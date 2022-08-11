339
Team News August 11

FPL Gameweek 2 team news: Live updates from Thursday’s press conferences

Six Premier League pre-match press conferences will be held on Thursday as the countdown to Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues.

We’ll have all the injury updates, team news and key manager quotes as they come in.

As well as the half-dozen managers speaking to the media today, 14 more will follow on Friday.

KEY UPDATES

Thursday’s presser times are listed below: 

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

LEEDS UNITED

Dan James returns from suspension this weekend, while Jesse Marsch will also be able to welcome back three of his previously injured players for the trip to Southampton.

“Adam [Forshaw], Liam [Cooper] and Luis [Sinisterra] have all entered training and are eligible for the weekend. Junior [Firpo] is probably a couple of weeks behind, the same with Luke Ayling – although he had a visit to his surgeon down in London and the surgeon said that he’s ahead of schedule and looking really good. He just needs a little bit more time. Stuart Dallas I saw on the pitch today, moving around a little bit, so that was an exciting moment for us.

“[Sinisterra] is obviously not 100% fit but I still think there’s a good possibility that he can help us with limited minutes.

“Dan [James] played 90 minutes in the under-21s game against Derby and I thought he played well. He’s fit, he’s strong, he’s ready to go. I think he’ll be a big option for us to come from the bench. I think that’s the role we’ll use him in for this weekend. Dan will continue to integrate and we’ll find moments for him to be also involved on the pitch from the start.” – Jesse Marsch

Marsch also hailed the attributes of midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who claimed Leeds United’s Gameweek 1 winner that ultimately went down as a Rayan Ait-Nouri own-goal.

“He’s still claiming the goal! If you look at it, I do think it hits him in the leg. Brenden showed his qualities, in a similar way that he showed them all pre-season.

“I think all four [new signings who played], including Brenden, are going to get better and better.” – Jesse Marsch

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter reported no fresh injuries in his pre-match press conference, saying that Albion “pretty much” have the same squad as they did last weekend.

Jakub Moder (knee) is a long-term absentee.

“I think it’s just for me to say that Danny Welbeck is probably in the best condition he has certainly been in since I’ve been working with him, is enjoying his football, knows how important he is to the team.” – Graham Potter on Danny Welbeck

LEICESTER CITY

Like Potter, Brendan Rodgers also has no new concerns ahead of Leicester City’s trip to Arsenal.

A timescale on the recovery of Harvey Barnes has not been confirmed yet, with the winger complaining of “irritation” in his knee.

“There’s nothing specific. He’s been with the medical team. He still has an irritation around the knee, but I don’t have an exact time on that.” – Brendan Rodgers on Harvey Barnes

Long-term absentee Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) also remain sidelined.

SOUTHAMPTON

Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that bar Lyanco (knee) and the longer-term absentee Tino Livramento (knee), he pretty much has a fully fit squad for the clash with Leeds.

“We had only Lyanco during the week not training with the team because he had a problem with his knee but the rest was in the sessions.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Hasenhuttl also revealed that Nathan Tella was set for a loan move away from the south coast.

FULHAM

The Cottagers have been dealt another blow this week with the news that Manor Soloman has joined fellow winger Harry Wilson on the long-term injury list.

Both players are suffering from knee issues.

Nathaniel Chalobah has, at least, rejoined the squad.

BOURNEMOUTH

Scott Parker revealed on Thursday that Ryan Fredericks was still “a few weeks away” from being integrated into full training, while Joe Rothwell is even further away from a return.

New signing, centre-half Marcos Senesi, is available for selection.

339 Comments
  1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Any changes needed here? Only concern is Perisic but think can stick with him

    Ramsdale
    TAA | Cancelo | Walker
    Bailey | Salah | Bruno G | Mount | Martinelli
    Kane | Jesus

    GK: Ward | Neco | Perisic | Taylor

    
    1. james 101
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Looks fine mate

      
      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Roll transfer

      
      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Agree. Will make a Haaland move easy if I need to do it. Thanks

        
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      No Haaland but GL bro!

