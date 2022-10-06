275
Pro Pundits October 6

FPL Gameweek 10 preview: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds

FPL Focal previews the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, taking a look at who the bookies think are the best bets for goals and clean sheets as well as monitoring the latest transfer trends.

Make sure to also check out G-Whizz’s weekly Hot Topic on fixture and clean sheet odds, which also looks back at how the bookmakers performed in the previous Gameweek.

The lessons from all 20 FPL teams' pre-seasons

GAMEWEEK 10: GOALSCORER ODDS

Starting off with the goalscorer odds and we won’t dwell on this segment for long because it’s Erling Haaland (£12.2m) with perhaps the biggest lead we’ve ever seen, with the bookies giving him a 63% chance of finding the net. The Norwegian has plundered 14 goals and three assists in his opening eight games, which represents his best-ever start to a season.

Callum Wilson (£7.2m) sits in second and perhaps he’s a player we’re overlooking, given that he’s just 1.2% owned despite scoring three goals in four appearances. The risk with Wilson, of course, is that he’s historically extremely injury prone: he’s missed four matches already this season before returning in Gameweek 9. He knows how to find the back of the net and it’s a case of timing it right if you do get him.

Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang (£9.0m) scored on his league debut for Chelsea and again in the Champions League in midweek, and this week is third with a 37% chance of scoring any time. The Blues are at home to Wolves, who play their first match following Bruno Lage’s sacking.

A note on Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.2m) in fourth: the bookies’ odds always assume that the player starts and in the veteran’s case, you’d be surprised.

After his hat-trick last Gameweek, Phil Foden (£8.1m) has a 34% chance of scoring against Southampton. Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) is close behind on 32.5%. As tempting as it might be, Foden is perhaps not a sensible transfer in due to his blank in Gameweek 12, unless you have the Wildcard still intact or enough transfers to spend shuffling your players around.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) was on the scoresheet in midweek in the UEFA Champions League, albeit from the penalty spot. He and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) are tied in the goalscorer odds (31.5%) and face one another on Sunday.

GAMEWEEK 10: CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Onto the clean sheet odds and Chelsea and Manchester City are tied with a 51.5% chance of a shut-out. Reece James (£6.0m) hasn’t hit the same heights of last season yet and as it stands, he’s 15th among defenders for points. Chelsea not keeping a clean sheet in their last six games hasn’t helped, of course. James really needs to start returning imminently over these kinder fixtures or questions need to be asked as to whether he’s worth it. There were potentially good omens on Wednesday night, at least, when James registered a shut-out and two attacking returns in the Blues’ 3-0 win over AC Milan.

Plenty of managers doubled or even tripled up on the Newcastle defence and this week they’ve been given a 36% chance of shutting Brentford out. At home, Newcastle have an expected goal conceded (xGC) every 93.5 minutes: only City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs have fared better.

Palace’s favourable fixture run begins in Gameweek 10 and this week, they have a 36% chance of a clean sheet. They have some potential bargains in defense, including Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) and Marc Guehi (£4.3m). These are the sort of cheap assets that you’d be happy to start or sit first on your bench.

It was a long road but after eight matches and 22 goals conceded, Danny Ward (£4.1m) at last kept his first clean sheet of the season in Gameweek 9. There was some doubt over the international break as to whether Daniel Iversen (£3.9m) would get a chance but it’s clear now that Ward is first choice for the time being. In Gameweek 10, the Foxes have a 31.5% chance of a clean sheet on the road to Bournemouth. The Cherries sit comfortably rock bottom for expected goals (xG) this season (3.65); the next worst is actually Crystal Palace on 7.48, just over double Bournemouth’s xG tally. Those are discouraging numbers for those who have picked up Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) in recent weeks.

Arsenal have been really impressive thus far this campaign and are home again off the back of a win in the north London derby. It’s fascinatingly poised and Liverpool look there for the taking after conceding three goals themselves to Brighton.

Rock bottom this Gameweek for clean sheet odds is, unsurprisingly, Southampton, who make the trip up north to the Etihad. Managerless Wolves, away at Chelsea, have a mere 14.5% chance of a shut-out.

GAMEWEEK 10: MOST TRANSFERS IN

Onto the most transferred players and Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) is top, with just under 600,000 managers picking the Belgian up off the back of his hat-trick. On paper, it’s another tough fixture for Brighton – but Gameweek 10 opponents Spurs haven’t kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 4.

The next most popular transfer is also a hat-trick hero, Phil Foden, with almost 330,000 picking the City midfielder up. It’s perhaps not the time to be buying Arsenal and City players, barring Haaland, if there’s anyone out there who still doesn’t own him. It’s a very short-term play and realistically only worth considering if you’ve got two free transfers already or have a Wildcard to use for Gameweek 12.

William Saliba (£5.0m) is another player among the top transfers in who doesn’t have a great short-term outlook, as it’s Liverpool, Leeds and then a blank. Gameweek 13 looks primed to pile in on Arsenal and City assets again with favourable fixtures up until the World Cup.

