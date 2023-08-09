606
  1. cartonsydney
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    GK: Onana, Turner
    DF: Gabriel, Estupinan, Young, Baldock, Bell
    MF: Salah, Rashford, Saka, Martinelli, Mitoma
    FW: Haaland, Joao Pedro, Mubama

    Any good? Cheers!

    1. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      just now

      very good

  2. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Started to playing with idea of setting my team for Jackon and Maddison in with 2FTs before GW3, planning too far?

    1. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Not at all, though I am considering starting with Maddison. Start of season clean sheets are hard to come by and Bre haven’t looked great defensively

    2. TYS89
      2 mins ago

      Same thought here, Gw3

  3. darlo1883
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Onana
    Estu Gabriel Chilwell
    Saka Eze Rashford Diaby
    Kane Haaland Pedro

    Turner Anderson Baldock Kabore

    GTG?
    Bench weak...can't decide between Kane or Salah....or neither

    1. nikzgfx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I have similar but have a 4.5m keeper and a 7.5m mid. Contemplatiing Diaz or Foden but risky.

      Opted for Kane if he stays over Salah.

  4. Willllsonnn!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Only position I"m not set on now is GK. Hit me up with your opinions

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, I was set on 4.5 GK, been thinking Flekken but I see he became less popular right now. Also, maybe 0.5 more for Onana is a way to go?

    2. nikzgfx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pickford for 4.5m - ok fixtures and Dyche loves a 1-0 or 0-0 or Johnstone.

      Onana for 5.0m

    3. Heskey Time
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Stuck between Flekken and Johnstone currently

      Will also have Turner if his move his finalized to forest.

      Leaning towards Flekken

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Turner move confirmed. Just need FPL to update

    4. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Start with Onana. United more likely to get CS and he may get bonus points with his distribution. None of the 4.5 scream CS

      1. Willllsonnn!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I wanted Onana from the off but currently have Shaw in and wouldn't want both. Would have to downgrade to a 5.0 def to have Onana

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Johnstone/ Pickford and Turner would be the combo I suggest.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        I would add Ortega in if we get a leak instead of Turner

    6. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is Turner the only 'viable' 4.0?

    7. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      pickford/turner rotate well for 8.5,problem is crap teams

  5. Wheato182
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Pretty set on this, any glaring issues/suggestions?

    Onana
    Chilwell - Gabriel - Botman - Cash
    Salah - Saka - Rashford - Eze
    Haaland - Watkins

    Areola - Nakamba - Baldock - Mubama

    1. TYS89
      2 mins ago

      Would downgrade defender to upgrade forward. Goal > CS

  6. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    Which is best:
    A) Salah and Pedro
    B) Jota and Watkins

    1. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm going B

    2. nikzgfx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    3. Wheato182
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Prob A as neither Jota or Pedro are bolted and i'd pick Salah over Watkins

  7. ToyBlader
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Why is no one picking Ederson?

    1. Wheato182
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cuz there are miles better, cheaper options

    2. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      14% ownership is not "no one" 🙄

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Costs 5.5m and would prefer to use the money in attack

  8. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is Doucoure gona start for Everton? Considering him as a 5.5 mid. Anyone else apart from him within 5.5 budget?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      chukwuemeka

  9. NielsvanDelft
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is there any knowledge going around the City goalkeeper situation? Does Ortega have a big chance to start in goal?

  10. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    So I guess its down to this;

    A. Rashford + Saka + Watkins

    or

    B. Kane + 6.5 + 6.5

    1. nikzgfx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    2. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  11. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Would you consider this rotation draft?

    Pickford (Turner)
    Estupiñán | Gabriel | Guéhi (Pau)
    Salah | Rashford | Saka | Eze (Diaby)
    Haaland (C) | Wissa | J. Pedro

    Then downgrade Pedro>4.5 later and still have 7 attackers.

    1. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I have had this exact team at times. Not sure on wissa and Eze. Also makes it hard to get the Chelsea and spurs guys in for week 3

  12. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    In DRAFT, I currently have Paqueta and Andreas.

    Would you keep these or swap one or both, other options are:

    A. Rodri/Kovacic
    B. Buendia
    C. Tielemans
    D. Olise
    E. Garnacho/Madueke/Chukwuemeka ?

  13. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/09/zophars-fpl-qa-and-gameweek-1-team-reveal/

  14. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    This is best Salah draft I've come up with, thoughts?

    Onana
    Chillwell - Gabriel - Estu
    Salah - Rashford - Saka - Eze - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Turner - Botman - Beyer - Mubama

    1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Seems to be the most balanced. I keep on coming back to the exact same team.

      1. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same here, would love to get a 6.5er upto Bruno/Martinelli but it requires me to massacre the defence

    2. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Diaby a shout for 6.5 spot?

      1. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Definitely, I think Villa will be good value this year and Diaby will be central to it

  15. G054
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Curent team is

    Onana (Areola)
    TAA • Gabriel • Estu (Botman • Baldock)
    Bruno • Saka • Martinelli • Mitoma • Mbuemo
    Haaland • Watkins (Mubama)

    Is this a better version 3-5-2
    2.5itb

    Onana (Areola)
    Stones • Gabriel • Estu (Botman • Baldock)
    Bruno • Saka • Martinelli • Mitoma • Mbuemo
    Haaland • Watkins (Mubama)

    In place of Mbuemo
    A: Rashford
    B: Foden
    C: Tot or Liverpool 7.5s

    Or Martinelli to KDB

  16. FlamingMoe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    A Rashford and 4.0
    B Maddison and Chilwell

  17. I like to party
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Nobody going with Bilva? At 6.5, he's a steal no? Starts every game, pretty much.

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm tempted at 1.0 less than Foden given the fear over his starts.

  18. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any ideas how to get an extra 0.5 so I can do Mitoma to Maddison?

    Onana
    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel
    Saka Martinelli Rashford Bruno Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola Kabore Baldock Mubama

    Watkins to Isak?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Onana to Pickford/Flekken?

  19. Leehane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    I currently have £6mil in the bank to allow me to bring in salah for either of my 6.5s, or alternatively any other Liverpool asset for GW2.

    Do I need to sit in a dark room for a bit?

