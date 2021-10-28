Three budget FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 10 and beyond

Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Norwich City, Brentford and Aston Villa who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

TEEMU PUKKI

FPL ownership : 4.1%

: 4.1% Price : £5.8m

: £5.8m GW10-14 fixtures: LEE | bre | SOU | WOL | new

Despite a difficult start, Norwich City now sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture between Gameweeks 10 and 14.

And while there will understandably be reservations about backing a team who have managed just one goal from open play so far, recent performances against Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Everton do at least offer hope that they can compete at this level.

Now, with the fixtures turning, they have an opportunity to start building some momentum, with Leeds United up next on Sunday. Notably, the Whites’ rank bottom for chances conceded from the centre of the pitch this term, an area that budget forward Teemu Pukki (£5.8m) primarily operates in.

The Finnish international has been firing in goals for the Canaries since joining the club ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, and finished last season with an impressive 26 in 39 appearances, accounting for 35% of his team’s goals. This time, he leads the way amongst team-mates for goal attempts, shots in the box, big chances, penalty area touches and expected goals (xG), with his latter 2.52 total only surpassed by Neal Maupay (£6.5m), Joshua King (£5.6m) and Christian Benteke (£6.3m) amongst all forwards in his price range. Given the fixtures faced, which has included games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, plus Leicester City and Arsenal, it does offer encouragement that he can offer Fantasy value in the coming weeks.

With two goals so far, Pukki will now be looking to add to his tally this weekend, and could be an effective differential for Fantasy Premier League managers on the lookout for a new forward.

RICO HENRY

FPL ownership : 1.2%

: 1.2% Price : £4.5m

: £4.5m GW10-14 fixtures: bur | NOR | new | EVE | tot

Rico Henry (£4.5m) has been a solid performer for Brentford this term, making the left wing-back spot his own.

Described by Thomas Frank as one of the best defenders in English football, his performances were also recognised during the 2020/21 campaign, when he was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year. Having now transferred those displays to top-flight football, he could offer real value in in the coming matches.

Defensively, despite a testing opening schedule, the Bees rank fourth-best for non-penalty expected goals conceded (non-pen xGC), only behind Manchester City, Wolves and Chelsea. And while it is likely that clean sheets will be Henry’s most likely route to points, he does also offer a reasonable amount of attacking threat.

Amongst all team-mates this season, only Ivan Toney (£6.6m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m) have accumulated more final-third touches, with the impressive left-sided centre-half Ethan Pinnock (£4.7m) handing him a platform to regularly push on and attack. He has also attempted 16 crosses, which is worth noting given that forthcoming opponents Norwich and Newcastle United rank 19th and 17th respectively for crosses conceded from their right flank.

Henry has delivered a string of impressive displays of late, and given his fixtures, could be the pick of the budget defenders for the next three rounds.

LEON BAILEY

FPL ownership : 0.6%

: 0.6% Price : £6.4m

: £6.4m GW10-14 fixtures: WHU | sou | BHA | cry | MCI

Despite a stop-start opening few months at Aston Villa, largely due to injuries, Leon Bailey (£6.4m) is showing signs that he is almost back to full fitness.

Having arrived off the bench at half-time in Gameweek 9, the 24-year-old subsequently grabbed an assist for Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m), and is now pushing for his first Premier League start of the campaign after a full week of training at Bodymoor Heath.

Notably, when on the pitch this season, and despite limited minutes (129), Bailey has made a real impact with a goal and three assists in just four substitute appearances. That suggests that if he can nail down a spot, he can become a solid midfield differential to rival the likes of Raphinha (£6.7m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) in our FPL squads.

Villa’s recent losing streak has seen Dean Smith’s side slip to 13th in the Premier League table, and could see an end to their back-three experiment, which has been a bit hit and miss since its introduction in Gameweek 4. After West Ham United on Sunday, they also have a favourable run which sees them take on Southampton (a), Brighton (h) and Crystal Palace (a) before the end of November, which suggests that Bailey can offer value beyond Gameweek 10, too.

Bailey has showed glimpses of his quality off limited minutes this term, and now fit, could be an effective differential for our midfield set-ups.

