621
Scout Notes August 1

FPL pre-season: Bournemouth plight good news for Villa in Gameweek 1

621 Comments
Share

There was a Premier League v La Liga feel to the pre-season friendlies on Saturday, with English and Spanish opposition clashing across the country.

Brentford, Bournemouth and Southampton all faced teams from Iberia in their final warm-up matches and we’ve got the goals, assists, line-ups and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from these matches in our Scout Notes.

Reports on the weekend’s other fixtures are linked below, with more to follow.

We’re also keeping tabs on the minutes played in all of these warm-up fixtures, with Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout able to access this information at the bottom of this article.

SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 VILLARREAL

  • Goal: Aribo
  • Assist: None

Match highlights

Southampton’s opening run of fixtures, in which they play Spurs, Leicester, Man Utd and Chelsea in the first five Gameweeks, will likely deter much FPL investment.

But we may have a watchlist gem on our hands in the form of Joe Aribo (£5.5m), the summer signing from Rangers who scored a superb solo goal in Saturday’s defeat to Villarreal.

He and Stuart Armstrong (£5.0m) have occasionally been used in a front two this summer, with the latter initially getting the nod alongside struggling debutant Sekou Mara (£5.5m) on Saturday.

Aribo – who started in central midfield against Villarreal – and Armstrong were moved to number 10 roles in a 3-4-3/5-2-3 after the break and it was in that system that Saints improved.

“I think it more and more shows the further up front he is the better he is. I know he can play different positions but I think up front as a striker – especially with his body – we don’t have so much. He can definitely be a goalscorer for us.

“We played a 5-2-3 in the second half to send a little bit more pressure up front, also a little bit more risky. Sometimes you are ending up one against one at the back but you have to do it if you want to put them under pressure.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on Joe Aribo

It’s far too early to be writing Mara off after one forgettable half but his manager suggests it’ll be a good while before we see the young striker getting a sustained first-team run, perhaps getting the gradual introduction that Armando Broja (£5.5m) endured on the south coast last season.

“Last season with (Armando) Broja it was the same, it took him minimum three/four weeks until he knew what it was about playing up front here.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl 

Southampton XI (3-4-2-1): Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap (Valery 73), Bednarek, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia (Romeu 83), Djenepo; Aribo (Redmond 83), S. Armstrong (Perraud 83), Mara (A. Armstrong, m. 46),

FPL team guides: Everton - Best players, predicted line-up + more

BOURNEMOUTH 1-2 REAL SOCIEDAD

Match highlights

  • Goal: Stanislas
  • Assist: Moore

The prospects look good for Leon Bailey (£5.0m) and other Aston Villa attackers in Gameweek 1, as opponents Bournemouth come into 2022/23 looked ill-equipped for life in the top flight.

This isn’t hyperbole; this comes from manager Scott Parker.

“We’re six days out from the start of the Premier League season and we’re way short of where we need to be. That’s just the cold, hard facts. We barely have any defenders. We’ve lost eight players at the start of the season. At this present moment in time, this squad is much weaker than it was two months ago when we got promoted.

“Of course, no disrespect to what we’ve got, but I didn’t anticipate to be where we are this close to the start of the season.” – Scott Parker

The conservative Parker is intent on playing with a wing-back system in the Premier League but he barely has any centre-halves at his disposal, bar captain Lloyd Kelly (£4.5m). Joining Kelly in the back three against Sociedad were Chris Mepham (£4.5m), who mostly played second string in the Championship last season and who made only 12 starts in the promotion-winning campaign, and James Hill, a rookie signed from third-tier Fleetwood Town in January.

“I wouldn’t want to (return to a back four). My experiences tell me that’ll be pretty tough but it may have to be an option. I’m not sure we will be able to defend well enough in a four and keep the door shut. Of course, I think we look a bit vulnerable anyway. But next year, in this league, the one thing we’re going to have to be is rock solid. We’re not going to be a team that can go and score three or four goals so we’re going to have to try and keep the door shut.” – Scott Parker

Parker had a reputation for risk-averse management even when playing a more attacking 4-3-3 in the Championship last season, so you can well imagine the lack of service provided to Dominic Solanke (£6.0m) in the new shape. Last season’s 29-goal striker did see two clear sights of goal on Saturday but was otherwise starved of opportunities.

Philip Billing (£5.5m) is also a victim of the formation change, being benched here, but we did see him brought on as a substitute as the system was tweaked to a 5-3-2. That also allowed budget FPL forward Kieffer Moore (£5.5m) to enter the field of play and provide the assist for Junior Stanislas‘s (£5.0m) consolation.

AFC Bournemouth XI (5-2-3): Travers, Smith (Stacey 74), Mepham, Hill (Bevan 67), Kelly, Zemura, Cook (Billing 57), Lerma, Christie (Stanislas 74), Solanke, Anthony (Moore 57).

