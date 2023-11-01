144
  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Worth getting Mitoma or roll?

    Areola
    Andersen (CRY), Cash, Tsimikas
    Salah (VC), Son, Maddison, Mbeumo, Diaby
    Haaland (C), Alvarez

    Subs: Flekken, Udogie, Archer, Kabore

    1 FT, 1.2 mill. in the bank

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Or Edouard?

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Save, wouldn't sell any of the mids for this GW.

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      roll

    4. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      i did neto to mitoma so if buying yes,but thats a good unit you have so roll with it

    5. wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Flekken->Johnstone?

    6. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Cheers!

  2. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Team value hitting 103.8 anyone higher or similar??

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Similar - 103.5 here

      1. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Having a bad season but just hit 88 so moved from 3m to 1.7 in 1 week, so things are looking up, hopefully the team value will be essential for the next WC

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      103.7 no hits ,mr salah rise would draw me level with you

      1. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        I have Salah though..

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      103.3

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      103.3 at the moment, still have WC

    5. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      Mine's 103.1, selling value is only 101.2 though

    6. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      104.1

    7. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I’ll be announcing my team value at 9pm GMT

  3. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Play:
    Adingra
    Gordon
    Saliba

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Adi

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      adingra

    3. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Adringa
      New v Arsenal 0-0 or 1-1

  4. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Thoughts on Walker as an option?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      City seem to hate CS this season.

      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Still have 4 CS in 10 games tbf, and Rodri missing a couple of games should also be considered

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          They've conceded vs Young Boys, Zvezda, WH, Brighton(at Home), Fulham, SHU and Leipzig.

          All with Rodri in the team.

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      not for me ,but he is an option

    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      City defence still a no go for me, especially with upcoming fixtures

    4. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Good clean sheet potentially but rarely gets attacking returns. It’s a no from me

    5. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes I think he’s a decent option. Only 1 assist so far, but very attacking, could’ve easily had more, seems as nailed as can be for City so yes IMO

  5. Traction Engine Foot
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Didn't see the Brighton-Fulham game, how did Brighton look? And what do you think about rotating Adingra and Lyle Foster as 7th attacker for the next 6 fixtures or so?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Still not quite at their best, but I don't think the change of shape was anything to worry about for Adingra / Mitoma owners. In possession, they looked like this:

      Webster Dunk Igor
      Baleba Dahoud
      Adingra Groß Lallana Mitoma
      ----- Ferguson ----

      With Adingra & Mitoma the runners in behind. Both were lively & had chances.

      I think this shape is just a temporary response to 1st/2nd/3rd choice LBs being injured, and possibly a slight doubt over Baleba & Dahoud's ability to control the centre.

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers mate, think they should start improving a bit with that kind fixture run

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    How do these moves look?

    Trippier + Diaz + Watkins -> Guehi + Salah + Ferguson (-4)

    *Have Diaby to cover Villa

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Would you have to play Ferguson every week? De Zerbi's post-match comments weren't too encouraging:
      "I think he can play better but he is not in the best moment."

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Yeah, Ferguson will have to play most weeks. Not very encouraging from those words indeed.

    2. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I would do just move Diaz to another midfielder and bank the other FT tbh.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Jota?

  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    1FT, £0.1 ITB, thoughts?

    Areola - Turner
    Cash - Udogie - Gabriel - Tsimikas - Kabore
    Salah - Son - Saka - Maddison - Diaby
    Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

    A - Udogie to Dawson
    B - Kabore to Branthwaite
    C - Other?

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Prefer a Palace defender to Dawson

  8. dshv
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Play:

    1. Gabriel
    2. Taylor

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      2

    2. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      1

    3. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      2

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      2

  9. Jacktastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    Bowen or Nketia?
    Salah, Son, Mitoma, Luiz, Haaland and Alvarez are my other attackers.

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Nketiah

  10. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Save
    B) Luton Anderson* (4M) to Taylor (3.9)
    C) Udogie* to Guehi

    Areola (Turner)
    Schar / Tsimi / Cash (Udogie* / Anderson*)
    Diaby / Salah / Son / Mads / Mitoma
    Watkins / Haaland (Archer)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Save

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Unless you think your team is well setup in GW12 and dont think you need to use a FT then Udogie to Guehi ane bench Schar

  11. kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Anyone I should look to switch

    Areola
    Taylor Cash Tsimikas
    Saka Gordon Salah(C) Mitoma Son
    Watkins Haaland

    Turner Branthwaite Gabriel Archer

    0.2m itb
    1ft

  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/01/the-best-4-0m-and-under-defenders-in-fpl/

