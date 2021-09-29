250
SoRare September 29

How to play Ignition, the free Sorare Academy tournament

250 Comments
Sponsored by Sorare

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to officially open the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament, Ignition.

We had a fantastic response to the beta last week, with circa 2,000 unique teams created and 10 lucky winners taking home a Sorare card.

And we already have more entries than that for this week – so enter a team now and see if you can win! It’s completely free to play.

“But how do you play?”, we hear you ask. Well, let’s cover everything you need to know to get started with Ignition.

We’ve designed it with the same core rules as the main Sorare game (called SO5), so it will be easier to jump across to that when you are ready. However, we’ve also made a number of changes to make life easier for new players.

  • Sorare tournaments are usually played with a squad of five, although it is likely 11-a-side versions will appear in future.
  • In Ignition, you can pick players from the five main European leagues (English Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga). There are plenty to choose from, however, you will notice that not all clubs and players are available yet.
  • This is because all Sorare cards are officially licensed by the clubs. Sorare are bringing new clubs on board every single month and over time more and more players will become available.
  • Your team must have:
    • 1 Goalkeeper
    • 1 Defender
    • 1 Midfielder
    • 1 Forward
    • 1 “Flex”, which can be an additional Defender, Midfielder or Forward.
  • Once you have a team you are happy with, select your captain. Pick wisely as your captain will get 20% more points!
  • Ignition always takes place at the same time as the Sorare weekend tournament – any players from the big five leagues with a game between Friday and Tuesday will be available for selection.

Quick Start Guide to Player Selection

Your players’ real-life performance during games determines their score on Sorare. Later in this series we will give a full explanation of the scoring system and how to master it. For now though, let’s focus on getting started and having fun as soon as possible.

We’ve simplified player selection down to the main factors that influence success. When picking your team, try to select players in each position with the following traits:

PositionDesirable Traits
GoalkeepersKeep clean sheets
DefendersKeep clean sheets, score goals and/or assist
MidfieldersScore goals and/or assist
ForwardsScore goals and/or assist

The scoring system can look quite complicated but it really does boil down to these basics.

PRO TIP: In addition to the above, be aware that the scoring system will also give bonus points for the players’ overall contribution to the game beyond just clean sheets, goals and assists.

So, if you can find players who do all the above yet also tend to see a lot of the ball, make a lot of accurate passes, create big chances, gets shots on target, or make a defensive nuisance of themselves with blocks, tackles and interceptions and duels, you’ll likely get an edge.

Think of how much influence Lionel Messi has on the overall game in addition to his creativity and goal threat – that’s the sort of thing we are looking for, here.

The Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area can, of course, help with that.

With that, you know enough to build your first line-up and enter Ignition! It’s completely free and if you do well you can win some Sorare cards to start your collection.

SIGN UP FOR THE FREE-TO-PLAY SORARE ACADEMY HERE

#ad 18+

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games like Fantasy, Football Index and Sorare for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

  1. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    James to....

    THE FIRST CHELSEA DEF SUBBED OFF

  2. Strchld
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Oh, Shaw not even on bench. Really need him to start weekend.

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Awb completely missing

      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Banned

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Oh ha

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        AWB is suspended.

  3. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    If Trent misses gw6 and gw7 he is worth selling with ManU(A) coming up in gw8 what do u think?
    Also James or Trent makes way first? I think Trent

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      If he is out for Watford game, he could be worth selling but doubt Klopp would tell us exact timeframe

  4. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    gonna see a few double-Chelsea defences this weekend suddenly turn into 0 Chelsea defences I think - some luck is needed

    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      3 nailed subs needed

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Ha ha

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Chilwell essential!

    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Few full houses of 0 defensive points this GW!

      1. Stupendous
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        James Chels? TAA Shaw ***

        Nightmare for some

      2. Stupendous
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Not to mention, if Pep gives Stones a run out finally and drops Laporte

        Hard to see Dias missing Pool

        Then you have Ayling and others crocked too!

        Mad weekend perhaps

  5. Finding Timo
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Guys what’s the thinking now on best Chelsea defender for GW7 snd why? Is Thiago s likely to be benched at weekend of playing tonight so who does that help?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Rudiger should be safe.

      1. Finding Timo
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Ok thanks

    2. Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I personally don’t think that there’ll be much resting of players off the back of a defeat going in to an international break…

      1. Finding Timo
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Perhaps the answer is to pick the Chelsea defender not playing any internationals?

  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    What injury did Shaw actually go off with vs Villa?

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Diabetes?

    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Acute pie withdrawal symptoms

  7. Zilla
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Alonso starts

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Chilly wagon picking up speed!

    2. Zilla
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Probably same team on the weekend though

      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Can see Chilwell and possibly Chalobah starting tbh

    3. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Kepa benched!

      1. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        forever

    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      He’s clearly first choice now. No point debating/worrying about Chilwell coming back in.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Famous last words.