      Kane could perhaps cause a massive headache for anyone who transfered him out. Luckily I do not own him 🙂

      
      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Yeah, sticking with Kane for one more week and if he fires and Haaland doesn't then I'll make the swap

        
      2. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Would actually be quite funny and ironic if Kane scores a brace away to a tricky opponent and Haaland fails to return despite City scoring at least 4 against Bournemouth.

        And the prices level themselves out again once everyone rushes to get Kane back for a nice home fixture in gw3

        
        1. Iwantmorepointsthanks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Flashbacks to when I benched him against that very same opponent in his breakout season.

          
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Now I know why my GW1 team had Jesus and Bamford up top.

          Made my decision easier to get in Haaland and Darwin, irrespective of what happens with Kane or Jesus.

          
    4. mdm
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Kane to Darwin

      
  2. james 101
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Rams (Ward)

    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Perisic

    Salah Mount Saka Rashford (Neto)

    Jesus (4.5 4.5)

    A. Stick.
    B. Rams/Rash to Mendy/Marti -4
    C. Something else (what?)

    
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A

      
    2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

      
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      A

      
    4. Sebastes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      A. Just roll ft and see what the weekend brings before doing anything imo

      
    5. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      A

      
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Roll and play Neto over Perisic.

      Not the best planning to have no route to Haaland this week but with that team there's not much you can do.

      
  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Bailey to Aaronson is extremely tempting. Do it or save FT?

    
    1. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'd save it, personally.

      
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Save

      
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Save

      
    4. La Familia
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Save FT. Ship Bailey out next week if better options arise.

        
      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I would go for it if there's no other pending moves. Southampton looked really weak down their left flank & Aaronson will be on the right again. Been watching him all preseason & that Wolves performance was nothing out of the ordinary

        
      • DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        How about Harrison?

        
    5. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      In a rare turn of events my team is looking strong ahead of GW2. Will obviously roll this week but struggling to think of any clear transfer ahead of GW3. Any suggestions with £0 ITB?

      Ederson
      Gabriel - TAA - Cancelo - James
      Salah (vc) - Martinelli - Neto - Dias
      Jesus - Haaland (c)

      Subs: Ward; Pereira, N. Williams, Archer

      
      1. Mona Lisa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Might change Dias into Diaz, other than that looks golden

        
        1. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Haha, I stand corrected!

          
      2. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Neto to aaronson?

        
        1. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Good shout. I have Aaronson in my draft team so it’s whether I can handle the double agony.

          
      3. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        If Diaz blanks again and Darwin continues to look good then I'd look to maybe that move. Funds can be freed up by downgrading Ederson (or Cancelo to Walker) Would require a hit though unless you can stretch the 3 transfers to last for gw3 and 4.

        Other than that I'd say wait and see how gw2 pans out

        
        1. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Yeah Darwin looks very tasty and open to a -4 in GW3 but not convinced I’ll have enough info to know who to downgrade Ederson to. Kind of wanted him as a set and forget until likely WC in GW8. But hopefully things become clearer next week.

          
          1. Sebastes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Yeah, still not enough info to predict anything. James to Cucurella or Cancelo to Dias/Walker could be options as well after the gw

            
      4. La Familia
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Aaronson for Neto will be one to consider.

          
          1. La Familia
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Epic fail.

              Please ignore

              
          2. Black Knights
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Don't worry about it yet. Anything could happen this weekend.

            
            1. Tinfoil Deathstar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Ha I know it’s a luxury position to be worrying about GW3, but just struggling to identify a clear transfer.

              
          3. Mike Basset
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            I'd save FT for sure. Then look at Dias and Neto.

            
        • putana
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          dumb question: start andreas or mount

          
          1. The Wayfarer
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            The guy you spent 8m on.

            
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Mount

            
          3. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Wow mount owners are so down bad

            
            1. Threat Level Midnight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              LOLed

              
          4. La Familia
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Mount

              Chelsea wont play as bad as some are expecting.

