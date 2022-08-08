274
Scout Picks - Bus Team August 8

Scout Picks Gameweek 2 early selection: Triple-up on Man City

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

For those who haven’t seen this article series before, it’s essentially a rough, first draft of our regular picks, which get finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

We are limited to a £83.0m budget for our starting XI, unless using a back-five formation. In that scenario, it drops to £82.5m, as £17.5m is the minimum spend that our substitutes will cost.

The final picks will stay as they are and cement our weekly selection based on the Scout Squad long-list entries and fresh injury updates but this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the Always Cheating boys – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

Off we go again, then, with our early thoughts on the runners and riders up for selection in Gameweek 2, followed by the preliminary picks themselves.

THE LIKELY LADS

The opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season produced plenty of surprises, with Manchester United suffering defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool dropping points at newly-promoted Fulham.

However, Mohamed Salah‘s (£13.0m) opening-day double-digit haul felt reassuringly familiar, rewarding those who captained him with a goal and assist.

Erling Haaland (£11.6m), meanwhile, also started fast with a brace of goals at West Ham United, and it’s clear the pair are the two stand-out attacking options to own ahead of Gameweek 2.

Defensive cover from both Liverpool and Manchester City also feels important, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) our favoured routes in, given their ability to contribute points at both ends of the pitch.

IN CONTENTION

1

274 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Swissbob
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    The boy has had a shocker start captaining Kane and no Haaland

    I’ve suggested he take a risk, wildcard early and ditch Salah, hoping Darwin and Diaz nick enough of his goals. Go with something like:

    Sanchez
    TAA / Cancelo / Trippier
    Kulu, Diaz, Saka, Foden
    Darwin, Haaland (c), Jesus

    Crazy advice?

    Open Controls
    1. SonnyPikey
        58 mins ago

        Talk about a kneejerk

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          Disagree.

          Early WCs used to be common place and we now have an extra one in GW16. Pick 10+ that are fixed and shuffle the rest until then.

          Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Could work out well but probably evens out somewhat in the medium term.

        Nunez minutes don't matter if he's getting points but it may be early to do it too.

        Tempting as it looks.

        Open Controls
        1. Swissbob
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It’s obviously a risk but if he starts ahead of Firmino and Liverpool score a ton of goals it’s not inconceivable he could outscore Salah?

          Also like Alvarez at city if he can get the minutes…

          Open Controls
      • Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        53 mins ago

        Prob avoid Diaz

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          Would agree with this but the idea of an early WC isn't ridiculous.

          Open Controls
          1. Clintymints
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            Yea ofc, I'm using mine this week

            Open Controls
        2. Swissbob
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I would hope Diaz will get his fair share of goals/assists but Martinelli would be a solid alternative and allow an LFC double up with Robbo instead of Trippier?

          Open Controls
      • Echoes
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        Who's the boy?

        Open Controls
        1. Swissbob
          • 9 Years
          just now

          My 12yo boy

          Open Controls
      • Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        it could work out, but you know what Salah can do

        Open Controls
        1. Swissbob
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          Yes it could (and probably should) backfire spectacularly but there’s always a chance Salah has a dry spell, which the majority, me included, would likely be slow to react too.

          Open Controls
          1. Clintymints
            • 13 Years
            23 mins ago

            I think it will backfire more often than not, Darwin takes the pressure of Salah and frees him up a bit, those two should link up well together over the season

            Open Controls
            1. out for a goalkick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Nunez is the new name, Diaz the new Firmino - Salah is Salah and will always get his points….

              Open Controls
      • yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        It could work but high risk

        Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Really want 2ft for gw3.
      This okay for next gw?
      Got 73 points in gw1 so okay start.

      Ward
      TAA, James, Walker, Trippier
      Salah (vc), Neto, Martinelli
      Jesus, Haaland (C), Kane

      Subs: Iversen, Pereira, Williams, Murphy

      Open Controls
      1. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        Sure, roll ft

        Open Controls
      2. Bluetiger1
          just now

          GW2 agree keep team = good start to season & look for GW3 (2ft)

          Open Controls
      3. ᴋiɴɢ
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Surprised nobody is talking about Nunez's first touch

        The Uruguayan Lukaku

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 11 Years
          54 mins ago

          "The Uruguayan Lukaku"

          Let's see how this ages.

          Open Controls
        2. SBM
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          He essentially missed his chance but still got a goal and a poor touch got him an assist - on another day he'd be getting slated I think.

          Jury still out for me.

          Open Controls
        3. swervinho
          • 12 Years
          just now

          On inside an hour and could have score another couple - going to get the service.

          Open Controls
      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Sarr has just scored from inside his own half.

        https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1556721270053535745?t=SqfnCqmimw1rX2dSy5HilQ&s=19

        Open Controls
      5. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Think people are really overlooking Saka for the 8m midfield slot.. his next 4 look really good from an attacking point of view and Arsenal really seem to be clicking from an attacking sense.. If you are not on triple Arsenal already think he is probably the best 8m mid to buy medium term

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          32 mins ago

          Saka and Martinelli double could be gold.

          Open Controls
          1. polis
            • 11 Years
            18 mins ago

            + Jesus?

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              Think triple attack way too much.

              So + defender

              Open Controls
              1. polis
                • 11 Years
                16 mins ago

                Taking Saka over Jesus? Bold.

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  I have Darwin and Haaland.

                  As a differential I have add Mitro. But knowing him he will go on a nice run of a couple of games then blank. So will have him for the next two green fixtures.

                  Open Controls
            2. lilmessipran
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Think he is a very good pick regardless of whether you have Jesus or not...don't mind the triple up on Ars attack if not already

              Open Controls
        2. polis
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          His next 7 look pretty decent.

          Open Controls
        3. Swissbob
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Reliable points scorer last season with another year of experience. The impact of Jesus is the unknown…

          Open Controls
      6. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        Under Conte is Son nearly essential?

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 11 Years
          46 mins ago

          "No player is essential" etc etc etc

          Open Controls
        2. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          42 mins ago

          Richarlison

          Open Controls
          1. polis
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            Essential.

            Open Controls
        3. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          No player is essential per se, but he's definitely in my plans. KDB might make way GW3 now that I've got City cover with Haaland.

          Open Controls
        4. Moneymar
            18 mins ago

            To me yes

            Open Controls
          • Swissbob
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            If he scores like last season but at 12m he creates a problem elsewhere

            Open Controls
          • Bushwhacker
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Unless Conte can beat the snot out of his selfish arse . . . I'm not sure. He was bad this weekend, cost them at least two goals.

            Open Controls
        5. BigJarvishManmynameisq
          • 8 Years
          54 mins ago

          I love the use of models for FPL. I was a part of the team that delivered one of the first (RMT). What I don't like is how they appear to have established what's perceived as the "right" or "correct" or "optimal" solution for every decision we now make...

          Open Controls
          1. BigJarvishManmynameisq
            • 8 Years
            50 mins ago

            The result of that is that, if you dare to go against that optimal solution, as I did, you can't win. You either "get what you deserved" if you lost vs the optimal, or you are fortunate and gained from "variance" if you beat the optimal

            Open Controls
          2. polis
            • 11 Years
            49 mins ago

            Isn't RMT all opinions?

            Open Controls
            1. BigJarvishManmynameisq
              • 8 Years
              31 mins ago

              For me, this is creating an atmosphere and environment where fast and individual thinking is being squeezed out of FPL in favour of rigidly sticking to what is perceived as "optimal" out of fear of not only losing points, but also being received as playing the game wrongly

              Open Controls
              1. polis
                • 11 Years
                27 mins ago

                Agree with this. All RMT responses 100% gravitate to the same players.

                It's not terribly difficult to not agree and go with what you otherwise perceive to be the correct choice(s) though, no?

                Open Controls
                1. BigJarvishManmynameisq
                  • 8 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  The models are great. I'll continue to lap them up. The snobbery and elitist environment that's been created around them is not great and I'll continue to push back against that for the sake of a community that should feel free to experiment & explore ideas without belittlement.

                  Open Controls
                  1. polis
                    • 11 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Yep. Just 100% agreed with you. I guess the point is to have conviction in your own thoughts & choices rather than fall back and rely on any models.

                    Dare I say no one should really ask for a RMT.

                    Open Controls
                    1. BigJarvishManmynameisq
                      • 8 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      100% agreed

                      Open Controls
                2. Clintymints
                  • 13 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Herd mentality and going against the grain seems to pop up

                  Sometimes it's toxic coming on her for tips and advice, especially when you do something different.

                  Fpl has become bamboozled and over saturated with self-proclaimed guru's making content after having a good season. It's relentless and over the top

                  I find do worse after listening to a few youtube vids of ff players talking crap

                  Open Controls
                  1. BigJarvishManmynameisq
                    • 8 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    If you come on here and ask for advice you're basically almost guaranteed to be pushed towards the template, if you try to nudge people to make their own decisions and back it they tend to get upset

                    Open Controls
              2. NorCal Villan
                  16 mins ago

                  Here on FFS talking about individual thinking.

                  Good one, I needed that chortle

                  Open Controls
            2. The Legend Squad
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              47 mins ago

              I am impressed. Great project to have worked on. I’m sure it’s given you perspective and maturity as a contributor to FFS

              Open Controls
              1. BigJarvishManmynameisq
                • 8 Years
                46 mins ago

                Also as a content creator, when I have ideas, I tweet them. No filter. You get the real me.

                Open Controls
              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                38 mins ago

                He's just quoting Mark S tweets from earlier today now.

                Open Controls
                1. BigJarvishManmynameisq
                  • 8 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Which is it, earlier today or now?

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Now, it's later on.

                    Open Controls
                2. The Legend Squad
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  I know. Hence the perspective and maturity we’re seeing from this contributor here!

                  Open Controls
                  1. BigJarvishManmynameisq
                    • 8 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Thank you for your kind words and this Mark S fella, if you mean Sutherns then he's exactly what my posts are against, doesn't he host a show doing all forms of stattery which just convinces people to follow along with no critical thought

                    Open Controls
                    1. NorCal Villan
                        just now

                        Imitation is the most sincere form of stattery

                        Open Controls
              3. BigManZimo
                • 4 Years
                34 mins ago

                Don't let this distract u from the fact that Ismaila Sarr scored a goal from his own half today

                Open Controls
            3. Over Midwicket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              53 mins ago

              Mount to Saka/Martinelli or Kulu? Chelsea have an amazing run after Spurs but Mount seems to be having his minutes managed and is in awful form (based on 1 game).

              Open Controls
              1. Flaming Flamingo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                28 mins ago

                Hold surely

                Open Controls
              2. polis
                • 11 Years
                28 mins ago

                Have Mount. Didn't love what I watched v Everton.

                Looks to be playing pretty deep, starting to think Sterling hinders him.

                Open Controls
              3. Spoox777
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                25 mins ago

                Save the transfer. It's only been 1 game.

                Open Controls
                1. polis
                  • 11 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Totally get this but isn't there a player in the squad designed to be fluid?

                  If not the 8m mid, then who? (well, Kane to Haaland obviously.)

                  Open Controls
              4. Scholes Out For Summer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                21 mins ago

                you said it already - awful form based on 1 game is an oxymoron

                Open Controls
              5. NorCal Villan
                  6 mins ago

                  Conclusions drawn from just one match sit on a throne of lies

                  Open Controls
                • CYN
                  • 4 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Hold. In the Udinese game Mount played on the other wing and looked much better, him and Sterling were connecting loads. I'm sure Tuchel will address the positioning moving forward.

                  Open Controls
                • Swissbob
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Things can change quickly but would rather be on Saka or Kulu at this stage

                  Open Controls
              6. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                32 mins ago

                Where's the H2H leagues page, anyone knows?

                Open Controls
              7. Totalfootball
                • 5 Years
                27 mins ago

                Jesus or Saka if you can only have one

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Saka, reason for myself being he was the best Arsenal asset last season and that I switched Jesus to Mitro after getting Haaland and Darwin.

