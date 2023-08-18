391
391 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    % chance that Salah leaves for the land of free press? Surely he won't...

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      This summer - 0%.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I keep seeing this mentioned here but am yet to see any concrete reporting on it

      Open Controls
    3. kellamergh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Free Press?! HaHaHa!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        just now

        It's called a joke

        Open Controls
    4. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      No chance

      Open Controls
  2. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Morning, folks. Hope we're well. The remaining press conference times are here for Friday (in BST):

    10am - Howe
    11am - Iraola
    1pm - De Zerbi, Pochettino, Postecoglou, O'Neil
    1.30pm - Frank, Silva, Dyche, Klopp, Guardiola, Moyes
    2.15pm - Emery

    Ten Hag's presser from yesterday will be released from embargo this lunchtime, too.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Thanks Neale!

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        No problem at all!

        Open Controls
    2. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Nice one mate!

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Howe is a liar.

      Steve Cooper lite.

      Open Controls
    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Great help as always, cheers chap!

      Open Controls
  3. krzys
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Please help pick one to play:

    A) Wissa
    B) Eze

    Eze nailed for 90 minutes, way more involved in everything, but harder opponent. Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Eze.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Wissa

      Open Controls
    4. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Wissa

      Open Controls
    5. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Wissa, Everton dominated Fulham but couldn't put the ball in the net. Brentford should win easily. Eze could score/assist but up against Arsenal. Easy choice for me.

      Open Controls
  4. Steirish
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Start Henry or cash?

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
    2. krzys
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
    3. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      both? depends on your team. Cash if only space for 1.

      Open Controls
  5. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Bench one: currently on Pedro

    A) Pedro
    B) Jackson
    C) Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. krzys
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Probably Richarlison. I'd definitely play Jackson

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Thanks. Leaning towards Pedro, wolves could be tight defensively.

        Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      C, was awful v Brentford wouldn’t be surprised if Son moves up front and Solomon giving a chance on the left

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Ooof thanks I didnt see the game

        Open Controls
        1. CheesyGonzalez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Don't listen to him R9 was the best player on the pitch, hat trick incoming

          Open Controls
          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            I hope your joking

            Open Controls
            1. Swahealy
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Lol guy hasn't a clue. Richarlison is awful everyone else can see that. Spurs are scrambling to get in Orban from Gent, who has 44 goals in 50 games, now that's a striker. Richarlison will be back in the bench soon enough

              Open Controls
              1. CheesyGonzalez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Was waiting for your comment, knew you'd be lurking somewhere.

                Open Controls
                1. Swahealy
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  😉 At the end of the day lad if I was a spurs fan and they didn't buy a decent striker after Kane went I'd be looking to protest to get Levy out. He dragged the Kane saga on even though Ange knew he was leaving and totally screwed his preparation for the new season. Now he's left with a 1 goal a season pigeon as a striker

                  Open Controls
      2. facestars7
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        The truth is Bees parked their 5 man bus with 3 mids not far from them. Richo had zero space to do anything! United wont be doing that so id give Richo another week then judge.

        Open Controls
        1. Swahealy
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          He had plenty of chances to run in behind Brentford's backline and never took them. He had 12starts last year and scored 1 goal, as soon as Ange gets in his striker, pigeon will be benched. Maddison is the main pick from spurs

          Open Controls
  6. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Morning all, reckon this is G2G?

    Turner
    Gabriel - Chilwell - Estup
    Salah (c) - Saka - Maddison - Bruno - Diaby
    Haaland (v) - Joao Pedro

    Pickford - Colwill - Mubama - Beyer

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Wait and see after the pressers today

      Open Controls
  7. Jengkreng
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Pedro
    Mitoma
    Mbeumo

    Bench one.Who should i bench?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Mitoma

      Open Controls
    2. krzys
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Mitoma

      Open Controls
    4. Rico123
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I have similar decision but with Mitoma, Pedro, Eze - had started with Eze out and double Brighton but now thinking Mitoma better option to bench

      Open Controls
    5. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      one of the brighton boys

      Open Controls
  8. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Scout tweets not working? Clicking on the Twitter sign and it’s only showing old tweets. Anyone know how to fix this?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Think it's a Twitter thing. I don't have a Twitter account, so if I click on a link to an account it shows random old tweets.

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Yeah I don’t have a Twitter account either, used to be able to see all the tweets in the bar was so much better to quickly check on quotes from pressers

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          You've got to be registered to X now even to view

          Open Controls
    2. Steinburg FC
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      its a shame they took away that feature i used it a lot.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        From what the social/IT folk tell me, that was Musk's doing!

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          In that case, probably better to get no news than news generated by Russian and Chinese bots 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Swahealy
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Forget Twitter news, bunch a baloni anyway. Y'all just make sure to watch Let's Talk FPL Andy at deadline this time ;

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              54 mins ago

              Yup, I'll be glued to his YouTube at 12.30 am to catch the breaking team news for .... [checks notes] ... Sheffield United.

              Open Controls
            2. King Sheep
              • 7 Years
              just now

              FPL Andy sold a lot of people out in GW 1 as did other "ITK" players, touting Gabriel as a solid pick when they all knew he would be warming the bench and they had Saliba in.

              Funny though. lol

              Open Controls
  9. fplgaruda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Cheers for 180k people that transfered in James, to allowed the others climbing rank
    Hope at least 50k of them ranked inside the 1M rank.

    Open Controls
  10. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Bad start. I own James, Stones, and Gabriel… only back up is Baldock

    Chance none of them play from what I e seen…

    -4 James and one of stones/gab to Gusto & Henry?

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Waiter for the pressers, maybe just James to someone and play Baldock

      Open Controls
    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      You might get away with just James to Chilwell and pray Gabriel starts. Keep an eye on the pressers but most of all Deadline streams 😉

      Open Controls
  11. Axelron
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    GTG? Only concern I have is starting Pedro or not but I can't really justify it in any way. Gut feeling telling me Jackson will score.
    Next week potentially kabora --> Gusto and benchboost? All nice fixtures gw3.

    Turner (Pickford)
    Saliba, Estup, Chilwell (Gvardiol, Kabora)
    Saka, Maddison, Diaz (VC), Ödegaard, Fernandes
    Jackson, Haaland (C) (Pedro)

    Open Controls
  12. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What to do with Gabriel? Got 0.5 ITB to potentially get Saliba?

    Open Controls
    1. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Best to wait and have 2 transfers next week, for the Chelsea, Spurs fixture swing

      Open Controls
  13. Dannyb
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    James to Chilwell for a hit worth it? Could get any defender as loads of dosh in bank

    Open Controls
    1. JML123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Chilwell is a must get tbh

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Look at his history

        Open Controls
    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      If u have someone on the bench who could come in leave it to next week

      Open Controls
  14. JML123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    I wouldn't swap Gabriel out for a least attacking Saliba

    Open Controls
  15. trafalgarlaw
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Play Richarlison and Turner over Mitoma and Onana?

    Onana
    Chilwell Saliba Estupinan
    Saka Odegaard Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins Pedro

    Turner Richarlison Baldock Bell

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I would play Turner over Onana but not Richa over Mitoma

      Open Controls
    2. Aster
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Turner over Onana, but I would play Mitoma ahead of Richarlison

      Open Controls
    3. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Turner and Mitoma

      Open Controls
  16. Aster
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Pick 2 out of : Mitoma, Jackson, Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      The two that are proven in the prem

      Open Controls
      1. Aster
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  17. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Play Wissa or Richarlison?

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Richarlison. Do not see much luck for Wissa against Wolves defence.

      Open Controls
      1. Aster
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Sorry, for some reason thought you were referring to JP.

        Wissa

        Open Controls
  18. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Daughter picked Chilwell James and Stones. Went for glory but now somewhat a bit of a let down! James>Estupinan or stay double Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Lauren James should be back for the next game.

      Open Controls
    2. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Chelseas fixtures look really good moving forward, id go double Chelsea

      Open Controls
  19. Forza Napoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Very concerned I have such a high proportion of the Scout Picks... usually spells disaster!

    Open Controls
  20. boc610
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Lavia is on a 7 YEAR contract at Chelsea, he's a teenager whose played in total 29 matches for Southampton . yep this is all totally normal , nothing to see here folks....

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      So a decrepit Caicedo will be an ancient 28 by the time Lavia usurps his position. This is fine...

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        its pretty funny listening to the pundits talking about why these players chose chelsea, as if caicedo has been watching youtube videos of chelseas former glories and looking at dixie deans stats and going yes this is the club for me. it could have been a club est in 2021 ...if your offering NFL style contacts via accounting tricks that covers almost an entire career and on 200/300k a week . you win, its pretty simple.

        Open Controls
        1. Cok3y5murf
          • 7 Years
          56 mins ago

          Except there's no report that Caicedo was offered 200-300k

          Open Controls
          1. boc610
            • 11 Years
            49 mins ago

            come on, be real, it has to be close... if enzo fenandez is on 315k per week?

            Open Controls
            1. Cok3y5murf
              • 7 Years
              41 mins ago

              I am being real. But seems like you've made an assumption. But not surprising because Liverpool fans are using this to cope at the moment. I saw a report that he was on around 125k

              Open Controls
              1. boc610
                • 11 Years
                29 mins ago

                its just all clubs and allegienaces isnt it? cant have an opinion on here that isnt coloured by that ,so if thats the case I wonder whats driving your bias

                Open Controls
                1. Cok3y5murf
                  • 7 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Uh, no, you can have an unbiased opinion lol. I am not biased just because I stated something that Liverpool fans won't like. I don't even support Chelsea

                  Open Controls
                  1. boc610
                    • 11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    ok but your living in noddy land if you think caideco is on 115k a week after a two club bidding war

                    Open Controls
                    1. CheesyGonzalez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      But it's not just the amount of money that attracts players to chelsea over liverpool. Length of contract, living in London and probably the more exciting football project with young players being given the responsibility. It probably is over 115k but not 200/300k like your suggesting.

                      Open Controls
        2. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          London

          Open Controls
    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      2 years on the bench, and the other 5 loaned out all over Europe, seen it all before 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He talked about the 'project'.

      So Chelsea F.C have not yet found their identity?

      Without being too cynical it looks like project 7 year contract.

      Whilst clubs like Chelsea, Man City, Newcastle seek to buy success.

      Open Controls
    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Jeez! They're supposed to be clawing back money? How much would it cost them to get out of a 7 year contract if the guy duds?

      Open Controls
      1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        Their Saudi Arabia affiliate club would sign him probably

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        They're more concerned about the annual write down.

        In Europe you have to divide by 5.

        Outside you can spread it over 7 years. Then offset those costs against any income from sales to stay within financial fair play.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          55 mins ago

          We know how the club plays the creative accountancy game; someof us are focussing on why Lavia would choose to be backup to a better, young player, than be nailed into the first team at Liverpool.

          Open Controls
          1. boc610
            • 11 Years
            49 mins ago

            yep there's that to... but see below

            Open Controls
          2. FlamingMoe
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Money talks. Bigger salaries for longer contracts. Even if you play shite you have secure income for many years

            Open Controls
      3. boc610
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        it could bite them hard. if some of these players dont work out and the law of averages suggests one or two wont-then what incentive do they have to leave with massive wages and long contracts?. mudryk has a contract until 2030. I think we need to do away with this notion that footballers love it for the game and nothing more and just want to play. some do for sure but by en large your going to have players who want to hover up as much cash as possible in a short career and look after their family's future. i remember people villified jack rodwell at sunderland but I think that will soon become the norm very soon

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          just now

          The Saudi get-out clause this summer has prompted Boehly to learn zero lessons.

          Open Controls
  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Eddie Howe press conference...

    Just pre-game build up so far, to combat Man City but impose their identity etc ...

    At what point does a 'project' become an 'identity', around about £165 million in?

    https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/eddie-howe-press-conference-live-27539672

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Howe has long talked about 'identity'.

      'Our identity is intensity' is his mantra at Newcastle to the players.

      Open Controls
  22. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Play
    1) Pedro vs Wolves
    2) Wissa vs Fulham

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  23. cheney5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Any recommendations for replacing Dias?

    No extra £ in the bank for Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      why do you want to replace him?

      Open Controls
  24. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    FPL came back with that classic variance GW1. Gabriel not starting would've not been a worry (Chilwell on bench), but that 4 minute cameo was the kick (finishing the GW with 71points). I wonder what GW2 has in store! Rolling the transfer and keeping those options open for next week.

    Turner
    Gabriel!, Estupinan, Chilwell
    Rashford, Saka, Odegaard, Jota
    Joao Pedro, Haaland (C), Darwin (vc)

    Johnstone, Garnacho, Shaw, Tarkowski

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.