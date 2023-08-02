9
9 Comments Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hello

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is it Mee you're looking for?

      Open Controls
  2. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Liking the format of these team previews team! Keep 'em coming!

    Open Controls
  3. Mattrick
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sup everyone

    Been a few years!

    Open Controls
  4. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Reliant on early team news for City, this lineup might be the way to go if Alvarez gets the nod:

    Onana
    Gabriel Estupiñán Tarkowski
    Salah Saka Martinelli Foden Eze
    Haaland Alvarez

    Areola; Cash, Baldock, Mubama

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Money ITB?

      Open Controls
      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
  5. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    How bad is the injury to Jesus? He missed out tonight v Monaco.

    Open Controls
  6. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Huh... Marty Ø took a penalty before Jorgy, who is himself ahead of Saka... dun dun dun... the plot thickens.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.