              
            • Cammick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              its been one gw fgs play mount

              
          5. Tuchel Way
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Ramsdale. Ward.
              Koulibaly. TAA. Dias. Cash. N Williams.
              Salah. Mahrez. Son. Neto. Andreas.
              Jesus. Wilson. Greenwood.

              1 FT. 0 ITB.

              Which option would be better of these?

              A). Son/Greenwood > Colback/Haaland (-4)
              B). Mahrez/Greenwood > Gross/Mitrovic (-4)

              Cheers.

              
              1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                A.

                Haaland's ceiling for gw2 is huge

                
            • Tcheco
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Name your mini league differentials this GW.

              Mine are Kane, Rashford & Trippier

              
              1. La Familia
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  Andreas & Digne.

                  
                • squ1rrel
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  Bowen

                  
                • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Kane, Sanchez, Walker, Trippier

                  
              2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Good afternoon all!! Most profitable option here????…

                A- Robertson and Mitro
                Or
                B- Darwin and Saliba

                Cheers everyone!!!

                
                1. Sebastes
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  Tough call tbh but I’m leaning towards A

                  
                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Really close one isn’t it mate I can’t decide atm

                    
                2. Tuchel Way
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    A

                    
                  • The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    B

                    
                  • House Frey Wedding Planner
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    They are both decent options. Would edge it towards B as Fulham have tougher games than Arsenal

                    
                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Raally close mate isn’t it, A seems safer but the lure of getting Darwin while he’s only 9.0 is on my mind too

                      
                  • Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    A. Mitro is really good.

                    
                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      A seems that bit safer too

                      
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                        I think there's good value in defense so would not go Robbo right now. Some nice emerging assets especially up front.

                        
                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 33 mins ago

                          Thanks mate, I’m on WC, would you go for Haaland, Jesus and Darwin??

                          
                          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 32 mins ago

                            Robertson would go for Darwin

                            
                3. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Haaland,Darwin, Kane, Jesus.

                  Pick 2, only 2.

                  
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    🙂

                    
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 4 mins ago

                      This was not a decision that could be made before GW1 was over.

                      Now is the time!

                      
                  2. Sebastes
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 4 mins ago

                    In a vacuum it has to be Kane and Haaland. If value is a factor though…

                    
                  3. mdm
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 4 mins ago

                    First 2

                    
                  4. Tuchel Way
                      2 hours, 3 mins ago

                      Haaland & Jesus.

                      
                    • Zimo
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 3 mins ago

                      Haaland Darwin

                      
                      1. Zimo
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        If Son instead of Kane then Haaland Son. But Darwin is 3m cheaper so there's that.

                        
                    • La Familia
                        2 hours, 2 mins ago

                        Haaland & Darwin

                        All four have good short term potential with upcoming fixtures.

                        
                      • FOO FIGHTER
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 59 mins ago

                        I say pick, and stick.

                        To figure out who is going to score the following week etc is a recipe for disaster.

                        
                      • Christina.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 54 mins ago

                        I still prefer Son/Kulu over Kane

                        
                    • Venom Snake
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 22 mins ago

                      Kane to Darwin a good transfer or knee jerk? Really enjoyed the look of Darwin but we know how good Kane is

                      
                      1. The Wayfarer
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        If you don't already have Haaland, it's a decent move, I think.

                        
                        1. Venom Snake
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 19 mins ago

                          I already have Haaland. Just trying to decide if I should save the transfer or jump on Darwin

                          
                      2. mdm
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        Darwin now, Kane next month

                        
                      3. Sebastes
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        I think it’s a bit knee jerky tbh. Kane is a known entity and Darwin literally only has a sub appearance so far. It looked quite good though. I’d save transfer and get more info

                        
                      4. Tinfoil Deathstar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Are you on a threemium with Salah and Haaland? If so, I quite like the Kane to Darwin move as I think it lets you get ahead of the curve and you’ve then got funds to improve other areas. I’m not really a fan of threemium structures though.

