Injuries October 22

FPL Gameweek 13 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on this page ahead of the 11:00am BST deadline.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?

FPL Gameweek 10: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

GAMEWEEK 13 WILDCARD RECOMMENDATIONS

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM REVEALS + ANALYSIS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 13 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

586 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Casual Player
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Last minute WC changes to go from Darwin to Salah:

    Cancelo -> White
    Saka -> KdB
    Eze -> Salah
    Kane -> Mitro
    Darwin -> Greenwood lol

    I’m sure there was a less circular route but that what you get for throwing out 3 days of planning in the last 10

    Good luck all

    Open Controls
    1. sunzip14
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Condolences!

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I think in the long run it’s probably a more volatile path to a similar amount of pts

        Problem is 4 weeks isn’t a long run so it’s risky.

        Open Controls
    2. mojoindojo
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      No Foden?

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Yeah in the other 10 players I didn’t mention

        Open Controls
        1. Cammick
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Looool

          Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wow, I prefer Cancelo Saka in the team but GL!

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Relevant username 😉

      Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Selling Saka for KDB, in order to move Cancelo to White... is an interesting move.

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Yes it is!

        I’m going to call it UpSiDe ChAsInG, that way if it works I’m a genius and if it doesn’t that’s just the high variance game I play

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Well done for being brave. Last minute changes are never easy.

          Open Controls
          1. Casual Player
            • 1 Year
            just now

            You’re very kind. I think I crossed the line from brave to stupid. Should be a fun ride tho

            Open Controls
    6. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good decision, I love it. Smart moves.

      Open Controls
    7. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good luck matey

      Shame about eze good punt

      Hope all pays off look good

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers

        Yeah I like Eze to match or go close to Zaha for much less £

        Open Controls
    8. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Should be.
      Kane darwin to mitro toney
      Eze to salah

      Open Controls
  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    this reminds me of when Salah hauled at Bournemouth away a few years back after a lot of managers had sold him in the weeks beforehand

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Can I make a guess that you have Salah?

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Difficult to imagine he's blank v NFO ... so potentially

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Oh, believe me, as a Salah owner it's not too difficult to imagine at all...

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          For 13M-ish? That's rough ...

          Open Controls
  3. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Remember the time Liverpool scored 9 and Salah blanked

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      He was the touchline man, is he today?

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes, because it's not too difficult recalling Salah blanks these days.

      Open Controls
      1. fantasist
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Since it's so frequent, it's more difficult to recall each time

        Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      7 mins ago

      Barely. I woke up late that morning after a particularly heavy night and basically just quickly got myself together and went to the pub. Was borderline blackout drunk again after two pints yet stayed for most of the day. Fierce stuff.

      Open Controls
  4. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Salah (C)... he's gonna blank isn't he

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not captaining but would hope not

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Indubitably.

      Open Controls
    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  5. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    I had my finger hovering over the confirm transfer for -4 button for the last 5mins pre deadline. Daka to Firmino. I was already on -4 so I somehow refrained and think I’m going to regret it.

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      no, good decision imo

      Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hmm, think I'd have gone for that myself.

      But no-one knows what will be, don't worry!

      Open Controls
    3. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Daka Saka Baka

      Open Controls
  6. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Went last minute from solanke —> Scamacca for a -4
    Was tempted for a while not sure it’ll pay off though

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Scamacca is always a goal threat, likes to shoot. Could be gd

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Solanke has never satisfied his owners even after great differential points recently ... poor him 😛

      Open Controls
  7. el polako
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Salah is trolling since February, why would he haul in early kick off?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Exactly because of that 😀

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Because he is Salah.

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Because Forest can't string 3 passes together?

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        But can Salah?

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          haha no, but hopefully he has his shooting boots on his playing up front.

          Open Controls
    4. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Because he is good at football and might score a goal?

      What is the mystery?

      He might not. No mystery there either.

      Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      NFO and playing central (potentially), that's the narrative

      Open Controls
    6. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      3 points incoming

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 13 Years
        just now

        haul

        Open Controls
    7. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      He's due

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Nah, looks pretty fit

        Open Controls
    8. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      It is the early KO true, but Forest are pretty darn bad

      Open Controls
  8. Bubbles1985
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Trippier in for Darwin it is!

    ):

    Open Controls
  9. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    I did it - Kane>Jesus, Trossard>Salah(c) for a -4………if not now when Salah?!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      nice moves

      Open Controls
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Definitely an upgrade

      Open Controls
  10. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    0.8 ITB to do Firmino to Darwin next week.

    Open Controls
    1. meule
      • 9 Years
      just now

      That's what I wanted to do too but I couldnt resist upgrading White to Gabriel 😀

      Open Controls
  11. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Don't know who my captain is. Yikes

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Was busy till deadline!

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Haaland, you tease

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Have you really ever changed it?

      Open Controls
  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    One way or the other, Salah is going to have a lot to answer for in just under 3 hours time!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What? Missing penalty and Henderson MoM?

      Open Controls
  13. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Liverpool have not won in the PL at the City Ground

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Feeble

      Open Controls
      1. kamdaraji
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Salah 2 pointer it is then!

        Open Controls
      2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        They are due

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Neco is motivated then

      Open Controls
  14. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Confirmed Liverpool lineup anyone ?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      6 mins

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      For "confirmed" lineup, wait for 5 more minutes.
      Or are you looking for confirmed leaked ones?

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Few mins

      Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hearing Thiago does not start now … well, we’ll know in a few minutes.

      Open Controls
  15. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Today will be the day that Salah owners have patiently waited for.

    And I dont own him.

    S###!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Been saying this for few GWs myself

      Open Controls
  16. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Panicky last minute WC on the touchline whilst watching the kids football.

    So much for detailed planning.

    Regret bottling getting scamacca. Really fancy west ham between now and workd cup.

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Did they win – or, much more importantly, did they enjoy themselves?

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Training tuesday, friday and today, games on sunday. A lot of football in this house!

        Yep they enjoy it and it's fun to watch.

        Open Controls
    2. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends who you have playing instead. Lots of fwds who could haul this week.

      Open Controls
  17. Twisted Saltergater
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    If I was Klopp, I'd play 4 midfielders, Firmino and Salah up top. Might get my wish today.

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Minimum 15 pointer from Salah today please

      Open Controls
  18. Mirror Man
    2 mins ago

    OMG lol I missed the deadline lol and left Neco Williams as third sub lol. lol Season over lol.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Should have captained Neco, yeah season is over

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I should have last week.

        Open Controls
      2. Mirror Man
        just now

        6pts last gwk, which means he's a very good option this week. Nightmare mate, can't believe it lol.

        Open Controls
    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      And who is your captain, Trossard?

      Open Controls
  19. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    OMG big late change in the Liverpool lineup!

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      just now

      ?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        You'll never guess it...

        Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thiago not starting I’m hearing …

      Open Controls
    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Injured in warmup how?

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Massive.... Jones for Thiago.

      Open Controls
  20. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    If Salah had Forest at home I would have went with him as Captain but not away to Forest when Haaland has a home fixture

    Open Controls

