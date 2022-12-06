The FPL half-term report: Bournemouth

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Bournemouth, who confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach last month after 12 matches as caretaker boss.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 18 13th Shots 122 20th Shots in the box 89 20th Shots on target 48 18th= Big chances 17 20th Expected goals (xG) 11.77 20th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 11.77 20th

Aside from the actual goals scored column, Bournemouth’s key attacking metrics make for grim reading, as they sit bottom of the pile for shots, shots in the box, big chances, expected goals (xG) and non-penalty expected goals (NPxG).

Under O’Neil, they have rarely been entertaining, yet it’s worth noting they scored eight goals in their last three games before the World Cup break, showing more quality in the attacking third.

Indeed, against Everton in Gameweek 16, the Cherries registered their most xG (2.49), most shots (16), shots in the box (12) and shots on target (eight) in a single match this season.

Overall, it’s three wins, four draws and four losses for Bournemouth under their new manager. As a result, they now sit 14th in the Premier League table, three points above the relegation zone.

Above: How Bournemouth compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR