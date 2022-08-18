149
Last chance to get FFScout Premium Membership at discounted price

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for 2022/23 are still available at the price of £2.49 a month* – but only until the Gameweek 3 deadline and they will rise thereafter.

So, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up before that point in order to lock in your price for future seasons.

Speaking of which, if you’re already a rolling subscriber, you’re locked into whatever discounted price you paid last year providing you don’t cancel – so you’re even more quids-in in the long term!

Instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

*billed annually

SIGN UP FOR THE NEW SEASON AND LOCK IN YOUR PRICE TODAY

We’re continuing to reinvest resources into the site, from building a team of talented contributors for 2022/23 (see below) to our new-look Premium Members Area.

HOW CAN SCOUT MEMBERSHIP HELP MY FPL TEAM?

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former FPL winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of Fantasy bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

MEMBERS-ONLY ARTICLES AND ADVICE

You’ll get exclusive content, advice and team reveals from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including ex-champion Simon March, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, all-round Fantasy guru FPL Milanista, Burning Questions co-hosts Pras and Sonaldo, and more.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns will be producing regular videos throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

We have regular Members-only articles, too, such as Captain Sensible, which provides in-depth analysis on the top contenders for the armband every Gameweek.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

FPL points predictions for Gameweek 3 and beyond 2

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools are live for the new season, allowing you to see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

SEASON TICKER

Who has the best FPL fixtures over the next six Gameweeks? 9

Our Season Ticker can help you sort by opponent difficulty to spot those upcoming fixture swings, while you can also find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Brighton, for example, are top of our Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks of 2022/23 – but there are some tough games ahead for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

PLAYER COMPARISON TOOL

Stuck between potential transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweek? You can now compare up to three players head-to-head at the same time, with over 100 key statistics and graphics to study side by side, while new visuals make for easier comparisons:

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

From goal threat to expected data, there are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Our ‘per 90′ tickbox allows you to sort players’ stats per 90 minutes, too, to level the playing field for those assets with differing amounts of game-time.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Want to know where it went right and wrong in previous Gameweeks?

We’ve got analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and a collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

GAMEWEEK DASHBOARD

3pm team news: Mahrez in for Grealish, six sides unchanged

Enter your FPL ID for personalised visuals and check your live rank as the Gameweek progresses.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool helps subscribers to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition for those close captaincy calls – and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raul Jimenez famously did in 2018/19.

TRANSFER PLANNER

Get your FPL Transfer Planner for 2022/23 1

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can now get their own complimentary Transfer Planner to help with their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) preparations for the 2022/23.

Rob and James, the brains behind the Championship Manager FPL game, have relaunched their Transfer Planner for the new season, exclusively for Fantasy Football Scout subscribers.

The planner allows you to enter your FPL team as it currently is and then to set to work on what you would like it to become over the next few weeks, taking account of transfers, captaincies, chips and formation preferences.

The road ahead is kept up to date for you via a link to the Fantasy Football Scout Season Ticker and, if you think we’ve been a little too harsh on the Wolves attack or not given the Southampton defence enough credit, you can tweak the ratings to your satisfaction.

AD-FREE ARTICLES AND CONTENT FILTER

Sick of those in-article adverts? Don’t want to see some of the sponsored content that we produce from time to time? Eliminate them with a Fantasy Football Scout account!

Our tick-box options, found in each FFS profile, give you the chance to pick and choose which articles you want to see on site.

And while you’ll still see the odd advert in the sidebar or at the foot of the page, those bothersome ads that appear in the middle of articles will vanish when you’re logged in.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Join us!

  1. Puntillimon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    2 more days to GW3. How’s everyone’s team value (TV) looking?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      100.9 here

      Open Controls
    2. BlzE_94
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      101.1

      Open Controls
    3. TM44
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      100.4

      Open Controls
    4. The Plutocrat
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      100.9

      Open Controls
    5. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      100.1, or 99.8 deployed.

      Open Controls
    6. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      2884333.1

      Open Controls
    7. D.r.a.c.o
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      101

      Open Controls
    8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      101.1

      Open Controls
    9. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      CP 100.7
      SP 100.1

      Open Controls
    10. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      100.8

      Open Controls
    11. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      100.8, would have been better if Nunez didn't do a Nunez

      Open Controls
    12. SonnyPikey
        38 mins ago

        who cares

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Damn, I hate it when I agree with you!

          Open Controls
          1. SonnyPikey
              22 mins ago

              Haha Andy. 🙂

              Open Controls
          2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
            • 7 Years
            29 mins ago

            People who have shite ranks and good TV usually

            Open Controls
        2. dekikide
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          100.9
          0 hits taken so far.
          WC not used

          Open Controls
      • Siva Mohan
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        start one..

        A. Patterson (NFO)
        B. Bailey (cry)

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          47 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. iL PiStOlErO
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          A cause B wont start in real life

          Open Controls
        3. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • BBC_TF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        53 mins ago

        Hello

        I am a little stuck with an inflexible team and wanted some advice:

        Mendy / Ward
        TAA / Diaz / Saliba / Neco / Patterson
        Salah / Martinelli / Bailey / Neto / Andreas
        Jesus / Haaland / Kane

        I have 2 FTs and would like to get James and get rid of Bailey and/or Neto.

        My issue is where to find the money:
        1- Salah/Martinelli/Jesus/Haaland/Kane/TAA/Diaz/Saliba have great fixtures or great form -> does not feel right to sell
        2- Neco/Patterson/Andreas are too cheap to release cash

        Should I sell anyone to get James? Possibly Diaz upgrade and Bailey downgrade?

        Thanks a lot

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          Fix your problems first which are evident.

          Open Controls
          1. BBC_TF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            which ones do you mean? Bailey?

            Open Controls
        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          Sell Kane, Haaland or Salah and spread the cash

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            46 mins ago

            He is asking for help.

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 6 Years
              42 mins ago

              I am helping, owning Salah, Kane & Haaland with the essential Jesus is causing the problems and has resulted in owning all of Neco / Patterson / Bailey / Neto / Andreas and is the reason for being stuck with an inflexible team.

              Downgrading one of those three and spreading the cash will give the flexibility to change the team as and when opportunity arises

              Open Controls
          2. BBC_TF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            43 mins ago

            hard with the next 3 fixtures of these guys!

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              24 mins ago

              Despite what anyone wants to tell you, your 4.9 midfielder is going to cause you nothing but headace after headache GW3 and going forward.

              Open Controls
              1. Would Ed Woodward
                • 3 Years
                20 mins ago

                I don't think anyone is saying that Bailey is a good option at the moment.

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  That is why you are better off downgrading him because trying to upgrade him is not possible.

                  Open Controls
              2. Monty the Magpie
                • 4 Years
                17 mins ago

                Little late to be worrying about £0.3m, no? Defence more urgent.

                Open Controls
              3. Black Knights
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Weirdest obsession i might have ever seen on here. 😀

                Open Controls
        3. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          43 mins ago

          I think there's an argument for keeping Salah, Kane and Haaland and doing TAA to James. Then Bailey to Gross or Eze and either hold Neto or upgrade him for a hit.

          Open Controls
          1. BBC_TF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I agree that TAA is the ultimate bank. However he still tops xGI for defenders and has ridiculous fixtures. It would solve all my issues.

            Bailey to Gross and TAA to James

            Open Controls
        4. Podorsky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          43 mins ago

          I would sell Kane to Toney to upgrade to a 8m midfielder

          Open Controls
          1. Wings Fan
            • 9 Years
            just now

            This is what I did with a virtually identical issue:

            Kane + Bailey + Trippier > Toney + Kulusevski + James

            Open Controls
        5. Monty the Magpie
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Drop a premium and upgrade your defence.

          Open Controls
      • Jässi
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        Who to play this week (I dont want to take a hit to upgrade any of them, will do that next week):

        A) Neco Williams (eve)
        B) Dasilva (ful)
        C) Andreas (BRE)

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          Not C

          Coin toss between A and B

          Open Controls
          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 3 Years
            41 mins ago

            Why not C?

            Open Controls
            1. Mona Lisa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              38 mins ago

              You had to ask

              Open Controls
              1. Would Ed Woodward
                • 3 Years
                22 mins ago

                Can't help myself.

                Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              38 mins ago

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25209500

              Open Controls
        2. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          48 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        4. Gommy
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          C) Andreas

          Expected to be fit, more guaranteed minutes, playing the Number 10 role and is on Corners/Freekicks.

          Open Controls
      • Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        Raya
        James Saliba Collins (Neco, Patterson)

        How would you rate this defence?

        Open Controls
        1. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          5/10

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            You’re meant to say, 7.

            Open Controls
        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 6 Years
          26 mins ago

          Rank

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Meant to say it’s decent

            Open Controls
      • Mr Ozil
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        Hello All,

        Save FT and G2G? or move Neto?

        Ramsdale
        Cancelo TAA James N.Williams
        Salah Martinelli Andreas Mount
        Haaland Jesus

        subs: Ward Neto Trippier Archer

        Open Controls
        1. Aaronson Blanks Again
            just now

            Save FT & G2G.

