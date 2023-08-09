Our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer round-up gives attention to the ‘B-list’ of recent purchases.

While our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, will cover all things speculative in the Rumour Mill, we will report only on the confirmed deals that go through.

More specifically, we’ll ask what each transfer means from an FPL perspective. The most significant players on the move will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the other transfers will be covered in summaries throughout the summer.

You’ll also find all the major deals in list form on our dedicated Transfers page.

LATEST FPL SCOUT REPORTS

Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta to Manchester United , £72m)

, £72m) Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig to Manchester City , £77m)

, £77m) Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen to Aston Villa, £51.9m)

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg to Tottenham Hotspur, £43m)

Spurs have signed two central defenders this week in England Under-19 talent Ashley Phillips and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven.

The latter arrives for a big fee but is highly rated by new boss Ange Postecoglou. Not only is van de Ven a towering 6ft 4in giant, this left-footed player’s outstanding feature is pace. In fact, he was the quickest recorded centre-back in last season’s Bundesliga, reaching a top speed of 22.3 mph.

“I’m a centre-back, a tall guy, I think I have some speed, so I can play in a high line, offensive football, between the lines. I think I’m quite calm on the ball and hopefully I can help the team.” – Micky van de Ven

Although Spurs ranked 15th for goals conceded (63) in 2022/23, their expected goals conceded (xGC, 50.39) total was sixth-best. Only Southampton had a bigger difference than this 12.61.

Notoriously attack-minded, Postecoglou might not even be concerned about keeping clean sheets, having not kept one in pre-season. But van de Ven’s versatility means he can also be used at left-back and should be settled into the starting XI by the time Spurs face Bournemouth (a), Burnley (a) and Sheffield United (h) between Gameweeks 3 and 5.

The Dutch stopper scored just once for Wolfsburg last season, averaging a shot every other game.

Tino Livramento (Southampton to Newcastle United, £32m)

A surprising transfer saw Newcastle United spend big on 20-year-old right-back Tino Livramento, despite it being key player Kieran Trippier‘s (£6.5m) position.

However, the club saw his availability as too good to ignore and decided to secure Trippier’s long-term replacement.

In the meantime, perhaps he’ll occasionally be used at left-back, where extra quality is needed. He’s also occasional relief for Trippier when Newcastle’s schedule gets congested in the autumn.

FPL managers will already fondly remember Livramento as being a £4.0m hero of 2021/22. After being named as Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Year for the previous campaign, he joined Southampton for a small fee and was immediately thrown into first-team action.

During the Gameweek 4 to 11 period, he returned in seven out of eight fixtures, later bagging a 12-point haul before an ACL injury ended his season and kept him out for over a year.

Livramento only just returned in May with two late cameo appearances.

Axel Disasi (AS Monaco to Chelsea, £38.5m)

Another serious knee injury to the unlucky Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) led Chelsea back into the market towards Axel Disasi (£5.0m).

This 25-year-old is a right-sided centre-back and could be reunited with Benoit Badiashile (£4.5m) once the latter recovers from his hamstring problems.

This means that Disasi shouldn’t affect Levi Colwill‘s (£4.5m) status as the Blues’ left-sided centre-back, instead competing with Thiago Silva (£5.0m).

Like Spurs, Chelsea fixtures look very appealing from Gameweek 3 and the Frenchman offers a goal-scoring threat, having scored at least three goals in each of the last three seasons.

He was also a part of Les Bleus at the World Cup, bagging a silver medal.

Robert Sanchez (Brighton and Hove Albion to Chelsea, £25m)

Joining Disasi at Chelsea is goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£4.5m). Compared to other negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion, this seemed fairly simple for the Blues.

The initial suggestions were that Sanchez would act as back-up for fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.0m) but overnight rumours have linked the latter with Bayern Munich.

FPL managers will study closely, as a £4.5m Chelsea goalkeeper would quickly become very popular – like last season.

But there’d be understandable reservations about the incoming shot-stopper, who was effectively relegated to third choice at Brighton – his distribution skills not to up to Roberto De Zerbi’s levels – before his exit.

Matheus Franca (Flamengo to Crystal Palace, £26m)

From the same Flamengo that has provided the world with Vinicius Jr and Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m) in recent times comes Matheus Franca (£5.0m). Such is the confidence that this new name will become a star, Crystal Palace’s initial £17m purchase has add-ons based on him winning Ballon d’Or.

The 19-year-old is versatile and two-footed, able to play across the attacking midfield line.

Above image from WhoScored

A good dribbler and strong passer, Franca’s 52 Flamengo appearances have brought success in Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

He replaces Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park but Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he’s not yet ready to play, due to a small injury.

Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers to Luton Town, undisclosed)

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski (£4.5m) has joined newly-promoted Luton Town for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old Belgian is uncapped but brings the experience of playing in the Champions League and Europa League.

“It’s an area which is one of, if not the, most important areas on the pitch and a lot of work has been done to get the deal, and that goalkeeper position, over the line. “He’s a great person and he’s a really good proactive goalkeeper, which at this level you’re going to need. He’s sharp, he makes good saves and is alert in one-on-ones situations.” – Luton manager Rob Edwards

Kaminski links up again with popular FPL defender Amari’i Bell (£4.0m), after being Blackburn Rovers team-mates. And it’s still Bell – or Issa Kabore (£4.0m) – that’s likely the best way to cover Luton’s defence.

The Hatters were linked with £4.0m Tom Heaton at one point but, with Kaminski being £4.5m, managers need to look elsewhere for a cheap shot-stopper.

AUSTON TRUSTY (ARSENAL TO SHEFFIELD UNITED, £5M)

Finally, we may have another £4.0m playing FPL defender on our hands in the form of Auston Trusty (£4.0m).

The 24-year-old defender has joined Sheffield United from Arsenal on a permanent deal.

Signed from MLS side Colorado Rapids in January 2022 and immediately loaned back to the States, Trusty then spent 2022/23 with Birmingham City.

He made 44 appearances for the Championship side, scoring four goals and assisting twice.

A centre-half by trade who can also play at left-back, he’s expected to be the left-sided centre-back in Paul Heckingbottom’s 3-5-2 set-up if and when he breaks into the starting XI.

Those four goals stand out, although it should be said that he only averaged a shot every 218.4 minutes in the English second tier.

VIDEO LATEST