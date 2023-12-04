151
  1. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    So who will stay in the team longer? Kelleher or Dubrav?

    Open Controls
    1. afs2239
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Dub

      Open Controls
  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Any more updates on the Gordon knock?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Gordon's alive

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Saviour of the universe?

        Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Please:

    Leno
    Trippier, Mitchell, Cash
    Salah (c), Son, Mbeumo, Gordon
    Haaaland, Darwin, Álvarez

    Areola, Douglas Luiz, Branthwaite, Taylor

    A. Cash to 4.8
    B. Another fire to put out
    C. Hold

    Open Controls
    1. afs2239
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Cash to Tsimi ?

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hmm tough. Seems like the right time to sell Cash but who for...? Tsimikas is great this week but don't see many CS after that. Porro/James too expensive. Maybe just Lascelles/Livramento?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I think I agree, mate. I think it's either Livramento or hold it and take it on the chin should Cash be a disaster.

        Open Controls
    3. gkoc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I would roll if you can't get to Porro or James. No other defender has the upside that would warrant a transfer right now in my opinion.

      Open Controls
  4. afs2239
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A) Solanke
    B) D luiz

    start 1
    A) Walker
    B)Bran..waite
    C) Dalot

    Open Controls
  5. Werner Bremen
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Would you do Diaby to Son for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yes, Son can easily haul against this terrible WH def.

      Open Controls
  6. Dangles
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Would you rather:
    A) Diaby & Cash --> Saka & Trusty
    B) Diaby & Cash --> Palmer & Pedro Porro

    Saka and Trusty murders my bench depth. Would be Lascelles, Archer & Trusty

    Open Controls
    1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who is trusty? I am looking at 2nd option but already have saka

      Open Controls
      1. Dangles
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh exactly lol. He’s a 3.9m enabler

        Other option is Baldock, but he came off after 25 mins with a leg injury on Saturday

        Open Controls
  7. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Need some advice if available
    1FT and £0.3m itb

    A) play Guehi or mykolenko
    B) save ft
    C) Guehi to Gabriel
    D) transfer out turner

    Areola
    Guehi, Lascelles, Trippier
    Saka, Son, Salah, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins

    Turner, Mykolenko, Archer, Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Guess just save and use guehi one last time

      Open Controls
  8. Werner Bremen
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Whom would rather get - Son or Trippier (4 yellow cards)?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Son like next 6

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm very reluctant to use the word essential but for me they both are

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bremen
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I know, but can't get them both without sacrificing Saka or someone else in that price range. My thought is to get Son and somehow make up for Trippier's points with double Newcastle DEF.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Ok, I guess I agree if only one is possible then Son

          Open Controls
    4. Harold99
        13 mins ago

        Trippier on fixtures IMO, Son can also be almost matched by Saka.

        Open Controls
    5. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Really confused who to get for diaby. Guess many in similar boat.

      A)palmer
      B)gordon

      Similar next 2 and easy after.

      May ship mbeumo for 1 i dont get after next 2 too

      Just shipped bowen so not sure on kudus

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Gordon

        Open Controls
    6. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      fell into the Watkins to Darwin trap. Darwin now has SHU and Watkins MCI, but I'd genuinely rather have Watkins back,

      Open Controls
      1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Hold ur nerve for 2 more gws i guess and get watkins back after it

        Open Controls
      2. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        yeah I'm not reversing it yet. Fancy Villa to get a couple v City, and good chance Darwin is benced.

        Open Controls
        1. Union_Jacks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Sounds like you should reverse it then

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          I do not understand

          Open Controls
    7. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ddg wouldn’t be able to be registered until January as they’ve reached the 25 man squad limit and they have two senior goalkeepers at the club already so won’t be deemed an emergency.

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        If they did go down that route I'd suggest as an agent to either Dubravka & Karius that they seriously need to find another club. Would be a goalie glove across the face to either.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Don't think they bring in DDG tbh.. but that's just imo.

          Open Controls
    8. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hahahah again ppl are taking darwin

      Open Controls
    9. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      2FT's and looking to use one to bring in Dubravka for Turner. For the other its Chukwuemeka to either:

      Hee Chan
      Palmer

      Which one?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hee Chan

        Open Controls
        1. CRAZY TRAIN
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks, thats my preference too with Wolves next 2 games. Exact funds to do it.

          Open Controls
    10. Typo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Who would you replace Bruno Fernandes with?

      A: Bowen
      B: Sterling
      C: other (who?)

      (I have Saka, Salah, Son, Mbuemo)

      Open Controls
    11. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      ManCoty predicted XI vs Villa: Ederson; Ake Dias Akanji Walker; Kovacic Lewis; Foden Alvarez Bernardo; Haaland
      Suspended: Rodri Grealish (maybe Haaland too but unlikely)
      Injured: Doku

      Open Controls
      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Rodri a big miss for them.

        Open Controls
    12. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Johnstone ( Starko)
      Lascelles Gabriel Saliba ( Taylor Cash )
      Gordon Saka Son Salah © Mbeumo
      Darwin Haaland ( Archer)
      1 FT 0.3 itb

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Any Suggestions ?

        Open Controls
    13. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gotta be dubravka in I think this week. Would you prefer Neto or areola to make way?

      Leaves me with the below
      Dubravka
      Tsimikas/ zinchenko/ maguire
      Salah / Saka / son / mbuemo / Gordon
      Haaland / Darwin

      Archer / cash / lamptey

      Open Controls
    14. Big Weng
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hwang Hee-chan or Gordon?

      Open Controls
    15. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Areola, Turner
      Gabriel, Cash, Tsimikas, Lascelles, Lamptey
      Salah, Son, Saka, Mbeumo, Gordon
      Haaland, Darwin, Archer

      2FT, 1.4 in bank

      Exact funds for:
      Turner --> Dubravka
      Lamptey --> Porro

      Worth it?

      Open Controls
    16. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'd be interested to know what Reece James' BBPS/90 is. Seems like he just needs to scratch his arse and he's in the bonus.

      Open Controls

