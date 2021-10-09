My latest FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard team: Foden, Son and Hwang in, Antonio out

A lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have pushed the Wildcard button, including me, so I thought it would be a good time to talk about my current draft after tinkering for about five days.

Please take note that this is a draft and I don’t know where I will be with my team when Gameweek 8 eventually arrives.

GOALKEEPERS

Currently, my goalkeepers are Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) and Ben Foster (£4.0m). Foster currently sits in my team as the second ‘keeper because he’s the most likely starting £4.0m goalkeeper out of the other options but obviously, we don’t know for sure what the situation will be with Claudio Ranieri now at the helm.

The goalkeeper spot is one I’m struggling with the most at the moment. Ramsdale does look like he has the number one spot and it is between him, David Raya (£4.6m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) for me. Arsenal with their new-look defence have looked fairly steady and like I mentioned last week in my article, we are not relying on the short sample size of this season alone. In the second half of last season, Mikel Arteta’s team were the fifth-best defence for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2020/21. Also, Arteta does come across to me as a defence-first coach whereas the Bees might go out and play a little. I also like the look of defenders from Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, who offer a slightly higher goal threat compared to the £4.5m options from Arsenal.

DEFENDERS

In my defence, Tino Livramento (£4.2m) picks himself because of Southampton going on a great run of fixtures. He has shown a lot in attack and the Saints have shown some newfound defensive resilience as well right now.

Only those with a Fantasy Football Scout account can read this piece in full but you can pick up yours for free via this link.

And if you want to know more, me and my fellow Pro Pundit Zophar chat Wildcards on the latest episode of The FPL Wire which you can view below.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT