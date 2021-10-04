163
Scout Notes October 4

City’s players assessed for FPL Gameweek 8 fixture swing after Liverpool draw

163 Comments
Share

We start our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 write-ups with analysis of Liverpool v Manchester City.

For a shorter summary of all of the weekend’s action, click here for Saturday’s games and here for Sunday’s fixtures.

LIVERPOOL 2-2 MANCHESTER CITY

  • Goals: Sadio Mane (£11.9m), Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) | Phil Foden (£7.9m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m)
  • Assists: Salah, Curtis Jones (£5.0m) | Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m)
  • Bonus: Salah x3, Jones x2, De Bruyne x1

SALAH PERMA-CAPTAIN?

FPL Gameweek 7 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Having reached 70 FPL points quicker than in any previous season, the shouts to “perma-captain” Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) are getting louder. In some ways, it’s hard to argue against it, given his scores from the opening seven rounds:

17, 3, 10, 8, 12, 7, 13

In fact, Salah has either scored or assisted in eight of his nine games in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

It probably boils down to which type of Fantasy manager you are. For those who like to play the fixtures, Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) faces Norwich City (h) in Gameweek 9 when Salah travels to Old Trafford, which is, of course, the better matchup on paper, but the consistency on offer from Salah during the opening weeks is unrivalled.

And with attacking returns against Chelsea and Man City so far, albeit a penalty against Thomas Tuchel’s side, he has proved that he can produce against even the sternest Premier League defences.

CONSISTENT MANE

Due to Salah’s incredible start, team-mate Sadio Mane’s (£11.9m) performances have perhaps been going under the radar. 

The Senegalese winger has now provided an attacking return in five of the last six Gameweeks, but hasn’t been as explosive as Salah, having failed to return a single double-digit haul so far.

Admittedly, he is tricky to fit into our FPL squads, but a midfield double-up isn’t completely out of the question for managers wanting to move away from the current one premium midfielder/one premium forward template.

Interestingly, Diogo Jota (£7.6m) led the line at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) coming off the bench to replace him on 68 minutes.

The latter is not in action for Brazil during the international break which does suggest that he may get a start at Watford in Gameweek 8, but with Mane and Salah both away with their respective international teams, it’s hard to speculate too much on Jurgen Klopp’s XI at this stage.

“We caused them massive problems [in the second half], we were really in the game, we scored wonderful goals. The first goal is a great, great counter-attack, winning the ball, bam, bam, two passes, Sadio great position, top finish. The second goal, only the best players in the world score goals like this. The first touch, the first challenge he wins, then going there, putting it on the right foot and then finishing the situation off like he did, absolutely exceptional. Because this club never forgets anything, people will talk about this goal for a long, long time and in 50 or 60 years when they remember this game. It was a really good one.” – Jurgen Klopp

CITY ASSETS ON FPL RADAR

Ahead of an appealing run of fixtures – Burnley (h), Brighton and Hove Albion (a) and Crystal Palace (h) – Man City assets will of course be of interest heading into Gameweek 8.

However, nailing down an attacking starter isn’t straightforward.

Here’s a quick look at Pep’s line-ups so far this term:

And against Liverpool, Pep Guardiola lined his troops up as follows:

On Sunday’s evidence alone, Phil Foden (£7.9m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) look like the best midfield options. The former was electric at Anfield, as he scored and played a key role in the build-up to De Bruyne’s equaliser, ending the match with eight attempted crosses, two shots in the box and 0.60 expected goal involvement (xGI).

However, we’ve seen before how quickly the landscape can change at City. Only a few weeks ago, Ferran Torres (£6.9m) was of huge interest but has now failed to feature since Gameweek 4, while Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) – a popular pre-season pick – hasn’t started a Premier League match since Gameweek 1.

Jack Grealish (£7.9m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.9m) look like two of the more ‘secure’ starters right now, but it’s also worth noting that Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m) has now started all of City’s last six Premier League fixtures, with his ability to feature out wide as well as through the middle a major plus for FPL managers.

“There are some performances where it’s not necessary to talk about just watch. The performance speaks for itself. It was magnificent – he’s a great player and an exceptional person. 

Phil is a special player, we know it. Fortunately, he’s back now, he’s a fantastic player but not just him, Rodri, Gabriel everyone was fantastic today.” – Pep Guardiola discussing Bernardo Silva’s form and Phil Foden’s excellent display

Given their defensive numbers since the start of the season (see below), a double-up at the back certainly makes a lot of sense, and will surely be a popular choice for those on a Gameweek 8 Wildcard.