                  Open Controls
                2. sthester
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I prefer Jesus, but Saka gives you more flexibility as there are several other options at 8.0 mid (Kulu, Diaz, Foden, Mount).

                  Open Controls
              8. DeuloRad
                • 6 Years
                25 mins ago

                F**k Magpies Forever
                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04f41dXU1jI
                So bad 😆

                Open Controls
                1. NorCal Villan
                    just now

                    Bless his heart

                    Open Controls
                  • NorCal Villan
                      just now

                      Dude went full

                      Open Controls
                  • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                    • 5 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Sarr’s goal! :O

                    Open Controls
                    1. DeuloRad
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Keeper will be disappointed. It was his side -

                      of the pitch

                      Open Controls
                    2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Backed Brom when they went behind and covered the draw for a no bet.
                      Brom look better.

                      Open Controls
                  • BigManZimo
                    • 4 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Guys I wanna say I'm fecking addicted to fpl and I love it. Its my crack cocaine heroine all in one. Oh yeah the good stuff 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                      • 5 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      FPL Samaritans deeply needed.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Echoes
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Get out of it before you OD someday

                        Open Controls
                  • Jones Kusi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    When do you plan to WC?

                    Open Controls
                    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Done

                      Open Controls
                  • No Professionals
                    • 5 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    What’s the deal with coady? Fallen out with the manager?

                    Open Controls
                    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Just surplus to his requirements I'm guessing.
                      Toffees need him, might do ok there.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bushwhacker
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        I don't think so ; he was the club captain and starting CB last year.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Must have failed his GCSE Portuguese

                      Open Controls
                    3. Bushwhacker
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Was going to ask the same ; that's some fall from grace.

                      Open Controls
                    4. Scholes Out For Summer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      feels like he cant play in a CB pairing, so is surplus to requirements

                      Open Controls
                    5. DeuloRad
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      In my rival's team. Had Guehi's -1 coming off the bench for him. Still beating me.

                      Open Controls
                  • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Good evening all!! Is Haaland, Darwin and Jesus too much money up top or would Haaland, Mitro and one of Jesus or Darwin be more sensible??!!!…

                    Thoughts welcomed!!

                    Open Controls
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      I have gone Haaland Darwin Mitro.

                      Open Controls
                      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        That’s what I’m on atm too mate, with Saka and Martinelli, if I pu go for all 3 it means going for another 5.5 in midfield I’m finding

                        Open Controls
                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          *if you go for all 3

                          Open Controls
                    2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I think the forwards this year are 'gonna bang, so no.
                      Can't get any worse than last season, hoping the defence suffers this year as I can see a lot of peeps are big at the back.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Swissbob
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Surely Arsenal and LFC will score a lot more than Fulham. Even if the goals will be shared out more I’d reckon the pricing is fair

                      Open Controls
                    4. Clintymints
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      Gone big on wc and don't have too much of a compromise.. famous last words right?

                      Seems to cover all the bases with nice price points and also barring and injury or anything unexpected

                      Sanchez
                      Taa James Walker Saliba
                      Salah Kulu Martinelli
                      Haaland Darwin Jesus

                      Feels good

                      Open Controls
                  • THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                    • 5 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Olivia Newton John RIP.
                    She was a diamond!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tambling5
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Judith Durham and Olivia N-J within a few days! Very sad.

                      Open Controls
                      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Indeed.

                        Open Controls
                  • sthester
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Already went Kane > Haaland. Do I take -4 for Perisic to Walker?

                    Open Controls
                    1. No Professionals
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      No

                      Open Controls
                    2. Clintymints
                      • 13 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Probably, wingbacks a bit of a lottery

                      Open Controls
                    3. Tambling5
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      How likely is Walker to-get more than 4 points? And how likely to get 2 or 6? Could work, but not stand-out!

                      Open Controls
                    4. Swissbob
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Perisic to Saliba and give yourself 1m in the bank for next week

                      Open Controls
                    5. No Professionals
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      The 2 weeks after you’ll probably wish you had perisic

                      Open Controls
                  • Totalfootball
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Zinchenko Or Gabriel if you could only have 1

                    Open Controls