            Open Controls
        2. JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          This gw's captain pick is an interesting challenge. Currently going against the grain as a Haaland and Salah owner and given the armband to Jesus, but not convinced.

          Open Controls
          1. SonnyPikey
              38 mins ago

              plenty doing jesus cap. I am.

              Open Controls
            • FantasyClub
              • 1 Year
              32 mins ago

              Not really against the grain that

              Open Controls
              1. Aaronson Blanks Again
                  1 min ago

                  It is judging by a lot of comments on various platforms. Salah is a shoe in because he scored 100 goals against united last season etc which must automatically make him Captain.

                  Open Controls
                  1. SonnyPikey
                      just now

                      It'll be a different game this season.

                      Open Controls
              2. Podorsky
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                43 mins ago

                Bottomed on last article, reposting for a little of help on my WC.

                On a wild card and need to make a BIG choice! either go with or without Slah.
                Alternative 1:
                Ward, Sanchez
                James, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Patterson,Neco
                KDB, Diaz; Kulusevski, Martinelli, A Pereira
                Jesus, Toney, Halaand

                Alternative 2:
                Ward, Sanchez
                Cucurella, Cancelo, Saliba, Patterson,Neco
                KDB, SALAH; Da Silva, Martinelli, A Pereira
                Jesus, Toney, Halaand

                Any opinions that could help me decide would be very much appreciated.

                Open Controls
                1. Luca Toni
                  • 9 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Go with Salah, specially with Nunez out for next 3 GW

                  Open Controls
                2. Catastrophe
                  • 11 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Needs Salah, but I would seriously not WC into a three premium squad. I'd drop KDB, Cancelo & Walker/Diaz/Ederson are great value options.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FantasyClub
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    How can anyone drop KDB with the form he’s in. He’s playing out of his mind. Liverpool aren’t exactly inspiring atm. I have Diaz covering Pool for me & that’s working out well atm

                    Open Controls
                3. Slouch 87
                  • 6 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  No Trent is ultimately going to cause you problems. Big points against Man U and Bournemouth and you'll be scrambling to get him in. No Salah would be a huge risk too especially with Darwin out.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Podorsky
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Thanks All, still no wiser. Leaning towards going Salahless with KDB.

                    Open Controls
              3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                • 2 Years
                43 mins ago

                Start 1
                a) Neto (tot)
                b) N.Williams (eve)
                c) A.Perreira (BRE)

                Captain 1
                1) Salah
                2) Jesus

                Open Controls
                1. Aaronson Blanks Again
                    just now

                    C
                    2

                    Open Controls
                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  If this is the Liverpool line up on Monday, how strong is it?

                  Alisson
                  Trent Gomez VVD Robertson
                  Henderson Fabinho Keita
                  Salah Firmino Diaz

                  1. Boom X
                  1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                    • 2 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Elliot will start over keita imo

                    Open Controls
                  2. Thanos
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    🙂

                    Open Controls
                3. Aaa
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Anything worth a hit here?

                  Ward
                  TAA/Robbo/Cancelo/Perisic
                  Salah/Saka/Andreas/Dasilva
                  Haaland/Jesus
                  (Sanchez/Williams/Neto/Taylor)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gizzachance
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    No

                    Open Controls
                4. Gizzachance
                  • 7 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Thoughts?
                  Bailey to
                  A da silva
                  B kdh
                  C play neco roll transfer
                  D play andreas roll transfer
                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    C

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                      • 10 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      In fact. Bailey might even start. Might be favoured for away games.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Gizzachance
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Yeah he could, get more minutes?
                        Da silva had a 30 & 60 minutes even though he has two goals!

                        Open Controls
                    2. Gizzachance
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                5. Catastrophe
                  • 11 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this chaps? Sticking with Salah for now.

                  Mendy
                  TAA, Cancelo, James, Walker, Zinchenko
                  Salah, Diaz, Martinelli
                  Haaland, Jesus

                  (Ward, Dasilva, Andreas, Archer)

                  - Diaz, or Kulusevski for Spurs cover?
                  - Zinchenko (5-3-2) or Gross (4-3-3)?
                  - Mendy/Zinchenko or Ramsdale/Cucurella?

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                6. tattywelshie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Does the signing of Nunes put Neto's place at risk at all?

                  Open Controls
                  1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Talk today of Neto being linked with Arsenal.
                    But no, Nunes plays deeper, prob ousting Dendoncker. Maybe Moutinho is threatened.

