Scout Notes August 2

FPL pre-season: Bamford brace, Sancho ill, Ricardo injured

James Maddison (£8.0m), Marcus Rashford (£6.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m) were amongst the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names in action this weekend as the final batch of pre-season friendlies were staged.

We’ve got all the goal, assist and line-up information you need in this latest Scout Notes article.

We’ve also been keeping tabs on the minutes played in all of these warm-up fixtures, with Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout able to access this information at the bottom of this article.

LEICESTER CITY 1-0 SEVILLA

  • Goal: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
  • Assist: James Maddison

Match highlights

Another injury to right-back Ricardo Pereira (£4.5m) marred what would have been a positive end to Leicester City’s pre-season, defeating Sevilla 1-0 thanks to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

With other £5.0m midfielders like Leon Bailey and Miguel Almiron finding some pre-season form, Dewsbury-Hall has bagged two goals and three assists for himself. There could be some value at that price point, although the Leicester man seems to be more secure in the starting line-up.

It’s been a tough time for Ricardo, having barely played since his ACL tear in March 2020. He went down in the 35th minute with nobody near him, resulting in an ankle or Achilles problem that “doesn’t look good” according to Brendan Rodgers.

Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) went down holding his knee but his removal was more precautionary.

“We think it’s okay. He just felt it was unstable, so there was no need to take the risk. This is a time of the season you don’t need to force it. But sat on the bed there, he seems fine, and the medical team think he’s fine, but we’ll see how that is.” – Brendan Rodgers

Ricardo’s injury could both secure the place of James Justin (£4.5m) and end the experiment of playing defender Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) on the right wing. The latter could have been very intriguing for FPL managers.

With Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) rumoured to be departing, there was another start for the as-of-now unpriced Daniel Iversen. In such circumstances, he may, unfortunately, be priced at £4.5m rather than £4.0m but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.

Leicester XI (4-2-3-1): Iversen (Schmeichel 46′); Ricardo (Tielemans 37′), Evans, Fofana (Amartey 46′), Justin; Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall (Mendy 84′), Ndidi (Soumare 68′), Maddison (Albrighton 84′); Barnes (Praet 67′); Vardy (Daka 68′)

LEEDS UNITED 6-2 CAGLIARI

  • Goals: Rodrigo (x3), Patrick Bamford (x2), Robin Koch
  • Assists: Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison (x2), Brenden Aaronson (x3)

Match highlights

Jesse Marsch gave this team the whole 90 minutes, making this their likely Gameweek 1 line-up. Injury to Junior Firpo (£4.5m) meant that Pascal Struijk (£4.5m) was again used at left-back.

Meanwhile, the performances of midfielders Rodrigo (£6.0m), Jack Harrison (£6.0m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) could tempt managers into taking a punt for Leeds’ promising run of early fixtures – Wolves (H), Southampton (a), Everton (H) and Nottingham Forest (H) are amongst the first seven outings.

Aaronson’s glorious outside-of-the-boot pass put Patrick Bamford (£7.5m) through to score his first of two goals – nice to see after last season’s injury woes.

Rodrigo also hit a hat-trick, with Aaronson claiming a treble of assists.

“What I said to the team afterwards is that when you have good performances it’s not time to relax, it should feed us and give us hunger to keep improving and know that there’s some positive reinforcement that we’re moving in the right direction. In general I would say that performance showed we’re moving in the right direction.” – Jesse Marsch

Just don’t expect clean sheets to suddenly appear. Their high defensive line gave several big chances to Serie B side Cagliari, of which only two were converted.

Leeds XI (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Harrison, Aaronson, Rodrigo; Bamford

MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1 ATLETICO MADRID

Match highlights

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-1 RAYO VALLECANO

  • Goal: Amad Diallo
  • Assist: Alex Telles

Match highlights

Over their two weekend run-outs, Manchester United gave minutes to 29 players including debutant Christian Eriksen (£6.5m).

There was no Jadon Sancho (£7.5m) at all, due to illness, whilst new signing Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m) started in the weaker Sunday line-up that brought an eye-catching performance from Alejandro Garnacho. The 18-year-old is also without an FPL price.

The most newsworthy event was Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.5m) getting his first pre-season minutes, only to leave the ground soon after his half-time removal. Whether he ultimately leaves or stays at Old Trafford, Anthony Martial (£7.0m) is likely to start the first games as a forward.

Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) and Tyrell Malacia (£4.5m) faced Atletico, although the latter was initiated by a Luke Shaw (£5.0m) illness.

Man United XI (4-2-3-1) vs Atletico Madrid: de Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay (van de Beek 69′), Fred; Elanga (Pellistri 76′ (Garner 90′)), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial (Eriksen 69′)

Man United XI (4-2-3-1) vs Rayo Vallecano: Heaton; Laird, Varane, Martinez (Bailly 61′), Telles; Garner (Iqbal 74′), van de Beek; Chong (Hansen-Aaroen 85′), Eriksen (Mejbri 61′), Garnacho (Shoretire 73′); Ronaldo (Diallo 46′)

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 1-1 SPORTING LISBON

  • Goal: Ruben Neves
  • Assist: Pedro Neto

Match highlights

FARENSE 1-1 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

  • Goal: Hwang Hee-chan
  • Assist: Chem Campbell

A pair of spot kicks for Ruben Neves (£5.5m) and Hwang Hee-chan (£6.0m) were all that Wolves could produce in their final friendlies.

Without main forward Raul Jimenez (£7.0m), they resorted to a fluid front three of usual midfielders Daniel Podence (£5.5m), Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto.

The latter is nearing 20% ownership for Gameweek 1 and, by winning a penalty, will maintain such popularity for promising matches against Leeds (a) and Fulham (H).

Bruno Lage is committing to a back-four system where Jonny (£4.5m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m) are starting full-backs. For the second successive weekend, Conor Coady (£5.0m) was left out of the stronger XI and placed into the other.

Wolves XI (4-3-3): Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman (Coady 83′), Ait-Nouri (Bueno 89′); Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker; Gibbs-White (Campbell 82′), Podence, Neto (Hwang 66′)

Wolves XI (4-3-3): Smith; Mosquera (Tipton 69′), Coady, Boly, Toti (Griffiths 46′); Hodge (Hodnett 83′), Ronan, Cundle (Fraser 83′); Bueno, Campbell (Harkin 76′), Hwang (Birtwistle 69′)

FULHAM 1-1 VILLARREAL

  • Goal: Aleksandar Mitrovic
  • Assist: Kevin Mbabu

Match highlights

Alongside the 43 goals of Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.5m), the contributions of Harry Wilson (£6.0m) were a huge part of Fulham’s Championship-winning campaign. His ten goals and 19 assists were vital, so it’s concerning to hear of a knee injury that occurred in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

“Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah are both injured. We’re waiting on the medical staff but it doesn’t look good. Harry’s injury is in his knee but we’ll wait for the medical staff.” – Marco Silva

A lengthy absence could affect Mitrovic’s output, although it should push more set-piece duties onto Andreas Pereira (£4.5m).

New signing Kevin Mbabu (£4.5m) made a brief appearance but still found time to assist Mitrovic’s late equaliser with a dangerous cross.

Owners of Liverpool assets will be encouraged by the lack of summer upgrades on the unconvincing Marek Rodak (£4.5m) or Tim Ream (£4.5m), although the transfer of Bernd Leno (£4.5m) could still be pushed through ahead of Gameweek 1.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Rodak; Tete (Mbabu 84′), Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha (Harris 70′), Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Andreas (Cairney 84′), Kebano (Stansfield 67′); Mitrovic

LIVERPOOL 0-3 STRASBOURG

Match highlights

With Jurgen Klopp’s main team defeating Manchester City to win Saturday’s Community Shield, this was very much a back-up side against Strasbourg.

A few known names started, such as James Milner (£4.5m), Harvey Elliott (£5.0m), Ibrahima Konate (£5.0m) and Joe Gomez (£4.5m), but the match will have little bearing on the Reds’ Gameweek 1 line-up.

Konate was substituted as a precaution and will be assessed ahead of Saturday.

“Naby [Keita] is ill and Curtis [Jones] felt a little bit and we couldn’t take any risks. All of a sudden the team was really young and we play [against] a really strong Strasbourg side.

“We don’t know exactly yet on Ibou, but it doesn’t look too concerning, so I hope we caught it in the right moment.” – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool XI: Davies, Mabaya (Phillips 46′), Konate (Van den Berg 57′), Gomez, Chambers, Milner, Bajcetic (Clark 57′), Morton, Frauendorf (Musialowski 76′), Elliott, Carvalho

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

  1. Jimrod™
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    So...

    Robertson + Diaz + Kane (current team), or Perisic + Son + Darwin? (no Salah in either, defence and mids strong)

    I feel that a few templates are covering 90% of manager's teams now but most seem to be ignoring Son and perhaps overlooking Darwin as the focal point of Pool attack... Also maybe even Nketiah worth a punt given his pre-season, must be nailed on and perhaps a differential to Jesus?!

    Open Controls
    1. Johnny too hotty
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is nketiah nailed on?

      Open Controls
      1. Jimrod™
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Well pre-season is never the best indicator historically but I think he's done plenty to keep that spot and form a strong pairing with Jesus, if 5 goals and 4 assists isn't enough for Arteta then nothing is!

