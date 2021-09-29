How to play Ignition, the free Sorare Academy tournament

Sponsored by Sorare

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to officially open the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament, Ignition.

We had a fantastic response to the beta last week, with circa 2,000 unique teams created and 10 lucky winners taking home a Sorare card.

And we already have more entries than that for this week – so enter a team now and see if you can win! It’s completely free to play.

“But how do you play?”, we hear you ask. Well, let’s cover everything you need to know to get started with Ignition.

We’ve designed it with the same core rules as the main Sorare game (called SO5), so it will be easier to jump across to that when you are ready. However, we’ve also made a number of changes to make life easier for new players.

Sorare tournaments are usually played with a squad of five, although it is likely 11-a-side versions will appear in future.

In Ignition , you can pick players from the five main European leagues (English Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga). There are plenty to choose from, however, you will notice that not all clubs and players are available yet.

, you can pick players from the five main European leagues (English Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga). There are plenty to choose from, however, you will notice that not all clubs and players are available yet. This is because all Sorare cards are officially licensed by the clubs. Sorare are bringing new clubs on board every single month and over time more and more players will become available.

Your team must have: 1 Goalkeeper 1 Defender 1 Midfielder 1 Forward 1 “Flex”, which can be an additional Defender, Midfielder or Forward.

Once you have a team you are happy with, select your captain. Pick wisely as your captain will get 20% more points!

Ignition always takes place at the same time as the Sorare weekend tournament – any players from the big five leagues with a game between Friday and Tuesday will be available for selection.

Quick Start Guide to Player Selection

Your players’ real-life performance during games determines their score on Sorare. Later in this series we will give a full explanation of the scoring system and how to master it. For now though, let’s focus on getting started and having fun as soon as possible.

We’ve simplified player selection down to the main factors that influence success. When picking your team, try to select players in each position with the following traits:

Position Desirable Traits Goalkeepers Keep clean sheets Defenders Keep clean sheets, score goals and/or assist Midfielders Score goals and/or assist Forwards Score goals and/or assist

The scoring system can look quite complicated but it really does boil down to these basics.

PRO TIP: In addition to the above, be aware that the scoring system will also give bonus points for the players’ overall contribution to the game beyond just clean sheets, goals and assists.

So, if you can find players who do all the above yet also tend to see a lot of the ball, make a lot of accurate passes, create big chances, gets shots on target, or make a defensive nuisance of themselves with blocks, tackles and interceptions and duels, you’ll likely get an edge.

Think of how much influence Lionel Messi has on the overall game in addition to his creativity and goal threat – that’s the sort of thing we are looking for, here.

The Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area can, of course, help with that.

With that, you know enough to build your first line-up and enter Ignition! It’s completely free and if you do well you can win some Sorare cards to start your collection.

#ad 18+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT