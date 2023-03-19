95
Scout Notes March 19

FPL notes: £3.8m Iversen in, Ward out, Maddison’s fitness

We assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Brentford v Leicester City and Chelsea v Everton in the next Scout Notes article from Blank Gameweek 28.

LEICESTER’S BUDGET GOALKEEPER SWAP

After the much-discussed changing of the guard at Brighton and Hove Albion, there has been another seismic swap of goalkeepers at Leicester City.

Danny Ward‘s (£4.0m) ever-present starter status came to a crashing end on Saturday as he was benched for the Foxes’ trip to Brentford, with the even-cheaper Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) handed his Premier League debut instead.

Iversen couldn’t prevent Leicester’s clean-sheet drought from extending to 12 matches but the Danish shot-stopper now looks set for a “run of games” between the posts, which is a hammer blow to Ward owners who were relying on his appearances in Double Gameweek 29.

Iversen, of course, now comes into the thinking for those FPL managers who are after a dirt-cheap playing goalkeeper, albeit one whose team hasn’t kept a single shut-out since the December restart.

There were at least some green shoots, with the hosts reduced to few openings (an xG of 0.64) and reliant on a deflected Mathias Jensen (£4.8m) strike for their only goal. Leicester club reporter Jordan Blackwell indeed called it “one of the best defensive performances of the season”.

“It’s always important to give a goalkeeper a good run of games and I felt Danny Ward deserved that. I had a long conversation with him before the Chelsea game in terms of what I expect, the standard I expect and what I want from my goalkeeper.

“Daniel Iversen has played a lot of football over the past four years and he’s progressed. He’s continually grown. I’ve seen him in training, he’s a brilliant shot-stopper and he’s good on crosses. He has a calmness.

“Wardy took it great, as I would expect. We had an honest conversation. He was disappointed in how he’s done in his time. He can reflect now on it.

“Daniel will come in and play and we’ll go from there. He’ll get a run of games. It’s important he feels he’s not just judged on this performance. I thought he did really well. He was really assured.” – Brendan Rodgers, as quoted by Leicestershire Live

MADDISON FITNESS UPDATE

After some hard-luck stories in Gameweeks 24-27 when a plethora of chances he created went begging, James Maddison (£8.2m) finally banked his sixth assist of the season with a superb pass for Harvey Barnes‘ (£6.7m) equaliser at Brentford.

Maddison blotted his copybook by getting cautioned – his eighth yellow card of the campaign, so he’s now just two bookings away from a two-match ban – but four points felt like a decent score in an underwhelming Gameweek 28 for many FPL managers so far.

Fitness concerns have dogged Maddison for a while now, with Rodgers reiterating after full-time that the midfielder’s training time is “limited”, but at least the Leicester coach assuaged fears that Maddison’s late substitution in west London was injury-related.

“It was just cramp. He hasn’t trained much, he’s been limited in training, so he’s done well to last through as long as he did today.” – Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison, as quoted by BBC Radio Leicester

Barnes drew level with Maddison for goals scored in 2022/23; he’s also had more than four times as many ‘big chances’ as his teammate this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m) was back among the substitutes for the first time since Gameweek 21, meanwhile. Recent misses, Rodgers’ history of overlooking the striker, and Patson Daka’s (£5.6m) Gameweek 27 goal means that we oughtn’t have been too surprised at the team selection, but uncertainty rages again ahead of Double Gameweek 29.

TONEY AVOIDS 10th CAUTION

There was no attacking return for Ivan Toney (£7.8m) at the Gtech Community Stadium but there was also no 10th booking of the season, meaning that he’ll not be suspended for the first instalment of Brentford’s Double Gameweek 29 at the very least.

A caution in that clash with Brighton on April 1 would, however, rule him out of the next two league games.

Jensen, who scored his fourth Bees goal in five home fixtures, was taken off with hip pain as a precaution.

No Brentford player could better defender Rico Henry (£4.5m) for shots on goal or chances created (three of each) on Saturday, meanwhile.

CHILWELL: FROM EIGHT POINTS TO ONE

With a quarter of the evening kick-off in west London remaining, Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) was on course for a eight-point return thanks to a clean sheet and a couple of bonus points.

The most-bought player of Gameweek 28 ended up on just one solitary point, however, after an Everton side that went 57 minutes without a single shot in the box contrived to score twice.

Sean Dyche’s spirited side were again indebted to a set-piece goal to get off the mark, with Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) scoring that first equaliser before claiming the assist for Ellis Simms’ (£4.5m) late leveller. That’s now four attacking returns in three games for Doucoure; he previously had none all season.

While the Toffees played party-poopers, there was plenty to encourage Chilwell’s many new owners: on a share of set plays again, no player on show at Stamford Bridge racked up more chances created (four).

Again deployed as an attacking wing-back rather than an orthodox full-back, he has also had more touches in the final third than any other Premier League player in Gameweek 28 so far.

In the end, it was opposite wing-back Reece James (£5.8m) who salvaged an attacking return out of the clean sheet loss when winning the late penalty that Kai Havertz (£7.6m) converted.

HAVERTZ v FELIX

The identically priced Havertz and Joao Felix (£7.6m) ended up on identical scores in Gameweek 28, each finding the net and walking away with two bonus points.

The pair are increasingly looking like the mainstays of the fluid Chelsea frontline as rotation in the third attacking spot continues, with Christian Pulisic (£5.6m) joining them this time.

Felix arguably had the better game on Saturday but it was Havertz who had the clearer openings, notably wasting a couple of headed chances from Chilwell crosses.

The penalty-taking responsibilities and the extra creativity of Havertz (11 v 4 chances created in the last six matches) may just give the German the edge but there’s precious little in it when it comes to goal threat.

  1. Houldsworth Hatter
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Eh up

    Open Controls
  2. The Parrot
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Was Maddison a huge mistake or a gamble that didn't pay off??

    Thinking of cutting loses and moving him to McAlister to free up my funds to get Haaland back in 30

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I don't think anything has changed so surely you hold and stand by your decision to get him ? Unless selling Haaland with no easy route to get him back was the mistake ?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Hiya. I just saw your previous reply and replied you there 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Sparrow11
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Thats exactly my thoughts.

        Open Controls
      3. The Parrot
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Well I either sell Maddison this gameweek or next, that was the plan. Just wondering if it might be useful to make the move early

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Depends on your team really and how many Brighton you already have.

          Personally I would hold the transfer.

          Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Did you plan on getting Haaland back by doing Maddison -> McAlister?

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      He just got a brilliant assist in a poor game, and hasn't had many poor games this season

      The only defence he'll face that's as good as Brentford between now and GW35 is Man City at the Etihad in GW31, where I'm not even sure I'll bench him

      The main issue is fitness, imo, yet see the Rodgers quote in the article above. I'll probably keep him until GW34 (Foden DGW) or another injury... Or suspension, ffs

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Would you bring Maddison in for Odegaard this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Nope. I plan to get Mac Allister for Saka/Odegaard. but that Wolves vs Leeds game has given me doubts

          Brighton is way more consistent than Leicester atm, hence the temptation to lose an Arsenal mid. I wouldn't lose 'em for Madders

          Midfield is a crowded spot now, to be fair 😀

          Here's a consideration: can you get Foden in GW30?

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Yes Foden was in my thoughts, is just he risk you take when you bring him in.

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Same risk keeping me away for now, but I think he can do unspeakable things to Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester

              My hope is that Bayern knocks them out, because that makes the GW34 purchase easier

              Open Controls
    4. cruzex
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Hold maddy

      Open Controls
    5. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      He jus finally got something, and tbf Leicester double is good. And 30 is good. City looks tough but i believe that's just after City playing Bayern. Leicester seems to have a knack for scoring goals v City, I'm not sure i sell. But for injury, that is.

      Open Controls
  3. Drumandbaines123
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Looks like the annual time to consider Harvey Barnes is upon us. Want a Leicester attacker in for those fixtures and put off by Madders yellow card situation. Barnes pretty nailed and good goal threat, main issue I can see is that he's unlikely to get bonus unless he double returns which is a little off-putting. He's definitely in my considerations to replace Odegaard though. Could be a nice little exciting differential.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Jack Harrison a good option also.

      Open Controls
  4. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Morning All,

    Who would you lose to get March/MacAllister?

    A- Odegaard
    B- Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Odegaard

      Open Controls
    2. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Ode

      Open Controls
    3. GoonerByron
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
  5. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Looks like I have to use a FT to replace Ward for BB DGW29. Additionally, also looking to reduce my exposure of Brentford defence (ie Henry), but that will require a hit. Which option is best?

    1) Ward + Henry -> Kepa + Estu
    2) Ward + Henry -> Steele + Chilwell
    3) Ward -> Kepa
    4) Ward -> Steele

    Raya Ward
    Shaw Henry Zinc Tripp Mings
    Rashy Madders Mitoma Saka Martinelli
    Kane Watkins Toney

    Open Controls
  6. el polako
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Diego Costa of all people calming down younger colleague, how time's changed.

    Open Controls
  7. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Raya (Allison)
    Gabriel-Trippier-Estupinan (Akanji-Kilman)
    Saka-Mitoma-Rashford-Gakpo (Odegaard)
    Kane-Haaland-Toney

    1FT. What's my plan here, should I wait to see if Toney gets banned, or perhaps swap a keeper? Or maybe there's something else.

    Open Controls
  8. Superninteno Chalmers
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    105 last week, 35pts so far this GW and finally into the top 500k.
    It’s been a tough slog.
    Usually my goal would be top 100k but it’s just so stacked at the top this year.

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      45% of the top 10k have already used their FH and iirc about 25% already used BB. Still time for some big rank climbs if you have chips in hand

      Open Controls
  9. Evasivo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Those BB in GW29, how many single GW players will you have?

    I’ve Kane, Saka, Martinelli & Gabriel but not keen on losing more than 1 of them tbh.

    Have 2FTs but maybe upgrade Henry instead.

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Kane, Saka, Martinelli & Zinchenko here. Will prob do Mac for Marti and Haaland for Toney...

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Marti to Mac probably most likely here, and/or Henry upgrade but not much budget

        Open Controls
    2. Superninteno Chalmers
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Kane saka Haaland and keeping those three

      Open Controls
    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Currently kane haaland Saka marti and gabriel. Probably just losing marti and upgrading elsewhere

      Open Controls
  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    DGW29

    Raya** DDG**

    Trippier** Chilwell** Shaw** James** Estupiñian**

    Rashford** Maddison** Mitoma** MacAllister** Billing**

    Havertz** Toney** Watkins**

    Wish I had Isak now, possibly Benrahma/Harrison but GTG.

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Looks gtg yep, any FT’s? Guessing you wildcarded in 28?

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      On paper it looks great but you have zero Arsenal and City players there.

      I think SGW players are criminally underrated especially for top two teams

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        4 of my current wildcard this week are singles.

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Saka Haaland Foden Martinelli?

          Open Controls
    3. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn’t select Maddison, and I own him. If you are wild carding id select Isak. He will get a run in the side.

      Open Controls
  11. el polako
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Is this original Theo Walcott or regen?

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Scary what AI can do - will change football forever

      Open Controls
    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      He’s out of contract this Summer so he’s putting himself in the shop window for some other mug club to buy him before revoking to being back perma injured again.

      0% owned in FPL so would be a lovely differential if he can keep current performances high.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Lovely differential 😆
        Even I'm not crazy enough to punt on a permacrock, non-nailed Southampton forward on the basis of one performance

        Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      If u watched the game, you’ll see it was just spursy things happened.

      Open Controls
  12. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Having a good season, rank now 19,000 but have just made a rookie error, keeping ward in my wildcard last week.
    Mainly because I don’t give it all enough thought!

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      You can fix it with single transfer, man up.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      You need to give it your all!

      Open Controls
    3. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Ward was first choice last week. At least now we know that Steele maybe wasn’t a one-week trial

      Open Controls
    4. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think a lot of people were blind sided by his price, and the fact he starts. Bar the penalty save, it was all just 1 and 2 points.

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That's not true, though, is it? It was not just one or two.

        Why do people come on here with half-truths

        Open Controls
  13. boc610
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    wow Conte angry .... i reckon he played his Free Hit chip

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yeah, he's passionate.
      Can't imagine club captain ever speaking with such passion.

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        the passion is great but all i ever see him do is absolve himself of any responsibility. his mindset seems to be im a sh *t hot manager wasting my time with you lot. does he ever ask himself wait am i doing anything wrong here? why is my track record in europe so abysmal at every club ive been at?

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 4 Years
          43 mins ago

          Each unto their own, but I thought he was absolutely spot-on and rightly excoriating in his exposure of what is systemically wrong at Spurs and has been for many years.
          Pochettino, who is extreme polite and amicable, said the same but in a polite way.
          In my opinion, it should be good for the Spurs hierarchy to hear someone who has seen bigger things - and won actual silver things, trophies - tell them to their face where they are deficient.

          Open Controls
          1. boc610
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            I agree with him in general buts hes done this from day one at spurs... every third or fourth presser mentions where the club is at and what it needs to do to challenge for trophies. but in terms of how the team plays under him at thus moment in time is it the heirarchys fault for a side that are now known for only putting in performances in the second half or playing against a poor AC milan side as if they were the ones with the one goal lead? why has son completeley regressed under him while not with other managers? he needs to look at himself and not just blame some kind of historical defect at the club when things go wrong.

            Open Controls
          2. boc610
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            what im basically saying is there are constants at spurs that have been there for every manager, including conte and havent been fixed. but there are also some new problems emerging -like sons form and the turgid style of play that often only leads to spurs only really playing well for a half or even less of of games- that have only been there since conte arrived. to conflate the two is disingenous of him. that squad should not be chucking two goal leads against the bottom team in the league.

            Open Controls
          3. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            just now

            His gallbladder sit in a jar in the Spurs trophy cabinet. Spleen next!