BRENTFORD 1-0 REAL BETIS

Match highlights

  • Goal: Mbeumo
  • Assist: Henry

David Raya (£4.5m) would appear set to start 2022/23 between the posts for Brentford, with the Spaniard not only between the sticks for the Bees’ final pre-season friendly against Betis but also the three warm-up games prior to Saturday’s clash.

Positional rival Thomas Strakosha (£4.5m), whose summer arrival caused a few jangled nerves among Raya’s FPL ownership, hasn’t even kicked a ball in pre-season, by contrast.

Seemingly gone are the days when Bryan Mbeumo (£6.0m) was in a front two with Ivan Toney (£7.0m) every week, with the newly reclassified FPL forward playing out wide in a 4-3-3 for much of Saturday’s contest and even spending time at right wing-back when Thomas Frank switched to a 3-4-3 later in the game.

Chances continue to come his way, however: Saturday’s strike was his third of the summer and he had spurned a golden opportunity to break the deadlock shortly before his goal, seeing a low shot palmed away. The dangerous-looking Mbeumo ought to have had an assist to his name, too, when Toney latched onto his pass and could only fire into the side-netting after rounding the visiting ‘keeper.

“He’s in top form, Bryan, such a threat. What a goal, top finish. Pleased for Bryan.” – Thomas Frank

The return to fitness of Christian Norgaard (£5.5m) meant one fewer spot in central midfield – and bargain-bin FPL asset Josh Dasilva (£4.5m) was the man to make way, having to make do with a half-hour cameo in the second half.

“We can hopefully replace [Christian Eriksen] with something different. So when a player goes out if they are sold or get injured, always another player steps in.

“You tweak things that create other relationships, other dynamics. That’s what I’m constantly trying to think about. Hopefully we can construct a different game where we can still create a lot of chances.

“But Mathias (Jensen), for example, needs to step up a bit more. I still think we have some very interesting midfielders in both Shandon (Baptiste), Josh (Dasilva) and even Saman (Ghoddos), that have some of those qualities.” – Thomas Frank

Frank confirmed after full-time that Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) would miss the “first part of the season” and that Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) was hoping to return in mid-to-late August. Sergi Canos (£5.0m), suspended in Gameweek 1 anyway, is 2-3 weeks away from a comeback from a hamstring issue.

Brentford XI (4-3-3): Raya, Hickey (Roerslev 61), Jansson, Mee (Bech 76), Henry (Ghoddos 76), Janelt (Onyeka 76), Jensen (Dasilva 61), Norgaard (Lewis-Potter 61), Wissa (Baptiste 83), Toney, Mbeumo

621 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    First rate my team of the season.
    How to improve.

    Mendy 4m
    Cancelo Trent Trippier Cash
    Salah Arronson Diaz Martinelli
    Kane Jesus
    Gaz Neco Pereira Greenwood
    1.5 in bank to use when I need to readjust after game week 1

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pretty solid. Would want 1 more City player. Also not a fan of Mendy, Chelsea looks shaky pre-season.

      Open Controls
    2. Jackie Moon
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Too much in the bank for me. So many different way you can improve with that much. Back your calls for GW1 either way rather than expecting to readjust I reckon.

      Open Controls
    3. DortmundisLove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Send the 1.5

      Open Controls
  2. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    9m for a goalkeeper pairing, who you picking?

    Open Controls
    1. Wings Fan
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ramsdale + 4.0

      Open Controls
      1. EgyptianKing
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    2. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      4.5 keeper with a 4.0 bench, save the 0.5

      Open Controls
  3. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    How would you improve this team?

    Ederson
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James
    Salah Saka Maddison Mahrez Bailey
    Jesus

    4.0 Neco Greenwood Archer

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      You not scared of Mahrez' minutes?

      Open Controls
      1. EgyptianKing
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I prefer Saka / Mount as well

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Get Kane or Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Or Sonsational

        Open Controls
    3. Jackie Moon
      • 4 Years
      just now

      All players individually aren’t bad in a team, but together they lack flexibility. But thats just because my mind is set on 2 premiums. 3 lacks depth, 1 lacks star power.

      Open Controls
    4. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      just now

      nice 1 premium draft. I'd go with Foden over Mahrez. Foden looked much better in the community shield and also has a history of getting more minutes.

      Open Controls
  4. CYN
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Trent Walker Perisic Castagne
    Salah Mount Martinelli
    Haaland Darwin Jesus

    4.0, Neco, Andreas, Dasilva

    Lock this in?

    I looked at Cancelo and Bailey vs Walker and Darwin. Its tough but I'm thinking Darwin has momentum going into kind fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. EgyptianKing
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like the Darwin pick / punt a lot tbh

      Open Controls
      1. CYN
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, Liverpool seemed to focus on creating chances for him when he was on the pitch.

