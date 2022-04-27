Scoutcast: Explosive differentials for the FPL season run-in

Joe, Andy and Seb help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 35 and beyond.

With only four Gameweeks remaining, time is tight for FPL managers to climb up the rankings.

Low-owned players with the potential for notching explosive returns look key to a successful conclusion to the campaign.

Our Scoutcast trio consider the best options, looking at notable double-digit haulers and considering their expected minutes on the pitch.

Even as they uttered the name Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) as a key difference maker, the Belgian was notching returns, as this latest episode was streamed live during Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Chelsea’s stars are also on the agenda. The likes of Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) and Timo Werner (£8.7m) certainly have explosive potential but can they secure the minutes needed to deliver?

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur face a Euro-distracted Leicester City, a side they have often prevailed against. But can Antonio Conte’s wing-back system recapture the form needed to supply the likes of Harry Kane (£12.5m) and Son Heung-min (£11.0m)?

With Joe returning from holiday, he attempts a Spanish greeting to viewers and listeners with mixed results. Seb is buoyant with a current rank in the top 500 and Andy may well roll a transfer as he looks forward to Double Gameweek 36.

Elsewhere, there are all the usual features including the latest moves of the show’s community team and our trio’s captaincy plans.

