FPL Gameweek 13 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on this page ahead of the 11:00am BST deadline.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

GAMEWEEK 13 WILDCARD RECOMMENDATIONS

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM REVEALS + ANALYSIS

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 13 VIDEO CONTENT

USEFUL TOOLS