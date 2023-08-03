69
  1. marco_atk85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Considering Nkunku will play. Which one is better:

    a) Colwill, Mbeumo, Nkunku
    b) Chilwell, Wissa, Jackson

    Then a 4.5 fodder

    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

    2. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

  2. Quagsire
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Help appreciated!

    a) Trossard + Chilwell
    b) Martinelli + 4.5

    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      B

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      B with Colwill

    3. El Muñeco
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'm going Trossard and Colwill and using the £1m elsewhere

  3. JAC THE CAT
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Would welcome some advice on this choice...

    A,
    Steele
    Henry
    Martinelli
    Wissa

    B,
    Flekken
    Estupinan
    Mbuemo
    Jackson

    (2)

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

      Hello above would be appreciated

      1. Quagsire
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Help** and thankyou

  4. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Any preseason games on today?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Just Villa v Lazio as far as I'm aware

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        Watkins and Diaby watch

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          47 mins ago

          Wouldn't say no to a short-term injury or two...

          1. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            47 mins ago

            Lol

      2. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        Thanks!

  5. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Starting to think I'll just go with Richarlison if Nkunku is out and bank the change. Have Salah so not keen on Nunez, Jackson might be worthwhile but a bit worried about what the plan for him is if Vlahovic joins. Would love to punt on Trossard but it just feels like it'll be a headache and I'll probably have enough of those with Foden and João Pedro

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Richarlison is a midfielder no?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        He means switching from 3-4-3 to 3-5-2.

        Funnily enough, I had the same thought after seeing the Nkunku news. No idea who's going to be creating the goals in that Chelsea side with him out, so all attacking assets will suffer while he's out.

        1. Quagsire
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Oh right yeah

  6. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A) Odegaard & Rashford +1m 352
    B) Chilwell & Salah 442

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

  7. Sebastes
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    (Repost as posted on old article)

    Seeing that Jesus seem to have been a shoo-in in a lot of teams, and given that both Nketiah, Trossard and Havertz all come in cheaper, is whoever plays CF for Arsenal vs City an automatic pick for you?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Martinelli is the one I'm interested in.

      1. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Same but he eats a mid spot.

        Prefer Saka and Ode for nailedness esp at the start of a season.

  8. marco_atk85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Your suggestion is highly appreciated

    Onana
    Chilwell, Gabriel, Tarkowski
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Eze
    Haaland, Jackson, Wissa

    Areola, Baldock, Beyer, Nakambu
    ITB. 0.0m

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good team. No faults from me.

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not sure on Tarkowski, Everton are rubbish
      Plenty of options in midfield, surprised you gone for a cheapie
      Jackson won't be nailed if they sign a striker
      Wissa is risky playing every week
      Potentially too much money spent on GK

  9. Legohair
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which team?

    A.
    Onana-Areola
    Chilwell-Gabriel-Estu-Colwill-Beyer
    Rashford-Bruno-Saka-Mitoma-Martinelli
    Haaland-Nkunku-Mubama

    B.
    Onana-Areola
    Chilwell-Gabriel-Estu-Beyer-4.0
    Salah-Saka-Bruno-Mitoma-Foden
    Haaland-Nketiah-Mubama

    So its non salah team vs salah team

    1. marco_atk85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      B for me

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Salah one.

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Anyone know the difference between a team review and a team preview on here?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Review was about how a team did last season and preview is about this coming season?

    2. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      One's analytical and the other's speculative?

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Clue's in the title mate, hope this helps

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        So you're saying it is essentially a duplicate article.

  11. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Another potentially starting 4.0 defender …. Trusty has just signed for Sheff Utd from Arsenal for a ‘significant undisclosed fee’ …. a potential starter I suppose.

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      true but the teams coming up this season look absolutely dire compared to previous years. Sheff united even losing one of their best players doesn't bode well.

      Staying away for now even at 4

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        Also, this season I don't see the need for 4m def or 4.5m mids. Pricing means it's easy enough to build a team without these unless you want to maximise budget and rule changes with 5 subs/referee's potentially adding more mins to games means these will rarely be needed unless a player completely misses out or is injured.

        1. popey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Yes agreed, given quality of 4.5s available (Newc, AV, Brent..) seems sensible to upgrade the 4.0 to a 4.5 and have a genuine option on bench.

          The nkunku and jesus injuries this week should act as a cautionary tale!

          1. Andy_Social
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            According to my planner, there is one GW when I might call up a 4.0 def, if Estupinan underwhelms. Luton face a Forest who don't score much that GW, so Kabore gets the nod.