            Open Controls
  14. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Man, going Isak/Mings over Toney/Botman on wildcard would've possibly sewn up a few leagues. Bugger.

    Open Controls
  15. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Morning all planning for BB this week with 2ft 0.0itb

    Considering botman martinelli to shaw benrahma

    Kepa raya
    Trippier chilwell gabriel* estupinan botman
    Saka* maddison rashford martinelli* March
    Kane* haaland* toney

    *single gw

    Open Controls
    1. Evasivo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Id be tempted just to do Gabriel>Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hmm yeah good point didn’t realise they were the same price now, think I’d want ars defence long term though and not sure on marti’s mins now Jesus is back

        Open Controls
  16. el polako
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Surely, Sean Dyche will carry the voice over torch once Morgan Freeman retires.

    Open Controls
  17. The Parrot
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    I will need funds in 30 to get Haaland back. Couple of options to get there.

    So I go straight for Mac Alister or do I take a hit and get Bruno on the way

    A
    GW29
    Martinelli > Macalister
    GW30
    Toney > Haaland

    B
    GW29
    Martinelli > Bruno
    GW30
    Maddison > Mac Alister
    Toney > Haaland (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I like B tbf

      Open Controls
    2. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I like A

      Open Controls
    3. The Parrot
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      It comes down to whether Bruno in the team is worth a -4 over Maddison across the next couple of gameweeks

      Open Controls
    4. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I wouldn’t sell Martinelli, he is in good form

      Open Controls
  18. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Guys 19 points with sakaC odegaard Gabriel to go.. Gw started with 92k rank and now 115k, can I expect a green arrow?

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Saka Captain hopefully lifts u back up, I’ve got Saka (C) Ode and Saliba but unsure if Saliba plays

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Saliba out from
        Reports I have seen.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      it's possible, just...

      Kane captainers are ahead.

      I've got a green with just 26 points and those 3 to go.

      Cash and Jensen with 16 first 2 subs on my bench.

      Everton goals hurt Chilwell and Kepa and Tarkowski points again.

      Open Controls
  19. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    What to do here?

    A: take a -8 to BB with Ramsdale, Odegaard, Martinelli, Haaland
    B: save BB and bench one of:
    1: Haaland
    2: Odegaard
    3: Maetinelli

    Open Controls
    1. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      *will have 10 DGWers in A

      Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which players come in for the -8?

      Open Controls
      1. A Pillow of Winds
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Ward, Andreas, Tark -> Steele, Mitoma, Martinez/Veltman

        Open Controls
        1. A Pillow of Winds
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Or Castagne even

          Open Controls
  20. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    I’m strongly considering this

    Son Toney ➡ Haaland Foden -4

    I think Haaland and Foden are differentials (especially foden) during dgw29 and I can see them ripping f apart Liverpool at home

    Open Controls
  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    should it read that Maddison's substition was not injury related?

    Gw28... when that's how many points you score!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I've re-read it and reset my eye's and it makes sense now 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. A Pillow of Winds
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        How does one reset one's eyes?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          rapidly blinking and replenishing your outlook.

          A little like getting Haaland back in for a hit when people realise what they've gone and done.

          Open Controls
  22. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is it worth to use my BB with Ward/Mitoma/Dunk/Allan Saint-Maximin?

    Open Controls
    1. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ward lost his place it seems

      Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wards been dropped

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Replace Ward first and then activate Bench Boost.

      Open Controls
    4. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ward->DDG/Pope(-4) and BB?

      Open Controls
  23. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Dennis still gives me flashbacks of that DGW red card

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      took his goal well on Friday night

      Get him in?

      Open Controls
      1. The Senate
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Haha no chance

        Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Oh Christ, yeah. Nightmare

      Open Controls
  24. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Got nine pkayers playing twice in the following game week.
    Was going to plan to use Free Hit or Wild Card to maximise the points total.

    Got 8.6 million in the Bank.

    Have good players also,

    Undecided what to do with chips

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      We have to see a team to give
      you honest advice.

      Open Controls
  25. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Still holding my WC it’s safe to say that WC33 BB34 is the best option right?
    Currently my bench for 29 is:
    Ward Gabriel Botman Kane/Saka

    Open Controls
    1. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thinking of this too as I need a -8 to get something out of a "good" BB this GW. But the question is, does the BB34 affect the team 35 onwards or not while doing the WC33?

      Open Controls
  26. boc610
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    just seen rodrigo's goal..how did that stand? the incompetence from refs this season has been staggering.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      just now

      PGMOL are complete trash and I'm being generous when I say that.

      Open Controls
  27. NotsoSpursy
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maddison or Salah for DGW?

    Open Controls

