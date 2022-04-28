576
Dugout Discussion April 28

Man Utd v Chelsea team news: James and Rudiger return to visitors’ XI

576 Comments
A drawn-out Double Gameweek 34 comes to a close this evening with a juicy-looking clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 19:45 BST.

These two sides were the only clubs to play twice in Gameweek 34 and consequently there was plenty of interest in their players from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, particularly when it comes to tonight’s visitors.

Taking the top 10,000 as a rough gauge of ‘active’ FPL managers (see above), there were five Chelsea players with an ‘effective ownership’ in excess of 10% – and all of them start this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes to his starting XI, with the return from injury of Reece James and Antonio Rudiger being the headline news.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah drop to the bench as a result.

Ralf Rangnick has made only one change to his injury-hit Manchester United side, meanwhile, with Marcus Rashford coming in for the ill Jadon Sancho.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Subs: Bailly, Jones, Mata, Heaton, Henderson, Mejri, Shoretire, Garnacho, Fernandez.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Kennedy, Sarr.

1

  RogDog_jimmy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    86 all out here. Finally a great week.
    235k > 169k
    Hope everyone did well!

    Open Controls
    dshv
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      How you check your eank?

      Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Live FPL . net

        Open Controls
    Echoes
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      74(-4). Pretty content with FH+BB remaining.

      Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      10/12 reds 🙂

      Open Controls
    BeWater
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      49 all out on FH. 13% rank drop down to 150k.

      Freehit out Saka, Robbo, Davies and Weghorst.

      Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        I feel ya.

        Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Ouch that’s rough.

        Open Controls
    Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      61 with no Chelsea, only down 500 places though. Would have brought in Alonso for a hit, but missed the price rises on Friday night, hey ho.

      Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      95 with Saka stuck on my bench lol

      Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Wow! Heck of a score.

        Open Controls
    BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      60

      Open Controls
  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Wahoo a full 2 points tonight from Bruno!!!!! What a treat!!!

    Open Controls
    BeWater
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Keeping him for Brentford or getting rid? I've got him back after freehit.

      Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Wish I’d moved him to Salah this week, that missed penalty was a killer, still unsure mate coz I will captain son, will probably get rid still tho to Salah, how about you??

        Open Controls
        BeWater
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Probably will get KDB or Son. Wildarding in 36.

          Open Controls
          1912 F.A Cup Winners
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Nice!! I’m considering KDB too mate, should I go for him or Mané instead of Salah??

            Open Controls
            BeWater
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              I'm chasing in an ML so I'm not getting Salah. If you want to protect rank or ML position get Salah. Otherwise punt.

              Open Controls
              1912 F.A Cup Winners
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 57 mins ago

                Miles ahead in mini leagues but stuck around 150k in rank, BB and FH left, to get in top 100k the target, might go for Mané

                Open Controls
                BeWater
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 54 mins ago

                  I'd go for it in those circumstances. Good luck mate.

                  Open Controls
                  1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 51 mins ago

                    Cheers mate!!! Best of luck too!!!

                    Open Controls
  RAFA THE GAFFA
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Another red arrow after subs!

    Anyone able to beat 10 reds from the last 12 GWs?

    Open Controls
    BeWater
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Not far off the that. I was ranked 39k after GW25. Now 150k. So much points dodging.

      Open Controls
  chaser123
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Werner to Watkins?

    Open Controls
    Duke Silver ☑
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Brave with Everton next

      Open Controls
      Yank Revolution
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        But will he start? Kaku and Kai lurk.

        Open Controls
        Twisted Saltergater
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Pulisic, Lukaku, Ziyech vs Everton maybe

          Open Controls
        dunas_dog
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Should do - came off early with Havertz presumably rested for weekend. I am more worried about week 36 and second game of double v Leeds

          Open Controls
      chaser123
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeh I know…just will he play?

        Open Controls
        Twisted Saltergater
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          I’d bring in Watkins, mate

          Open Controls
          chaser123
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
  Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Was that late mendy save from Ronaldo on target?

    Open Controls
  Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    First 2-pointer of the season for James

    Open Controls
  FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Why does the FPL site state Havertz got two assist? Heavily confused here

    Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Gave the ball away for Ronaldo’s goal. Clear assist.

      Open Controls
    Echoes
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      It's all rigged and the illuminati are behind it, mate

      Open Controls
      NorCal Villan
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Illumanti are just a distraction, the Stonecutters run this bitch

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QoSLiHKrzRU

          Open Controls
    Tambling5
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Unbelievable that Matic ranked top of bonus points and James nowhere. System needs revision.

      Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Shots off target = -baps

        Open Controls
        Tambling5
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yep hitting the post as opposed to not being able to stop players running past you all game long!

          Open Controls
      boc610
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        haha are you genuinely saying james shoud have got some baps without a cleanie?? matic had an assist and lots of successful dribbles

        Open Controls
        Tambling5
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          The bonus point system doesn't recognise who the best players on the pitch are.

          Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Who to get for Wood in gw35?
      A. Pukki
      B. Dennis

      Open Controls
      Echoes
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        B, better fixtures

        Open Controls
      Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        B agree

        Open Controls
    FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      64 all out on WC. Went wrong with James over Alonso. 3GWs left. 1BB to play.
      Schmeichel (Foster)
      Taa Robbo Cancelo Laporte James
      Salah Sterling Havertz Mount (KDH)
      Mateta (Dennis Pukki)
      0.6 itb.

      A. Sterling to Son
      B. Havertz/Mount to Coutinho/Saka
      C. James to Cash
      D. Save FT

      Open Controls
      FredrikH
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Make that 4GWs.

        Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Too knee jerk to get rid of these flops?

      Sterling+Havertz/Mount >> KDB(C)+Saka (-4)

      Foster
      TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Laporte
      Salah, Sterling, Havertz, Mount
      Dennis, Nketiah
      (Schmeichel, Davies, Pukki, KDH)

      Open Controls
    No Need
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      That James post from Mount Cap setup cost me at least 15 points

      Open Controls
      Echoes
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        That one time I didn't buy bitcoins cost me hundreds of dollars mate, but here we are

        Open Controls
    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Second best GR of the season
      105pts
      1.065m > 726k
      Top 100k still out of reach I think
      Gained 48 points on rival. Still some way to go.

      Open Controls
      RAFA THE GAFFA
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Nice 🙂

        Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Nicely done!

        Open Controls
      Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        You could close that 48 with good cap choices.

        Open Controls
        Deulofail
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Still 76 behind (48 gained), but I'm keeping the faith 🙂

          Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours ago

        Bloody nice one.

        Open Controls
      No Need
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Well batted good ton

        Open Controls
    NATSTER
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Is it still worth to get Alonso now?

      Two days rests before Sunday match of GW35 and FA Cup Final two days after 2nd game on DGW36.

      Open Controls
      BeWater
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours ago

        I might just get him and James on WC. Don't mind if they miss one game before the end of the season each.

        Open Controls
        NATSTER
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          They both looked great potential for points.

          Open Controls
    Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Bowen with almost one of the greatest goal ever

      Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      This GW
      Werner > Jesus
      Yaaay
      Nope wait till GW 36

      Open Controls
      Deulofail
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        I think probably nope. Unless you are certain of getting Jesus.
        You might find it more valuable to assess the City options closer to GW26 deadline

        Open Controls
        OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          3 hours ago

          Yes u are right

          Open Controls
    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Bench order?
      Captain?

      Foster (BUR) | Schmeichel (tot)
      Cancelo, Laporte (lee) | Robbo, Matip | Alonso
      Saka, Martinelli | Elanga | Mane (new) | Mount
      Nketiah (whu) | Ronaldo (BRE) | Werner (eve)

      GK | 1. 2. 3.
      (C)

      Open Controls
      RAFA THE GAFFA
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Schm Matip Martinelli Elanga

        Ronnie

        Open Controls
        OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          3 hours ago

          This

          Open Controls
      Deulofail
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Thanks both. Benched Matips return already this week, but I can risk it again I guess!

        Open Controls
    RogDog_jimmy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Only following WH on mbm but we’ve hit the post/bar three times!!!
      Gargh.

      Open Controls
    The K-Man
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Is Sarr (5.7m) as a doubling asset playing Palace and Everton in 36 being slightly overlooked?

      Open Controls
      NorCal Villan
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          With that form, the answer is no

          Open Controls
      ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        whats the biggest points gap still catchable in these last 4 gws ? with BB and FH left ?

        Open Controls
        Sun Jihai
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          200

          Open Controls
          ZimZalabim
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            do u think 75-80 is doable but both have the same chips left ?

            Open Controls
            Sun Jihai
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Yeah but would require getting captaincy right and depends how different the teams are etc.

              Open Controls
              ZimZalabim
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                Cheers team are not that different 4-5 in the full squad
                Will have to hope they work out plus ill have to make some left field captain choices. Got to give it a go but feels like it might be about 15-20 points to far.

                I went for Jota this week and he went for Robbo so got cooked with that one already.

                Open Controls
      C0YS
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        What option would you go with for 36BB?

        A) Alonso, Mateta (-4)
        B) James, Gelhardt

        Open Controls
      OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Who is out from A OR B
        and Who is in 1 OR 2

        A- Coady
        B- Chalobah

        1- Cancelo
        B- Alonso

        Open Controls
        C0YS
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Coady out for Alonso, hopefully if Chalobah is benched you have a decent backup.

          Chalobah will do well if he starts, Coady is useless despite starting.

          Open Controls
      camarozz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        A) Saiss➡️Cash for free.

        B) Son➡️Kdb
        Kulu➡️Eriksen - 4

        Have Kane btw.

        28pts ahead in ML.. FH 37

        Open Controls
        C0YS
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          I’m digging B, but both transfer options imply you’re in a pretty good spot. Good luck!

          Open Controls
      Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        man what a disappointing gw

        Open Controls
      Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        cant trust chelsea to sit the right way on a toilet

        Open Controls

