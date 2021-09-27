Bissouma absent as Edouard makes first start for Palace

In the final match of Gameweek 6, Crystal Palace host Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park in the M23 derby.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) makes his first start for Palace, having scored twice as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 4.

Luka Milivojevic (£5.4m) also features in the starting XI, with Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m) and Christian Benteke (£6.3m) dropping to the bench alongside Jeremy Schlupp (£5.4m), who has recovered from a thigh problem.

Eberechi Eze (£5.9m) and Nathan Ferguson (£4.5m) remain sidelined.

As for Brighton, a win at Selhurst Park tonight would see them go top of the Premier League.

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and Shane Duffy (£4.3m) – who are currently owned by 25.4% and 22.5% of FPL managers respectively – both start, but Yves Bissouma (£4.6m) misses out with a knee injury and is replaced by Pascal Gross (£6.0m).

Dan Burn (£4.4m) is also in for Solly March (£5.4m).

Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) again makes the bench, with Graham Potter stating last week that they will carefully manage his return to fitness.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Kouyate, Kelly, Clyne, Schlupp, Hughes, Olise, Mateta, Benteke

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Cucurella, Gross, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Connolly, MacAllister, Moder, Alzate, March, Roberts, Richards