        Open Controls
  5. FDMS All Starz
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which combo?

    A) Ederson - Martinelli - Rashford
    Or
    B) Sanchez - Neto - Diaz

    Open Controls
    1. CYN
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. EgyptianKing
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. jia you
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anybody else using GW1 as an additional FH chip that you can BB?
    Then starting out proper in GW2 with your real team.

    Let's see if I hold my nerve on this maverick (insert your preferred word here lol) strategy til deadline!

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Toyed with it for a few weeks, but I think you’re going to BB too many players already in the ‘template’ XI (TAA, Cancelo, Trippier, Bailey, Aaronsson/Neto, Martinelli/Saka, Jesus, Kane).

      Think it could work, but you’d need to prepare for a GW2 WC.

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        So you’re basically upgrading your Neco, Andreas, Greenwood and 4.0 keeper with money from Salah to get another extra 4 players out for GW1, but the team will have a lot (lets say 8-9) of the players that are ‘template picks’.

        You are guarenteed a strong start, but can’t see it being much better than the XI template picks, and then they would have every chance to outdo your early BB and WC later on

        Open Controls
      2. jia you
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think to give it the best chance will need to leave out the premiums and WC in GW2 getting in Haaland and Salah and the likes of Neco and Andreas. I might risk it.

        Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Christina is I think

      I considered it, but I'm not sure the bench boost is worth compromising a strong chip like the WC.

      BB could easily get you a measly 8pts.

      Open Controls
    3. DelPiero10
        3 mins ago

        I don't think a good gwk1 score is worth two chips.

        Open Controls
      • Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        jip

        I played around this morning, made some changes....got rid of ManU players...

        4.5m
        TAA Trippier Digne Perisic
        Salah Neto martinelli
        Wilson kane Vardy

        4.5m Justin Bailey Aaronson

        Open Controls
    4. We Go Again
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      5-3-2

      Ramsdale
      TAA Cancelo James Perisic Trippier
      Salah Mahrez Martinelli
      Kane Jesus
      4.0 Dasilva Pereira Greenwood

      I'm happy with the structure but undecided on these:
      1. Ramsdale or Mendy?
      2. Best 8m mid? Currently on Mahrez but feels risky

      Open Controls
      1. CYN
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ram, Mount

        Open Controls
      2. EgyptianKing
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        I like Ramsdale.

        Saka Mount better options than Mahre atm I think - safer and still with decent upside

        Open Controls
      3. Wings Fan
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        I’d do Mahrez to Mount.

        Mahrez isn’t acceptable cover for Haaland so better to just accept it I think!

        Open Controls
      4. We Go Again
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers lads switched over to Mount

        Open Controls
    5. EgyptianKing
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gm!

      Which combo?

      1. Ramsdale Robbo Walker Bailey Kane

      2. Ederson James Cancelo Martinelli Darwin

      Thank you!

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        just now

        1

        Open Controls
    6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hi. Which option:

      A) Trippier in a 5 3 2
      B) Neto in a 4 4 2

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. EgyptianKing
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        B imo. But prefer Bailey atm

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          I already have Bailey

          Salah Saka Bailey are the three in midfield.

          Open Controls
      2. Wings Fan
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Trippier. Neto’s appeal went out the window for me when Jimenez got injured.

        Open Controls
    7. klipp klopp
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      1) rashford and Bailey
      2) martinelli and Neto

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Martinelli and Bailey

        Open Controls
      2. Mixed Bag
        • 5 Years
        just now

        1 for me. I guess there'll be a few 'Martinelli + Beiley + 0.5' suggestions though

        Open Controls
    8. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thoughts on this lot

      Raya 4.0
      TAA Cancelo perisic botman (Neco)
      Salah Kulu Saka Bailey (Andreas)
      Haaland Jesus (Archer)

      0.5itb

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Very solid

        Open Controls
    9. Tallahassee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Missed most of last season and current preseason. Can anyone tell me why the likes of sterling, lingard and solanke aren’t populair? Also, how’s Perisic been doing ? Transitioning to a higher intensity league at his age has me worried.

      Thanks !

      Open Controls
    10. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saliba and Neco Williams at a cost of only 9.5.

      Two players who are definitely in my team when the deadline arrives.

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Starting Neco?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Perhaps

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Damn, it is only 8.5m lol

            Open Controls
    11. Lignja
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      How is this looking?

      Ramsdale
      Taa, Cancelo, James
      Salah, Martineli, Aaronson, Bailey
      Kane, Jesus, Darwin

      Open Controls
    12. Jacky boy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Which one?

      A) KDB + James + Alisson
      B) Salah + Neto + Ederson

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.