        2. Lamptey my soccer balls
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I would say this is more of an argument towards owning 4.0s. Even if budgets are more flexible the fact that it’s likely that your starting players see action even if they start on the bench means that your bench is less of a factor unless as you said they are completely ruled out (in which case depending on who it is and when we get the news could be transferred out before the deadline)

  12. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Any changes needed here?
    Rotating the 4.5m DEFs:

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Saliba - Ahmedhodžić
    Salah - Saka (C) - Bruno - Diaby - Danjuma
    Haaland - Watkins
    (Macey - Colwill - Pau - Mubama)

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Very good. Maybe Diaby to Mbeumo or Mitoma as you already have Watkins?

      1. adstomko
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I'm a bit concerned about Toney-less Brentford & rotating Brighton. I'm tempted to choose Alvarez instead of Diaby, given that the games will be longer next season

  13. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Martinelli seems to be the prefered option over Ode with the Jesus news - is this just as simple as the £0.5m saving? stats were similar last year. Is Ode ever so slightly more nailed for mins?

    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Prefer Ode for nailedness and his ability to hit double digit hauls. I love Marti but he will share minutes and the possible benching too.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Same. I've used the loss of Jesus to upgrade Marti to Ode.

  14. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    A) TAA + Danjuma
    B) Tarkowski/Colwill + Saka

    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      B

      Pool defence not looking strong. Unless they sign a strong DM, I think they will struggle CS wise.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks, mate

  15. Neilhl1979
    27 mins ago

    version 1074, thoughts?

    Onona, Areola
    Gabriel, Stones, Estu, Chilwell, beyer
    Fernandes, Mitoma, saka, maddison, Eze(or diaby)
    Haaland, Jackson, Darwin,

    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Looks like a benching headache. Would say Maddison is a wait and watch and so is the entire Tottenham team. I’d rather downgrade him and have something in the bank for later transfers. But that’s just my imo!

      1. Neilhl1979
        12 mins ago

        I had Foden for Maddison but again just not sure he'll start. I guess could drop him to have 2 of diaby, eze and Mbeumbo na d keep 1mill

        1. Thanos
          • 1 Year
          just now

          That sounds great. It will surely come in handy!

  16. Andy_Social
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Athletico Timbo - GSOH. much appreciated 🙂

  17. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Greetings all, just back from hols so here’s my first draft. Feedback appreciated

    Pickford
    Gabriel Cash Chilwell
    Salah Bruno Saka Foden
    Haaland Jackson Wissa

    ( Philogene Baldock Beyer Areola)

  18. Lamptey my soccer balls
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) 4-5-1 with Chilwell starting and two 4.5 fwds on the bench

    B) 3-5-2 with Joao and Pinnock on the bench

    Rest of the team:
    Onana
    Estu, Stones, Gabriel
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Eze, Mbeumo
    Halaand

    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I think Chilwell is a good pick. Although Pedro is exciting but I’m not sure if he starts or gets subbed on. Can you stretch to Wissa?

  19. Dosh
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    BB team thoughts?

    Onana Areola
    Chilwell Saliba Estu Mee Tark
    Rashford Saka Trossard Foden Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins Joao Pedro

    1. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don’t like bb gw1 because you’re then stuck with more $ on your bench then you’d like. I think it forces you in some circumstances into an early wildcard so I would stay clear but if you’re feeling it then go off, if it comes good you’ll be starting from a good spot

      1. Dosh
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I feel this is a good season to go for it because of the kind pricing. The plan is Mee and Joao Pedro out to sort out the money on the bench issue. Also the reason I didn't care for a 2nd playing keeper, wouldn't bother for 2 points. I think with some luck it could go well.

  20. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Waiting for Hajlund to be announced by MU and priced by FPL!

    With Jesus out, I’m happy to punt on him as long as we know he will start.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      But we won't know if he will start.

      1. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Of course not for sure. But with enough know how about Utd in the press and blogs, we will surely get a good enough idea.

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Unless Ten Hag says he's going to start, which I doubt he will, any lineup predictions will just be guesses.

          1. Thanos
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I’m hoping he says that heheh.

            Although most of it would be speculation only and it can go either way.

    2. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      How do we know he will start? Not sure that’s necessarily a fact.

      1. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Agree. Perhaps not for certain but what I was trying to say was a strong enough indication of him starting is enough for me to punt on him.

    3. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Highly unlikely he gets thrown in with no pre season. Avoid at least until after the int break

  21. chilli con kone
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Is there a consensus yet on who the best 4.0 defender is now?

