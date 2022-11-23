259
  1. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Dam Saudi first now Japan, let's go Asia

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    Flick off ehh

  3. lions
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Japan win, seismic moment, again!

  4. jacob1989
    51 mins ago

    Complete repeat of Saudi vs Argentina. Exactly the same as yday

  5. Bad Lieutenant
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    And that was that.

  6. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Fantastic! Congrats Japan

  7. Londongeezaa
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Fantastic. Another upset. Great start 🙂

    The German players covering their mouths both before and after the game.

    This time in shock 🙂

  8. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    This world cup is wild ( apart from the 0-0's )

  9. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Gundogan lost his clean sheet point even though he'd already been subbed off before the equaliser. This game...

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol

    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      And where is the keypass pts, tackle pts.kdb proce feels like a scam.

  10. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    why are people so surprised ? germany known for making scheisser movies

  11. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Unbelievable
    This world cup is much fun already
    Feeling for the trolls lol

  12. Brehmeren
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Haha. Just transfered Sarabia out for Paqueta. Except the game transfered out Pavard instead, so that I now have 6 midfielders and 4 defenders.

  13. lions
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Germans now 22/1

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      What?

      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        22/1 to win World Cup 2022

  14. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Japan looked really good. Probably The better team this day

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      No probably about it. Fearless. Played with a spirit like their rugby team beating the Springboks in 2015 World Cup.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      They could potentially be a really tricky proposition for Belgium's ageing backline in the next round if they keep this up

  15. FFscouter
    45 mins ago

    Messi (C)

    A) Stick

    B) Neymar (SER)

    C) KDB (CAN)

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Twist for KDB. Belgium will overpower Canada

  16. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Sarabia to max 8.5 mid still to play
    Belgian options probably risky

    A Olmo
    B Gavi
    C Paqueta
    D De Arrascaeta
    E Valverde
    F Hazard
    G Trossard

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think hazard could be very nice

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        He's well rested anyway.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I went for Eden

  17. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Want to switch captaincy from messi... whom to captain Neymar or KDB?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same decision just locked in KDB but didn’t know I wouldn’t be able to change it again after so let’s hope he’s not injured

  18. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    This is why the striker and CB positions are so important. Controlling the game is a huge bonus, but ultimately a match is won or lost in the penalty box.

    We saw this with Madrid in the Champion's League last season.

  19. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    There won't be a cow milked in Tokyo tonight....

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Is that an idom or what lol

  20. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    I put this wrong way round earlier, so would sub IN Sosa (6) for Milinkovic-Savic?

    Thanks

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      You can’t mate he’d need to have been in your 11 before the game kicked off

      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Oh damn, cheers!

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      You can't sub in a player who has played already

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      No. You could get his points though if you don't do manual subs in MD1 and he gets autosubbed in when MD1 updates.

  21. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    If I transfer Sarabia to Hazard before Spain kick off and then we see later that Hazard not playing can I move Hazard ( still unlocked) to another unlocked player (say Trossard if he starts instead) albeit would be for -3?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Yes

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      That's my plan, even though without hit (at least yet).

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I had to use transfer on Sané so already one down unfortunately

  22. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Fair play to Neuer for not getting caught for a handball.

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      What happened exactly?

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Nothing for the second goal. He was brutal. Assist for the first goal too.

  23. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    new article

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/23/spain-v-costa-rica-team-news-rodri-at-centre-back-with-morata-and-sarabia-benched/

