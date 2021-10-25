264
Scout Notes October 25

“More goals” to come from Livramento as Hassenhuttl offers Broja injury update

264 Comments
We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 round-ups with analysis of Southampton v Burnley.

SOUTHAMPTON 2-2 BURNLEY

  • Goals: Tino Livramento (£4.3m), Armando Broja (£5.0m) | Maxwell Cornet (£6.0m) x2
  • Assists: Nathan Redmond (£5.9m), Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) | Ashley Westwood (£5.3m), Matthew Lowton (£4.4m)
  • Bonus: Cornet x3, Livramento x2, Broja x2

CORNET AN EXCITING FPL DIFFERENTIAL

Owned by approximately 0.05% of FPL managers going into Gameweek 9, Maxwel Cornet (£6.0m) is the dictionary definition of an FPL differential – in a make-believe world where Fantasy jargon makes it into Webster’s, of course.

Cornet (who featured predominantly at left-back in his final season at Lyon) has shown glimpses of promise already in this injury-interrupted season, with his fleeting star turn against Leicester last month catching the eye.

A brace against Southampton enhanced his growing reputation and we may now have yet another candidate to consider in what is already a strong £5.0m-£6.0m FPL midfielder pool.

It’s still a tiny sample size but six shots in the box, including two big chances, in his 214 minutes of pitch-time is good going and favourable when we focus solely on £6.0m-and-under midfielders:

Above: £6.0m-and-under FPL midfielders sorted by shots in the box per 90 minutes in 2021/22

Cornet’s defensive deficiencies may also benefit him from an FPL perspective.

Initially stationed on the left wing on Saturday and leaving the full-back behind him, Charlie Taylor (£4.4m), a little exposed, the Ivory Coast international was moved to a supporting striker role in the second half at St Mary’s and it was from there that he lashed in his second goal of the game, having earlier nodded in an opener for the Clarets.

Most of his goal attempts this season have encouragingly been from threatening central areas:

“I think that’s the balance, understanding there is a difference in the Premier League on turnover and transition. In the last 15 minutes of the first half, he was getting too high up the pitch. That was allowing them to break forward and knock it in behind him.

“That is why we changed it. But he still delivered and he came to life in the number 10, he is super strong for the ball that Westy played in behind. A fantastic finish.

“The thing I have been pleased with is not just the fact that he looks like is a player can affect us but also his mentality. He is warming to the fact that this is a side that has to work.

“Yet again I’ve had to be a bit cautious with him, he goes down with cramp but obviously cramp can lead to problems and fatigue. He will get fitter and sharper.” – Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet

“Yeah but it’s Burnley” will be the cries going up from the comments section but Chris Wood (£6.7m), currently struggling for form up top, has demonstrated occasional mid-price worth over the last couple of seasons in Sean Dyche’s side, along with the now strangely porous Nick Pope (£5.5m) and co at the back.

Burnley actually sit top of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 12-18, too, even if their run of games during this period isn’t without a tricky test or two.

1

LIVRAMENTO AND BROJA – THE BEST BUDGET FPL OPTIONS IN THEIR POSITIONS?

Tino Livramento (£4.3m) isn’t an ‘out of position’ defender in the mould of John Lundstram but he’s providing similar value from a £4.0m starting price, with Saturday’s goal against Burnley meaning that he has banked an attacking return or clean sheet in five of the last six Gameweeks.

This was no fluke, either, as he registered a game-high three shots in the box and created another three chances against the Clarets, hitting the post with one of his efforts.

Among £4.5m-and-under defenders, Livramento is second to and only four points behind Shane Duffy (£4.4m). And while Livramento’s ever-present starter status remains intact, Duffy was an unused substitute in Brighton’s loss to Manchester City. The England under-21 international now looks the stand-alone best option in the sub-£4.5m defender pool, then, especially with some more decent fixtures to come

“I feel like it [the goal] was coming. In the previous games, maybe, getting little half chances and obviously hitting the post today.

“I obviously would’ve preferred if that one went in but a goals a goal and I’m looking forward to helping the team with a few more goals moving forward.” – Tino Livramento

“Tino will also score more in the future, he is a very talented young player and I am absolutely convinced that with this squad we will have a lot of fun.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton may be able to boast the best budget options in two Fantasy positions.

Armando Broja (£5.0m) made it two goals from as many starts with a well-taken strike against Burnley, also somehow being deprived of an assist when ‘out of position’ strike partner Nathan Redmond (£5.9m) contrived to poke the loanee’s cross wide from two yards.

Among FPL forwards with more than 90 minutes to their name, Broja features in the top five for minutes per shot.

The young striker, whose presence alongside Redmond saw Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) benched again, limped off in the second half but his manager wasn’t too concerned after full-time.

“It doesn’t look too bad but it will take a few days, I think. He is not allowed to play on Tuesday but I think it’s okay.

“We’ve seen twice Armando Broja scored from two starts. He gives us qualities that we didn’t have so far and I am very happy to have him here.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Walcott, Romeu, Diallo, Elyounoussi (S. Armstrong 74); Broja (Adams 79), Redmond (A. Armstrong 89)

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Cork (Rodriguez 70), Cornet (Gudmundsson 78); Brownhill, Wood (Vydra 90)

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 9

Is Callum Wilson the best FPL forward under £8.0m? 10