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Don’t get me wrong he won’t play every game, but barely anyone will

  8. Mane Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Rank these in order for who is the best option for the next few weeks.

    A) Raph
    B) Sarr
    C) Benrahma
    D) Saka
    E) Gallagher

    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      A D C E B

  9. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Thiago Silva played 60 minutes on Saturday and starts tonight. Doesn't seem like he starts at the weekend.

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      5 subs tonight, will be key.

    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Wouldn't be surprised to see something like this at the weekend:

      CHO Chalobah Christensen Rudiger Chilwell

      1. Stupendous
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Thumbs up

      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yup

    3. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Rudi Christensen Azpi likely imo

      Alonso/Chilwell left and Chalobah/Cho right

      Pure speculation mind!

    4. Finding Timo
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Who takes his place at weekend?

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        CHO could come in at RWB with Azpi shifting to RCB then one of Christy/Silva at CCB.

        All guess work now...

        1. Finding Timo
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Thanks i am torn between a) amartey to Christensen or b) TAA or shaw to Alonso/rudiger/azpi !!!

      2. vova
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Chalobah

    5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      With Chelsea losing last weekend do we think Tuchel will go with his strongest line up at the weekend tho??

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Perhaps the safest thing is to pic non Chelsea like tierney or white?

  10. Dannyb
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Matip to Christensen for the Chelsea defensive double up?

  11. CRO KLOPP
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    So next gmwk CHO,CHA and CHI?

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Southampton to score and end this dilemma anyway would be better.

      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        3 hours ago

        I have a feeling they will

      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Shaw to be fit and keep a CS after all this would be rather amusing

        1. CRO KLOPP
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          And assist,thats fpl

          1. Del Griffith
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            yep, Shaw 15 pointer confirmed for the weekend

    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      start for CHE

    3. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Choanne loves cha chi

  12. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Now, i wouldn't get alonso and wouldn't punt on chilwell for one gw.
    Hope shaw and Raphinha are fit.

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Shaw no show a bad start.

  13. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Guessing Chelsea's lineup is as pointless as guessing City's one.
    Chill people, pick the players you want and be ready to sometimes take rough with the smooth.

  14. vova
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Rudi/Azpi on a WC

  15. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Any idea of the extent of Mount's injury?

    Is there a chance he will be available for the weekend?

    1. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yes there is a chance. Last weekend he had a chance, must have been close for tonight.

    2. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      This is from 2 days ago. Halfway down on Mount.

      https://chelseafc.onelink.me/1WUW/682a2895
      Here's a link from The 5th Stand, Chelsea FC's official app: Tuchel on need for belief, Mount injury and deserving Loftus-Cheek

      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Cheers

  16. @FPL_Scorpio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I'm quite against taking hits for this season, so some opinions would be welcome. Who scores more?

    A) Gray vs United
    B) Alonso vs Southampton -4

    1. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      A

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      A

    4. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      ALonso might not even play xD

  17. antis0cial
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Trying for a more balanced WC, how’s this? Benrahma could be Sarr/Saka

    Ramsdale
    Dias | Alonso | Rudiger
    Salah | Raphinha | Benrahma | ESR
    Lukaku | Antonio | Vardy

    Foster | Cancelo | Livramento | Brownhill

    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Benny has been gd. Like saka too

  18. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    I'm already sick of the guessing games with regards to Chelsea and City defence. I'll be getting Dias to go along with Rudiger and be done with it.

    1. Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Just Rudiger and Cancelo for me. I would not fancy 2 from each

  19. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    When is Southgate expected to announce his squad for the upcoming IB? Anyone know when he usually does it?

    Would give good clues regards Trent, Shaw, Mount, Bamford etc...

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      He'll take injured rb's for the experience

    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      You have to be a bit suspicious that some of these injury's are just a good excuse to give some of these players a nice break to freshen em up.

      Not a whole lot of time off between the Euro's and preseason so maybe they need it.

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        None of them players' team are in a position to be doing that with these key players...

        Mount aside as he's been very underwhelming for a while now and had a late UCL run + full Euro's.

    3. Cruicky
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Tomorrow afternoon.

      Will be interesting as:
      RB - James & TAA are out, but Trippier & Walker can deputise. CB - Maguire is out. Stones hasn't featured for City yet? Ben White likely to be back in with Mings & Coady competing for starts.
      ST - DCL & Rashford still out, Bamford likely out until GW8 as well. Kane in woeful form but undroppable, so Watkins, Ings & Tammy Abraham (if Southgate watches Serie A?) all competing for recalls as backup.

      1. Cruicky
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        LB - Shaw an injury doubt and Chilwell has barely featured in Euros and this season, so who knows there as well.

      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Plenty of new faces involved for sure and early team news for us.

        Cheers!

  20. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours ago

    Can see that United team losing. Just aint right

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Like every week with them so.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Nah, normally the lineup lools cohesive

  21. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Toney or Jimenez long term?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      You tell me

  22. Mane Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Who’s best for the next few. ASM Jimenez or Wood.

    I’m tempted to go for a differential in Chris Wood but wondered what everyone else is thinking?