        Open Controls
        1. highsguy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Nketiah won’t start games but will be subbed on frequently

          Open Controls
    2. Truicegod
        12 mins ago

        (R,D K)
        Its dangerous going Nketiah instead of Jesus my personal opinion especially if everyone and his dog has Jesus in thier team but i have not been watching arsenal preseason so i don't know about nketiah

        Open Controls
    3. laGan1n1
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      one name - Martin Ødegaard!

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        In b4 Deulofail tells you that's two names

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        I think he'll be better FPL-wise this year, but outscore Martinelli? Still falls into that dreaded category of assisting the assister for me.

        Open Controls
    4. Johnny too hotty
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Draft question. Schmeichel on his way out and my current GK are DDG and Heston.

      Is it a better move to grab Leicester ward over Heaton?

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        yeah, prefer Ward over Blumenthal if he's defo going to play

        Open Controls
        1. Johnny too hotty
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Who is blenthal bro

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Lmao that cracked me up

            Open Controls
            1. Johnny too hotty
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Lol I’m clueless here. Is it a nickname I’ve never heard of. Enlighten me

              Any Leicester fans with input

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                You wrote Heston instead of Heaton

                Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            I was wondering too. Figured it's some cultural reference gone over my head.

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              He said Heston, Heston Blumenthal the chef was sadios funny response

              Open Controls
        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Hahaha!

          Open Controls
      2. flava
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think Iversen would be second choice to Schmeichel with Ward being push for 3rd

        Open Controls
    5. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      A) James, Perisic & Rashford

      B) Trippier, Cash & Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. Truicegod
          11 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          A but I'd leave this decision very close to deadline. Need the press conferences and more info

          Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Meslier
        Justin Trent Cancelo Zinchenko (Neco)
        Sterling Salah Diaz Neto (Andreas)
        Mitrovic Kane (Archer)

        Thoughts? Mount/Jesus over Mitro/Sterling?

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Definitely mount and Jesus over the mitro sterling combo

          Open Controls
      3. Tsparkes10
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        A) 5.0m defender e.g. Walker or Digne
        B) 5.5m mid e.g. Neto, MGW or Aaron

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I like the Aaronson gamble in an attacking side .
          Prefer Trippier or Cash to the other 2 defs.

          Open Controls
      4. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        A- Ederson-James
        B- Ramsdale-VVD

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          A if James is gonna be RWB

          Open Controls
        2. Gizzachance
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      5. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        thoughts appreciated 0,5 itb

        ederson
        taa cancelo peresic white
        salah dias rash neto
        jesus haaland

        perisic could be james, ederson could be mendy to cover chel defense,,rash could be martinelli etc

        4.0 andreas neco archer
        cheers

        Open Controls
      6. buzzkill
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Can't decide between Diaz and Robbo but it means a lot of shifting around.

        Which looks better?

        1) Mendy, Walker, Cancelo, Tripper, Luiz Diaz

        2) Sánchez, Robertson, Dias, White, Mount

        Also Own Salah, TAA, Saka, Jesus, Bailey, Kane and Jesus

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          You own 2 Jesus. You are winning this thing. 😉

          Open Controls
          1. buzzkill
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Haha, the second coming

            Open Controls
        2. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
      7. jwilliams
          10 mins ago

          a) Luis Diaz, Martinelli, Dalot

          b) Rashford, Odegaard, Perisic

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Yeboah Power XI
            • 12 Years
            just now

            A for me.

            Open Controls
          3. Leeroy357
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            A.
            Rashford and Perisic both huge rotation risks imo

            Open Controls
        • Leeroy357
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Had Sancho as a placeholder for a while but don't think I want to start with him, any suggestions to replace him?

          Raya - Ward
          Trent - Robbo - Cancelo - Walker - James
          Salah - Sancho - Neto - (Andreas) - (Colback)
          Haaland - Jesus - (Archer)

          Open Controls
          1. Reinhold
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Neto-> Bailey
            Sancho -> Some 8 M

            Open Controls
            1. Leeroy357
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Not sold on Bailey, just don't see him starting more than 50% of games ahead of Ings and Buendia and with 3 poor subs I can't risk too many players that are likely to miss games.
              Like the idea of getting to an 8m mid but none of them are particularly inspiring other than Diaz who I can't get because I want Robbo more, or maybe a punt on Mahrez but then same issue as Bailey and I'd rather play safe on Cancelo.
              Maybe Kulu best option, or Martinelli to save money and hope someone else emerges by the time he is rotated too much?

              Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Madisson, Barnes or downgrade Walker to get Bowen.

            Open Controls
          3. ZeBestee
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think Saka is a really good pick given the creativity/quality Arsenal have this season. Martinelli is also going to do well after that experience last season and more so his ability if you want to upgrade elsewhere.

