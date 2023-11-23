12
  nico05
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    With 2FT and 0.8 ITB any idea's on what to do?
    Areola
    Maguire Digne Gabriel (Lascelles) (Tsimikas)
    Salah Bruno Bowen Saka (Ahamada)
    Archer Haaland Watkins

    Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Amanda to Oalmer before his price increases

      nico05
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        0.1 short of getting Palmer if I trade out Ahamada

  Oscar Slater
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bowen non essential. A build up of fluid anywhere is bad news...lungs, brain, ankles, balls, knees.

  Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone captaining saka?

    1. sankalparora07
        10 mins ago

        Son for me

      • Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Sakassist (c) non-essential unless a 3 point boost cuts your mustard.

      • Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Nope

      • Royal5
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        He usually just gets an assist, so no.

    2. Letsgo!
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Also will u sell heechan where the manager say hes yet to be back?

      1. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hee-Chan non essential.

    3. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Don´t want to be an @rs3 but I barely read any of the articles because they never give me anything that I don´t already know. Just me?