    1. Dannyb
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Asm

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      If you have Ben White, Wood and White alternate quite nicely for the foreseeable future!! I brought Wood in the other night as part of a mini wildcard and was initially annoyed haha but have White too, so can bench Wood next week for example against City and play White at home to Palace

    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Would one want Wood past this GW?

      Norwich obviously a great fixture for him but playing some underrated defences after the IB.

      Pre-WC punt this GW? Yeah. Longer term? Not too sure.

      1. GreenAmberRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        All I see is a sea of green! 2-3 benches over the next 10 weeks or so.

  23. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Hi. What a mess with all these injuries and rotation!..wildcarding in the break...2fts and 1.5mitb....open to advice here....

    any thoughts on:

    Taa jota or greenwood and king to rudiger sissoko and lukaku (c)  - 4

    Would rely on shaw to be fit and greenwood / jota featuring.....would need to start sissoko at Leeds or livra at Chelsea unless I go to  - 8.....

    Thanks

    Sanchez
    Taa shaw white ayling livra
    Salah greenwood jota benrahma gilmour
    Ronaldo Antonio king

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I know it's not what you want to hear, but I'd wildcard this with long term picks and take the -4 for City lads (or TAA back) next GW instead

    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I don't see the issue?

      Very good chance of a back 3 of
      Shaw Ayling White

      Midfield Jota is a small concern which can be addressed with a FT.

      Greenwood still likely to play but form is not great, however I can see Utd scoring 3+ vs Everton.

      Is King fit?

      Could just use your FT on TAA to Tierney and then maybe a punt on Jota to Son.

      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Thanks.....I really don't have the headspace to wildcard in the next 2 days....

        Feel if I can take 1 hit and bring in rudiger and a captaining lukaku it may be worth a go....

        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I'm holding with a worse team than that

  24. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Nice to see two attacking mids back for Chelsea. Makes me way more confident in Lukaku's haul chances this weekend

  25. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    My double up for Chelsea will be rudiger and Christensen, it’s boring but I think gives you the best chance of 2 starters when you want them and Christensen @5m is cheap enough to bench when I’d prefer to play cancelo/Taa/rudiger

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Should mean you always have at least one unless there is a rare back three of Azpi Silva Chalobah

    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      The only thing guaranteed about Christensen is he gets injured if he plays more than 5 games in a row

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours ago

        Again, is your 5m defender gets injured it’s not to bad 🙂

        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          It is not ideal when he is a set and forget pick.

          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Innocent until proven guilty, there was a time Antonio was also on this list and now he’s been the most reliable in the bracket

            1. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              I bid you good luck 🙂

    3. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      With James out this week (Azpi likely RWB) & Silva going on international duty to Brazil it's my thinking too. Christensen can play either RCH or middle of the back 3.

      I expect Christensen to play the next 2, but obviously no guarantees.

  26. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Alonso (c) - no guts no glory

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Chilwell vice

    2. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I like the bravery. Hope it works out!

  27. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Any pre match quotes about Shaw by ole?

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      He'd probably lie anyway.

  28. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Ooof - brutal from Tuchel

    That's Chilwell, CHO & Chalobah all starting Southampton then

    Who gets the other two Centre back slots??

    --------------??? ----??? ---Chalobah---------------
    CHO--------------------------------------------Chilwell

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Azpi and Christensen

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Rudi and Christensen

    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Malang Sarr & John Terry.

    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Silva & Azpi maybe?

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        5 subs might give us clues.

      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        See him wanting a bit of height and aerial power with jwp set pieces a threat so I think rudi will get the nod

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Not sure, Southampton aren't exactly the biggest aerial threat in the world since Vestergaard & Ings were backfilled by Armstrong & Sailsu

    5. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Christ can play in any of the 3 slots, so I guess he technically has the best chance but who knows

      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        hm Villa was
        CHO Chalobah Silva Rudiger Alonso

    6. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Azpi and Rudi statistically the most likely

    7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Alonso injury would put cat amongst pigeons

      Chilwell would be 5.9 by Saturday morning lol

    8. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      When Chalobah has played it's been RCH mate. We do have Sarr who is left footed, but Tuchel doesn't rate him I don't think. He was scheduled to go out on loan but the Kounde transfer didn't happen which is the only reason he's still in the squad IMHO.

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Is he really going to go weak on Sat after they've just lost a game to City?

        Wed/Sat schedule is the norm for them.

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          nah, he can't really go weak - but if CHO and Chalobah do come in it's 6 players for 3 positions

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            I think he goes full strength, players like Alonso will have two weeks without a game after it & with City playing Liverpool, one or both will be dropping points so he's sure to take it as seriously as he is tonight.

  29. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Amused by the complete guesswork going on tonight!

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Just put a team out with decent bench & sit back.

