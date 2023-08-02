Our 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews continue with Brighton and Hove Albion.

In these guides, we’ll be looking at the best players for the upcoming campaign, taking a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, reviewing pre-season and more.

You can read our stats-based review of Brighton’s successful 2022/23 campaign here.

BRIGHTON: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian tactician did little wrong after his arrival in September 2022, turning Brighton into one of the Premier League’s most formidable attacking forces. A total of 61 goals in 32 Premier League games followed, at an average of 1.9 per match, which was backed up by some strong underlying numbers.

Pep Guardiola called De Zerbi “one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years” and it’s exciting to think what they could achieve with a full pre-season under their belt.

Rising stars such as Julio Enciso (£5.5m), Facundo Buonanotte (£5.0m) and Evan Ferguson (£6.0m) will also continue to develop under De Zerbi, having emerged onto the scene in 2022/23.

BRIGHTON: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

Europe.

The UEFA Europa League will increase Brighton’s workload and really test their squad depth in the coming year. Plenty of teams have struggled with the tight Thursday-Sunday turnarounds so it’s fair to suggest we’ll see increased rotation, which could potentially make it difficult to replicate their 2022/23 feats.

They’ll have to do it without Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m), Levi Colwill (£4.5m) and potentially Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) too, all of whom were key components of De Zerbi’s hybrid system last term.

The Seagulls have become one of the most effective talent factories in the Premier League, yet losing players of that quality could hurt.

SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

A £30m fee has been dropped on Watford’s Joao Pedro (£5.5m), who can operate either in behind a striker or lead the line himself. Sunday’s friendly meeting with Rayo Vallecano could offer further clues about how De Zerbi intends to use him, but it’s worth noting interest is gradually building in FPL, with his ownership up to 5.1% at the time of writing.

Veteran James Milner (£5.0m) and German midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (£5.0m) add some much-needed experience in the engine room, but it’s the arrivals of Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) and Igor Julio (£4.5m) which carry more interest from an FPL perspective.

Goalkeeper Verbruggen only has one proper season under his belt with Anderlecht but will provide strong competition for Jason Steele (£4.5m), given that his style is suited to De Zerbi. As for Julio, he is a left-footed centre-half from Brazil who featured in the UEFA Conference League final against West Ham United in June. There’s a strong chance both will be gradually eased in, mind.

PRE-SEASON REPORT

Brighton travelled back to England over the weekend after a two-week trip to the US. They played three friendlies as part of the Premier League Summer Series tournament, defeating Brentford but narrowly losing to Chelsea and Newcastle United.

A total of six goals were conceded, so there have been issues at the back, although Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) hasn’t yet featured and you’d expect his return to steady the ship.

New signing Joao Pedro has looked sharp, putting down a strong claim to start Gameweek 1, but it was Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) who led the line against the Magpies, scoring their only goal.

Evan Ferguson (£6.0m) and Joao Pedro were later introduced from the bench, with the former even admitting himself that he expected to be “rotated a lot” this season.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) has arguably been their star man, laying on two assists.

OPENING FIXTURES

Brighton sit top of our ticker for the opening three Gameweeks.

They play host to Luton Town’s first-ever match in the Premier League in Gameweek 1, before facing Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United to complete the month of August.

However, things get tricky from Gameweeks 4-9, with three of the four UEFA Champions League qualifiers facing the Seagulls.

It’s also worth noting Albion begin their UEFA Europa League group-stage campaign during this period, so if planning to start with their assets, which many will, it’s probably worth keeping an exit plan in mind.

PREDICTED GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UP