Is Miguel Almiron (£5.1m) a player we’re overlooking? He’s a bargain asset with home fixtures to Brentford, Everton and Villa in his next five matches, and is cheap enough to bench. He has 37 points this season, one less than Son Heung-min (£11.7m) for less than half the price. His 3.43 expected goal involvements (xGI) ranks eighth among all midfielders.

GAMEWEEK 10: MOST TRANSFERS OUT

As for the most transferred out players, top is Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) with over 450,000 sales. We’ve come a long way from complaining about how underpriced he was at the start of 2022/23 and he’s even dropped again since this above graphic was made.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) is the second-most sold after being withdrawn injured in Gameweek 9. We await to find out how serious the injury is: if it’s a one-week absence, for example, then you can easily make the case for holding given Fulham’s good fixtures beyond Gameweek 10.

Mohamed Salah certainly hasn’t justified his hefty price tag so far but him and Alexander-Arnold are two players that we shouldn’t rule out of our thinking once Gameweek 12 rolls around, with West Ham at home followed by Forest away.

Ivan Toney (£7.3m) is another surprise name among the most-sold players but don’t give up on him just yet after two blanks. He blanked against Everton and Crystal Palace not long ago before following up with a hat-trick, and he’s one player still fighting for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

  1. KANTEnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Best of the lot to buy on WC?
    1) Jonny
    2) Guehi
    3) Castagne
    4) dalot

    A) Pope
    B) Guaita
    C) Pickford
    D) Raya

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      not overly popular on the algorithms but Neto might be a GK shout, Bournmouth at home are a top 6 def side

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      2,4,3,1

      C, D, A, B

      Just my quick thoughts

      Open Controls
  2. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    2ft and 1.1itb, thinking Digne and Gordon to Trossard and Guehi, thoughts? Seeing any different moves

    Pope
    James Cancelo Trippier Zouma
    Mart KDB Zaha Bowen
    Haaland Solanke

    Iversen Gordon Mitro Digne

    Will then likely bench Zouma and play Tross. Think i'll have optimal cover for BGW 12

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Sounds good imo

      Open Controls
  3. RaptorRice86
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Hello all,
    Quick sanity check... cant decide whether Saliba should be playing over Bailey?

    Guaita
    Trippier, Cancelo, Reece
    KDB, Maddison, Harrison, Bailey
    Jesus, Haaland, Aubameyang

    SUBS:
    Saliba, Andreas, Neco

    Open Controls
    1. 1966
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      If Gerarrd hints that Bailey starts, I would play him instead of Saliba.

      Open Controls
  4. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Is Brighton v Spurs definitely gojng ahead?
    Gian Piero Ventrone RIP.

    Open Controls
  5. Caravagio
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Thoughts on Paqueta as a Sinisterra replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      he hasnt looked good, how much you got to spend?

      Open Controls
      1. Caravagio
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        7.2
        I sold Martinelli for Sinis week before on WC.. dont want to have to reverse the transfer with tail between legs if possible 😉

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Rodrigo.

      Open Controls
      1. Caravagio
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Unsure if he'll be hitting the early season heights again. but he's an option for sure.

        Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      nah

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Nah, owned him for a few weeks and already sick of him

      Open Controls
  6. Greenbackbøøg…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Who do we think replaces walker this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Gomez will play on the left, Cancelo on the right. Like last night.

      Open Controls
      1. JariL
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Gomez could be interesting for GW13-16 for 4.5m.

        Open Controls
    2. Goonerly
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Aké could play LB, Laporte even as well. Gomez would be obvious, but we know Pep...
      Cancelo to RB.

      Open Controls
  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    play:
    a. Saliba vs LIV
    b. Dalot vs Eve
    c Neco vs AVL

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. Alan The Llama
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      BAC

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        ^

        Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      gracias muchachas

      Open Controls
    5. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Good morning all!! Who would you vice captain here???

    A- Bowen
    B- Zaha
    C- Maddison

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Thanks mate!! Maddison is vice currently

        Open Controls
    2. JariL
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Probably C. Can't see Haaland not starting though.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yeah me neither mate!! Haha

        Open Controls
    3. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!!! VC is on C!!

        Open Controls
    4. Big Mike
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    5. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      C as a matter of respect, he was my VC last week and thoroughly delivered, only honorary anyway as Haaland will play

      Open Controls
  9. JariL
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    First on the bench?

    A) Andreas (whu)
    B) Neco (AVL)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Any Newcastle fans about?

    Neale I need you bro

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      No. Seen them play in James' Park though. Beliw might help.

      https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Newcastle+United

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Got a Matt Targett problem…

        Benched at the weekend, but I think it was because away and opponent.

        If he can play the home matches I can keep this week and for GW12, the most important one.

