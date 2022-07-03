47
Members July 3

Chilwell v James: Who is the best Chelsea defender in FPL?

47 Comments
Share

Reece James (£6.0m) and the fit-again Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) have been priced up identically in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of the relaunch for the 2022/23 season.

Both players are unsurprisingly cheaper than the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), FPL’s three top-scoring defenders of 2021/22.

While some Fantasy managers will be tempted to punt on a Chelsea defensive double-up, how do Chilwell and James stack up in comparison if it’s an ‘either/or’?

We investigate in this latest Premium Members article.

PERIOD OF ANALYSIS

Typically in pre-season, we concentrate on players’ exploits in the previous campaign.

But Chilwell made only six starts and one substitute appearance in an injury-ravaged 2021/22, so we’ve extended the lookahead to Gameweek 20 of 2020/21 onwards – Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge of Chelsea – in order to increase the data sample size.

Although we’re mostly comparing James and Chilwell in this article, we’ve also included the same underlying stats for Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Cancelo for 2021/22 only, just as a point of reference.

GOAL THREAT

PlayerMins per penalty box touchMins per shotMins per shot in the boxMins per big chanceMins per shot on target
Chilwell24.352.964.4370.5148.2
James29.358.5110.81033.7221.5
Alexander-Arnold33.256178.4n/a190.3
Robertson27.3141.2231847317.6
Cancelo29.939.8104.1819.3140.3

Chilwell has generally posed the bigger goal threat under Tuchel.

While there isn’t a great deal separating the pair when it comes to minutes per shot (52.9 v 58.5), Chilwell really stands out when it comes to higher quality, close-range efforts.

While just under 50% of James’s shots have been from outside the area, over 80% of Chilwell’s attempts have come from inside the opposition box.

In fact, Chilwell’s stats compare really well with the numbers that Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo and Robertson were posting last season.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a *FREE* trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

47 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Chilwell v James: Who is the best FPL defender?
    Neither. The answer is TAA

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Not in the last 20 Gws of last season. He was outscored by Robertson. Even Matip outscored him down the stretch.

      Open Controls
      1. cutch
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Although I agree that, as the season is 38 Gws long, you're probably right.

        Open Controls
      2. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Coincided with Salah going off the boil too
        One makes the other

        Open Controls
    2. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      That’s not the premise of the article though, is it?

      It’s who is best between two 6m defenders. Comparing them to a player who costs 25% more just to try and be spiky seems a tad off.

      Open Controls
    3. Good Times
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Taa long term, but you know knees weak when a player hits form

      Open Controls
    4. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      ...best "Chelsea" defender in FPL - clue is in the article title.

      Open Controls
  2. The Mandalorian
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    The final price reveals tomorrow

    ▪ Tottenham
    ▪ Leicester
    ▪ Crystal Palace
    ▪ Everton
    ▪ Nottingham Forest

    Open Controls
    1. Good Times
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Would make sense to start the game, over 50% teams revealed i guess

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      So realistically just Spurs and Vardy to complete the jigsaw. I can't see how any of the others will offer any better value than we already have, short of a last minute curve ball being thrown.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        There are two mids from Leicester I'll be watching - though probably not in my GW1 squad.

        Open Controls
  3. Good Times
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    I know pep roulette will always hang around, but not mahrez at 8 is just too tempting! He could be gold

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      That’s what I think too
      Could he even be “cover” for Haaland?

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      He has the highest ceiling of any of the 8's in my eyes, and even if he comes on after 75 mins when City are 2 or 3 up, he could easily return.
      I'm going there, I think.

      Open Controls
    3. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Don’t do it to yourself..

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I'll be surprised if I don't start with he or Foden.

        Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      15 starts last season even with only Torres as competition, who Pep actually wanted to play CF anyway. He eventually moved a CF (Jesus) to play there more than Mahrez and a CM (Bernardo) to play there a few times too. Don't do it to yourself, more chance of Foden playing there regularly than Mahrez becoming first choice.

      Open Controls
    5. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I still doubt he starts enough to justify him. Yes, Jesus and probably Sterling will be gone. But Haaland’s come in and Sterling wasn’t starting a lot of the time either.