                        
                    • Dynamic Duos
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 20 mins ago

                      Salah(c) 🙂

                      
                      1. Sebastes
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Yep, me too! Though I don’t really have any other alternatives

                        
                        1. Dynamic Duos
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                          You don't have Haaland?

                          
                          1. Sebastes
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            1 hour, 16 mins ago

                            Nope. Salah is my only premium player

                            
                      2. Milk, 1 Šuker
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 15 mins ago

                        I'm with you

                        
                    • Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 20 mins ago

                      Seeing Villa predicted line ups excluding Bailey, anyone got any more info on this as tempted to bench him now & play trippier instead?

                      
                      1. Dynamic Duos
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 26 mins ago

                        You would play Trippier anyway, but I haven't seen the predicted lineups

                        
                        1. Finding Timo
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 25 mins ago

                          Yeh although not sure about Newcastle cleansheet

                          
                          1. Zimo
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 24 mins ago

                            Trippier has a better chance of getting an attacking return honestly.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Finding Timo
                              • 1 Year
                              1 hour, 23 mins ago

                              Ok cheers May switch then

                              
                      2. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 25 mins ago

                        I'd play Trippier instead anyway.

                        
                        1. Finding Timo
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 23 mins ago

                          Ok thanks

                          
                      3. SonnyPikey
                          1 hour, 18 mins ago

                          bailey not nailed so bench

                          
                          1. Finding Timo
                            • 1 Year
                            1 hour, 16 mins ago

                            Yeh sounds like it could be ings , Watkins & buendia this week

                            
                        • Kobayashi
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                          Do the predicated line ups include Mings?

                          
                          1. Finding Timo
                            • 1 Year
                            1 hour, 11 mins ago

                            No but awaiting press conference tomorrow

                            
                      4. Milk, 1 Šuker
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 13 mins ago

                        Tempted by a little Soucek punt myself

                        
                        1. SonnyPikey
                            1 hour, 25 mins ago

                            really? hasn't done much in the last year and a half

                            
                            1. Milk, 1 Šuker
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 hour, 24 mins ago

                              Just for this GW mind.

                              
                              1. SonnyPikey
                                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                  no

                                  
                            2. House Frey Wedding Planner
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 19 mins ago

                              He peaked 3 seasons ago

                              
                          • Kobayashi
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 10 mins ago

                            A wild guess, but I would imagine Gerrard might be the first to be sacked this season. No idea why Tyrone Mings isn't playing, but will see how they get on this weekend.

                            
                            1. La Familia
                                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                                Between Gerrard & Cooper imo.

                                
                              • FOO FIGHTER
                                • 2 Years
                                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                                Gerrard has cut his nose off to spite his face. Not a Villa fan but LFC.

                                He is a club legend but he thinks the sun shines out of his behind.

                                
                              • Ask Yourself
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                Mings is actually awful are you joking

                                
                                1. FOO FIGHTER
                                  • 2 Years
                                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                  Yeah even if he is, Gerrard could have just kept everything behind closed doors. He has run his mouth to try save his job.

                                  
                                2. FOO FIGHTER
                                  • 2 Years
                                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                                  That's why I am happy I own no Villa assets.

                                  
                                3. Kobayashi
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                                  For FPL sure, but not Villa - they have a terrible record without him and although he's prone to the odd mistake he's key to organising the shape. The squad seem to be missing someone with a loud voice and his kind of leadership quality.

                                  
                                  1. dukebuuud
                                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                      He was dreadful last season.

                                      
                                4. Athletico Timbo
                                  • 1 Year
                                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                                  Probably because he’s useless but I hope you’re right.

                                  
                              • Aribo Starmix
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                                Fun fact for those who can't decide who to captain this week... Salah or Haaland...

                                Mo Salah has never scored in GW2.

                                
                                1. Kobayashi
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                  He has assisted though, and Liverpool have scored 27 goals in their last 8 league meetings with Crystal Palace. Plus they will want to make a statement after the poor performance against Fulham.

                                  
                                2. Make Arrows Green Again
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                  It is a fun fact! But entirely useless for fantasy planning.

                                  
                                  1. Aribo Starmix
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                    I'll be honest, I don't pay attention to those quirks when I hear them... but some might!