            Mahrez/Foden will also do well if they get regular minutes now that Sterling is gone as i am still not 100% convinces about Grealish yet.

            Sancho is still decent enough imo.

            Open Controls
        • tommo-uk-
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Think I am locked in….any thoughts or comments to convince me otherwise?

          Raya

          TAA Robbo James Cancelo Perisic

          Salah Rashford Bailey

          Kane Jesus

          Bench: Gazzinga Neto Andreas Taylor

          Captain will be Salah or Kane.

          Open Controls
        • Reinhold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          A) Robertson and Walker in a 5-3-2 (3 liverpool, 2 City)

          B) James and Martinelli in a 4-4-2 (3 Arsenal)

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • 4 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        • adstomko
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Which pair?

          A) Ramsdale & Bailey
          B) Raya & Aaronson

          Open Controls
          1. tommo-uk-
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            What about Raya & Bailey?

            Open Controls
        • Yeboah Power XI
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Morning all. Who is the biggest threat to Walkers minutes at City?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Ake and Stones, probably

            Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            As it stands, Cancelo moving to the right and ake playing left back

            Or a youngster

            Open Controls
          3. tommo-uk-
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            McCoys

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Eyoooooo

              Open Controls
          4. Yeboah Power XI
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thanks. Would you say Walker looks pretty nailed in this case?

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Mmm, nailed in a Pep side? For Gw1, probably.

              Open Controls
        • Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          A - Wilson, Aaronson
          B - Bamford, Neto

          Open Controls
          1. Malinwa
            • 6 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        • Malinwa
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          RMT pls

          Ramsdale
          James - Robertson - Cancelo - Trippier
          Salah - Martinelli - Bailey - Diaz
          Kane - Jesus

          Ward - Neto - Neco - Greenwood

          Open Controls
        • klopptimusprime
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Rank over the first 6-8GWs

          Neto
          Bailey
          Aaronson

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            One of them is gonna bang for sure, and whichever group gets it right is gonna be insufferable on these pages

            Open Controls
        • Shark_Sandwich
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          sorry if it's been asked before
          can you play bench boost in the 1st week after the World Cup
          as we have unlimited transfers leading up to this, would that be poss or would it be considered as playing 2 chips

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            I believe so, yes. They call it 'unlimited transfers' rather than a wildcard.

            Open Controls
          2. buzzkill
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Genuine question, why would you want to?

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              It's one of the few scenarios where you can basically play a wildcard and bench boost in the same week

              In any normal season that's not possible but this year there's different tactics

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                You can do that now, GW1. After the Wold Cup it might be hard to gauge who's ready from the get go, who's injured, exhausted, depressed etc.

                Open Controls
            2. Shark_Sandwich
              • 6 Years
              just now

              some folks may think it's an advantage to effectively play a wildcard & BB in the same week - you have all the team info & you don't have to set it up a week in advance & worry about injuries etc.

              Open Controls
        • Prinzhorn
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          In between Saka + Walker vs. Martinelli + Cancelo

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Second one for me as Cancelo is head and shoulders above Walker.

            Open Controls
          2. highsguy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        • theodosios
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          If Ward become 1st GK choice, that will be FPL's greatest gift since Lundstram.

          Open Controls
          1. Johnny too hotty
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Any Leicester fans have input on this. With only 1 GK on the senior squad will they promote and let ward have his moment?
            Big shoes to fill, or will they recruit ?

            Open Controls
            1. theodosios
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Rodgers said they are only looking for 3rd GK atm, Ward and Iversen are fighting for No.1

              Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            You're assuming the Leicester defence won't be as disastrous as last season. I wouldn't start him.

            Open Controls
            1. theodosios
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Idc, I have GK for 4m. If Iversen will be priced at 4m also, that will be 2 GKs for 8m.

              Open Controls
        • ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Is Bailey a better option GW1 than Martinelli/Neto?

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 8 Years
            just now

            better than Neto but not Martinelli imo.

            Open Controls
        • timleong80
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thought and recommendation pls :

          Pope Ward
          Walker Zinchenko Robbo Digne Neco
          Salah Bailey Neto Martinelli Andreas
          Haaland Jesus Kane

          Open Controls
        • highsguy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          A) Martinelli + Mount/8.0 (Neco first sub)
          B) Perisic + James (Martinelli first sub)

          Open Controls
        • Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Mahrez Mount or Saka

          Or

          Grealish +1m

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Saka.

            If you think Mahrez is nailed, then him.

            Open Controls
        • Tuttebba
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Who is going to score the most points between Haaland and KDB?

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Wish I knew mate

            Open Controls
        • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Is Saka or Jesus on penalties?

          Open Controls