                    Open Controls
                    1. tattywelshie
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Ah fab, thanks 🙂

                      Open Controls
                7. iL PiStOlErO
                  • 3 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Stick with Mount for now or like every time sell and watch him score?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Top Lad Dakes.
                    • 5 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    I can cover you by buying if you sell, cos he certainly won’t score then

                    Open Controls
                    1. iL PiStOlErO
                      • 3 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      That will do. Mason the troller, every damn season!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Top Lad Dakes.
                        • 5 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        I know. Reece James was similarly a troll for me last season in terms of when he chose to return points vs when I owned

                        Open Controls
                        1. iL PiStOlErO
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Thats my story with Mason, he along with Maddison are my worst trolls in the game. Hopefully it will finally turn around gw3. GL to us all.

                          Open Controls
                  2. Hansel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Stick

                    Open Controls
                  3. Sgt Frank Drebin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Keep, they have good fixtures

                    Open Controls
                8. Top Lad Dakes.
                  • 5 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  1FT 1.9 ITB… replacing a terrible Rashford punt, who annoyingly has dropped twice already. Diaz, Mount or Kulu? I’d say best form/fixtures vs fixtures/most nailed vs… best team form? Can’t decide

                  Ramsdale (Ward)
                  TAA Cancelo James Neco (Trippier)
                  Salah Martinelli Rashford DaSilva (Neto)
                  Haaland Jesus(c) (Archer)

                  Neto to start?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FantasyClub
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    Kulu since you have no Spurs

                    Open Controls
                    1. Top Lad Dakes.
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      But is he even nailed? I also think Spurs fixtures the least appealing between them Liverpool and Chelsea unless I’m missing something…

                      Open Controls
                      1. FantasyClub
                        • 1 Year
                        2 mins ago

                        MP: 85 & 90. That’s quite nailed atm if you ask me. I was worried Rich might be a threat but he came on for a wing back I think.

                        Open Controls
                      2. FantasyClub
                        • 1 Year
                        1 min ago

                        I prefer Son over all but at 12.0 it’s too much

                        Open Controls
                9. FantasyClub
                  • 1 Year
                  31 mins ago

                  You guys think Foden gets benched next match or the hook at half time was disciplinary enough?

                  Open Controls
                10. Gizzachance
                  • 7 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  What are trippier owners doing?
                  Holding , benching, transferring out with city an pool in next 3?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hansel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Benching for Andreas

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mona Lisa
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Don't say that! You'll summon him.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Top Lad Dakes.
                    • 5 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    I’m just benching for now, got DaSilva Neto and Neco able to cover from the bench

                    Open Controls
                  3. aapoman
                    • 8 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Considering selling but not sure.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Gizzachance
                    • 7 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Cheers for replies

                    Open Controls
                  5. cigan
                    • 4 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Benching and playing Neco against a poor Everton side

                    Open Controls
                  6. Boly Would
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Benching this week, playing him after that.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gizzachance
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Think same, after city an pool, good run of fixtures

                      Open Controls
                11. Hansel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  A) Aaronson -> Gross, which means I have Robbo + Gross + 1FT + 0.4 ITB
                  B) Robertson and Aaronson -> Cucurella + Diaz, which means I have 0 FT and 0.0 ITB

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mona Lisa
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    A, I like both options though.

                    Open Controls
                  2. aapoman
                    • 8 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    A sounds good.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Hansel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Cheers!

                    Open Controls
                  4. Gazza2000
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    B

                    Open Controls
                12. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 5 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Wolves defence surely got a lot better with Nunes?

                  Could argue the whole team will be rejuvenated; Guedes and Nunes is great great business.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Top Lad Dakes.
                    • 5 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Agree

                    Open Controls
                  2. Arteta
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    You're right, Wolves will be better than last season. I actually planned on going with Sa/Sarkic duo for the first 6 games before Schmeichel was sold and it still slightly annoys me. I never ever owned a Leicester GK and group think got to me this time. I suppose he ain't worth a hit now and that's why I'm looking at others.

                    Open Controls
                13. aapoman
                  • 8 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  2ft and 0.0itb

                  Sanchez
                  TAA Robbo Cancelo Neco
                  Salah Mount Martinelli Pereira*
                  Haaland Jesus

                  Ward; Neto, Trippier, Archer

                  Plenty of options. I feel GW3 is when FPL truly begins

                  A. TAA > James
                  B. Trippier > Cucurella
                  C. TAA, Neto > James, Gross
                  D. Trippier, Neto > Mee/Henry, Gross

                  Open Controls
                  1. NoSalah'd
                    • 2 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Same team as mine - I changed my 5m def to Walker. Maybe bring in Cucurella

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hansel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Trippier, Neto -> James + 4.5 mid?