                                    
                                3. House Frey Wedding Planner
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                  Another fun fact which somebody posted on here recently with his numbers......Salah has almost always returned when playing Palace

                                  
                                  1. Aribo Starmix
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                    ...and Haaland has never scored against Bournemouth...

                                    Salah (TC)?

                                    
                                4. SonnyPikey
                                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                    Yeah all those 'early captain curse' fools last week should be ashamed

                                    
                                  • V̅654
                                    • 2 Years
                                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                    Go with Jesus, I sense a home league debut hatty coming! 🙂

                                    
                                5. Lord Flashheart
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                                  start one:

                                  A andreas (wol)
                                  B bailey (EVE)

                                  
                                  1. Aribo Starmix
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                    B. Goal and an assist in the same fixture last season

                                    
                                6. Christina.
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 12 Years
                                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                                  So Kulu has 112 pts in 1344 mins over last season and gw1 this season in PL.
                                  Surely the best 8m mf in the game atm

                                  
                                  1. Daniel Jebbison
                                    • 13 Years
                                    1 hour, 50 mins ago

                                    Will he play consistently?

                                    
                                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                      Yes, he's too good not to

                                      
                                      1. Christina.
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 12 Years
                                        1 hour, 38 mins ago

                                        and 11% owned
                                        crazy

                                        
                                    2. Christina.
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 12 Years
                                      1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                      I cant think why not, and if suddenly starts missing 2 games in a row then sell him.
                                      His involvement and returns are great

                                      
                                    3. FOO FIGHTER
                                      • 2 Years
                                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                      I don't think Richa is going to change anything.

                                      
                                  2. The Wayfarer
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                                    Agree. Looking to get him in next week in place of Mahrez.

                                    
                                    1. Christina.
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 12 Years
                                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                      He is in on WC for me this week
                                      His stats stared me in the face wk 1 and I still not pick him.
                                      Not making the same mistake with Darwin this week.

                                      
                                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                                        • 2 Years
                                        1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                        Just think of it this way, even if he hauled GW1, now you have him 🙂

                                        
                                  3. L S P
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                    it's so funny. a week ago, people kept telling me he was the weak link in my team...now he's the best 8m MID.

                                    
                                    1. Christina.
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 12 Years
                                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                      1 week is very short in fpl

                                      
                                      1. L S P
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 6 Years
                                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                        or, maybe just maybe, he was a good pick last week

                                        
                                  4. House Frey Wedding Planner
                                    • 3 Years
                                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                    He's a real gem of a player.

                                    Between him and Saka as the best 8m asset to own but his numbers and returns speak volumes

                                    
                                  5. Zimo
                                    • 4 Years
                                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                    So you're telling me if he plays all 3420 minutes he can get 285 points? I was already convinced he's a good option now I'm convinced he's essential. His base should be 200 at this rate.

                                    
                                7. lilmessipran
                                  • 9 Years
                                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                                  Are there any legit Twitter handles who might have reliable Villa team news before the early kickoff?

                                  
                                  1. Daniel Jebbison
                                    • 13 Years
                                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                                    About who do you want to know?

                                    
                                  2. GreennRed
                                    • 10 Years
                                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                                    Not sure. This has fairly up-to-date news so might be helpful.

                                    https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Aston+Villa

                                    
                                  3. SonnyPikey
                                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                                      Doubt you'll find a leak

                                      
                                  4. g40steve
                                    • 4 Years
                                    2 hours, 4 mins ago

                                    Who’s going to spank it this weekend?

                                    
                                    1. Old Man
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 11 Years
                                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                                      Probably most Tory MPs

                                      
                                    2. GreennRed
                                      • 10 Years
                                      2 hours ago

                                      The monkey.

                                      
                                      1. SonnyPikey
                                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                          monkey spanking the monkey?

                                          
                                      2. Christina.
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 12 Years
                                        2 hours ago

                                        Wolves to roll over fulham
                                        Brent ford to beat ManU
                                        Arsenal to come stuck vs Leic

                                        
                                        1. SonnyPikey
                                            1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                            arse will win

                                            
                                          • Athletico Timbo
                                            • 1 Year
                                            1 hour, 42 mins ago

                                            Hi did the BB work out?

