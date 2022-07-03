Chilwell v James: Who is the best Chelsea defender in FPL?

Reece James (£6.0m) and the fit-again Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) have been priced up identically in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of the relaunch for the 2022/23 season.

Both players are unsurprisingly cheaper than the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), FPL’s three top-scoring defenders of 2021/22.

While some Fantasy managers will be tempted to punt on a Chelsea defensive double-up, how do Chilwell and James stack up in comparison if it’s an ‘either/or’?

We investigate in this latest Premium Members article.

PERIOD OF ANALYSIS

Typically in pre-season, we concentrate on players’ exploits in the previous campaign.

But Chilwell made only six starts and one substitute appearance in an injury-ravaged 2021/22, so we’ve extended the lookahead to Gameweek 20 of 2020/21 onwards – Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge of Chelsea – in order to increase the data sample size.

Although we’re mostly comparing James and Chilwell in this article, we’ve also included the same underlying stats for Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Cancelo for 2021/22 only, just as a point of reference.

GOAL THREAT

Player Mins per penalty box touch Mins per shot Mins per shot in the box Mins per big chance Mins per shot on target Chilwell 24.3 52.9 64.4 370.5 148.2 James 29.3 58.5 110.8 1033.7 221.5

Alexander-Arnold 33.2 56 178.4 n/a 190.3 Robertson 27.3 141.2 231 847 317.6 Cancelo 29.9 39.8 104.1 819.3 140.3

Chilwell has generally posed the bigger goal threat under Tuchel.

While there isn’t a great deal separating the pair when it comes to minutes per shot (52.9 v 58.5), Chilwell really stands out when it comes to higher quality, close-range efforts.

While just under 50% of James’s shots have been from outside the area, over 80% of Chilwell’s attempts have come from inside the opposition box.

In fact, Chilwell’s stats compare really well with the numbers that Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo and Robertson were posting last season.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