TotalRank v other Premier League teams
Goals conceded31st=
Shots conceded421st
Shots in the box conceded261st
Shots on target conceded81st
Big chances conceded51st
xGC4.011st

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner (Gomez 78), Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Jota (Firmino 68)

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Jesus, Grealish (Sterling 66), Foden

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

163 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tommo1989
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Reguilon
    Salah Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma
    Lukaku (c) Aubameyang Jimenez

    Steele Duffy Livramento Gilmour

    Thoughts on this for 2 free transfers and the exact money - Gilmour & Benrahma to Smith Rowe and Townsend?

    I’m thinking of benching Jimenez in GW8 as can’t see him starting for Wolves after Mexico's game against El Salvador kicks off in the early hours of Thursday morning before Wolves play Villa at 3pm on Saturday.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Isn't Jimenez flying back early like lsat time?

      Open Controls
      1. tommo1989
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He plays in the early hours of Thursday 14th then flies back before Wolves play Villa at 3pm on Saturday 16th. Just can’t see him starting

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Are we sure that he will play vs El Salvador?

      Open Controls
      1. tommo1989
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        We aren’t but I’d be surprised if he flies back before the match even if he doesn’t play the full 90.

        Open Controls
        1. tommo1989
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Whether Jimenez starts or not, what do we think of Gilmour and Benrahma to Smith Rowe and Townsend for exact money? Will be priced out when Smith Rowe and Townsend both rise and looks like Gilmour could drop soon too

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I don’t like it. I’d rather chose one of the two and keep the 4.5 midfielder.

            Open Controls
  2. TheBiffas
    13 mins ago

    Will bring TAA back in for cresswell with my ft. GTG after?

    Ramsdale

    TAA - Christensen - Cancelo - Rudiger

    Salah - Saka - Raphinha

    Antonio - Lukaku - Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Tidy. What’s your bench like?

      Open Controls
  3. thewhitepele
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC? Where to place extra 0.8m ITB?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    Dias Azpi Rudiger (Livra Manquillo)
    Salah Son Raphinha Townsend (Luiz)
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
  4. GW7 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 7

    How did your Gameweek go?

    Were your transfers, hits or wildcard successful? Did you get a big red or green arrow? Were you one of the few whose captain didn't blank?

    You can share your tales of joy or woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Barnes got something at last.
      Green arrow with pathetic score.
      Saka and Rudi, my new recruits, both blanked.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rough - Christensen over Azpi on a wildcard to save money, kaku (captain)
      Smooth - Jimi over Ronaldo on wc that allowed me to go Son

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Silva will miss GW8 (confirmed) so at least Christensen should start the next game. Great smooth!

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Hopefully..he is just a Taa placeholder for the next 2-3 either way

          Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rough: Useless across the board like everyone else. Still have Adama Traore!

      Smooth: GW4 WC has saved my backside multiple times these last 4 GWs via White (+ Livramento for Alonso, this week) off the bench. Slight green arrow, 96K > 84K.

      Bamford > Toney didn't gain me much this week but has given me ITB to sit comfortable over the IB

      Open Controls
    4. ebb2sparky
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Awful captain pick - ronaldo
      My transfer in got 0 points with my transfer out getting 2 points
      Only had 10 players

      On the plus side I got 47 points which was the best score in my main ML. Thank you Andros Townsend!

      Open Controls
    5. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Only dropped 3k in rank & happy about it. Lukaku & Antonio didn’t punish me. Vardy returned again, just wish I was bolder & captained him over CR7

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Had it in mind that Ronaldo could be a slight risk (mainly fatigue over benching) as played Wednesday & early Saturday KO. Still stuck (C) with Vardy VC

        Open Controls
    6. HashAttack
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      TAA+Marcal to Azpi+Alonso for -4 ... Got Tierney autosub and Meslier CS
      22 points for those 3 players, 17 for the rest of the team

      Open Controls
    7. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Azpilicueta saved my week

      Open Controls
    8. The Rumour Mill
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Absolute trash. Unlucky with Coufal almost scoring and assisting, Lukaku's miss, Benrahma & Raphina played well but no return, Ronaldo's benching.

      Made worse by unsubstantiated rumours on Ronaldo turning out to be true, which bailed a few other managers out this week, frustrating.

      Transfers were Bamford and TAA to Tarkowski and Lukaku (c) (-4) which at least were partially successful!

      Glad to be wildcarding, although in hindsight could be a week late.

      Open Controls
  5. HashAttack
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Any love for Curtis Jones - seems a bargain at 5.0m

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.