                                            
                                            1. Christina.
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 12 Years
                                              1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                              disaster! lol
                                              xxx

                                              71 pts with Allison, Watkins, Taa , Digne fails!

                                              We move.

                                              
                                              1. SonnyPikey
                                                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                                  no sh it.

                                                  
                                                • Athletico Timbo
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                                  At least it’s out of the way.

                                                  
                                            2. pundit of punts
                                              • 9 Years
                                              27 mins ago

                                              Arsenal will win big

                                              
                                          • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                            Not me! Wifey said no.

                                            
                                        2. DandyDon
                                          • 3 Years
                                          1 hour, 57 mins ago

                                          Last Man Standing closed now?

                                          Shame if so had a solid start with a 78 wk 1. Anyone else go with Wilson!? Suprised I haven't seen more on here talking about 3 up top to fit him in. When he inevitably gets injured I can upgrade to go add in Nunez alongside Haland and Jesus too!

                                          
                                          1. Athletico Timbo
                                            • 1 Year
                                            1 hour, 55 mins ago

                                            I think it gets opened up again mid season but don’t quote me on that.

                                            
                                            1. DandyDon
                                              • 3 Years
                                              1 hour, 38 mins ago

                                              yea not sure why it closed before week 2, thought i had a few days at least! ok well that somthing.

                                              
                                          2. The Mentaculus
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 1 Year
                                            1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25175045

                                            Reopens 9pm (UK) tonight

                                            
                                            1. GreennRed
                                              • 10 Years
                                              1 hour, 51 mins ago

                                              Nice one Mentaculus 🙂

                                              
                                            2. DandyDon
                                              • 3 Years
                                              1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                              ah thanks!

                                              
                                          3. GreennRed
                                            • 10 Years
                                            1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                            Would prefer Bamford. Looked lively last week. Still has to get up to match fitness but surely has aspirations to get into England squad. But I sold him for Haaland.

                                            
                                        3. DandyDon
                                          • 3 Years
                                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                                          Start 2 of 4;
                                          1.Bailey (EVE H)
                                          2.James (TOT H)
                                          3.Trippier (BHA A)
                                          4.Patterson (AVL A)

                                          thanks

                                          
                                          1. SonnyPikey
                                              1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                              2/3

                                              
                                            • Bobby Digital
                                              • 4 Years
                                              1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                              12

                                              
                                            • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                              • 6 Years
                                              1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                              2
                                              3

                                              
                                            • V̅654
                                              • 2 Years
                                              1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                              2&3

                                              
                                          2. House Frey Wedding Planner
                                            • 3 Years
                                            1 hour, 53 mins ago

                                            2&3

                                            
                                            1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                                              • 3 Years
                                              1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                              Fail.....reply to Dandydon

                                              
                                              1. DandyDon
                                                • 3 Years
                                                1 hour, 1 min ago

                                                thanks all for the input

                                                
                                          3. Ahmed Adam
                                            • 4 Years
                                            1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                            Captain Salah or Haaland

                                            
                                            1. DandyDon
                                              • 3 Years
                                              1 hour ago

                                              Haaland for me. Palace tough to break down and Bournemouth probably not as strong away despite their showing first week.

                                              
                                          4. Matr1xOne
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 1 Year
                                            55 mins ago

                                            Help. Johnson (nott f) / mount to Darwin/ 5.0 m ( Dewsbury Hall?)

                                            To avoid the Darwin price hike? 0 itb qnd would cost -4

                                            
                                            1. ritzyd
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 4 Years
                                              just now

                                              No

                                              
                                          5. pundit of punts
                                            • 9 Years
                                            42 mins ago

                                            RMWCT 🙂

                                            Sanchez
                                            TAA - James - Walker - Saliba
                                            Salah - Foden - Martinelli
                                            Haaland - Darwin - Jesus

                                            Ward - Andreas - Da Silva - Neco

                                            
                                            1. g40steve
                                              • 4 Years
                                              3 mins ago

                                              Very on point

                                              

                                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.