      Open Controls
  4. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this draft?

    Raya (4.0)
    Laporte TAA VVD Chilwell (Tomiyasu)
    Salah Kulu Martinelli Rashford* (4.5)
    Haaland Toney (4.5)
    *See how MU line up and Rashford form over pre-season

    Open Controls
    1. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      You won’t have Rashford in there come the start!

      I would find .5 for a upgrade on Raya. Mendy, Pope or maybe Lloris comes in at that

      Open Controls
  5. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    5 at the back, Brennan Johnson as a punt. Thoughts?

    Ederson
    Trent, Robertson, Perišić, Cash, Trippier
    Salah, Saka, Maddison
    Kane, Johnson
    (4.0, 4.0, 4.5, 4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yeah all fine. Don’t like Ederson, if 5.5. Maddison might be more expensive thank you think. I like Johnson.

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Chose Ederson just because I have no City cover. I think Perišić is a bargain if correct.
        Maddison will likely be changed to Mahrez if more expensive.
        Johnson on penalties in a counter-attecking team - bargain if 6m imo.

        Open Controls
  6. SADIO SANÉ
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    If you go:
    James or Chilwell
    Robbo or Diaz
    Mahrez or Foden
    it’s really really hard to choose

    But if you just get all of them, the rest just falls into place:
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Chilwell
    Son Diaz Mahrez Foden (sub)
    FWD (sub sub)
    You just can’t get Salah, Haaland or Nunez haha

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Chilwell
      Diaz
      50/50

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      You can do this but go Cancelo -> Tomiyasu & FWD -> Haaland, but then it’s triple City attack

      Open Controls
  7. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Rate this draft based off of two things, please id really appreciate it.

    1) The best non-Salah team
    2) Not a 4-5-1 (too inflexible for my liking)

    Alisson
    TAA VVD Tomiyasu Jonny
    KdB(C) Foden Kulusevski
    Haaland Wilson Johnson

    4.0 Coufal 5.0Mid 4.5Mid

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Going 4-3-3. I warming towards a 4-4-2 after being fixated on a 4-5-1.

      For your team maybe ?
      Wilson => Toney
      Johnson => Fodder
      5.0 mid => Grealish/7.0

      Open Controls
    2. adstomko
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A nice alternative.
      You'll be in trouble if a Liverpool attacker hits the ground running though.
      Wilson and Johnson best non-premium strikers, but Kulu's minutes might be limited and not eventually nailed.

      Open Controls
    3. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Just a tad too much City attack & pool defence for me

      Not keen on Foden personally as burned badly before
      Will Richarlison affect Kulu’s minutes?
      Playing two of Jonny, Tomi & Coufal every week is not ideal
      Johnson a punt but has tough fixtures to start with

      Open Controls
  8. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Just one month to go, lads! ( and my birthday as well, unfortunately... 😆 )

    Open Controls
  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Now that the prices are low, I'd quite like Harry Kane to come in at 10.5m or lower. Would really stir things up a bit.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I managed to make a full top 6 team, it is pretty mental

      Open Controls
      1. noquarternt
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Don’t have to worry about Denis types anymore…thank heavens.

        Open Controls
  10. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Post the price changes please

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland 11.4

      Open Controls
  11. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Best 4.5 mid?
    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nobody knows yet

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      None yet revealed (or even if there are any)

      Open Controls
    3. Ragabolly
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah rumor has it that there will be no one lol, let's wait and see

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Best?!? There is none this season. Oriol Romeu at 5.0 is cheapest mid atm.

      Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Gabriel and Grealish or Martinelli and James?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      B at the moment. Grealish is tempting at his price but depends on who stays, goes and comes into city team.

      Open Controls
  13. Vlekz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Looking to play a few cash leagues this year, does anyone know the best app to track my mini leagues?
    Is premier fpl tools any good and worth paying for or is there something better out there?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      I find fplgameweek.com quite good.

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        this is also useful on the tools out there https://fplform.com/fpl-resources

        Open Controls
        1. Vlekz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wow. Thanks mate

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.