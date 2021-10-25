235
Scout Notes October 25

Why Duffy was benched and Foden’s fine form: FPL notes from Brighton v Man City

235 Comments
We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 Scout Notes with analysis of Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City.

For a briefer summary of all six of Saturday’s games, click here, while the footer at the bottom of this piece will direct you to our detailed Scout Notes on the other Gameweek 9 action.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 1-4 MANCHESTER CITY

  • Goals: Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) | Ilkay Gundogan (£7.2m), Phil Foden (£8.1m) x2, Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m)
  • Assists: Enock Mwepu (£5.9m) | Bernardo Silva (£7.0m), Jack Grealish (£7.9m), Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m), Foden
  • Bonus: Foden x3, Gundogan x2, Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) x2

FODEN IMPRESSES THROUGH MIDDLE

Phil Foden (£8.1m) netted a brace and set up another on Saturday evening as Man City dispatched Brighton 4-1.

The England international has now started the last four Premier League matches, and as a result of his 18-point haul, has seen his ownership rise to 8.7%, having gone into the weekend as a real differential.

In Gameweek 9, he posted match-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, final-third touches, penalty area touches and expected goal involvement (xGI), while his average position in possession was comfortably higher than any of his team-mates.

Man City’s average position map v Brighton in Gameweek 9, featuring Foden (no. 47)

“In the final third he can play up front, has the quality to move and be aggressive one on one and arrive in the box. He can play as a striker, a false nine, a winger, wide left. The position doesn’t matter. It’s about playing well, depending on the movement of the opponent, and many other circumstances. What is important is to understand the game. There are players that play in one position, and players that play football. And when you play football, that means you can play in any position, because you understand the game.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

DE BRUYNE BENCHED

With Bernardo Silva (£7.0m), Ilkay Gundogan (£7.2m) and Rodri (£5.5m) being favoured in City’s central-midfield three, that meant Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) was left on the substitutes’ bench, at least until the latter stages of the game. However, despite only coming on in the 77th minute, the Belgian did create four chances as Guardiola perhaps looks to manage the playmaker’s workload.

Man City players ranked by xGI over the last four Gameweeks

City started the season with a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, but have not lost a Premier League game since, and have now taken 20 points from the past 24 on offer.

LAMPTEY PUSHING FOR START

Despite shipping four goals, Brighton put in an encouraging second-half display, with Tariq Lamptey’s (£4.4m) appearance off the bench catching the eye.

The youngster made a really positive impact, as he attempts to build up his match fitness following a 10-month injury layoff. With 64 minutes clocked since Gameweek 8, he will surely be pushing for a start soon, with the Seagulls’ fixtures easing following this weekend’s trip to Liverpool.

Tariq Lamptey’s touch heatmap v Man City in Gameweek 9

Brighton’s fixtures Gameweeks 11 to 15

“That’s his second appearance in a long, long time so we are trying to build his minutes up. I am delighted for him. We have got him on the pitch and we saw more of a version of Tariq than last week, which is normal. It’s a process for him to go through. He is getting there and we are trying to support him and it’s great to have him back.” – Graham Potter on Tariq Lamptey

As for Shane Duffy (£4.4m), the Irishman has been playing at a high level during the opening weeks, and as a result, is owned by 25.0% of FPL managers. However, he was an unused substitute against City, with his manager suggesting that it was a specific change for this match-up, with Duffy’s strengths perhaps not as well suited to the challenges posed by a Pep side.

“Well, I think they (Man City) pose you that challenge. Shane has played a load of football, and it’s just a tactical decision. It’s no slight on Shane at all, he’s there ready to help us at the back of the game.” – Graham Potter on Shane Duffy

Elsewhere, despite making a costly error for City’s opener, Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) owners will be delighted with his four-point return, having made eight saves and collected two bonus points during that match.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Burn (Lamptey 57), March, Gross (Mac Allister 72), Lallana, Moder, Cucurella, Trossard, Maupay (Mwepu 58)

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan (Fernandinho 75), Jesus (Mahrez 87), Grealish (De Bruyne 77), Foden

  11. unclesbasement
      You need to be logged in to post a comment.