  1. InsertPunHere
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Only real question I have:
    A) Foden + Trossard + Pedro
    B) Odegaard + 6.5 + Mubama + 0.5

    Rest of team is a few posts up.

    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      B

      1. InsertPunHere
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yeah, that option does look pretty good.

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A- All 3 are a risk but all have high ceilings. The 2 in B wont match the 3 in A

  2. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Best 6m or below forward? Would be a starter for the squad.

    A. DCL
    B. Wissa
    C. Joao Pedro
    D. Other, who?

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Definitely not A. If you need a starter, Wissa, otherwise Pedro.

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Edouard worth a shout. I may punt on Vinicius.

  3. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Why nobody have TAA in the team, it August or what ? In May, Jun, July 99% of the teams had him

    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Pre season - they have been conceding a lot

    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      poor defensive record in pre-season is my guess

    3. Gross Blank Point
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      His ownership is at 26%, not quite a differential but pick him if you want.

    4. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Get him if you want him. Don’t worry about what others are doing - you’ll kick yourself if he does great and he was actually a bit of a differential

  4. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    "Chelsea are hopeful Nkunku's injury isn't bad and likely to be weeks out rather than months. Assessments continue as he was only back yesterday."

    https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/christopher-nkunku-injury-chelsea-fc-liverpool-b1098795.html

    Is Chukwuemeka (4.5 mid) an option?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      He’s certainly getting a lot of minutes preseason. I have him in a 3-4-3, but I wouldn’t start him in a 5 man mid.

    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Maybe but surely we all go 3-5-2 now

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is the Standard normally reliable with stuff like this?

  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts about this lot?

    Ramsdale
    Shaw Stones Estu
    Salah Saka Marti Eze Mitoma
    Haaland(c) Welbz

    Bench: Mubama Mings Bell

    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Ramsdale, Stones, Marti, Welbz all rotation risks

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        33 mins ago

        Ramsdale isn’t a rotation risk, either he will be number 1 or he won’t.

      2. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Stones isn’t really a rotation risk- may miss the odd game in a crowded schedule.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Only 21 starts last season - definition of rotation risk.

          1. Sterops
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Two spells out with injuries had their part to play no doubt...not sure Pep can rotate such as yet...

  6. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    another tinker ,no kane now

    onana
    estupinan/gabriel/trent
    bruno/saka/son/eze
    pedro/watkins/haaland

    heaton/chuckwumeka/cash/baldock

    just a variation of the 25 to 30 legitimate picks

    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Love Son a lot....Pedro and TAA not so great picks

  7. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    With Chelsea signing Axel Diasi are we expecting Colwll to be less attractive as an FPL asset now?

  8. bananaboy331
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Steele (Areola)
    TAA Estupinan Shaw (Botman Bell)
    Odegaard Bruno Foden Mbeumo (Anderson)
    Haaland Watkins Jackson

    Pretty happy with this draft

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      You’re going to get a lot of people asking about Saka and Rashford…

      1. bananaboy331
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Not entirely convinced on united attack tbh, feel like bruno is enough, saka is a penalty miss magnet

        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Agree with this. But I would have Saka. I like the Anderson pick

          1. bananaboy331
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Reckon a better pick than odegaard?

  9. Z
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    After all these injuries, there still onyl one dilema for me SALAH or NOT

    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Getting to have Salah as a differential sealed it for me. But I'm also playing Baldock GW1 so don't listen to me...

      1. Z
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Well Salah + Haaland brings good and bad staff...it is all abot calculation

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you punt on Matty Cash or another Villa defender at £4.5/5m...

    If so which one?

    Or is it a safer play to pick Ashley Young or Tarkoswki to begin with?

    Cheers

    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tarkowski is rly decent pick for start....from Vill only Pau for 4.5

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Will Pau offer anything offensively?

        I've been considering him a bit.

  11. MADCHESTER UTD
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Never seen it mentioned once before anywhere since game launched but anyone else thinking of activating the bench boost?

    It’s a chip I don’t like and I know you’re supposed to use it on a double GW after a WC but I’m thinking of using it GW1 (and not Wildcarding early either).

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      It’s been mentioned a lot. If you do it, you will almost certainly have to WC early to make it work.

      1. MADCHESTER UTD
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers for the reply but weirdly only 2 players need to be changed from my original 15, to make my BB squad. So I can happily carry on GW2 and beyond without WC.

    2. Z
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      BB is after WC the most important chip in the game...it is all about calculation and planing right GW

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’d argue that FH is far better than BB

        1. Z
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Sure....but for me personaly, BB is more important...

    3. Sterops
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gets a fairly 'annual airing' to be honest Madchester...

      1. MADCHESTER UTD
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I know it does in most pre seasons but I’ve watched a ridiculous amount of FPL content last month and not once seen it mentioned. Maybe as I said in original post that most “experts” wouldn’t mention it as it’s not considered a wise thing to do

    4. adstomko
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I've been considering it, but the ever-growing list of injured strikers is putting me off using it.
      However, there are some bargain DEFs at 4.5m & MIDs at 5.5m. I initially had Bournemouth & Sheffield Utd players on a BB bench, but they just don't seem worth it for the long term

    5. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wish they replaced BB with a double captain chip. That would be fun.

  12. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Better duo :
    A) Salah + Wissa
    B) Rashford + Foden

    1. zon
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    2. Z
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      That is exacly my question - Salah or no Salah with balanved team

  13. zdrojo187
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    I'm gonna try first time in my life 4-5-1 formation...

    Onana
    Chilwell,Saliba,Estupinan,Tarkowski
    Salah,Saka,Mitoma,Bruno,Martinelli
    Haaland
    ...

  14. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Whilst waiting for the football to start have picked a 2nd team in the Sky game. To keep it fun all players have to be under 5% owned and for all transfers in during the season the same rule applies.

    Steele
    Egan Henry Varane
    Iwobi Barnes Harvertz Caicedo Jensen
    Solanke Alvarez

    12.5 million left in the bank!

