
Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Doucoure, Digne, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Iwobi, Gomes, Gordon, Gbamin, Davies, Rondon
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Barnes, Wood
Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Rodriguez, Lennon, Cornet, Pieters, Barnsley, Vydra, Thomas