        Open Controls
  11. theodosios
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Start Mings(NFO) or Toney(NEW)? I have Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I d start Mings

      Open Controls
    2. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Id say Toney

      Open Controls
    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Toney all day long

      Open Controls
    4. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Has to be the attacker.

      Open Controls
    5. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Toney 100%

      Open Controls
    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      Toney for sure

      Open Controls
  12. GS456
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Salah / Mitro > Kane / Foden (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Not for me.

      Open Controls
  13. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    There could be more pressure on Saka's minutes (maybe even starts) coming up, something that would be welcomed by fans, the manager and probably even Saka himself. With him still playing 90 mins every game, I expect Arteta is actively seeking solutions to overplaying him again.

    Vieira and Marqinhos are options to pitch in with minutes when necessary. Vieira didn't look great on the right in an U21s game in August, but it's only one match. Marquinhos has impressed in every appearance so far, but may need more time before a PL start is on the cards.

    Elsewhere, ESR is out after surgery, so there's no knock-on effect from him. But Nketiah can play on the left, pushing Martinelli to the right. Or perhaps less likely, Jesus could play on the right. And then there's Reiss Nelson!

    Nelson is set to return to action tonight, perhaps from the start. He might even play on the left, just to get him some minutes (and rest Martinelli). A few years ago regarded as a bigger talent than Saka, with everyone sending the ball to him to let him work his magic. A decent enough loan at Feyenoord last season, and Arteta saying that they remain patient with him because they see something special in him. I wouldn't say Arsenal fans are optimistic about his prospects, but equally he could be a revelation this season.

    Tonight's potential lineup - eyes on Nelson if he plays:

    Turner
    Tomiyasu Holding Gabriel Tierney
    Vieira Lokonga Xhaka
    Marquinhos Nketiah Nelson

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Who are these people?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Saka - England international player of the year
        Arteta - September manager of the Month
        Martinelli - Klopp's favourite player
        Turner - Some kind of artist, maybe painter

        Open Controls
        1. POGON 1948
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Marquinhos - Brazilian international and PSG Captain

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Pogon 1948 - sidesplitting comedian

            Open Controls
  14. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Mad to consider starting Neco over Trent? He's got no form either, but Villa are rubbish.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Absolute flair move.

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I guarantee you won’t feel bad if you play Trent, he does nothing, whilst Neco does well.

      I’d rather relax this gameweek than do that sort of move, but each to our own.

      Open Controls
    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      That really is mad

      Open Controls
    4. boc610
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      vetrone death could really affect spurs players, sounds like he was way more than just a fitness coach, apparently Son had him involved in much of his daily life

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        woops ,reply fail

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Seemed to be a tough coach well respected by all. Could also inspire them to play a mighty game in his honour.

          Open Controls
  15. Big Mike
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Which bench option should I play this week?

    a) 2 points
    b) 2 points
    c) 2 points

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B May well only be a 1 pointer this week, so A or C

      Open Controls
    2. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A sounds good

      Open Controls
    3. Goonerly
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I'd BB that lot

      Open Controls
  16. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Chelsea defensive double up - Kepa & Shaw
    B) Guiata & Dalot

    Open Controls
  17. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Correct bench order 1, saliba (LIV) 2, neco (AV) 3, da silva (new)? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      it's subjective but i'd bump Neco to 1st

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thanks , yeh guess he could get assist

        Open Controls
  18. rnrd
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    With walker out injured until WOrld Cup, Cancelo will probably play most games at RB as Pep has more cover on LWB (Gomez, ake even Laporte).

    Is there any way to get access to Cancelo stats at RB vs LB?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Yep. Filter for position here:

      https://www.transfermarkt.com/joao-cancelo/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/182712/plus/0?saison=&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=&pos=5&trainer_id=

      Open Controls
      1. rnrd
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thx !

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        For Man City:

        LB: 66 apps, 3A, 13G
        RB: 64 apps, 5A, 7G

        Oh

        Open Controls
  19. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Which move is better considering i have 5 City & Arsenal players (Cancelo, Haaland, Martinelli, Jesus, Zinchenko) and 4 FT before blank GW12.

    A) Martinelli & Zinchenko -> Zaha & Guehi
    B) Salah & Bailey -> Zaha & Trossard (or Bowen)

    Open Controls
    1. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      What about just Zinchenko -> Guehi and bank a transfer? I'm backing Martinelli to get something against our defence on the right

      Open Controls
  20. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Am I mad playing Andreas (whu) over saliba (LIV) & neco (AV)?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Heading that way myself

      Open Controls
  21. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Pope saka bilva > guita Maddison zaha -4?

    Open Controls
  22. Wigflex
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Stubbornly still own Salah - worth swapping to KDB/Foden for free? - Southampton does look a feast

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Depends if you want him back for GW12. If so not worth two transfers imo to get rid and bring him back for a Man City player who blanks in GW12

      Open Controls
  23. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Neco or Andreas first sub? Will come on for Mitro if he's out. I'm also playing Bailey fwiw.

    Open Controls

