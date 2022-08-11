FPL Gameweek 2 team news: Live updates from Thursday’s press conferences

Six Premier League pre-match press conferences will be held on Thursday as the countdown to Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues.

We’ll have all the injury updates, team news and key manager quotes as they come in.

As well as the half-dozen managers speaking to the media today, 14 more will follow on Friday.

KEY UPDATES

Thursday’s presser times are listed below:

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

LEEDS UNITED

Dan James returns from suspension this weekend, while Jesse Marsch will also be able to welcome back three of his previously injured players for the trip to Southampton.

“Adam [Forshaw], Liam [Cooper] and Luis [Sinisterra] have all entered training and are eligible for the weekend. Junior [Firpo] is probably a couple of weeks behind, the same with Luke Ayling – although he had a visit to his surgeon down in London and the surgeon said that he’s ahead of schedule and looking really good. He just needs a little bit more time. Stuart Dallas I saw on the pitch today, moving around a little bit, so that was an exciting moment for us. “[Sinisterra] is obviously not 100% fit but I still think there’s a good possibility that he can help us with limited minutes. “Dan [James] played 90 minutes in the under-21s game against Derby and I thought he played well. He’s fit, he’s strong, he’s ready to go. I think he’ll be a big option for us to come from the bench. I think that’s the role we’ll use him in for this weekend. Dan will continue to integrate and we’ll find moments for him to be also involved on the pitch from the start.” – Jesse Marsch

Marsch also hailed the attributes of midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who claimed Leeds United’s Gameweek 1 winner that ultimately went down as a Rayan Ait-Nouri own-goal.

“He’s still claiming the goal! If you look at it, I do think it hits him in the leg. Brenden showed his qualities, in a similar way that he showed them all pre-season. “I think all four [new signings who played], including Brenden, are going to get better and better.” – Jesse Marsch

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter reported no fresh injuries in his pre-match press conference, saying that Albion “pretty much” have the same squad as they did last weekend.

Jakub Moder (knee) is a long-term absentee.

“I think it’s just for me to say that Danny Welbeck is probably in the best condition he has certainly been in since I’ve been working with him, is enjoying his football, knows how important he is to the team.” – Graham Potter on Danny Welbeck

LEICESTER CITY

Like Potter, Brendan Rodgers also has no new concerns ahead of Leicester City’s trip to Arsenal.

A timescale on the recovery of Harvey Barnes has not been confirmed yet, with the winger complaining of “irritation” in his knee.

“There’s nothing specific. He’s been with the medical team. He still has an irritation around the knee, but I don’t have an exact time on that.” – Brendan Rodgers on Harvey Barnes

Long-term absentee Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) also remain sidelined.

SOUTHAMPTON

Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that bar Lyanco (knee) and the longer-term absentee Tino Livramento (knee), he pretty much has a fully fit squad for the clash with Leeds.

“We had only Lyanco during the week not training with the team because he had a problem with his knee but the rest was in the sessions.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Hasenhuttl also revealed that Nathan Tella was set for a loan move away from the south coast.

FULHAM

The Cottagers have been dealt another blow this week with the news that Manor Soloman has joined fellow winger Harry Wilson on the long-term injury list.

Both players are suffering from knee issues.

Nathaniel Chalobah has, at least, rejoined the squad.

BOURNEMOUTH

Scott Parker revealed on Thursday that Ryan Fredericks was still “a few weeks away” from being integrated into full training, while Joe Rothwell is even further away from a return.

New signing, centre-half Marcos Senesi, is available for selection.