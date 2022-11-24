58
58 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I think I will go with Sarr for Neymar and C him

    Open Controls
  2. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I’ve done my transfers for MD2 but captaincy on Neymar still and it’s not letting me change, transfer or sub him.

    Great.

    Agree with Sarr

    Open Controls
  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Do you guys have a WC together? Who are the top 7 players?

    Open Controls
    1. Swans3aJ4ck
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Lots of Senegal and Japan?

      Open Controls
  4. The Gambler.
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    This game is utter crap. I cant get Neymar out as he is greyed out. Utter garbage.

    Open Controls
    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Messi for me. Is Neymar is your captain?

      Open Controls
    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Same with DeBruyne! It sees anyone you changed your captain to gets greyed? I can't change my captain from them either!

      Open Controls
  5. Holteenderinthesky
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    What the hell is going in with this world cup fantasy? Into Match Day two and i have no points for Alba winning a penalty. They also have my score at 67 when it adds up to 71 with my two Brazil players. All the defenders who conceded more than 2 still have a point as well. Becoming a complete farce.

    Open Controls
    1. Holteenderinthesky
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      And now I can't swap Neymar on my wildcard or Change captain. What a mess

      Open Controls
    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yep, it's a joke but stuck with it now, tomorrow they will let you pick 22 players who will give you points!

      Open Controls
  6. Charlie Price
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Just set my team up for MD2 and it won’t let me captain anyone other than KDB who was my MD1 captain which I now want to change. Yet another bug that needs fixing.

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      same here

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        just now

        They need to fix this quickly because I may want to captain Kane tomorrow night!

        Open Controls
    2. The Gambler.
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I have a feeling it thinks we are wildcarding for gw1.

      Gw2 starts tomorrow so maybe we jumped the gun

      Absolutely sh111111te site

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Looks like it’s fixed

        Open Controls
  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Neymar or Messi out for Mbappe?

    Open Controls
    1. Bis_78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Neymar may be injured and Argentina have to go for it.

      Open Controls
  8. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    So many forwards I want on WC but really struggling with the mids. Which premium mids are you guys looking at?

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Same here. Currently on Saka, Olmo, Sterling, Klaassens...may all change though.
      Who would you say are the best forwards? Currently on Messi, Kane, Mbappe ... do like Richarlison though.

      Open Controls
      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        All great options - I'm also looking at Sarr vs Qatar. Just feel they're barely a professional level team so defo one to target. Mbap vs Denmark could be trickier for him this week? Kane drops so deep but both great options still. Messi locked in still

        With mids I'm also looking at Kamada vs Costa Rica, Di Maria (maybe deserves a second chance as so involved in Argentina's attack?) but struggling to decide tbh

        Open Controls
        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Sarr good call Pepe. Which mids are you interested in?

          Open Controls
          1. Pépé Pig
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Tadic, Kamada, Saka, Bergwijn, Olmo, maybe De Bruyne gets another chance? Struggling to decide haha

            Open Controls
            1. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              I already transferred out KDB. He is so far from goal that chances for him are pretty slim...way too much money for this.

              Open Controls
            2. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Will wait with Olmo, German def will surely improve.

              Open Controls
  9. mvtaylor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    54 for MD1.

    Clean sheets from Noppert (and Rochet) and my defenders (Sosa, Maehle, Castange). Goals from my forwards (Messi, Giroud, Riicharlison).

    Then you've got my midfield of Bergiwjn, Olsen, KDB, a subbed off Di Maria, and Sarabia and Neymar as my 12th man.

    Think I'm going to save the wildcard for MD3. I assume the "Power Captain" chip doesn't include bench players (?)

    Open Controls
  10. Bobby
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    ha this is a great game! I subbed in three players from my bench for locked in players, all who now seem to have been allowed to contribute to my total (maybe thats allowed, but seems weird), and one of them is Richarlison. This is much better than being 3mth in the league in FPL...

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not for me! Nuts of a game

      Open Controls
  11. mvtaylor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Apologies for a quick second post... from the current FFScout poll

    > "trying the MD2/3 wildcard 'hack'"

    What's that?

    Open Controls
  12. Bobby
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    sorry for the simple question, but do we have to do transfers tonight to make them eligible, or can we wait until tomorrow morning?

    Open Controls
  13. The Gambler.
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Has anyone activated their wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. The Orienteer - find me in …
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes, all done!

      Open Controls
  14. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    yes - do one transfer at a time and confirm after each one and it works

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gambler reply fail

      Open Controls
      1. The Gambler.
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yeah i got a few transfers done like that but now every player i want is apparently locked

        Open Controls
  15. lewis274
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    everyone wildcarding?

    Open Controls
  16. SM001
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    I thought the transfer window didn't open until 1am GMT?

    Open Controls
  17. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    First WC draft:

    Noppert
    Dumfries, Hernandez, Shaw, Trippier, Sabaly
    Di Maria, Olmo, Saka, Kamada
    Messi

    Gonda; Vinicius Jr., Tadic, Richarlison.

    Any good? Not too sure about Di Maria and Olmo.

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bergwijn doesn't tempt you vs Ecuador?

      Open Controls
    2. lewis274
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      mbappe not tempting ?

      Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      2 mins ago

      switzerland will keep it tight. DOnt see Brazil winning big. maybe 1 or 2-0

      Open Controls
  18. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can you wildcard and use power captain?

    Open Controls
    1. ZZ-Headbutt
      just now

      No you can't, only one booster per MD

      Open Controls
  19. Tomsk
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    How much is Sarr? Trying to transfer him in but can’t see him. Thanks for any help

    Open Controls
    1. ZZ-Headbutt
      4 mins ago

      He's a $6.5m FWD

      Open Controls
      1. Tomsk
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh yeah thanks, I can see him now.

        Open Controls
  20. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    This world cup fantasy is such a joke. Says in the rules that if you transfer out a locked player who has already played, the replacement player won't be in team until next MD and we would still keep the points from that player.

    I took out Kane for a cheaper player so I can use funds elsewhere but my kane pts are gone

    Open Controls
    1. Bis_78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Has anyone else had this?
      Has the budget hack worked or not?

      Open Controls
  21. jacob1989
    17 mins ago

    md 2 is active. will lock incl. if u use WC when iran vs wales starts

    Open Controls
  22. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    So what’s the argument for wildcarding so soon?

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      you can use it both for MD2 and MD3

      Open Controls
      1. lewis274
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        why??

        Open Controls
        1. Pépé Pig
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwmAVmyaZCE&ab_channel=Let%27sTalkFPL

          Open Controls
        2. Pépé Pig
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          That explains it

          Open Controls
      2. jacob1989
        15 mins ago

        no u cant. WC locks when Iran vs Wales starts.

        Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      You get loads of transfers later and a free wildcard in R16. Qatar and Costa Rica will also have gone home by then.

      Open Controls
  23. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Mbappe or Kane for MD2?

    Is Mbaps on pens?

    Open Controls
    1. lewis274
      • 1 Year
      just now

      going for mbappe on the wildcard

      Open Controls
  24. FFscouter
    12 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/24/world-cup-fantasy-2022-scouts-matchday-2-final-picks/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.