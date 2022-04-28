Man Utd v Chelsea team news: James and Rudiger return to visitors’ XI

A drawn-out Double Gameweek 34 comes to a close this evening with a juicy-looking clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 19:45 BST.

These two sides were the only clubs to play twice in Gameweek 34 and consequently there was plenty of interest in their players from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, particularly when it comes to tonight’s visitors.

Taking the top 10,000 as a rough gauge of ‘active’ FPL managers (see above), there were five Chelsea players with an ‘effective ownership’ in excess of 10% – and all of them start this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes to his starting XI, with the return from injury of Reece James and Antonio Rudiger being the headline news.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah drop to the bench as a result.

Ralf Rangnick has made only one change to his injury-hit Manchester United side, meanwhile, with Marcus Rashford coming in for the ill Jadon Sancho.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Subs: Bailly, Jones, Mata, Heaton, Henderson, Mejri, Shoretire, Garnacho, Fernandez.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Kennedy, Sarr.

