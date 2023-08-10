99
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best option under 7.5m to complete the mids?

    Salah rashford saka xxxx Eze
    Haaland pedro mubamba

    1. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Maddison?

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Guessing Maddison is too much. I really liked a punt on Diaby

    2. Jrot94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I went chillwell in a 442

      Gives you defense

      Onana
      Stones estu gab chillwell
      And a bench player !!

  2. TKC07
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    G2G?

    Pickford | Turner
    Gabriel | Estu | Udogie/Colwill/Cash | [Baldock] | [Kaboré]
    Salah | Saka | Mbuemo | Garnacho | [Chukwuemeka]
    Haaland | Kane | J.Pedro

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Really solid H/S/K 3-4-3 that. I like it a lot!

    2. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Lock it in and throw the keys away.
      Good fun squad!

  3. Thomas Magnum
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    First and hopefully last draft, only concern is weak 4th & 5th midfield spots. Thoughts? 0.0itb
    Pickford (Virginia)
    Chilwell Saliba Shaw Gvardiol (Beyer)
    Rashford Odegaard Saka Garnacho (Chukwuemeka)
    Haaland Kane (Mubama)

  4. Boomerang V
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Many people going for J. Pedro. Is he nailed? Good preseason?

  5. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    RMT...

    Pickford
    Stones - Gabriel - Estu
    Salah - Rash - Saka - Martinelli - Garnacho
    Haaland - J.Pedro

    Turner - Henry - Baldock - Mubama + 0.5m

  6. Zimo
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Who's your least owned starting attacker?

    Mines Maddison.

