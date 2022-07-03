Chilwell v James: Who is the best Chelsea defender in FPL?

Reece James (£6.0m) and the fit-again Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) have been priced up identically in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of the relaunch for the 2022/23 season.
Both players are unsurprisingly cheaper than the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), FPL’s three top-scoring defenders of 2021/22.
While some Fantasy managers will be tempted to punt on a Chelsea defensive double-up, how do Chilwell and James stack up in comparison if it’s an ‘either/or’?
We investigate in this latest Premium Members article.
PERIOD OF ANALYSIS
Typically in pre-season, we concentrate on players’ exploits in the previous campaign.
But Chilwell made only six starts and one substitute appearance in an injury-ravaged 2021/22, so we’ve extended the lookahead to Gameweek 20 of 2020/21 onwards – Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge of Chelsea – in order to increase the data sample size.
Although we’re mostly comparing James and Chilwell in this article, we’ve also included the same underlying stats for Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Cancelo for 2021/22 only, just as a point of reference.
GOAL THREAT
|Player
|Mins per penalty box touch
|Mins per shot
|Mins per shot in the box
|Mins per big chance
|Mins per shot on target
|Chilwell
|24.3
|52.9
|64.4
|370.5
|148.2
|James
|29.3
|58.5
|110.8
|1033.7
|221.5
|Alexander-Arnold
|33.2
|56
|178.4
|n/a
|190.3
|Robertson
|27.3
|141.2
|231
|847
|317.6
|Cancelo
|29.9
|39.8
|104.1
|819.3
|140.3
Chilwell has generally posed the bigger goal threat under Tuchel.
While there isn’t a great deal separating the pair when it comes to minutes per shot (52.9 v 58.5), Chilwell really stands out when it comes to higher quality, close-range efforts.
While just under 50% of James’s shots have been from outside the area, over 80% of Chilwell’s attempts have come from inside the opposition box.
In fact, Chilwell’s stats compare really well with the numbers that Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo and Robertson were posting last season.
ASSIST POTENTIAL
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a *FREE* trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
3 hours, 23 mins ago
Chilwell v James: Who is the best FPL defender?
Neither. The answer is TAA