                    Open Controls
                    1. aapoman
                      • 8 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      James rose in price so would have to get 4.4m mid

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hansel
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Aa sorry, missed that!

                        Open Controls
                  3. iL PiStOlErO
                    • 3 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Maybe B if he could be nailed

                    Open Controls
                  4. antis0cial
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                14. cigan
                  • 4 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Which one would you play?

                  A) K.Dewsbury-Hall
                  B) Neco W.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hansel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    A!

                    Open Controls
                  2. Mona Lisa
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  3. aapoman
                    • 8 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  4. antis0cial
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                15. FantasyClub
                  • 1 Year
                  17 mins ago

                  Is owning both James & Cucurella too much. I wanna double up on CHE for that fixture run & tbh they seem like the best bet…

                  Open Controls
                  1. Top Lad Dakes.
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Sounds good tbf

                    Open Controls
                16. Thursday's Press Conference Times
                  Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 5 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Hallo! Press conference times for Thursday are finally here:

                  1.30pm - Rodgers, Cooper, Hasenhuttl
                  2pm - Conte, Parker

                  (UK times)

                  Open Controls
                17. Top Lad Dakes.
                  • 5 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Kulu, Diaz or Mount? Why?

                  Replaces Rashford. Have no Spurs, Salah+Trent, James if it makes any difference.

                  I view it as
                  Best team form: Kulu
                  Best fixtures: Mount/Diaz
                  Best individual form: Mount/Diaz

                  ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hansel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Surely Kulu in better individual form than Mount?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Top Lad Dakes.
                      • 5 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Whoops sorry, yeah. Typo. I just dunno if I fancy Spurs fixtures that much, and is Kulu as nailed as the other two?

                      Open Controls
                  2. Mona Lisa
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I know I already answered, but surely Kulu has team form, individual form and great fixtures?

                    Open Controls
                  3. Gunnerssss
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I will go mount. So many ppl have kulu plus i dont think he is that nailed

                    Open Controls
                  4. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Diaz

                    Open Controls
                  5. Boly Would
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Kulu, Diaz, Mount would be my order of preference

                    Open Controls
                18. Gunnerssss
                  • 5 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Liverpool manutd might be postpone?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Top Lad Dakes.
                    • 5 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Why

                    Open Controls
                  2. Arteta
                    • 6 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    It cannot be ruled out.

                    Open Controls
                  3. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Unlikely

                    Open Controls
                  4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    A slim chance. Have a strong bench and VC someone from another game if captaining Salah, as a precaution

                    Open Controls
                  5. SonnyPikey
                      just now

                      no.

                      Open Controls
                  6. FantasyClub
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    How’s this look?
                    4/3/3

                    Sanchez // Ward

                    Rjames Cucu Zinchenko Cancelo // Neco

                    Diaz KDB Kulu // Pereira 4.5

                    Jesus Haaland Toney

                    0.3itb

                    Open Controls
                    1. FantasyClub
                      • 1 Year
                      7 mins ago

                      I obviously know I don’t have Salah lol

                      Open Controls
                    2. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 3 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I reckon you will have a good gameweek. Who is your cap?

                      Open Controls
                      1. FantasyClub
                        • 1 Year
                        4 mins ago

                        I think it has to be Jesus or James this GW

                        Open Controls
                        1. SonnyPikey
                            1 min ago

                            James?

                            Open Controls
                            1. FantasyClub
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              Reece James

                              Open Controls
                              1. SonnyPikey
                                  just now

                                  yes i know but why? leeds could easily score. james yc magnet

                                  Open Controls
                        2. Karan14
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Very nice until Salah & TAA explode.

                          Open Controls
                          1. FantasyClub
                            • 1 Year
                            3 mins ago

                            It’s working so far. When Nunez gets back Salah becomes less appealing again. I’m happy to just have Diaz as cover and Liverpool’s defence is shite atm

                            Open Controls
                          2. FantasyClub
                            • 1 Year
                            1 min ago

                            I keep seeing talk about Salah exploding yet KDB already has yet I still see people advising to get rid of KDB. Doesn’t make sense to me.

                            Open Controls
                            1. SonnyPikey
                                just now

                                Have people not seen city's fixtures?

                                Open Controls
                        3. offmeheadson
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Bad start, on a WC, any thoughts between:
                          A) Salah, KDB and Toney
                          vs
                          B) Diaz, KDB and Haaland

                          Open Controls

