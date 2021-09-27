1092
Dugout Discussion September 27

Bissouma absent as Edouard makes first start for Palace

In the final match of Gameweek 6, Crystal Palace host Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park in the M23 derby.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) makes his first start for Palace, having scored twice as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 4.

Luka Milivojevic (£5.4m) also features in the starting XI, with Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m) and Christian Benteke (£6.3m) dropping to the bench alongside Jeremy Schlupp (£5.4m), who has recovered from a thigh problem.

Eberechi Eze (£5.9m) and Nathan Ferguson (£4.5m) remain sidelined.

As for Brighton, a win at Selhurst Park tonight would see them go top of the Premier League.

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and Shane Duffy (£4.3m) – who are currently owned by 25.4% and 22.5% of FPL managers respectively – both start, but Yves Bissouma (£4.6m) misses out with a knee injury and is replaced by Pascal Gross (£6.0m).

Dan Burn (£4.4m) is also in for Solly March (£5.4m).

Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) again makes the bench, with Graham Potter stating last week that they will carefully manage his return to fitness.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Kouyate, Kelly, Clyne, Schlupp, Hughes, Olise, Mateta, Benteke

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Cucurella, Gross, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Connolly, MacAllister, Moder, Alzate, March, Roberts, Richards

  HMC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Fellow Guiata owners commiserations

  FCSB
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Veltman owners… hands up if you're still buzzing

    Tempestic
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      o/

  dshv
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Tell me about Sarr?
    Keeping him for Leeds and remove after this gw on WC ?

    Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sarr to Saka next week

    Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Or Benny perhaps as I sold Benny and want him back I think. Will see.

  Surfeit of Lampteys
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    67 points on WC with eight points from my back four. Not a very promising ratio but happy.

    Gunneryank
      just now

      As long as the squad gets it done though, right? Great score obviously.

  Riverside Red
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who do you think the most knowledgeable football supporters are...I think Liverpool/Everton and Newcastle fans know their stuff. Amazed at how much they know about my own team (Boro)

    Surfeit of Lampteys
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Well I know the most so Nottingham Forest on that basis.

    Gunneryank
      4 mins ago

      As much as i want to believe you're in good faith, i have to believe there's no hard answer to this question. How in the world would you quantify this?

    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brentford fans I imagine are pretty sharp. The whole way the club operates is clever.

  Ze_Austin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Getting ahead of this rapidly swinging template is risky. Even moving with it is tough enough

    I held Jim until he finally got his goal, but he's already surplus to requirements, with Lukaku + Jesus + Antonio calling as the GW8+ frontline. Heck, CR7 is being shipped. THE Ronaldo. Bruno, Son and Kane are past tense. Toney left the template before he finally came good. Pick your excellent cheap mid, but change him next two GWs... Premium defence out of nowhere, after all the talk of TAA + 4.5s to fit threemium in for that GW4 haul

    It's all so fast

    FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gotta play your own game.

      Tempestic
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        this

      Ze_Austin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh, those who've done that so far this season aren't enjoying it

        There have been too many points scored by too many players so far this season. GW6 is the first "normal" GW with an average that looks low for this season, but actually fits previous seasons. It's been around 55 points average, for 8 million players

        It's been template or bust so far. The hope is that it changes now and GW8, but so many players will make those same transfers and it's a new template

    I Member
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jimenez looks a fine pick to me.

    andymck
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Things change quickly in fpl, this is nothing new really.

    El Presidente
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Indeed. This season gonna be challenging that's for sure

  pingissimus
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    First time I've watched Brighton this season and they looked pretty rank to me. Had been thinking of holding Duffy over Livramento but now less certain and thinking I'll simply keep the cheaper. Was that performance consistent with previous games?

  FF Dirtbag
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Literally have no clue. What should I do? 2FT and 0.1m ITB.

    Sanchez steele
    TAA James* Marcal Livra Williams
    Salah Greenwood Jota Gray Sissoko
    Antonio Bamford* Ronaldo

    Take out Bamford and James?

    El Presidente
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      James to Christensen and Bamford to Jesus

  OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which is better for upcoming GWS
    A- TAA - Vardy - Antonio - CR7
    B - TAA - Vardy - Antonio - Lukaku
    C- 4.6 M - Vardy - Lukaku - CR7

  mrtapio
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    It's tempting to go for TAA, Alonso and Cancelo! Already got the first two, but it will take me 3 transfers over the next couple of GWs to get Cancelo in.

    Traoré > Doucouré
    Benrahma > Gallagher
    Marcal > Cancelo

    Would leave me with this team:

    Ramsdale
    TAA l Alonso l Cancelo
    Salah l Gray l Doucouré l Gallagher
    Lukaku l Ronaldo l ASM
    Bench: Steele, Sissoko, Livra, Williams

    Is this something I should plan for? Midfield is kind of weak, but that don't bother me, I don't care where my pts come from.

  gilean
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Alonso Rudiger Livramento
    Salah Raphinha Saka Sarr Brownhill
    Lukaku Jimenez Antonio

    Only problem I see is that I will have one expensive player on the bench. I will prolly downgrade Sarr and upgrade elsewhere after a gameweek or two.

