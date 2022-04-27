31
Podcast April 27

Scoutcast: Explosive differentials for the FPL season run-in

31 Comments
Joe, Andy and Seb help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 35 and beyond.

With only four Gameweeks remaining, time is tight for FPL managers to climb up the rankings.

Low-owned players with the potential for notching explosive returns look key to a successful conclusion to the campaign.

Our Scoutcast trio consider the best options, looking at notable double-digit haulers and considering their expected minutes on the pitch.

Even as they uttered the name Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) as a key difference maker, the Belgian was notching returns, as this latest episode was streamed live during Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Chelsea’s stars are also on the agenda. The likes of Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) and Timo Werner (£8.7m) certainly have explosive potential but can they secure the minutes needed to deliver?

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur face a Euro-distracted Leicester City, a side they have often prevailed against. But can Antonio Conte’s wing-back system recapture the form needed to supply the likes of Harry Kane (£12.5m) and Son Heung-min (£11.0m)?

With Joe returning from holiday, he attempts a Spanish greeting to viewers and listeners with mixed results. Seb is buoyant with a current rank in the top 500 and Andy may well roll a transfer as he looks forward to Double Gameweek 36.

Elsewhere, there are all the usual features including the latest moves of the show’s community team and our trio’s captaincy plans.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. The Scoutcast is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Good morning…

    Good morning…
    1. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Morning

      Morning
  2. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who is a better defensive option from Villa? up to 4.9

    A- Young (if Digne is out)
    B- Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Konsa

      Konsa
    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Young

      Young
  3. BHA_Seagull
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    sure this has been asked a million times but.......
    if I had 2 FT before WC will I have them next gwk?

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      No

      No
      1. BHA_Seagull
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        ahhhh man !

        ahhhh man !
  4. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    (c) for this week?

    1. Sterling
    2. Sterling to Son and (c)
    3. Sterling to KDB -4 and (c)
    4. Other - Salah/Saka/Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      1

      1
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      1 or 2. I like Salah also.
      I would only do 2 if it is confirmed City will not double in 36 but its not like Son is a way better captaincy option than Sterling this week.

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cheers mates, sounds reasonable, hope we will have DGW36 info soon

      Open Controls
  5. Stram Dunk
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Would you save the ft here?

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Son Sterling Havertz Barnes
    Broja Weghorst

    Sanchez RAN Schar Gelhardt

    FH and BB left

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      BB 36/7? Whats the plan for RAN & Schär? If you are lining up something like Schär - Palace defender, I would make the move now & play the newbie over Broja

      Open Controls
  6. BHA_Seagull
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Current WC Draft with eyes on BB Gwk 36
    Am I too focused on gwk 36?
    Still have 1 FH left

    Foster
    TAA - Cash - Matip - Alonso
    Coutinho - Salah - Son (c) - Mount
    Watkins - Dennis
    BENCH: Schmeichel - Cancelo - D-Hall - Nketiah
    1.4m ITB

    Worried it's a bit Villa heavy considering they have nothing to play for.
    85 pts clear in my mini league so can afford to play it safe
    OR 17k

    TIA

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Yeah I think it is too much Villa for 36, considering you still have the option of FH37

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Agree it's a bit too Villa heavy, Watkins and Coutinho are at high enough price points that I think you could have much better options available to you. They're bottom of the PL form table since GW29

      Open Controls
  7. SINGH
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    If James is fit, do you think he will start both matches in GW36? Or Chalobah will come in?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      might not be risked due to recurring injuries

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      He was training yesterday so should be fine. I'd expect heavy rotation in the Leeds game though

      Open Controls
    3. boc610
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      chelsea have a cup final and nothing really to play for in the league so Id expect heavy rotation

      Open Controls
    4. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      he wont start both

      he wont start both
  8. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Rewatching highlights from the game last night, the referee was top notch. Let the game flow when he needed to rather than give free-kicks for every small challenge, allowed play to continue after a foul when he could, no extensive fussing over VAR for any decisions, even for the penalty he just took a brief moment to think and gave it himself and that was that. Such a shame it's so rare to see that in the PL these days.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree!

      Agree!
  9. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Keep Weghorst vs Watford, save FT to do either of B or C in 36.
    B) Weghorst to Pukki vs Villa. Play in 36.
    C) Weghorst to Dennis vs Burnley. Play in 36.

    Open Controls
  10. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Those who own Son & Kane, who would you go with for (C) v LEI ?

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      kane

      kane
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kaney

      https://i.ytimg.com/vi/e3Plnas3HxY/maxresdefault.jpg

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I have both and am going Kane. Despite Spurs' malaise of late he was in good positions at times v Brentford and nearly scored at the end, great record v Leicester too

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Unreal record v Leicester

        Open Controls
  11. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Simple one.
    Would you take James out for....( regardless tomorrows game outcome )
    A, Matip ( have TAA)
    B, Cash. ( Nor in 35 and DGW 36&37 )
    C, Laporte ( have Cancello )
    D. Roll FT for GW36

    Open Controls

